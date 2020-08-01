951 Babesia with Plasmodium co infection

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, College of medicine, university of Lagos MIP 951 RESEARCH SEMINAR PRO...
SEMINAR 1: The biology of Babesia & Plasmodium parasites 2
OUTLINE • Introduction • Life cycle of Plasmodium and Babesia • Epidemiology of Babesiosis and Malaria • Babesia and Plasm...
Aim and objectives of the review Specifically, this review will discuss: • Biology and life cycle of Plasmodium and Babesi...
Introduction • Both parasite cause babesiosis and plasmodiasis in humans and animals • Morphological semblance • Of the ph...
Introduction Contd.. • Expression of specific proteins on merozoites is critical to infection (Chitinis, 2001). • These pr...
Differences between Babesia and Plasmodium Babesia Plasmodium falciparum A .Morphology ●Schizont /gametocyte ●Pigment form...
Similarities between Babesia and Plasmodium Babesia Plasmodium falciparum Sub-microscopic infection Common Common Mode of ...
Trophozoites of Babesia parasites in human erythrocytes • a) B. divergens, b) B. venatorum, •c) B. divergens-like, Kentuck...
•Trophozoites of Plasmodium parasites, Pf similar to Babesia. Source WHO manual, 1991. 10
Babesia: Biology & Life cycle • First discovered in 1888 by Victor Babes • In 1893, Smith and Kilborne discovered the vect...
Geographic distribution • Is worldwide • Little is known in malaria-endemic countries, where misidentification occurs (Lob...
Life Cycle • Sporozoites are injected during the blood meal • Invades RBCs, differentiate into trophozoites, which divide ...
Life cycle contd… • Zygotes » motile kinetes »multiply by sporogony=sporozoites »hemolymph, invading several tick organs, ...
EPIDEMIOLOGY OF BABESIOSIS • First human babesiosis was reported in a Yugoslavia farmer, in 1957 (Tavassoli et al., 2013) ...
Babesiosis in Nigeria • In Nigeria, reports are from veterinary studies • In one study (cattle),B. bigemina and B. bovis a...
Host range • Primarily infects mammals but also birds and reptiles (Bush et al., 2001) • The genus contains >120 species •...
CLASSIFICATION • Two genera make up the class; Piroplasmea. • These are Babesia and Theileria (Marquardt et al., 2000) • T...
Biology &Life cycle of Plasmodium • Four distinct species infected humans: P. falciparum, P. vivax, P. ovale and P. malari...
EPIDEMIOLOGY OF MALARIA • First in terms of morbidity and mortality • A subject of high research priority • Worldwide prev...
Malaria in Africa • Thirty countries account for 90% of global malaria deaths. • Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DR...
Malaria in Nigeria • Is a major public health problem • There are an estimated 100 million malaria cases with over 300,000...
Epidemiological classification • Hypoendemic malaria – Where children of 2-9 years of age have parasite rates of less than...
BABESIA AND PLASMODIUM IN THE PHYLUM APICOMPLEXA • The name Apicomplexa is derived from two Latin root words “apex” (top) ...
Diagram of Apicomplexan merozoite, highlighting major organelles and cellular structures (Cowman and Crabb, 2006) 27
HOST CELL INVASION BY PLASMODIUM AND BABESIA • The apical organelles are involved in interactions between the parasite and...
KINETICS OF HOST-CELL INVASION • Four distinct steps of invasion into host RBCs • These are: ●(1) Initial merozoite bindin...
• Kinetic process of invasion of RBC by merozoite. Source: Qiagen sample and Assay Technologies, 2012 30
FACTORS THAT AID CELL INVASION Broadly divided into 2: Parasite proteins RBC receptors 31
PARASITE PROTEINS THAT AID CELL INVASION • At the sporozoite level: circumsporozoite protein (CSP) • At the merozoite leve...
THE ADHESINS • They belong to two protein families: -- Erythrocyte binding-like (EBL) or Duffy binding like (DBL) proteins...
THE INVASINS • Are proteins of the apical organelles • Are concealed inside and selectively released when encountering the...
IMPORTANCE OF ADVASINS AND INVASINS • MSPs as markers for identification of clones causing an infection e.g. msp-1, msp-2,...
HOST RBCs RECEPTORS • Majority of receptor-ligands have been identified (Cooke et al., 2005) • Glycophorin and complement ...
Conclusion • Babesia and Plasmodium parasites posses intracellular lifestyle akin to other members of apicomplexa • This r...
Recommendations • Prevention of tick & mosquito bite • Development of potent transmission blocking vaccines: e.g. Anti-CSP...
SOME CITED REFERENCES • Amuta EU, Atu BO, Houmsou RS and Ayashar JG. (2010). Rhipicephalus sanguineus infestation and Babe...
SEMINAR II ECOLOGICAL KINETICS AND IMMUNOLOGY OF BABESIA WITH PLASMODIUM CO-INFECTION 40
Outline of presentation • Introduction • Ecology of concomitant infections • Dynamics and kinetics of concomitant parasiti...
Introduction • A parasite refers to an organism that lives in or on another organism, usually larger, from whom it derives...
Is the host benefiting? Samples! • Trichinella spiralis in animals were refractory to subsequent infection with Trypanosom...
Aims and objectives of the review This will be addressed in 3 main thematic : Ecological dynamics and kinetics of concomi...
Ecology of concomitant infections • One-Host-parasite interactions are rarely seen • Intra and inter- parasite species abo...
