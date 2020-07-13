Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Disrupting the U.S. History Survey Course: A First Year Re...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” What do we want to get out of HY courses? 2 Historical Con...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” How I learned to teach 3
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 4 Begin with the End Show them the ...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 5 Group collaboration (Fall) Each g...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 6 Journaling each student journals ...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 7 My role I’ll assume the same role...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”8
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”9
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”10
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 11 I’ll show them how to build “his...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” The Reality 12 Delays • Textbook issues • iPad deployment ...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” The classes 13 JSU Freshmen 14 iPads JHS—Dual Enrollment H...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” The Reality 14 Misassumptions about digital and tech skill...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” The Reality 15 Revert to old ways As we fell behind, I ten...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Grading myself 16 Grade: C • Good effort, could organize b...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”17
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”18
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Conclusion 19 A little disruption can go a long way They c...
Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”20 Questions, comments, heckles: gharvey@jsu.edu
Core 2016

Disrupting the US History Survey Course: A First Year Report

Core 2016

  1. 1. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Disrupting the U.S. History Survey Course: A First Year Report 1 Gordon E. Harvey, Ph.D. Professor & Chair JSU History & Foreign Languages
  2. 2. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” What do we want to get out of HY courses? 2 Historical Consciousness The fallible memory Think like Historians
  3. 3. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” How I learned to teach 3
  4. 4. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 4 Begin with the End Show them the end of the story and expect them to put the lego pieces together
  5. 5. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 5 Group collaboration (Fall) Each group has a “cause” of the Civil War and traces the origins and history of this cause from beginning to end (Spring) Each group will trace the history of a minority/immigrant group in the US, from origin country to immigration to role in US History
  6. 6. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 6 Journaling each student journals the day’s info and “findings” as it relates to their historical awareness and the group’s assigned cause
  7. 7. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 7 My role I’ll assume the same role as always, albeit much less in scale. I’ll lead micro lectures and facilitate discussion. The professor doesn’t disappear, he only becomes a smaller part of the student’s journey
  8. 8. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”8
  9. 9. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”9
  10. 10. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”10
  11. 11. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Structuring the Course 11 I’ll show them how to build “historical legos” and then get out of their way as they create on their own, with a little guidance from me, the “historical lego master.”
  12. 12. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” The Reality 12 Delays • Textbook issues • iPad deployment • Onboarding process for iTunesU • High School schedule and firewall struggles
  13. 13. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” The classes 13 JSU Freshmen 14 iPads JHS—Dual Enrollment HS Juniors 17 iPads
  14. 14. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” The Reality 14 Misassumptions about digital and tech skills They don’t know what WE assume they know about tech
  15. 15. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” The Reality 15 Revert to old ways As we fell behind, I tended to fall back to the old ways of instruction in order to “catch us up” Journaling was sacrificed to my falling behind
  16. 16. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Grading myself 16 Grade: C • Good effort, could organize better • Tried to do too much at once • Less Jackson Pollock, more Bob Ross • Don’t assume • Fall worse than Spring • Recovered by scaling back & scaffolding
  17. 17. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”17
  18. 18. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”18
  19. 19. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey” Conclusion 19 A little disruption can go a long way They can’t read your mind Their “digital native” not your “digital native” Don’t pig out at the buffet Use open source Texts Scaffolding, scaffolding, scaffolding
  20. 20. Gordon E. Harvey | CORE | June, 2016 “Disrupting the US Survey”20 Questions, comments, heckles: gharvey@jsu.edu

