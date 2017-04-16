Ти дізнаєшся:
Типи файлів Завдяки тому, що значки у файлів різні за виглядом, можна, не відкриваючи їх, визначити, дані якого типу він м...
Значки файлів різних типів
Ім'я та розширення імені файлу Ім'я файлу складається із двох частин: власне іменіімені файлуфайлу та розширеннярозширення...
ФайлФайл •Унікальне ім’я •Визначене місце для зберігання на носії даних •Файли різних типів •Ім’я файлу може мати розширен...
Папка (каталог)Папка (каталог) •Ім’яІм’я •Може містити файли, а також інші папкиМоже містити файли, а також інші папки
Працюємо в парах •Оберіть коректні назви файлів для вмісту, що в них зберігається. За потреби придумайте свої назви Вміст ...
Працюємо в парах •Назвіть по черзі папки та вкладені в них файли (або вкладені папки і файли), користуючись схемою Який за...
Працюємо в парах •Встановіть, які об’єкти відповідають даним зображенням •Файл зі звуковим супроводом •Папка з графічними ...
Обговорюємо •Які дані містяться у файлах? •Для чого файлам необхідні імена? •Навіщо файли зберігають у папках? •Чи можна з...
Головоломки •Сонечко починає рухатись униз. Воно може рухатись вправо та вліво. Поміркуй, чи потрібно сонечку перелітати, ...
Головоломки •Петрик уміє складати числові ребуси. Він склав ребус 1, відгадкою якого є слово папка. Сформулюй правило скла...
Повторюємо •Розглянь схему та поясни, як пов’язані її складові Файли Папки Викликають контекстне меню Переміщують Переймен...
Поняття файлової системи
Поняття файлової системи
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Поняття файлової системи

30 views

Published on

презентація

Published in: Law
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Поняття файлової системи

  1. 1. Ти дізнаєшся:
  2. 2. Типи файлів Завдяки тому, що значки у файлів різні за виглядом, можна, не відкриваючи їх, визначити, дані якого типу він містить і в якій програмі з ним можна працювати. Значок файлу відповідає певному типу файлу. Категорії файлів: Тип файлу визначає структуру даних у файлі та програму, якою він обробляється Тип файлу визначає структуру даних у файлі та програму, якою він обробляється
  3. 3. Значки файлів різних типів
  4. 4. Ім'я та розширення імені файлу Ім'я файлу складається із двох частин: власне іменіімені файлуфайлу та розширеннярозширення іменіімені, які розділені крапкою. Файли програм мають розширення ехеехе, інколи – comcom, batbat. Файлу документа відповідне розширення автоматично надає програма, в якій його було створено. Зареєстровані типи файлів: Тип Значок Розширен ня імені Програма Неформатований текст txt Блокнот Растрове зображення bmp Paint Звуковий файл wav Windows Media Player Форматований текст doc Microsoft Word Електронна таблиця xls Microsoft Excel . . . . . .
  5. 5. ФайлФайл •Унікальне ім’я •Визначене місце для зберігання на носії даних •Файли різних типів •Ім’я файлу може мати розширення •Значок •Впорядкована сукупність даних певного тику, що розміщується на одному з носіїв даних і має ім’я. Весна.bmp
  6. 6. Папка (каталог)Папка (каталог) •Ім’яІм’я •Може містити файли, а також інші папкиМоже містити файли, а також інші папки
  7. 7. Працюємо в парах •Оберіть коректні назви файлів для вмісту, що в них зберігається. За потреби придумайте свої назви Вміст файлу Назва файлу Фото поета Твір Відомості про письменника Поезія Текст повісті Документ 1 Відгук на прочитану книгу Біографія Зображення обкладинки книги Портрет Франка
  8. 8. Працюємо в парах •Назвіть по черзі папки та вкладені в них файли (або вкладені папки і файли), користуючись схемою Який запис правильний? •ПодарункиЛистівкиМалюнки Різдво •РіздвоМелодіїПрикраса •РіздвоВідеоЩедрик •РіздвоЛистівкиПодарунки М а л ю н к и М е л о д ії В і д е о Е с к із и П е й з а ж і Л и с ті в к иПрикраса Подарунки Композиція Щ е д р и к
  9. 9. Працюємо в парах •Встановіть, які об’єкти відповідають даним зображенням •Файл зі звуковим супроводом •Папка з графічними даними •Папка зі звуковими даними •Файл із числовими даними •Файл із графічними даними •Значок програми •Відеофайл •Файл із текстовими даними •Головне меню комп'ютера •Папка з відео
  10. 10. Обговорюємо •Які дані містяться у файлах? •Для чого файлам необхідні імена? •Навіщо файли зберігають у папках? •Чи можна змінювати імена файлів і папок? •Які файли називають текстовими? •Як переглянути вміст файлу? •Вкажи відмінності між подвійним клацанням на значку об’єкта та клацанням правою кнопкою миші. Чи може виконання кожної з цих операцій привести до однакового результату?
  11. 11. Головоломки •Сонечко починає рухатись униз. Воно може рухатись вправо та вліво. Поміркуй, чи потрібно сонечку перелітати, щоб зібрати всі слова, зашифровані на малюнку і зупинитись на квітці?
  12. 12. Головоломки •Петрик уміє складати числові ребуси. Він склав ребус 1, відгадкою якого є слово папка. Сформулюй правило складання таких ребусів та знайди відгадку ребуса на малюнку 2. 1 , 2 , 3 , к , 1,3,й,2
  13. 13. Повторюємо •Розглянь схему та поясни, як пов’язані її складові Файли Папки Викликають контекстне меню Переміщують Перейменовують Переглядають Видаляють Відкривають у вікні Переглядають властивості Комп’ютер Дані

×