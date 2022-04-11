Blockchain the solution to internet voting

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 11, 2022
Voting is one of the most important elements of democracy. Despite the rapid development of e-government services, voting still has not been widely digitized. Besides voting service in Estonia and Switzerland, internet voting (i-voting) is still not ubiquitous. There are many reasons for the slow progress of introducing e-government services. One of them is a lack of trust in technology, and another one is a need for trust in the authorities controlling the voting process. Many researchers and experts in the field discourage internet voting due to software unreliability[@park2021going, @Whyblock10:online, @Noblockc8:online, @Blockcha27:online, @OnBlockc0:online]. However, in the context of recent improvements on the security of IT systems, the denial of internet voting seems to be too pessimistic foresee on the future.

Similar problems have not prevented electronic money from becoming widely used; therefore, the solutions for electronic money should also help solve the i-voting problem. Particularly, blockchain technology enabled creating secure systems without a central authority. Blockchains guarantee integrity and censorship resistance; however, voting process is more demanding. There are two more properties that blockchains do not provide natively; namely, privacy and cohersion resistance.

Privacy guarantees that no one can tell which candidate the voters voted for, or even if they voted at all—preventing preliminary results and guaranteeing freedom of choice without any repercussions. Cohesion resistance guarantees that voters can not prove to anyone how they voted even if they want to—preventing selling votes as there is no way of verifying vote details.

Although both proprties are not trivial to achieve, the privacy is apprently the easier of these two. Common solution is to encrypt the vote using election authorities' public key, and use mixnets to prevent side-channel timing attack. However, it does not prevent authorities—who own the correponding private key—from decrypting each vote and learning each voter option.

Cohersion resistance stays in conflict with blockchain's intrinsic property—correctness and verifability; therefore, most blockchain-based protocols ignore it. One solution [@juels2010coercion] is to introduce bulleting

Even if blockchain is not the final piece of the whole puzzle, we argue that internet voting is inevitable and therefore researching the missing pieces is worthwhile.


Voting is one of the most important elements of democracy. Despite the rapid development of e-government services, voting still has not been widely digitized. Besides voting service in Estonia and Switzerland, internet voting (i-voting) is still not ubiquitous. There are many reasons for the slow progress of introducing e-government services. One of them is a lack of trust in technology, and another one is a need for trust in the authorities controlling the voting process. Many researchers and experts in the field discourage internet voting due to software unreliability[@park2021going, @Whyblock10:online, @Noblockc8:online, @Blockcha27:online, @OnBlockc0:online]. However, in the context of recent improvements on the security of IT systems, the denial of internet voting seems to be too pessimistic foresee on the future.

Similar problems have not prevented electronic money from becoming widely used; therefore, the solutions for electronic money should also help solve the i-voting problem. Particularly, blockchain technology enabled creating secure systems without a central authority. Blockchains guarantee integrity and censorship resistance; however, voting process is more demanding. There are two more properties that blockchains do not provide natively; namely, privacy and cohersion resistance.

Privacy guarantees that no one can tell which candidate the voters voted for, or even if they voted at all—preventing preliminary results and guaranteeing freedom of choice without any repercussions. Cohesion resistance guarantees that voters can not prove to anyone how they voted even if they want to—preventing selling votes as there is no way of verifying vote details.

Although both proprties are not trivial to achieve, the privacy is apprently the easier of these two. Common solution is to encrypt the vote using election authorities' public key, and use mixnets to prevent side-channel timing attack. However, it does not prevent authorities—who own the correponding private key—from decrypting each vote and learning each voter option.

Cohersion resistance stays in conflict with blockchain's intrinsic property—correctness and verifability; therefore, most blockchain-based protocols ignore it. One solution [@juels2010coercion] is to introduce bulleting

Even if blockchain is not the final piece of the whole puzzle, we argue that internet voting is inevitable and therefore researching the missing pieces is worthwhile.

