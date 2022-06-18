Successfully reported this slideshow.

UI_UX Design Program.pdf

0

Share

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 6 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7
1 of 7

UI_UX Design Program.pdf

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 6 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

ABM College’s online diploma program in UI/UX design can teach you these must-have skills to become a successful UI/UX designer. UI/UX design is an emerging vertical which is gaining popularity by the day.

ABM College’s online diploma program in UI/UX design can teach you these must-have skills to become a successful UI/UX designer. UI/UX design is an emerging vertical which is gaining popularity by the day.

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
(5/5)
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
(5/5)
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
(5/5)
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
(0/5)
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
(5/5)
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
(5/5)
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
(4/5)
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
(5/5)
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
(5/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
(4/5)
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(4/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free

UI_UX Design Program.pdf

  1. 1. 10 Must-have Skills For UI/UX Designers 2022 The demand for quality UI/UX designers has been on the rise over the recent few years. The increased employment prospects for UI/UX designers has led to mushrooming of User Interface/User Experience (UI/UX) Design Courses in Canada. Job prospects for UI/UX designers are quite good in the Toronto region and other provinces, as depicted by Job Bank. With companies seeking designers with particular skill sets, you can see greater diversion of individuals turning to professional UI/UX Diploma programs to gain meaningful skills. Such programs help enhance the employability of the candidates with their teachings and the field knowledge that they impart. UI/UX designer is a diversified profile to have, but if you possess ten key skills, you can understand the nitty-gritty of the UI/UX Design vertical and become a successful UI/UX designer. Discover the most important technical and interpersonal skills for UI/UX designers in this article.
  2. 2. Technical Skills: 1. User Research 2. Wireframing and Prototyping 3. Visual Interface 4. Interaction Design 5. Information Architecture Interpersonal skills: 1. Collaboration 2. Curiosity 3. Effective Communication 4. Empathy 5. Flexibility Let’s examine each of these skills in detail.
  3. 3. UI/UX Designer Technical Skills Technical skills are paramount when it comes to designing for people. Coding, prototyping, analytical skills, visualization techniques, and many more such skills are a must-have for UI/UX designers. User Research An important aspect of UX design is the ability to conduct effective user research. User experience is the cornerstone of creating a quality product. It all begins with relevant research. If you’re able to research well about the user profile, it facilitates a better understanding of the design frame that you are required to build. From evaluating quantitative data to organizing user interviews, user research entails a wide range of activities. UI/UX designers produce products that satisfy user needs and desires, and they must know how to determine those desires from the individuals who will use their goods. If you’re applying for the role of UI/UX designer, make sure to portray the research process for your designs in your portfolio, and how you applied that research to the final product. Wireframing and Prototyping Concerning the design projects, wireframes serve as the blueprints for websites. They often depict the elements of the user interface that will form a part of various website pages. A UI/UX designer is in charge of deciding which features to portray, their presentation, and their placement. The aim is to provide a simple and user- friendly UX possible. You can show different elements graphically such as menus, CTA buttons, and text. Once the wireframes get a go-ahead, UI/UX designers design the prototypes i.e. the primary model of the service/product you wish to promote. It is used to test the functionality of the method. Prototyping tools are essential for UI/UX designers to see this through. During the application development phase, a high-fidelity
  4. 4. design of the product is created as a final mock-up, which closely resembles the final application. UI/UX designers need to possess the ability to create wireframes and prototypes quickly by using wireframing and prototyping tools. Visual Interface An Adobe article mentions that visual design is essential in UI/UX to enhance the aesthetic-usability effect. It allows the designers to make the framework appealing. As a UI/UX designer, you should be able to visualize the entire concept by being imaginative and creative. You should have the ability to present even complex ideas in a simple manner using visual design principles. Be it UX writing for crafting a superb microcopy that complements the visual design and interaction, or using the color theory to give an enchanting look and feel to the website. The best user experience is created with precision, unique design, easy navigation, and a brilliant layout. The visual design elements such as the color play, typography, click buttons, and branding — are essential to a UI/UX designer’s skillset. Your expertise is showcased in the way you transform a raw design from wireframes and prototypes to a refined, user-interactive product. Visual design is one of the finest skills to develop to build your profile. A formal UI/UX program can help you gain industry-relevant skills. Interaction Design Interaction design is the way you design the website/app for the users to interact easily with your digital platform. It is an important aspect of UI/UX design as it incorporates the functional points, interactive sections, and peculiar design elements such as clickable buttons, icons, any links to be placed, and the look and feel of the website/app. You should be able to design interactive websites/apps keeping in mind that data security is supreme. The design should protect access to sensitive information, have a simple layout, and have an easy navigation for a seamless flow.
  5. 5. The Interaction Design Foundation states that there are majorly five elements of interaction design: visual representations, physical objects or space, words, time, and behaviour. A fine blend of all these elements makes a website/app unique and user-interactive. Information Architecture Information architecture (IA) means the process of assembling and organizing a website/app content. IA has an integral role to play in the creation of all types of digital design structures. It helps in simplifying complex content to make it easy for the users to interact with your digital product. UI/UX designers should be aware of the clients’ needs and the way information should be presented to them.to educate them. Be sure to strategize your content according to the needs of the ultimate consumers. UI/UX Designer Interpersonal Skills Apart from technical proficiency, UI/UX designers are required to possess some key interpersonal skills too. Since they have to deal with a lot of people and produce user-centric work, they must know how to collaborate, be a team player, and get along with others while working toward achieving common goals. Collaboration Any innovative and simplified solution becomes unique with team effort. As a UI/UX designer, you have to work with other team members to evaluate the possibilities of designing a new digital product. Collaborative skills are a must to be able to create better, exchange ideas, and deliver top-quality products. Curiosity Curiosity breeds creativity! As a UI/UX designer, you must have a keen sense of observation and ask a lot of questions to understand what exactly to represent through your digital product.
  6. 6. Keep in mind the users’ needs and what they are looking for, their motivation to buy a product, their pain points, and what problems the users want to resolve. UI/UX designers should be curious to know what appeals to users and bring in more thoughtful designs to the platter accordingly. Effective Communication UI/UX designers have to be in continuous communication with the management, customers, production team, other designers, and marketing team to understand the requirements properly. You need to convey your message in a clear, concise, and compact manner to achieve the desired goals. You may have to present the facts and findings of your research to the rest of the team, so you need effective communication skills. Sometimes you may be discussing new ideas, performing user research, and resolving user queries, and all these things need persuasive writing and verbal communication skills. Empathy If you can understand user needs and their pain points, you can develop a digital product that directly addresses their concerns. UI/UX designers must empathize with the end-users of the product. You should be accustomed to various observations, research, and surveys to learn new things from others, understand their viewpoint and incorporate their thoughts in your designs. You should do your research, follow the findings, and stand by your facts even if it is not accepted easily. Aim to master the design from a user’s perspective — right from the inception till the implementation of the final product.
  7. 7. Flexibility Be flexible to mould your designs as per market trends, user needs, and new thoughts/ideas. While you work with others, you should be flexible to value their opinions, while retaining your own. Flexibility is a must to adapt to the ever- changing client requirements and to develop UI/UX designs to provide a seamless experience to the users. Conclusion UI/UX design is an emerging vertical which is gaining popularity by the day. It can be rewarding to pursue a career in UI/UX designing. You get to explore new creative aspects of design and learn to work on the latest tools/software. ABM College’s online diploma program in UI/UX design can teach you these must- have skills to become a successful UI/UX designer. Thinking of a career as a UI/UX designer? Contact us now.

×