Dynamics of concomitant parasitic infections • The science of forces involved in propelling the course of infection • Anta...
Kinetics of concomitant parasite infections • Interest in coinfection has increased • In suppressive interaction: A. The r...
Immunology of babesia in infected host • Host immunity is thro episode of recovery from infection or through immunization ...
A B C Establishment Progression Resolution Phase Phase Phase IgG controls IFN-γ, TNF-α, NO, ROS, NK-cells T- cell controls...
Immunology of plasmodium infection • Host Immunity to infection is mainly at the blood stage of the parasite • The sporozo...
Figure II. Antigen on APC binds to activate cytokines (Cox and Wakelin, 1999). 51
Immunoregulation IL-10 IL-4 IFN- γ IL-1 IL-2 IL-2 IL-1 Macrophage B cell NK Th2 APC Tc Th1 Th2 cell products IL-4 and IL-1...
IMMUNOLOGY OF BABESIA WITH PLASMODIUM CO-INFECTION • Concomitant infection might impose conflicting selective pressure upo...
Babesia with Plasmodium coinfection Result in: • Suppression of growth and cross protection of infected host (van Duivenvo...
Conclusion • Babesia and Plasmodium elicit similar inflammatory responses during infection based on their shared antigenic...
Some cited references • Angulo I and Frenso M. (2002). Cytokines in the pathogenesis of and protection against malaria. Cl...
57 SEMINAR III The pathophysiology of malaria and babesiosis, diagnosis, control and treatment
OUTLINE OF PRESENTATION • Introduction • life cycle of Plasmodium and Babesia • The pathophysiology of malaria and babesio...
INTRODUCTION • In the tropics, overlapping symptoms of fever caused by various types of infectious agents is commonplace •...
AIMS AND OBJECTIVE OF THE REVIEW The review will address: (A) The pathophysiology of malaria and babesiosis (B) Genetic re...
The pathophysiology of malaria and babesiosis • The pathophysiology has been linked to the expression of diverse antigens ...
Possible mechanisms of Pathophysiology • Grouped into 4 main thematic: • Mechanical (impaired micro vascular circulation t...
Molecules on IRBCs and pathogenicity • The role of PfEMP1 and VESA (Babesia IRBCs) • One unique feature of Pf malaria is t...
Knobs on IRBCs mediates adherence • Assembly of knobs (knob associated histidine-rich protein-KAHRP) on host IRBCs that fu...
Infected RBCs wears a boxing glove? 65 Cytoadherence viz: Endothelial cells, Platelets dendritic cells Placenta Rosetting:...
Receptors and ligands that mediate adhesion • Receptors on vascular endothelial cells or placenta to which IRBCs can bind ...
Host cell receptors on Babesia-IE • Information is sketchy • However, one of the best studied species with receptors for a...
Adhesion kinetics of IRBCs • Hallmark of pathogenicity, infectivity and complication • Viz: binding of IRBC to IRBC, IRBC ...
Resistance and susceptibility • In endemic areas asymptomatic carriers of parasitemia are commonplace (Luzzatto et al 1986...
Various intervention & Control methods Through: • Case management of malaria (CMM) • Home-based management of malaria (HMM...
Treatment • In Nigeria, ACTs are recommended for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria • In complicated malaria, hospital...
72 Treatment Regimen for uncomplicated malaria Source: National malaria strategic plan, 2014-2020 Artemether (20mg)+ Lumef...
Treatment of babesiosis • In humans, most cases of infections are mild and usually resolve without treatment • In severe c...
74 Treatment Dose Frequency Atovaquone Azithromycin Adult: 750 mg Child: 20 mg/kg (maximum 750 mg/dose) Every 12 hours Eve...
Conclusion • The clinical manifestation of malaria and babesiosis involve host tissues and organs • However the kinetics a...
Suggestions & Recommendations • Analyze current efforts to solve malaria problems • Identify and characterize available re...
Some cited references • Agomo P.U, Enya V.N, Egbuna K.N, Akindele S.K, Agomo CO, Okoh HI, Ainna OO, Olukosi YA, Afolabi AS...
Review Papers for publications • Babesia with Plasmodium Coinfection: What if the host is benefitting?...Submitted • The r...
