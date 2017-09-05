Analysis and Utilization of Relevant Data in Nursing Process

ANALYSIS & UTILIZATION OF DATA IN NURSING PROCESS
STEPS OF ASSESSMENT 1. Collection of data a) Subjective Data b) Objective Data 2. Validation of data 3. Organization of da...
ASSESSMENT • GATHERING • VALIDATING DATA • ORGANISING DATA • IDENTIFYING PATTERNS/ TESTING FIRST IMPRESSIONS • RECORDING D...
EVOLUTION OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS
WHAT IS NOT A NURSING DIAGNOSIS?  Medical diagnosis  Medical pathology  Diagnostic tests  Treatments  Equipments
MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS v/s NURSING DIAGNOSIS  Identify diseases v/s focus on unhealthy responses  Directs the primary treatme...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS v/s COLLABORATIVE PROBLEMS  Collaborative problems are “certain physiologic complications”.  When the ...
OVARIAN CANCER RADIOTHERAPY EXP. LAPROTOMY MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL/SURG ICAL Rx DIAGNOSTIC STUDY PC: acute stress syndro...
S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 1 DEFINITION A nursing diagnosis is a clinical j...
S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 2 FOCUS Monitoring human responses to actual & p...
S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 3 SAMPLE DATA CLUSTER 56yr old mother of 7; 5’4”...
S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 4 DIAGNOSTIC STATEMENT Stress urinary incontinen...
S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 5 SELECT NURSING RESPONSES Teach Kegal exercises...
TYPES OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS 1)ACTUAL NURSING DIAGNOSIS 2)RISK NURSING DIAGNOSIS 3)POSSIBLE NURSING DIAGNOSIS 4)WELLNESS DIA...
ANALYSIS & INTERPRETATIONS OF DATA  In the assessment phase, data are initially collected from a variety of source & vali...
ANALYSIS & INTERPRETATIONS OF DATA CUE: is often used to denote significant data that “raises a red flag” for the nurse wh...
STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS
1) IDENTIFY ABNORMAL DATA & STRENGTHS  Identifying abnormal findings & strengths  the collected data should be reliable ...
2) CLUSTER THE DATA STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS  Identified abnormal data & strengths: SUBJECTIVE  Hair falling out in chunks...
STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 2) CLUSTER THE DATA IDENTIFYING STRENGTHS & PROBLEMS 1)Determining patient’s strength 2)Determining...
STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 3) DRAW INFERENCES & IDENTIFY THE PROBLEM The nurse will write what she think the data is saying &...
STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 4) PROPOSE POSSIBLE NURSING DIAGNOSIS  If the situation requires primarily nursing intervention th...
STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 5) CHECK FOR DEFINING CHARACTERISTICS  To choose the most accurate diagnosis & to delete the diagn...
STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 6) CONFIRM OR RULE OUT The nurse can rule out that particular diagnosis with the other health care...
STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 7) DOCUMENT THE CONCLUSION Wellness Diagnosis Risk Diagnosis Actual Nursing Diagnosis
NANDAApproved Domains For Formulating Nursing Diagnosis DOMAIN-1: Health Promotion DOMAIN-2: Nutrition DOMAIN-3: Eliminati...
NANDAApproved Domains For Formulating Nursing Diagnosis DOMAIN-5: Perception/Cognition DOMAIN-6: Self Perception DOMAIN-7:...
NANDAApproved Domains For Formulating Nursing Diagnosis DOMAIN-9: Coping/stress tolerance DOMAIN-10: Life principles DOMAI...
SOURCES OF DIAGNOSTIC ERRORS A diagnosis should be consistent with all the cues, supported with highly relevant cues.
DATA COLLECTION ERRORS The following practices are essential during assessment to avoid data collection errors: a. Nurse c...
INTERPRETATION & ANALYSIS OF DATA Validate whether the subjective data are supported by measurable objective physical find...
DATA CLUSTERING ERRORS Premature closure of clustering Incorrect clustering
DIAGNOSTIC STATEMENT  Appropriate, concise & precise language which involves correct terminology reflecting the client’s ...
a) Identify the client’s response instead of medical diagnosis Wrong Example: pain related to myocardial infarction Right ...
 Identify a treatable etiology rather than a clinical sign or chronic problem. Wrong Example: altered respiratory functio...
 Identify the client’s response to equipments rather than the equipment itself Wrong Example: anxiety related to cardiac ...
