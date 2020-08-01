951 Babesia with Plasmodium co infection

-Both parasite cause babesiosis and plasmodiasis in humans and animals

-Morphological semblance of both: B microti and P falciparum

Of the phylum Apicomplexa

Complex life cycles alternating in invertebrate (tick/mosquito) and vertebrate host (Marquardt et al., 2000)

The infective stage is the sporozoites while the gametocyte is the reproductive stage

Are obligate endoparasites and host infectivity is very specific



