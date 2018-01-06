Successfully reported this slideshow.
翻轉塊樂 許馨予104108028 林晏竹104132016 陳宥婷104108004 陳靜宜104108014 林靖茜104108002 石芷軒104108026
活動目的 以娛樂、輕鬆的方式，推廣東南亞知識文化讓更多 人了解其奧秘 活動對象 不限定年齡層，只要對東南亞有興趣、缺乏了解的 人。
發想 製作 事前 • 組員提出想法，進行小組投票決定 • 主題→(1)食物:食記、創意料理MIX (2)遊戲:翻轉拼圖拼拼樂✓ • 挑選12張國家圖片(甘美朗、泰皇、魚尾獅、藤球、奧黛、菲 律賓國旗、薑黃飯、香木粉、寮國地形、水上木偶、打拋豬 ...
遭遇困難? 1. 如何製作大小一致且堅固的正方形紙盒? 上網搜尋訂購 2.如何處理圖片的大小和解析度的處理(將長方形的圖片轉化成與正方形紙盒大 小不容易) 交由影印中心人員替我們處理 3.試玩時發現的問題: →組內:圖片有些被裁到或是擋到，導致...
遊戲方式
Step.1 請先轉黃色的輪盤，之後會轉到一個題目。 Step.2 按照題目找到相對應的區域拼圖位置。
Step.3 利用對於題目的認識或想像，拼湊出相對 應的圖案。
Step.4 拼湊完後，可以看「翻轉塊樂知識卡」圖片正 解是否有答對。 Step.5 圖片拼湊正確後，可以翻閱「翻轉塊樂知識卡」 了解更多資訊。
遊戲試玩照
製作過程
工作分配 組別 姓名 工作內容 A(香木粉、薑黃飯) 陳宥婷 第一次會議記錄撰寫、列印 圖片文字、成果報告書撰寫 A(魚尾獅、菲律賓國旗) 林靖茜 簡報製作、採買文具 A(水上木偶、奧黛) 許馨予 簡報製作 B(寮國地形、甘美朗) 林晏竹 企劃...
翻轉塊樂期末報告

暨大搖滾畢拉密東南亞人文地理學第3組PPT

翻轉塊樂期末報告

