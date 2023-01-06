Successfully reported this slideshow.
PropTech Applications Innovation and The Future of Real Estate Platform

Jan. 06, 2023
PropTech Applications Innovation and The Future of Real Estate Platform

Jan. 06, 2023
PropTech Applications Innovation and The Future of Real Estate Platform
P1. Introduction To Global PropTech Market & Investment Activity
P2. PropTech Overview
P3. Real Estate FinTech Applications Innovation
P4. The Future of A Real Estate Platform
P5. Q&A

PropTech Applications Innovation and The Future of Real Estate Platform
P1. Introduction To Global PropTech Market & Investment Activity
P2. PropTech Overview
P3. Real Estate FinTech Applications Innovation
P4. The Future of A Real Estate Platform
P5. Q&A

Real Estate
PropTech Applications Innovation and The Future of Real Estate Platform

  1. 1. PROPTECH APPLICATIONS INNOVATION & THE FUTURE OF REAL ESTATE PLATFORM R&D Nguyễn Văn Thiện Email: paulnguyen1211@gmail.com
  2. 2. PROPTECH APPLICATIONS INNOVATION & THE FUTURE OF REAL ESTATE PLATFORM  P1. Introduction To Global PropTech Market & Investment Activity  P2. PropTech Overview  P3. Real Estate FinTech Applications Innovation  P4. The Future of A Real Estate Platform  P5. Q&A
  3. 3. P1. INTRODUCTION TO GLOBAL PROPTECH MARKET & INVESTMENT ACTIVITY  Introduction To Global PropTech Market  PropTech Waves  Investment Activity  Venture Capital  PropTech Funds & Accelerators  Geographic Dispersion  PropTech Firms  PropTech Unicorns • Compass Story  Europe & The UK  Asia
  4. 4. PROPTECH WAVES Source: Goodwin, 2019 PropTech market consolidation (2015-2019) Source: Crunchbase, Unissu, FoRE Start-up foundation, 1998-2018
  5. 5. INVESTMENT ACTIVITY - VENTURE CAPITAL Source: Venture Scanner Venture Scanner PropTech funding analysis, 2011-2018 The most active VC investors in US and European Source: Olsen, 2018; Hodgson, 2018
  6. 6. INVESTMENT ACTIVITY - VENTURE CAPITAL … VC Investment in FinTech and PropTech ($bn) Source: Concrete Ventures, 2019 CRE investment in PropTech firms Source: Altus Group, 2019
  7. 7. INVESTMENT ACTIVITY - PROPTECH FUNDS AND ACCELERATORS PropTech venture funds and accelerators Source: Vander Partners, FoRE Largest global PropTech investors by total deal flow through to December 2018 Source: Venture Scanner, 2019a
  8. 8. GEOGRAPHIC DISPERSION – PROPTECH FIRMS The global distribution of PropTech firms Source: Crunchbase, Unissu, FoRE
  9. 9. GEOGRAPHIC DISPERSION – PROPTECH UNICORNS *Share of total PropTech Unicorn valuation ($104.8bn) Source: Célérier, 2018 The location of PropTech Unicorns, June 2018
  10. 10. PROPTECH UNICORNS Source: adapted from Vander Capital Partners, 2019
  11. 11. COMPASS https://www.compass.com/agents/orlando/ https://www.compass.com/homes-for- sale/_map/mapview=40.78395,-73.92744,40.69069,- 74.06151/
  12. 12. COMPASS COMPLETES IPO
  13. 13. GEOGRAPHIC DISPERSION - EUROPE AND THE UK PropTech companies in Europe Source: Unissu Total PropTech funding for leading European countries Source: Unissu, 2019
  14. 14. GEOGRAPHIC DISPERSION - ASIA Source: JLL, reproduced in Baatar, 2018 Total PropTech funding for leading Asian countries PropTech investments in Asia Pacific, 2013-2017 Source: Unissu, 2019
  15. 15. P2. PROPTECH OVERVIEW  Technologies Made The PropTech Revolution  The PropTech 2020 Schematic & Data Driven PropTech Applications  Sizing The PropTech Market  Blockchain & AI in Real Estate  PropTech 3.0  PropTech Map (UK, Norway, Australia, Việt Nam, China)  PropTech Applications Innovation In  Smart Real Estate  Sharing Economy  Real Estate FinTech
  16. 16. EXOGENOUS TECHNOLOGIES MADE THE PROPTECH REVOLUTION - Websites and Smart Phone Apps - Application Programme Interfaces - Data Analysis and Visualisation - The Internet of Things, Sensors - Big Data and Artificial Intelligence - Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology - Virtual and Augmented Reality - Geospatial and 5G technologies - Cloud computing - Transport Tech: Drones and Autonomous Vehicles - Other technologies: 3D Printing, Robotics, …
  17. 17. THE PROPTECH 2020 SCHEMATIC & DATA DRIVEN PROPTECH APPLICATIONS The PropTech 2020 schematic Data driven PropTech applications Source: FoRE
  18. 18. SIZING THE PROPTECH MARKET PropTech verticals and horizontals Source: Baum, 2017 PI Labs applications – analysis by segment
  19. 19. BLOCKCHAIN & AI IN REAL ESTATE  PROPTECH 3.0
  20. 20. UK, NORWAY PROPTECH MAPS