 Identify the client’s problem rather than nursing intervention Wrong Example: offer bedpan frequently because of altered...
 Identify the problem & etiology. Example: alteration in comfort related to pain can be caused to identify the client pro...
S.NO DATA INTERPRETATION & ANALYSIS FORMULATION OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS VALIDATION OF NURSING DIAGNOSISSIGNIFICANT CUES SAMPL...
S.NO DATA INTERPRETATION & ANALYSIS FORMULATIO N OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS VALIDATION OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS CUES SAMPLE DATA CLU...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS APPLICATION TO CARE PLANNING
Lisa is a registered nurse in orthopedic unit & Mrs.Divine a 52yrs women who is scheduled to have a lumber laminectomy for...
DIAGNOSTIC PROCESS:ASSESSMENT OF CLIENT’S STATUS:  Ms,Divine’s reports being concerned about the surgery  Has concerns a...
Application of Nursing Process and Its Affecting Factors among Nurses Working in Mekelle Zone Hospitals, Northern Ethiopia...
Application of Nursing Process and Its Affecting Factors among Nurses Working in Mekelle Zone Hospitals, Northern Ethiopia...
Application of Nursing Process and Its Affecting Factors among Nurses Working in Mekelle Zone Hospitals Results: Majority ...
THANK YOU!!!!!
Analysis and Utilization of Relevant Data in Nursing Process
Analysis and Utilization of Relevant Data in Nursing Process
Analysis and Utilization of Relevant Data in Nursing Process
Analysis and Utilization of Relevant Data in Nursing Process

Analysis and Utilization of Relevant Data in Nursing Process

  1. 1. ANALYSIS & UTILIZATION OF DATA IN NURSING PROCESS
  2. 2. STEPS OF ASSESSMENT 1. Collection of data a) Subjective Data b) Objective Data 2. Validation of data 3. Organization of data 4. Recording/documentation of data
  3. 3. ASSESSMENT • GATHERING • VALIDATING DATA • ORGANISING DATA • IDENTIFYING PATTERNS/ TESTING FIRST IMPRESSIONS • RECORDING DATA • INTERPRETING DATA (ANALYSIS & SYNTHESIS) DIAGNOSIS • IDENTIFYING PROBLEMS • IDENTIFYING RISK FACTORS • PREDICTING POTENTIAL PROBLEMS/COMPLICATIONS • IDENTIFYING RESOURCES & STRENGTHS STEPS LEADING TO NURSING DIAGNOSIS:
  4. 4. EVOLUTION OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS
  5. 5. WHAT IS NOT A NURSING DIAGNOSIS?  Medical diagnosis  Medical pathology  Diagnostic tests  Treatments  Equipments
  6. 6. MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS v/s NURSING DIAGNOSIS  Identify diseases v/s focus on unhealthy responses  Directs the primary treatment v/s independent nursing practice  Remains the same v/s change from day to day  Example: Myocardial infarction is a Medical Diagnosis Nursing Diagnosis for a person with myocardial infarction include fear, altered health maintenance, knowledge deficit, pain, & altered tissue perfusion.
  7. 7. NURSING DIAGNOSIS v/s COLLABORATIVE PROBLEMS  Collaborative problems are “certain physiologic complications”.  When the nurse writes patient outcomes that require delegated medical orders for goal achievement, that situation is not nursing diagnosis but a collaborative problem  Collaborative problems involve potential complications, they must be identified early so that the preventive nursing care can be instituted early.
  8. 8. OVARIAN CANCER RADIOTHERAPY EXP. LAPROTOMY MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL/SURG ICAL Rx DIAGNOSTIC STUDY PC: acute stress syndrome r/t disease condition PC: infection r/t stage-iii skin reaction PC: paralytic ileus r/t anesthesia NURSING DIAGNOSIS v/s COLLABORATIVE PROBLEMS
  9. 9. S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 1 DEFINITION A nursing diagnosis is a clinical judgment about individual, family or community responses to actual or potential health problems or life processes. Nursing diagnosis provides the basis for selection of nursing interventions to achieve outcomes for which the nurse is accountable. Certain physiologic complications that nurses monitor to detect onset of changes in status. Traumatic or disease condition or syndrome validated by medical diagnostic studies. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MEDICAL,COLLABORATIVE & NURSING DIAGNOSIS
  10. 10. S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 2 FOCUS Monitoring human responses to actual & potential health problems. Monitoring pathophysiological responses of body organs or systems Correcting or preventing pathology of specific organs or body system.