Acknowledgements • Late Prof A. F. Beyioku • Prof David Ross-University of Pennsylvania 79
951 Babesia with Plasmodium co infection

  1. 1. Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, College of medicine, university of Lagos MIP 951 RESEARCH SEMINAR PROPOSED TITLE: BABESIA WITH PLASMODIUM COINFECTION SEMINAR 1: The biology of Babesia and Plasmodium parasites SEMINAR 2: Ecological kinetics and immunology of Babesia with Plasmodium co-infection SEMINAR 3: Pathophysiology of Babesia and Plasmodium infection, diagnosis and treatment By OROK, AKWAOWO BASSEY 1
  2. 2. SEMINAR 1: The biology of Babesia & Plasmodium parasites 2
  3. 3. OUTLINE • Introduction • Life cycle of Plasmodium and Babesia • Epidemiology of Babesiosis and Malaria • Babesia and Plasmodium in the phylum, Apicomplexa • Host cell invasion by Plasmodium and Babesia • Kinetic of Invasion • Parasite Proteins that aid invasion • Host cell receptor that aids parasite invasion • Conclusion 3
  4. 4. Aim and objectives of the review Specifically, this review will discuss: • Biology and life cycle of Plasmodium and Babesia • Epidemiology of babesiosis and malaria • Host cell invasion • Parasite proteins and host cell receptors that aid invasion • Conclusion and References 4
  5. 5. Introduction • Both parasite cause babesiosis and plasmodiasis in humans and animals • Morphological semblance • Of the phylum Apicomplexa • Complex life cycles alternating in invertebrate (tick/mosquito) and vertebrate host (Marquardt et al., 2000) • The infective stage is the sporozoites while the gametocyte is the reproductive stage • Are obligate endoparasites and host infectivity is very specific (Dessein et al., 2001) 5
  6. 6. Introduction Contd.. • Expression of specific proteins on merozoites is critical to infection (Chitinis, 2001). • These proteins initiate and aids RBCs attachment and invasion (Lobo, 2005). • Are key target vaccine candidates (Aikawa et al., 1978). • Vital role in protection, pathology of the diseases (Angulo and Fresno 2000) 6
  7. 7. Differences between Babesia and Plasmodium Babesia Plasmodium falciparum A .Morphology ●Schizont /gametocyte ●Pigment formation ●Liver stage/ Hypnozoites Absent Absent Absent Present Present Present- P. ovale/P. vivax only B. Vector Tick mainly Ixodidae Mosquito Anopheles types C. Major species affecting man B. microti, B. duncani, B. divergens, and B. venatorum P. falciparum, P. ovale, P. vivax, P. malariae D. Protective mechanisms None Duffy blood group antigen, HbS or B- Thalassemia- G6PD deficiency. E. congenital infection unknown Common with falciparum malaria F. Population at risk of infection >50 years, immunocompromised individuals, lacking a spleen, immunosuppressive drugs Children below the age of five, pregnant women, the elderly and the non- immune G. Laboratory diagnosis Giemsa stained blood smears, PCR, Babesia IgM /IgG antibody RDT by blood, urine, saliva and sweat , Microscopy + PCR H. Treatment clindamycin + quinine + azithromycin ACTs, quinine etc. I. Prevention Elimination of ticks in residential areas Use of LLIN, ITN,IRS , Prophylaxis, etc 7
  8. 8. Similarities between Babesia and Plasmodium Babesia Plasmodium falciparum Sub-microscopic infection Common Common Mode of transmission to man Vector borne Tick,/blood transfusion Vector borne, Anopheles mosquito, blood transfusion Ring-staged trophozoites Common to both Common to both Intraerythrocytic nature Common to both Common to both Clinical features Similar: Asymptomatic>>severe Similar: Asymptomatic>>severe Infected erythrocytes undergo sequestration undergo sequestration Shared clinical and pathological features Structural protrusion on IRBCs, re- orientation of apical complex during host cell invasion and cerebral babesiosis Structural protrusion on IRBCs, re- orientation of apical complex during host cell invasion and cerebral malaria (Lau 2009) Parasite factors that aid pathogenicity Multiplication rate Invasion pathways Cytoadherence Antigenic polymorphism Antigenic variation (VSAs) (Miller et al., 2002) Multiplication rate Invasion pathways Cytoadherence Rosetting Antigenic polymorphism Antigenic variation (PfEMPs) 8
  9. 9. Trophozoites of Babesia parasites in human erythrocytes • a) B. divergens, b) B. venatorum, •c) B. divergens-like, Kentucky, d) B. microti, e) B. duncani, f)KO1,Korea. •1.Paired piriforms; 2. Tetrads; 3.Ringforms. •Source: Vannier and Krause 2009. 9
  10. 10. •Trophozoites of Plasmodium parasites, Pf similar to Babesia. Source WHO manual, 1991. 10
  11. 11. Babesia: Biology & Life cycle • First discovered in 1888 by Victor Babes • In 1893, Smith and Kilborne discovered the vector» Ixodid ticks. • Specifically, Ixodid ticks were found to be the causative agent for bovine babesiosis caused by B. bigemina and transmitted by cattle tick, Boophilus microphilus. • This revelation was first proof that an arthropod was a vector of a diseases (Marquardt et al., 2000). 11
  12. 12. Geographic distribution • Is worldwide • Little is known in malaria-endemic countries, where misidentification occurs (Lobo et al., 2012) • Is an important emerging tick-borne disease, which causes major economic losses in domestic animals (Bock et al., 2004) • B. bigemina, B. bovis and B. divergens are mainly the agents of bovine babesiosis (Uilenberg 1995) • B. microti, B. duncani, B. divergens, and B. venatorum infect humans (Vannier and Krause 2009) 12