  21. 21. AUSTRALIAN PROPTECH MAP
  22. 22. VIETNAM PROPTECH MAP
  23. 23. LEAST SATURATED SECTORS IN CHINESE PROPTECH
  24. 24. SMART REAL ESTATE APPLICATIONS INNOVATION • ConTech • Smart buildings • Building Information Modelling (BIM) & digital twins • Modular construction • 3D printing and robotics • Smart materials • Green buildings • Increasing occupant wellbeing • Increasing space utilisation • Smart retail • Smart logistics • Smart residential • Emerging sectors • Smart city applications • …
  25. 25. THE SHARING ECONOMY APPLICATIONS INNOVATION • The office sector • Residential real estate and hospitality (Co-living, Shared storage, …) • Other sectors (Pop-up store, ghost kitchens, …) • The sharing economy 3.0 (Digital space, digital asset, … controlled by Blockchain and tokenization) • …
  26. 26. REAL ESTATE FINTECH APPLICATIONS INNOVATION • Online residential brokers • Automated Valuation Models (AVMs) and iBuyers (Instant Buyers) • Instant mortgages • Commercial real estate data • Legal processes and PropTech • Real estate transactions • Crowdfunding and Peer-to-peer lending • Fractional property investment • Smart contracts and Real estate tokenization • …
  27. 27. P3. REAL ESTATE FINTECH APPLICATIONS INNOVATION  The Influx of New Models With Residential RE Technology Landscape  Tech-Enabled Brokerage Model  iBuyer Model  PowerBuyers Model  0% Brokerage Model  Fractional Property Investment Model  Real Estate Tokenization
  28. 28. TECH-ENABLED BROKERAGE MODEL (HIGH-END TRADITIONAL BROKERAGE) – COMPASS (US) Agents
  29. 29. TECH-ENABLED BROKERAGE MODEL – COMPASS (US) Homepage - https://www.compass.com/ Buy
  30. 30. TECH-ENABLED BROKERAGE & LISTING MODEL – VIỆT NAM Rever - https://rever.vn/s/ho-chi-minh/mua Bất Động Sản - https://batdongsan.com.vn/ Cenhomes - https://cenhomes.vn/mua-nha Propzy - https://propzy.vn/
  31. 31. MGI App - https://mgiglobal.vn/ • Màn Hình Chính • Sản Phẩm C2C • Hoa Hồng • Hạng Đại Lý: • Quyền Lợi: • Quy Chế HH TECH-ENABLED BROKERAGE & LISTING MODEL – VIỆT NAM VinhomeOnline - https://online.vinhomes.vn/ OneHousing - https://onehousing.vn/
  32. 32. INSTANT BUYER (IBUYER) MODEL The iBuyers have three primary sources of revenue: Do iBuyers Make Fair Market Offers?
  33. 33. IBUYER MODEL – ZILLOW (US) Homepage - https://www.zillow.com/ Buy
  34. 34. IBUYER MODEL - ZILLOW … Sell
  35. 35. IBUYER MODEL – OPENDOOR (US) Homepage - https://www.opendoor.com/
  36. 36. IBUYER MODEL – OPENDOOR (US) …
  37. 37. POWER BUYERS MODEL
  38. 38. POWER BUYERS MODEL – HOMEWARD (US) Homepage - https://www.homeward.com/
  39. 39. POWER BUYERS MODEL – ORCHARD (US) Homepage - https://orchard.com/
  40. 40. HOME FOR HOME – MASTERISES HOMES VIỆT NAM Home For Home Solution - https://masterisehomes.com/home4home/
  41. 41. 0% BROKER MODEL – NOBROKER (INDIA) NoBroker - https://www.nobroker.in/
  42. 42. 0% BROKER MODEL – PROPTIGER (INDIA) Homepage - https://www.proptiger.com/
  43. 43. FRACTIONAL PROPERTY INVESTMENT – BRICKX (AUSTRALIA) Homepage - https://www.brickx.com
  44. 44. FRACTIONAL PROPERTY INVESTMENT – VIỆT NAM Infina (RealStake) - https://infina.vn/ Revex - https://revex.vn/ HomeBase - https://www.homebase.com.vn/vi/ Finso - https://finso.com.vn/projects/marketplace
  45. 45. REAL ESTATE TOKENISATIONS
  46. 46. BENEFITS OF REAL ESTATE TOKENISATION
  47. 47. P4. THE FUTURE OF A REAL ESTATE PLATFORM  What Is Platform Business Model?  How About A Digital Platform In Real Estate?  The Sharing Economy In A Real Estate Platform  The Values and Features Needed For A Real Estate Platform  The Future of Brokerage Model  Key Learnings From The Global PropTech Market
  48. 48. WHAT IS PLATFORM BUSINESS MODEL? A platform is when the economic value of everybody that uses it, exceeds the value of the company that creates it. Then it’s a platform
  49. 49. HOW ABOUT A DIGITAL PLATFORM IN REAL ESTATE ? Agents Platforms Digital Ads Websites Social Networks B2C C2C Leasing Services Products & Services API Brokers/Agents Advertisement Brokerage Centers Websites Friends Traditional - Offline Platform - Online
  50. 50. THE SHARING ECONOMY IN A REAL ESTATE PLATFORM RE Experiences RE Community RE Jobs - B2C, C2C Properties - VAS RE Information RE Knowledge RE Platform Users Diamond Plus Diamond Platinum Gold Silver Member Platform Users RE Consultants
  51. 51. THE VALUES AND FEATURES NEEDED FOR A RE PLATFORM
  52. 52. THE FUTURE OF BROKERAGE MODELS
  53. 53. KEY LEARNINGS FROM THE GLOBAL PROPTECH MARKET
  54. 54. Nguyễn Văn Thiện Email: paulnguyen1211@gmail.com P5. Q&A

