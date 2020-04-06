Editing 4: Style

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Stylistic Continuums
Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 2 Stylistic Continuums
Formal In 1965 the bulk of total energy was consumed North America, Europe and Eurasia- collectively, they accounted for m...
Informal • I've been called for a personal round of interview tomorrow. Do you believe this? I am so happy! Wish me luck to perform well tomorrow.
Informal • I’ve been called for a personal round of interview tomorrow. Do you believe this? I am so happy! Wish me luck t...
Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 6 Informal Style • Variety of sentence length • Short- to medium-length paragraphs • Mixture of...
Casual • You know that book I wrote? Well, the publishing company rejected it. They thought it was awful. But hey, I did t...
Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 8 Casual Style • Short- to medium-length sentences, short paragraphs • Specific words and vivid...
Denotative [C]ontemplation is both the highest form of activity (since the intellect is the highest thing in us, and the o...
Connotative style Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We ...
Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 11 Denotative - Connotative Styles • appeals to reason • information • facts • denotative langu...
  1. 1. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 1 Editing IV: Style Class 9
  2. 2. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 2 Stylistic Continuums
  3. 3. Formal In 1965 the bulk of total energy was consumed North America, Europe and Eurasia- collectively, they accounted for more than 80 percent of global energy consumption. Although energy consumption has increased in these regions since the 1960s, their relative share of the total has declined significantly. Consumption across the rest of the world has been increasing, most dramatically in the Asia Pacific where the total consumption increased more than 12-fold over this period. 2020.04.06. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 3
  4. 4. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 4 Formal Style • Long sentences and paragraphs • Abstract language • Impersonal tone (few personal references and no contracted forms) • formal words • Serious tone • Distance between reader and writer
  5. 5. Informal • I’ve been called for a personal round of interview tomorrow. Do you believe this? I am so happy! Wish me luck to perform well tomorrow. 2020.04.06. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 5
  6. 6. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 6 Informal Style • Variety of sentence length • Short- to medium-length paragraphs • Mixture of abstract and concrete language • Some use of 1st- and 2nd-person pronouns • Some use of contracted forms • Action verbs • Variety of tones to casual to serious • Little distance between reader and writer
  7. 7. Casual • You know that book I wrote? Well, the publishing company rejected it. They thought it was awful. But hey, I did the best I could, and I think it was great. I’m not gonna redo it the way they said I should. 2020.04.06. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 7
  8. 8. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 8 Casual Style • Short- to medium-length sentences, short paragraphs • Specific words and vivid language • Many personal pronouns and references to people • Contracted forms, slang terms and colloquial language • Light tone • Very little distance between reader and writer
  9. 9. Denotative [C]ontemplation is both the highest form of activity (since the intellect is the highest thing in us, and the objects that it apprehends are the highest things that can be known), and also it is the most continuous, because we are more capable of continuous contemplation than we are of any practical activity. Aristotle: Nicomachean Ethics 2020.04.06. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 9
  10. 10. Connotative style Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again, we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force. Martin Luther King: „I have a dream …” 2020.04.06. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 10
  11. 11. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 11 Denotative - Connotative Styles • appeals to reason • information • facts • denotative language • straightforward, explicit wording • statements • appeals to emotions • emotionally charged • ethical, aesthetic load • figurative language • rhetorical constructions • statements, exclamations, questions
  12. 12. Zsolt Almási: Essaywriting 12 Editing IV: Style Class 9