Blockchain the solution to internet voting

  1. 1. Stanisław Barański stanislaw.baranski@pg.edu.pl https://stan.bar Blockchain the solution to internet voting
  2. 2. Agenda Motivation History Bitcoin and Blockchain Internet voting Multi-party computation (MPC) My work
  3. 3. Motivation • Transfer of value without trusted third party—electronic cash. • Trust in cryptography, not in central authorities like banks. Bad people can change law, but not math nor cryptography. • Privacy and anonimity. • Censorship-resistant. • Virtual- fi rst currency, programmable money.
  4. 4. History • eCash (David Chaum) - 1983
  5. 5. • Buyer buys eCash (certi fi cate) from Bank. • Buyer sends eCash (certi fi cate) to Seller. • Seller sends eCash to Bank, which veri fi es if it hasn’t been spend before and reedem eCash adding funds to Bank’s account. eCash
  6. 6. • Requires trusted third party–– Bank. eCash
  7. 7. What happens when we remove the central authority?
  8. 8. Double-spending problem
  9. 9. History • eCash (David Chaum) - 1983 • b-money (Wei Dai) - 1998
  10. 10. b-money an anonymous (pseudonymous), distributed electronic cash system. Every participant maintains a (separate) database of how much money belongs to each pseudonym. http://www.weidai.com/bmoney.txt
  11. 11. b-money How to create value • We value only what is a scarce resource like time, electricity, trust, or gold. • How to create arti fi cial scarcity?
  12. 12. b-money How to create value • We value only what is a scarce resource like time, electricity, trust, or gold. • How to create arti fi cial scarcity? • Cryptographic puzzles (problems in NP). • Example: fi nd x s.t. H(x) < d, where x is a number to fi nd, H is a hash function, and d is a di ffi culty level.
  13. 13. b-money How to create value • We value only what is a scarce resource like time, electricity, trust, or gold. • How to create arti fi cial scarcity? • Cryptographic puzzles (problems in NP). • Example: fi nd x s.t. H(x) < d, where x is a number to fi nd, H is a hash function, and d is a di ffi culty level. • Solving such a crypto puzzle consumes electric power, which is a scarce resource ✅. • The number of monetary units created is equal to the cost of the computing e ff ort in terms of a standard basket of commodities.
  14. 14. How to transfer value b-money
  15. 15. b-money Solved: - Money creation ✅ - Transfer of money ✅ Impractical assumptions: - Assumed atomic broadcast - 100% uptime peers, Not solved: - Not byzantine fault tolerant.  As a result, the idea was abandoned.
  16. 16. History • eCash (David Chaum) - 1983 • b-money (Wei Dai) - 1998 • BitGold (Nick Szabo) - 1998/2005
  17. 17. BitGold Assumes existence of distributed timestamp services and distributed Bitgold registry. Money creation (proof-of-work based + challenge string + timestamping) https://unenumerated.blogspot.com/2005/12/bit-gold.html
  18. 18. Money creation and transfers BitGold
  19. 19. BitGold Solved: - Money creation ✅ - Transfer of money ✅ Not solved: - Not decentralised. - Missing incentives to keep nodes honest. - Not byzantine-fault tolerant. As a result, the idea was abandoned.
  20. 20. History • eCash (David Chaum) - 1983 • b-money (Wei Dai) - 1998 • BitGold (Nick Szabo) - 1998/2005 • Bitcoin (Satoshi Nakamoto) - 2008
  21. 21. Bitcoin First peer-to-peer electronic cash. First to achieve global consensus in open-membership network. Innovations: - Introduce the concept of blockchain as a data structure that timestamps transactions.  - Used proof-of-work: - to create scare resource - to achieve global consensus in open-membership network (leadership election by computing power) - to prevent Sybil attacks (vote = collective computing power) - to secure the network (reverting history requires 51% computing power) https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf
  22. 22. Bitcoin Utility — easy transfer of value De fl ationary — halves currency issuance every 4 years  Cap at 21mln, currently 17mln (84%) in circulating supply The law of supply and demand Mining costs Speculation https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf Where does value come from?