  11. 11. S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 3 SAMPLE DATA CLUSTER 56yr old mother of 7; 5’4” ; “whenever I sneeze, I dribble urine. This is embarrassing” 42yr old woman, 1hour after delivery, spinal anesthesia, 1500ml fluid infused in past 4hrs without patient voiding; unable to void “Whenever I have to urinate it burns terribly. I also feel like I have to go all the time-real bad” small frequent voiding, cloudy urine, T-100.8
  12. 12. S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 4 DIAGNOSTIC STATEMENT Stress urinary incontinence r/t degenerative change in pelvic muscles & structural supports associated with advanced age, obesity, gravid uterus. Potential complication: urinary retention r/t fluid overload & effects of anesthesia. Cystitis
  13. 13. S.NO CRITERIA NURSING DIAGNOSIS COLLABORATIVE DIAGNOSIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS 5 SELECT NURSING RESPONSES Teach Kegal exercises to increase the muscle tone, explore patient’s willingness & motivation to pursue weight reduction & exercise program, and evaluate the need for bladder training program. Monitor signs for increasing urine retention, offer bedpan, & encourage voiding with running water, warm water dripped over perineum, & so forth, if no result , administer physician prescribed medications, if no result, perform physician prescribed catheterization. Report signs & symptoms to physician, obtain urine culture, report results to physician, administer appropriate physician prescribed antibiotics.
  14. 14. TYPES OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS 1)ACTUAL NURSING DIAGNOSIS 2)RISK NURSING DIAGNOSIS 3)POSSIBLE NURSING DIAGNOSIS 4)WELLNESS DIAGNOSIS 5)SYNDROME DIAGNOSIS
  15. 15. ANALYSIS & INTERPRETATIONS OF DATA  In the assessment phase, data are initially collected from a variety of source & validated. The nurse then applies reasoning & begins to look for patterns in the assessment data.  To arrive at nursing diagnosis we must go through the steps of data analysis. This process requires diagnostic reasoning skills, often called critical thinking.
  16. 16. ANALYSIS & INTERPRETATIONS OF DATA CUE: is often used to denote significant data that “raises a red flag” for the nurse who then looks for the patterns or clusters of data that signal an actual, potential, or possible nursing diagnosis. DATA CLUSTER: is a grouping of patient data or cues that points to the existence of a patient health problem. Nursing diagnosis should always be derived from clusters of significant data rather than from a single cue.
  17. 17. STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS
  18. 18. 1) IDENTIFY ABNORMAL DATA & STRENGTHS  Identifying abnormal findings & strengths  the collected data should be reliable  the nurse should also have basic knowledge of risk factors for the client.  The nurse’s should have basic theoretical knowledge  Identified strengths are used to formulate wellness diagnosis.  Identified potential weaknesses are used in formulating the risk diagnosis & abnormal findings are used in formulating actual nursing diagnosis STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS
  19. 19. 2) CLUSTER THE DATA STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS  Identified abnormal data & strengths: SUBJECTIVE  Hair falling out in chunks  Red rash on face & chest  So ugly OBJECTIVE  Anxious appearing  Patchy alopecia  Red raised plaques on face, neck, shoulders, back & chest  While clustering the data we may find that certain cues are pointing towards a problem but that more data are required to support the problem
  20. 20. STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 2) CLUSTER THE DATA IDENTIFYING STRENGTHS & PROBLEMS 1)Determining patient’s strength 2)Determining patient’s problem areas 3) Determining problems the patient is likely to experience
  21. 21. STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 3) DRAW INFERENCES & IDENTIFY THE PROBLEM The nurse will write what she think the data is saying & determine where she can treat independently i.e. something that the nurse would intervene & treat independently. Another purpose of this step is the referral of identified problems for which she cannot prescribe a definite treatment
  22. 22. STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 4) PROPOSE POSSIBLE NURSING DIAGNOSIS  If the situation requires primarily nursing intervention then the nursing diagnosis may be wellness diagnosis, risk diagnosis or actual diagnosis.
  23. 23. STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 5) CHECK FOR DEFINING CHARACTERISTICS  To choose the most accurate diagnosis & to delete the diagnosis which are not valid for the client.  Example: the diagnostic categories of impaired gas exchange, ineffective airway clearance & ineffective breathing pattern, all reflect respiratory problems but each is used to describe a very different human response pattern & set of defining characteristics.
