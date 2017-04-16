ՇՆՉԱՌՈՒԹՅԱՆ ՍՈՒՐ ԽԱՆԳԱՐՈՒՄՆԵՐ Ալեքսանյան Տաթևիկ 9-2 դասարան Առարկա՝ Առողջագիտություն
 Ինչպե՞ս ճանաչել ◦ Սովորաբար մարդը շնչում է հանգիստ եւ ազատ, առանց որեւէ դժվարության։ Շնչառության խանգարման դեպքում բավակ...
◦ Շնչառության դժվարացման մասին վկայում է նաեւ մաշկի վիճակը, այն լինում է անսովոր խոնավ ու կարմրած, հետո՝ գունատ կամ կապտավ...
 Ի՞նչ անել ◦ Զանազան պատճառներից առաջացած դժվար շնչառության դեպքում պարտադիր չէ հստակ իմանալ պատճառը, քանի որ նման դեպքեր...
Շնչառական խանգարումների ժամանակ տուժածին ցուցաբերվող առաջին օգնության քայլերը բավական պարզ են, բայց դրանց չիմացությունը կա...
 Բրոնխիալ ասթմա ◦ Հիմա եկեք անդրադառնանք շնչառական համակարգի բավական տարածված մի հիվանդության՝ բրոնխիալ ասթմային։ Բրոնխիա...
 Ինչպե՞ս ճանաչել ասթմայի նոպան ◦ Նոպայի ժամանակ արտաշնչումը դժվարանում է, օդը, կարծես, «մնում է տուժածի թոքերում», առաջան...
◦ Սովորաբար ասթմայով հիվանդները գտնվում են բժշկի հսկողության տակ ու գիտեն, թե ինչպես գործել մինչեւ նոպայի սկսվելը եւ նոպայ...
 Ի՞նչ անել ◦ Ասթմայի նոպայի մեջ գտնվող տուժածին հայտնաբերելիս պարզեք՝ նա ունի՞ արդյոք բժշկի կողմից նշանակված դեղեր եւ եթե...
◦ Սովորաբար դեղերի ընդունումից եւ առաջին օգնության մյուս նշված քայլերից հետո նոպան ավարտվում է։ Հազը դառնում է թաց, ուղեկց...