  13. 13. Life Cycle • Sporozoites are injected during the blood meal • Invades RBCs, differentiate into trophozoites, which divide asexually (budding) into 2 or 4 merozoites (tetrad structure coined Maltese-cross form) • Merozoites egresses the RBCs and invade new ones, continue the replicative cycle • A few merozoites stop division and transform into gamonts or pregametocytes • Gamogony and sporogony take place in the tick. • When gamonts are taken up by a tick, they differentiate in the gut into gametes, that fuse forming a zygote ( gamogony). 13
  14. 14. Life cycle contd… • Zygotes » motile kinetes »multiply by sporogony=sporozoites »hemolymph, invading several tick organs, e.g. salivary glands • In some Babesia spp., sporozoites invades ovaries and eggs, and infective sporozoites are formed in larvae (transovarial transmission) (Mehlhorn and Schein, 1984) • Sporozoites invade the larvae »nymph » adult (trans-stadial transmission) 14
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. EPIDEMIOLOGY OF BABESIOSIS • First human babesiosis was reported in a Yugoslavia farmer, in 1957 (Tavassoli et al., 2013) • In America, B. microti and the WA1 (Washington) causes major infections (Dammin et al., 1981) • In Europe, major infection is caused by B. divergens • Determinant factors in the severity of the diseases include: age, immunocompetence, and co-infection of the tick with other pathogenic agents (Homer et al., 2000) • Information on humans is limited in Asia and Africa 16
  17. 17. Babesiosis in Nigeria • In Nigeria, reports are from veterinary studies • In one study (cattle),B. bigemina and B. bovis accounted for 63.0% of the positive cases and Theileria spp with 12% ( Kamani et al., 2010) • In another, B. canis, 108 dogs tested, 11 were found to be positive (Amuta et al., 2010) • Human studies showed babesial antibodies in 94 (54%) sera from 173 Nigerian males tested (Leeflang et al., 2002) • However, no correlation with livestock contact, malaria parasitemia • Babesia was not found in blood smears either 17
  18. 18. Host range • Primarily infects mammals but also birds and reptiles (Bush et al., 2001) • The genus contains >120 species • Bovines (B. argentina, B. bigemina, B. bovis, B. divergens, and B. major) • Ruminants (B. foliate, B. ovis, B. motasi, B. crassa, and B. taylori) • Horses and donkeys (B. caballi and B. equi) • Pigs (B. perronciti, B. trautmanni) • Dogs (B. canis and B. gibsoni), • Felines (B. herpailuri, B. panthera, and B. felis ) • Lions (B. leo) • Rodents (The Babesia microti group) • Aves : About 14 species and B. shortii is the only one known to be pathogenic (Peirce, 2000) 18
  19. 19. CLASSIFICATION • Two genera make up the class; Piroplasmea. • These are Babesia and Theileria (Marquardt et al., 2000) • The classical difference : absence of schizont in Babesia • In the ticks, Babesia undergoes trans-stadially (from larva to nymph) and trans-ovarially (from egg to larva); is lacking in Theileria • Babesia spp. are grouped into the small Babesia spp. (1.0-2.5µm), which include B. gibsoni, B. microti and B. rodhaini, and a large Babesia spp. (2.5-5.0µm) which include B. bovis, B. caballi and B. canis. • The small Babesia spp are more closely related to Theileria spp with the exemption of B. divergens which appears small on blood smears but is genetically related to the large Babesia spp (Garcia, 2007) 19
  20. 20. Biology &Life cycle of Plasmodium • Four distinct species infected humans: P. falciparum, P. vivax, P. ovale and P. malariae (WHO, 2010). • In addition, P. knowlesi, a simian parasite, is able to naturally infect humans (Singh et al., 2004) • Its prevalence have been reported severally in parts of Asia • No report in Africa • Spectrum of diseases presentation differs 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. EPIDEMIOLOGY OF MALARIA • First in terms of morbidity and mortality • A subject of high research priority • Worldwide prevalence of the diseases is estimated to be in the order of 300 - 500 million persons • Is responsible for > 438,000 deaths annually (WHO, 2015) • More than 90% of all cases occur in Sub-Saharan Africa where the ambient factors for parasite and vectoral transmission are readily abound (WHO, 1998) • Children < the age of five, pregnant women are mostly at risk 22
  23. 23. Malaria in Africa • Thirty countries account for 90% of global malaria deaths. • Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, and Uganda account for nearly 50% of the global malaria deaths. • Malaria is the 2nd leading cause of death from infectious diseases in Africa, after HIV/AIDS. • Almost 1 out of 5 deaths of children under 5 in Africa is due to malaria. 23
  24. 24. Malaria in Nigeria • Is a major public health problem • There are an estimated 100 million malaria cases with over 300,000 deaths per year • This compares with 215,000 deaths per year from HIV/AIDS. • Malaria contributes to an estimated 11% of maternal mortality. 24
  25. 25. Epidemiological classification • Hypoendemic malaria – Where children of 2-9 years of age have parasite rates of less than 10%. • Mesoendemic malaria – Where children of 2-9 years of age have parasite rates of 11-50%. • Hyperendmic –Where children of 2-9 years of age have parasite rates of 51-75%. • Holoendemic - Where children of 2-9 years of age have parasite rates of more than 75%. 25