  24. 24. STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 6) CONFIRM OR RULE OUT The nurse can rule out that particular diagnosis with the other health care professionals who are caring for the client. The nurse should tell the client what she perceive his or her diagnosis
  25. 25. STEPS OF DATA ANALYSIS 7) DOCUMENT THE CONCLUSION Wellness Diagnosis Risk Diagnosis Actual Nursing Diagnosis
  26. 26. NANDAApproved Domains For Formulating Nursing Diagnosis DOMAIN-1: Health Promotion DOMAIN-2: Nutrition DOMAIN-3: Elimination DOMAIN-4: Activity/Rest
  27. 27. NANDAApproved Domains For Formulating Nursing Diagnosis DOMAIN-5: Perception/Cognition DOMAIN-6: Self Perception DOMAIN-7: Role Relationships DOMAIN-8: Sexuality
  28. 28. NANDAApproved Domains For Formulating Nursing Diagnosis DOMAIN-9: Coping/stress tolerance DOMAIN-10: Life principles DOMAIN-11: Safety/protection DOMAIN-12: Comfort DOMAIN-13: Growth/development
  29. 29. SOURCES OF DIAGNOSTIC ERRORS A diagnosis should be consistent with all the cues, supported with highly relevant cues.
  30. 30. DATA COLLECTION ERRORS The following practices are essential during assessment to avoid data collection errors: a. Nurse critically reviews his or her level of comfort & competence with interview & physical assessment skills b. Nurse must determine the accuracy of data collected c. Nurse must check the completeness of assessment data. Data should not be incomplete, omitted, or inaccurate & disorganized.
  31. 31. INTERPRETATION & ANALYSIS OF DATA Validate whether the subjective data are supported by measurable objective physical findings when necessary
  32. 32. DATA CLUSTERING ERRORS Premature closure of clustering Incorrect clustering
  33. 33. DIAGNOSTIC STATEMENT  Appropriate, concise & precise language which involves correct terminology reflecting the client’s response to the illness.  Wellness, Risk,Potential &/Actual diagnosis
  34. 34. a) Identify the client’s response instead of medical diagnosis Wrong Example: pain related to myocardial infarction Right Example: pain related to physical exertion b) Identify NANDA diagnostic statement rather than the symptom Wrong Example: excessive mucus production Right Example: “ineffective breathing pattern related to increased airway secretions”
  35. 35.  Identify a treatable etiology rather than a clinical sign or chronic problem. Wrong Example: altered respiratory function related to abnormal arterial blood gas levels Right Example: "altered tissue perfusion related to the inadequate oxygen intake”  Identify the problem caused by the treatment or diagnostic study rather than the treatment or study (client experiences much of responses to diagnostic tests & medical treatment). Wrong Example: cardiac catheterization related to angina Right Example: “anxiety related to cardiac catheterization”
  36. 36.  Identify the client’s response to equipments rather than the equipment itself Wrong Example: anxiety related to cardiac monitor Right Example: “knowledge deficit regarding the need for cardiac monitoring”  Identify the client’s problem rather than the nurse’s problem Wrong Example: potential complications related to poor vascular access indicates nursing problem in initiating & maintaining intravascular therapy Right Example: “potential infection related to presence of invasive lines” properly centers attention on client’s need.
  37. 37.  Identify the client’s problem rather than nursing intervention Wrong Example: offer bedpan frequently because of altered elimination patterns Right Example: identity the problem & etiology. “Diarrhea related to food intolerance” corrects the mis-statement & allows proper implementation of the nursing process.  Identify the client’s problem rather than the goal Wrong Example: client need high protein diet related to alteration in nutrition Right Example: “altered nutrition less than body requirement related to inadequate nutritional intake” to allow for planning to correct the etiology.
  38. 38.  Identify the problem & etiology. Example: alteration in comfort related to pain can be caused to identify the client problem & the cause: ineffective breathing pattern related to incisional pain.
  39. 39. S.NO DATA INTERPRETATION & ANALYSIS FORMULATION OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS VALIDATION OF NURSING DIAGNOSISSIGNIFICANT CUES SAMPLE DATA CLUSTER 1. Change in a patient’s usual health patterns that is unexplained by expected norms for growth & development “I guess I lost about 20-30 pounds over the last 6months-I think I have been just too busy to eat.” Height-5’8” Weight-102lb 35yr old mother of 4yr old twin boys, returned to work (executive secretary) for the first time since delivery of twins. Imbalanced nutrition:less than body requirements related to stress of new job, role conflict & demands as evidenced by weight loss. Accurate diagnosis: patient validates this diagnosis, agreeing with contributing factors.