  23. 23. Transition state machine S — states T — transactions Apply : S x T -> S — state transition function Sn+1 = Apply(Sn, Tn) Apply(state, T) = { assert(state[Tfrom] >= Tvalue) state[Tfrom] -= Tvalue state[Tto] += Tvalue } Example: { Alice : 2, Bob: 8 } = Apply({ Alice : 10, Bob: 0 }, “Send 8₿ from Alice to Bob”) Each transaction is recorded on a public, immutable and decentralized data structure—Blockchain.
  24. 24. Blockchain
  25. 25. Think of it as a version control system
  26. 26. Proof-of-work
  27. 27. Ethereum – generalization of Bitcoin Bitcoin  T = (from, to, value) Sn+1 = Apply(Sn, Tn) Apply(state, T) = { assert(state[Tfrom] >= Tvalue) state[Tfrom] -= Tvalue state[Tto] += Tvalue } Ethereum T = smart contract code Sn+1 = Apply(Sn, Tn) Apply(Sn, Tn) = EVM(Sn, Tn)
  28. 28. Internet Voting
  29. 29. Internet Voting Let’s give each eligible voter a right to vote then T = (from, to, value) Sn+1 = Apply(Sn, Tn) Apply(state, T) = { assert(state[Tfrom] == true) state[Tfrom] = false state[Tto] += 1 } ∀voter ∈ voters state[voter] = true Naive solution using blockchain
  30. 30. Internet Voting - Correctness, all and only eligable votes are counted. - Censorship resistance, any eligible user that wants to cast a vote can do it. - Privacy, no one can tell which candidate the voters voted for, or even if they voted at all— preventing preliminary results and guaranteeing freedom of choice. - Coercion resistance, voters can not prove to anyone how they voted even if they want to— preventing selling votes as there is no way of verifying if they indeed voted on paid candidate. Requirements
  31. 31. Blockchain Voting Privacy-preserving Authorities prepare a voting User encrypt a vote T = (Tfrom, encrypt(Tvote, pubKey)), where - Tfrom is the voter public key, - Tvote is chosen candidate. User cast the vote to blockchain Apply(state, T) = { assert(state[Tfrom] == true) state[Tfrom] = false state[votes] = state[votes] Tvote } Authorities publish privKey, so everyone can decrypt and calculate the results. decryptedVotes = (privKey, pubKey) ← generateKeyPair() ∀voter ∈ voters state[voter] = true ∪ {decrypt(vote, privKey)|vote ∈ state[votes]}
  32. 32. Internet Voting - Correctness, all and only eligable votes are counted. - Censorship resistance, any eligible user that wants to cast a vote can do it. - Privacy, no one can tell which candidate the voters voted for, or even if they voted at all— preventing preliminary results and guaranteeing freedom of choice. - Coercion resistance, voters can not prove to anyone how they voted even if they want to— preventing selling votes as there is no way of verifying if they indeed voted on paid candidate. Requirements
  33. 33. Improved Coercion-Resistant Electronic Elections through Deniable Re-Voting • Users can cast multiple votes and have the ability to change their key. • “as is common for electronic voting schemes, we assume a publicly accessible append-only bulletin board”
  34. 34. Multi-party computation (MPC) • Multi-party computation (MPC) enables a group of independent parties who do not trust each other to jointly compute a function where is the private input for i-th party. f(x1, x2…xn) xi
  35. 35. MPC Applications Yao’s Millionaires Problem "Two millionaires wish to know who is richer without revealing their actual wealth.” So the goal is to compute where is the fi rst party’s private input and is the second party’s private input. x1 ≤ x2 x1 x2 f(x1, x2) = x1 ≤ x2
  36. 36. Decentralized encryption using MPC 𝙵 𝟷 (x1, . . . , xn) = 𝙳 𝚎 𝚛 𝚒 𝚟 𝚎 𝙿 𝚞 𝚋 𝙺 𝚎 𝚢 ( 𝙳 𝚎 𝚛 𝚒 𝚟 𝚎 𝙿 𝚛 𝚒 𝚟 𝙺 𝚎 𝚢 ( 𝚂 𝚂 (x1, . . . , x2))) 𝙵 𝟸 (x1, . . . , xn, votes) = 𝙲 𝚘 𝚞 𝚗 𝚝 ( 𝙳 𝚎 𝚌 𝚛 𝚢 𝚙 𝚝 (votes, 𝙳 𝚎 𝚛 𝚒 𝚟 𝚎 𝙿 𝚛 𝚒 𝚟 𝙺 𝚎 𝚢 ( 𝚂 𝚂 (x1, . . . , x2))))
  37. 37. BB/Blockchain and MPC on voters’ smartphones
  38. 38. MPC Applications Secure machine learning MPC can be used to create a setting where: A client sends an encrypted input to the server’s pre-trained model and receive an encrypted model’s prediction. Handy in Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS), where users send potentially sensitive information. With MPC both users and the service provider can keep their data private. Example: MiniONN (Liu et al., 2017) — “the fi rst approach for transforming an existing neural network to an oblivious neural network supporting privacy- preserving predictions with reasonable e ffi ciency”.
  39. 39. Questions? Stanisław Barański stanislaw.baranski@pg.edu.pl https://stan.bar