  26. 26. BABESIA AND PLASMODIUM IN THE PHYLUM APICOMPLEXA • The name Apicomplexa is derived from two Latin root words “apex” (top) and “complexus” (infolds) and refers to the set of organelles at the tip of the merozoite (Cowman and Crabb 2006) • They are critically dependent on invasion of host cell (Franssen et al., 2003) • Parasite transmission between the host and the vector follows a regular pattern (Cowman et al., 2012) • Three distinct secretory organelles: rhopteries and micronemes (are always associated with anterior end) and dense granules (in the posterior end) 26
  27. 27. Diagram of Apicomplexan merozoite, highlighting major organelles and cellular structures (Cowman and Crabb, 2006) 27
  28. 28. HOST CELL INVASION BY PLASMODIUM AND BABESIA • The apical organelles are involved in interactions between the parasite and the host • Serves as invasive aids into RBCs • A number of host cell receptors and parasite proteins (ligands) have been identified (Lobo et al., 2012) • Invasion of red cells marks a turning point in the invasiveness and pathogenicity 28
  29. 29. KINETICS OF HOST-CELL INVASION • Four distinct steps of invasion into host RBCs • These are: ●(1) Initial merozoite binding ●(2) Re-orientation and RBC deformation ●(3) Junction formation ●(4) Parasite entry These steps have been illustrated using electron microscope ( Lobo et al., 2012) 29
  30. 30. • Kinetic process of invasion of RBC by merozoite. Source: Qiagen sample and Assay Technologies, 2012 30
  31. 31. FACTORS THAT AID CELL INVASION Broadly divided into 2: Parasite proteins RBC receptors 31
  32. 32. PARASITE PROTEINS THAT AID CELL INVASION • At the sporozoite level: circumsporozoite protein (CSP) • At the merozoite level after egress: The merozoite surface protein family (MSP), of which MSP1 is the most abundant (Egan et al., 1996) • Others proteins classified as: →→adhesins that function as ligands binds directly to specific receptors on the RBCs: EBP, PvDBP and RBP →→invasins that function in the invasive process: AMA-1, RAPs (RON2) (Cowman et al., 2012) 32
  33. 33. THE ADHESINS • They belong to two protein families: -- Erythrocyte binding-like (EBL) or Duffy binding like (DBL) proteins ---Reticulocyte binding-like homologues (PfRh) located in microneme and rhoptries (Bapat et al., 2011) • The EBL (EBA-175, EBA-181 and EBA-140) and PfRh (PfRh1, PfRh2a, PfRh2b, PfRh4 and PfRh5) families play a pivotal role in entry process (Tham et al., 2012) • Also, several Babesia molecules have been shown to bind RBCs in vitro (Lobo 2005) • In Babesia bovis, MSA-2 and RAP-1 (Lobo 2005) • In Babesia equi, EMA-1 and EMA-2 (Kumar et al., 2004). 33
  34. 34. THE INVASINS • Are proteins of the apical organelles • Are concealed inside and selectively released when encountering the host (Sibley, 2004) • Are stored apically in micronemes and most of them have been studied to be potential vaccine candidates • E.g. Apical membrane antigen 1 (AMA-1), Rhoptry associated protein-1 and -2 (RAP-1 and RAP-2) 34
  35. 35. IMPORTANCE OF ADVASINS AND INVASINS • MSPs as markers for identification of clones causing an infection e.g. msp-1, msp-2, Glurp etc. • Makes it possible to distinguish individual parasite concurrently present in the blood sample • Is important in tracing individual parasite clones in population • Allows for detailed study of infection dynamics in ecological studies • In drug therapeutic efficacy trial provides information on the multiplicity of infections, re-infection and recrudescence • Aids in interventions and vaccine development (Felger et al., 1999) 35
  36. 36. HOST RBCs RECEPTORS • Majority of receptor-ligands have been identified (Cooke et al., 2005) • Glycophorin and complement receptor-1(CR-1) (Tham et al., 2012) • In general, glycophorin mediate interactions with EBL adhesins; glycophorin A: EBA-175, glycophorin B: EBL-1, glycophorin C: EBA-140 whereas CR-1 binds to PfRh4(Tham et al., 2012) • All glycophorin-EBL interactions are dependent on sialic acid present on the erythrocyte receptor and not PfRh4- CR-1interactions (Tham et al., 2010, 2011) • Duffy blood group antigen/receptor for chemokines (DARC) • In Babesia, there is paucity of information • However, glycophorins A and B have been identified (Lobo, 2005) 36
  37. 37. Conclusion • Babesia and Plasmodium parasites posses intracellular lifestyle akin to other members of apicomplexa • This result in intimate and obligatory relationship with the host • Understanding the interactions will be helpful in guiding appropriate treatment, care and vaccine development. 37
  38. 38. Recommendations • Prevention of tick & mosquito bite • Development of potent transmission blocking vaccines: e.g. Anti-CSP, Anti-adhesins, Anti- invasins 38
  39. 39. SOME CITED REFERENCES • Amuta EU, Atu BO, Houmsou RS and Ayashar JG. (2010). Rhipicephalus sanguineus infestation and Babesia canis infection among domestic dogs in Makurdi, Benue State- Nigeria. International Journal of Academic Research. 3: 170- 172 • Chitnis CE. (2001). Molecular insights into receptors used by malaria parasites for erythrocyte invasion. Current Opinion in Hematology. 8: 85-91 • Cooke BM, Mohandas N, Cowman AF, Coppel RL. (2005). Cellular adhesive phenomena in apicomplexan parasites of red blood cells. Veterinary Parasitology. 132: 273–295 • Cowman AF and Crabb BS. (2006). Invasion of red blood cells by malaria parasites. Cell. 124:755–766 • Lobo CA, Rodriguez M and Cursino-Santos JR. (2012). Babesia and red cell invasion. Current Opinion in Hematology. 19: 170- 175. 39
