Ms. ULFAT AMIN P.G PEDIATRIC NURSING DIPLOMA IN NURSING ADMINISTRATION
Introduction Delegation is the assignment of authority and responsibility to another person (usually from a manager to a subordinate) to carry out specific activities.
Definition  Delegation is primarily about entrusting your authority to others. -Raphael Barinshaky  Delegation is empowering one person to act for another. -Susanne Qualich
 Transfer of responsibility for the performance of a task from one individual to another. ANA(1996)  It is the process o...
Essential aspects/dimensions: There are three essential aspects or dimensions b.Assignments of the duty. c.Grant of authority. d.Creation of accountability.
Principles of delegation: - Assignment of authority. - Parity of authority. - Clarification of limits of authority. - Unity of command.
Five rights of delegation • Right Task • Right Circumstance • Right Person • Right Communication • Right Supervision
As the delegator, the supervisor/incharge nurse must Select the appropriate activities to delegate Select the appropriate staff to carry out the activities Responsibilities of Delegator
Clearly communicate the expectations and required follow up Follow up periodically while the task is being completed Ev...
Responsibilities of Delegatee The delegatee also has following responsibilities  Accepting the delegated activities  Giv...
Barriers to delegating BARRIERS IN THE DELEGATOR 1. Preferences for operating by oneself 2. I can do it better myself fall...
Barriers in the delegate 1. Lack of experience 2. Lack of competence 3. Avoidance of responsibility 4. Overload of work 5. Overdependence on the boss
Legal Authority to Delegation Legal responsibility for the incharge nurse to delegate a task is determined by  Nurse Prac...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. Ms. ULFAT AMIN P.G PEDIATRIC NURSING DIPLOMA IN NURSING ADMINISTRATION
  2. 2. Introduction Delegation is the assignment of authority and responsibility to another person (usually from a manager to a subordinate) to carry out specific activities.
  3. 3. Definition  Delegation is primarily about entrusting your authority to others. -Raphael Barinshaky  Delegation is empowering one person to act for another. -Susanne Qualich
  4. 4.  Transfer of responsibility for the performance of a task from one individual to another. ANA(1996)  It is the process of assigning responsibilities and authority to co- worker and ensure accountability. Basavanthappa.
  5. 5. Essential aspects/dimensions: There are three essential aspects or dimensions b.Assignments of the duty. c.Grant of authority. d.Creation of accountability.
  6. 6. Principles of delegation: - Assignment of authority. - Parity of authority. - Clarification of limits of authority. - Unity of command.
  7. 7. Five rights of delegation • Right Task • Right Circumstance • Right Person • Right Communication • Right Supervision
  8. 8. As the delegator, the supervisor/incharge nurse must Select the appropriate activities to delegate Select the appropriate staff to carry out the activities Responsibilities of Delegator
  9. 9. Clearly communicate the expectations and required follow up Follow up periodically while the task is being completed Evaluate and provide feedback on the effectiveness of the delegation to staff.
  10. 10. Responsibilities of Delegatee The delegatee also has following responsibilities  Accepting the delegated activities  Give report to supervisor on the delegated task  Give feedback to delegator
  11. 11. Barriers to delegating BARRIERS IN THE DELEGATOR 1. Preferences for operating by oneself 2. I can do it better myself fallacy 3. Lack of experiences in delegating 4. Insecurity 5. Lack of confidence in subordinates 6. Perfectionism, leading to excessive control.
  12. 12. Barriers in the delegate 1. Lack of experience 2. Lack of competence 3. Avoidance of responsibility 4. Overload of work 5. Overdependence on the boss
  13. 13. Legal Authority to Delegation Legal responsibility for the incharge nurse to delegate a task is determined by  Nurse Practice Act  Employer’s statements including job descriptions, policies, and procedures  National standards of care as per national organizations like INC.
  14. 14. THANK YOU