  40. 40. S.NO DATA INTERPRETATION & ANALYSIS FORMULATIO N OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS VALIDATION OF NURSING DIAGNOSIS CUES SAMPLE DATA CLUSTER 2. Deviation from an appropriate population norm -Teacher notices & reports frequency of bruises on a third grade boy who is repeatedly observed alone during recess period & who is withdrawn in the classroom. -In conversation with the school nurse, one of the boy’s parent remarks; “that boy brings out the worst in me, I don’t know why but I often have to smack him hard to make him listen” Risk for Other Directed Violence (Child Abuse) related to? Etiology (deficient parenting skills?) Incomplete Diagnosis: Additional data collection yields new information: -Father out of work for the past 18months -Father was abused as a child Diagnosis Restated: Risk for Other Directed Violence (Child Abuse) related to increased family stress & father’s history of being abused.
  41. 41. NURSING DIAGNOSIS APPLICATION TO CARE PLANNING
  42. 42. Lisa is a registered nurse in orthopedic unit & Mrs.Divine a 52yrs women who is scheduled to have a lumber laminectomy for a herniated lumbar disk. Ms.Divine’s medical diagnosis is herniated lumbar disk. Lisa has conducted an assessment of Ms.Divine’s health status & needs & has collected information in four different problem areas. Lisa needs to review clusters & pattern of data collected to correctly identify the nursing diagnoses that apply to Ms.Divine’s situation. One cluster of data includes information about Ms.Divine’s inexperience with the surgery & her statement that she has not received information about post-operative activities. Lisa decides that the data include defining characteristics for the nursing diagnosis deficient knowledge regarding post-operative routines related to inexperience. Example:
  43. 43. DIAGNOSTIC PROCESS:ASSESSMENT OF CLIENT’S STATUS:  Ms,Divine’s reports being concerned about the surgery  Has concerns about possible paralysis  Restless  Uncertain about what to expect VALIDATE THE DATA:  Nursing staff confirms findings & also reports Ms.Divine has poor eye contact when talking about planned surgery MORE DATA NEEDED? INTERPRET & ANALYSE DATA:  Cluster findings  Group signs: restlessness, poor eye contact  Group behaviors: reports concern, uncertain about what to expect LOOK FOR DEFINING CHARACTERISTICS: Reveals a problem with coping NURSING DIAGNOSIS: anxiety related to threat of surgery
  44. 44. Application of Nursing Process and Its Affecting Factors among Nurses Working in Mekelle Zone Hospitals, Northern Ethiopia Background: Nursing process is considered as appropriate method to explain the nursing essence, its scientific bases, technologies and humanist assumptions that encourage critical thinking and creativity, and permits solving problems in professional practice. Objective: To assess the application of nursing process and it’s affecting factors in Mekelle Zone Hospitals.
  45. 45. Application of Nursing Process and Its Affecting Factors among Nurses Working in Mekelle Zone Hospitals, Northern Ethiopia Methods: A cross sectional design employing quantitative and qualitative methods was conducted in Mekelle zone hospitals March 2011. Qualitative data was collected from14 head nurses of six hospitals and quantitative was collected from 200 nurses selected by simple random sampling technique from the six hospitals proportional to their size. SPSS version 16.1 and thematic analysis was used for quantitative and qualitative data respectively.
  46. 46. Application of Nursing Process and Its Affecting Factors among Nurses Working in Mekelle Zone Hospitals Results: Majority 180 (90%) of the respondents have poor knowledge and 99.5% of the respondents have a positive attitude towards the nursing process. All of the respondents said that they did not use the nursing process during provision of care to their patients at the time of the study. Majority (75%) of the respondent said that the nurse to patient ratio was not optimal to apply the nursing process. Conclusion and Recommendation: The nursing process is not yet applied in all of the six hospitals. The finding revealed that the knowledge of nurses on the nursing process is not adequate to put it in to practice and high patient nurse ratio affects its application. The studied hospitals should consider the application of the nursing process critically by motivating nurses and monitor and evaluate its progress
  47. 47. THANK YOU!!!!!