  40. 40. SEMINAR II ECOLOGICAL KINETICS AND IMMUNOLOGY OF BABESIA WITH PLASMODIUM CO-INFECTION 40
  41. 41. Outline of presentation • Introduction • Ecology of concomitant infections • Dynamics and kinetics of concomitant parasitic infections • Immunology of Babesia and Plasmodium in infected host • Immune kinetics of Babesia with Plasmodium coinfection • Conclusion • References 41
  42. 42. Introduction • A parasite refers to an organism that lives in or on another organism, usually larger, from whom it derives shelter, food (Fagbenro-Beyioku, 2011) • Some causes chronic infection, visible after 10-20 years some noticeable within few weeks (Dessein et al., 2001) • In nature, poly-infection in a single host is a common phenomenon (Cox 2001) • A number of interactions are described • Results in increased, suppressed infection (Cox 2001) • Outcomes of interactions: is the host benefiting or is affected? 42
  43. 43. Is the host benefiting? Samples! • Trichinella spiralis in animals were refractory to subsequent infection with Trypanosoma lewisi (Meerovitch and Ackerman, 1974) • Monkey infected with B. microti (avirulent parasite) were shown to be refractive to P. cynomolgi (van Duivenvoorde et al., 2010). • Patients drug-cured for Babesia infection were shown to be protected with subsequent challenge with Plasmodium (Cox and Turner, 1970) • Mice recovered from infections with B. microti were resistant to challenge with P. vinckei (Cox, 1978) • Mice pre-treated with killed Corynebacterium parvum were shown to completely resistant to infection with B. microti or B. rodhaini and were protected from P. vinckei or P. chaubaudi infection (Clark et al., 1978) • Mice given Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) were protected against babesiosis (Clark et al., 1977) 43
  44. 44. Aims and objectives of the review This will be addressed in 3 main thematic : Ecological dynamics and kinetics of concomitant infection Immunology of Babesia and Plasmodium Immune kinetics of Babesia with Plasmodium coinfection 44
  45. 45. Ecology of concomitant infections • One-Host-parasite interactions are rarely seen • Intra and inter- parasite species abound • Understanding helps in epidemiology • May create default in diagnosis treatment (Adeoye et al., 2007) 45
  46. 46. Dynamics of concomitant parasitic infections • The science of forces involved in propelling the course of infection • Antagonistic Effect (Suppressed infections or growth and development of one or both parasites e.g. direct competition, antigenic cross reaction, immunopotentiation and possibly, harming the host less) • Synergistic Effect (Enhanced infection of one or both parasites e.g. enhanced pathogenicity or virulence or immunosuppression and possibly harming the host more) • Inconclusive: No observable effects on either the parasites or the host (Ackerman, 1977) 46
  47. 47. Kinetics of concomitant parasite infections • Interest in coinfection has increased • In suppressive interaction: A. The role of host genetic factors e.g. Rbcs disorders B. Role of certain pathophysiological properties e.g. VSG, PfEMPI genes C. Changes in host environment e.g. cytokines D. Reactivity of the immune response e.g. early polarization with cytokins E. Cross immunity 47
  48. 48. Immunology of babesia in infected host • Host immunity is thro episode of recovery from infection or through immunization • Th1 and Th2 cytokine pathways are activated to control infections • Humoral, cell-mediated innate immunity are involved • Monocytes, lymphocytes and protective antibodies induced by helper T cells activity (Valentin et al., 1993) • Subsequent events determines series of activity in the cytokine network 48
  49. 49. A B C Establishment Progression Resolution Phase Phase Phase IgG controls IFN-γ, TNF-α, NO, ROS, NK-cells T- cell controls infection. and infection. Activated macrophages (Mφ) controls infection. FIG I: Theoretical model showing sequence of infection from establishment phase, initiation phase and resolution phase. Source: Homer et al., 2000. 49
  50. 50. Immunology of plasmodium infection • Host Immunity to infection is mainly at the blood stage of the parasite • The sporozoites stage rarely provokes immune response. • Both cell-mediated and antibody-dependent immunity are involved (Angula and Fresno, 2002) • Adaptive immune response viz:Th1-Th2 paradigm produces various signature cytokines (IFN-γ TNF-α, β) that mediate parasite clearance • Th1 cells and derivatives are important in cellular immunity • Over-exuberant pro-inflammatory activities cause tissue damage and immunopathology • Th2 cells and its derivatives (IL-2, IL-4, IL-5, IL-9, IL-10 and IL-13) mediate humoral immune response (Wan, 2010) 50
  51. 51. Figure II. Antigen on APC binds to activate cytokines (Cox and Wakelin, 1999). 51
  52. 52. Immunoregulation IL-10 IL-4 IFN- γ IL-1 IL-2 IL-2 IL-1 Macrophage B cell NK Th2 APC Tc Th1 Th2 cell products IL-4 and IL-10 inhibits Th1 response.
  53. 53. IMMUNOLOGY OF BABESIA WITH PLASMODIUM CO-INFECTION • Concomitant infection might impose conflicting selective pressure upon Th cell response • Parasites that share the same Th response optima might lead to response synergies (Graham, 2002) • Host immune response to malaria and babesiosis are similar • Activation of macrophages forms the basis of protection in both (Stich et al., 1998) 53
  54. 54. Babesia with Plasmodium coinfection Result in: • Suppression of growth and cross protection of infected host (van Duivenvoorde et al., 2010) Likely Factors of suppression • The role of Pro-inflammatory cytokines • Effect of IFN-γ and TNF-α • increase in CD cells • C-reactive protein (CRP) • Nitric oxide production • Antigenic cross reaction 54
  55. 55. Conclusion • Babesia and Plasmodium elicit similar inflammatory responses during infection based on their shared antigenic characters. • Co-infection between the two has been shown to induce cross-protection • This concept, if well extrapolated, can be used in the control of malaria infection 55
  56. 56. Some cited references • Angulo I and Frenso M. (2002). Cytokines in the pathogenesis of and protection against malaria. Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. 10: 1145-1152 • Bate CAW, Taverene J and Playfair HL. (1988). Malarial parasites induced TNF production by macrophages. Immunology. 64 : 227-231 • Clark IA, Cox FE and Allison AC. (1977). Protection of mice against Babesia spp. and Plasmodium spp. with killed Corynebacterium parvum. Parasitology. 74: 9-18 • Dinarello CA. (2000). Proinflammatory cytokines. Chest. 118 : 503-508 • vanDuivenvoorde LM, Voorberg-van der Wel A, van der Werff NM, Braskamp G, Remarque EJ, Kondova I, Kocken CHM, andThomasAW.(2010). Suppression of Plasmodium cynomolgi in Rhesus Macaques by coinfection with Babesia microti. Infection and Immunity. 78:1032-1039 56
  57. 57. 57 SEMINAR III The pathophysiology of malaria and babesiosis, diagnosis, control and treatment
  58. 58. OUTLINE OF PRESENTATION • Introduction • life cycle of Plasmodium and Babesia • The pathophysiology of malaria and babesiosis • Genetic resistance and susceptibility • Diagnosis, Treatment, interventions and control programme • Conclusion • 58
  59. 59. INTRODUCTION • In the tropics, overlapping symptoms of fever caused by various types of infectious agents is commonplace • Makes malaria culpable in every case of fever with high index of suspicion drawn from various human perceptions and thoughts (Ezeoke et al., 2012) • Has resulted in a default and conjecture in prognosis and treatment of malaria (Agomo et al., 2006) • Self-administration of drugs to cure ‘’malaria fever’’ is very common (Das et al., 2013) 59
  60. 60. AIMS AND OBJECTIVE OF THE REVIEW The review will address: (A) The pathophysiology of malaria and babesiosis (B) Genetic resistance and susceptibility to infection (C) Diagnosis, Treatment, interventions and control of the diseases 60
  61. 61. The pathophysiology of malaria and babesiosis • The pathophysiology has been linked to the expression of diverse antigens by the parasite • Modification of IRBCs in which they reside (Schetters and Eling 1999) • Makes IRBCs stick to RBCs, walls of tiny blood vessels, major organs e.g. kidneys, lungs, heart and brain • “sequestration”, »results in reduced blood flow to these organs, causing the severe clinical symptoms 61
  62. 62. Possible mechanisms of Pathophysiology • Grouped into 4 main thematic: • Mechanical (impaired micro vascular circulation that include sequestration, rosetting, aggregation, reduced red cell deformability and red cell destruction) • Immunological (host pro-inflammatory response to Plasmodium antigens and other mediators of malaria severity) • Biochemical and electrolyte changes (metabolic acidosis) • Neurological changes (CM /CB) • →→Among these factors, sequestration is critical to pathological features of the diseases (Chotivanich et al., 2003). 62
  63. 63. Molecules on IRBCs and pathogenicity • The role of PfEMP1 and VESA (Babesia IRBCs) • One unique feature of Pf malaria is the appearance of VSAs on IRBC surface, produced by the parasite and exported to the surface of IRBCs (Beeson et al., 2008) • These result in increased rigidity and adhesiveness of IRBCs to host endothelium and other cell types (Maier et al., 2008) • These antigens include: PfEMP1, Riffin (repetitive interspersed family), Pf60, Stevor (subtelomeric variable open reading frame ) • Also, knobs (knob associated histidine-rich protein- KAHRP) on IRBCs (Beeson and Brown 2002) 63
  64. 64. Knobs on IRBCs mediates adherence • Assembly of knobs (knob associated histidine-rich protein-KAHRP) on host IRBCs that function as physical platforms to anchor the adhesin ( Maier et al., 2008). 64
  65. 65. Infected RBCs wears a boxing glove? 65 Cytoadherence viz: Endothelial cells, Platelets dendritic cells Placenta Rosetting: IE to non IE Autoagglutination: IE to IE →→→Neurological changes →→→ Mechanical destruction of RBC →→→ Metabolic acidosis Respiratory distress) →→→Strong Immune response = Immunopathology ==Anemia, hypoglycemia, CM &CB , Death etc.
  66. 66. Receptors and ligands that mediate adhesion • Receptors on vascular endothelial cells or placenta to which IRBCs can bind • These includes: CD36, ICAM1, VCAM1, E-selectin, PECAM1 (CD31), intergrin, chondroitin sulphate A (CSA) and hyaluronic acid (Cooke et al., 2005) • CSA and HA in gestational malaria, CD36 in the periphery, ICAM-1 and or CD36 in cerebral malaria (Cooke et al., 1992). • CD 36 and chondroitin sulfate A are major endothelial receptors for cytoadherence in terms of frequency and avidity (Smith and Craig 2005) 66
  67. 67. Host cell receptors on Babesia-IE • Information is sketchy • However, one of the best studied species with receptors for adherence is B. bovis • Thrombospondin, CD36, laminin, and heparin (O’Connor et al., 1999) 67
  68. 68. Adhesion kinetics of IRBCs • Hallmark of pathogenicity, infectivity and complication • Viz: binding of IRBC to IRBC, IRBC to non-IRBC, IRBC to other cells e.g. vascular endothelial cells, platelets, dendritic cells and syncytiotrophoblasts of the placenta (Cooke et al., 2005) • Three thematic from adherence features: -Cytoadherence: adhesion to endothelial cells, platelets, dendritic cells and syncytiotrophoblasts of the placenta -Rosetting: adhesion to uninfected cells -Autoagglutination: adhesion to other infected red blood cells ▪ In babesiosis, cytoadherence have been proven but rosetting and autoagglutination, none 68
  69. 69. Resistance and susceptibility • In endemic areas asymptomatic carriers of parasitemia are commonplace (Luzzatto et al 1986). • Due to acquired immunity(Kitua, 1996) • Other notions of protections hypothesis : G6PD deficiency, -ve Duffy blood group antigens, Sickle hemoglobin genotypes (AS, SS, AC & SC) Thalassemias, Pyruvate kinase deficiency etc. • For babesiosis, none. 69
  70. 70. Various intervention & Control methods Through: • Case management of malaria (CMM) • Home-based management of malaria (HMM) • Use of traditional herbal medicines (THM) • Vaccine • Biological and vector control • Community engagement • Environmental management (EM) • Key target: Environment, vector and man [BCC] Effective management of malaria is prompt and accurate diagnosis (Murray et al., 2008 70
  71. 71. Treatment • In Nigeria, ACTs are recommended for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria • In complicated malaria, hospital management is often required 71
  72. 72. 72 Treatment Regimen for uncomplicated malaria Source: National malaria strategic plan, 2014-2020 Artemether (20mg)+ Lumefantrine (120mg) AL Artesunate (50mg)+ Amodiaquine (153mg) Age Weight (kg) Artemether + Lumefantrine AGE/WT (Kg) FIRST DAY 2ND DAY 3RD DAY 6month- 3years 5-14 kg 1 tablet twice daily x 3 days 1-6yrs(10-20 kg) 1 tablet 1tablet 1 tablet 1tablet 1 tablet 1tablet 4-8years 15-24 kg 2 tablet twice daily x 3 days 7-12yrs (21-40 kg) 2 tablet 2 tablet 2 tablet 2 tablet 2 tablet 2 tablet 9-14 years 25-34 kg 3 tablet twice daily x 3 days 13+yrs/ (>40kg) 4 tablet 4tablet 4 tablet 4 tablet 4 tablet 4 tablet >14years >35 kg 1 tablet twice daily x 3 days
  73. 73. Treatment of babesiosis • In humans, most cases of infections are mild and usually resolve without treatment • In severe cases, clindamycin and quinine is a drug of choice (Vannier and Krause, 2012) • In mild cases, atovaquone/azithromycin combination has been shown to be effective against B. microti (Krause et al., 2000). • Various other pharmacologic interventions have been tried including chloroquine, tetracycline, primaquine, sulfadiazine and pyrimethamine, with variable result. • In hemolytic cases, blood transfusion becomes inevitable • In veterinary babesiosis, the use of attenuated vaccines is a continuing necessity (Shkap et al., 2007). 73
  74. 74. 74 Treatment Dose Frequency Atovaquone Azithromycin Adult: 750 mg Child: 20 mg/kg (maximum 750 mg/dose) Every 12 hours Every 12 hours Adult: 500 to 1000 mg 250 to 1000 mg Child: 10 mg/kg (maximum 500 mg/dose) 5mg/kg (maximum 250 mg/dose) On day 1 On subsequent days On day 1 On subsequent days Clindamycin and quinine Adult: 600 mg Child: 7–10 mg/kg (maximum 600 mg/dose) Every 8 hours Every 6–8 hours Clindamycin Intravenous administration Adult: 300–600 mg Child: 7–10 mg/kg (maximum 600 mg/dose) Every 6 hours Every 6–8 hours Quinine Adult: 650 mg Child: 8mg/kg Every 6–8 hours Every 8 hours Table 2. Treatment regimen of babesiosis Source: Vannier and Krause, 2012.
  75. 75. Conclusion • The clinical manifestation of malaria and babesiosis involve host tissues and organs • However the kinetics and components that result in pathogenicity remain to be fully understood • Few of such linkages such as host cell receptors and parasite ligands have been identified • The task in basic research remains to bring to fore, a potent modality that will ensure immunity against both diseases 75
  76. 76. Suggestions & Recommendations • Analyze current efforts to solve malaria problems • Identify and characterize available resources and capabilities • Design and prioritize interventions based on the epidemiologic situation • Design a training program for decision makers, managers, technical staff and CHEWs to sustain the interventions • Above all synergy between the community and policy makers 76
  77. 77. Some cited references • Agomo P.U, Enya V.N, Egbuna K.N, Akindele S.K, Agomo CO, Okoh HI, Ainna OO, Olukosi YA, Afolabi AS, Akinyele MO, Iwalokun BA and Okechukwu AN.(2006). Evaluation of Rapid diagnostic kit in Assessment of Efficacy of Artesunate – Mefloquine combination. Jour Mal Africa Trop. 2:47-54 • Beeson JG and Brown GV. (2002). Pathogenesis of P falciparum malaria: the roles of parasite adhesion and antigenic variation. Cell and Mole Life Sci. 59: 258-271 • COX FEG. (1978). Heterologous immunity between piroplasms and malaria parasites: the simultaneous elimination of P. vinckei and B. microti from the blood of doubly infected mice. Parasitology. 76: 55-60 55 • Oyibo WA, Orok AB, Agomo CO and Iboma G. (2009). Empirical study of the prevalence of Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase (G6PD) enzyme deficiency and protection against Plasmodium falciparum malaria in Lagos state. Nigerian Hospital Practice. 3: 84-89 77
  78. 78. Review Papers for publications • Babesia with Plasmodium Coinfection: What if the host is benefitting?...Submitted • The recurrent decimal in malaria interventions and control programmes in sub-Saharan Africa..Submitted • The Pattern, Dynamics and nature of Coinfection • Babesia and Plasmodium, Any Similarities and Differences? 78
  79. 79. Acknowledgements • Late Prof A. F. Beyioku • Prof David Ross-University of Pennsylvania 79
  80. 80. 80

×