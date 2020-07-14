Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
{ Ενότητα 3η κεφ. 12 Η δεύτερη πολιορκία του Μεσολογγίου- Διονύσιος Σολωμός
Τον Απρίλιο του 1825 ξεκίνησε η δεύτερη πολιορκία του Μεσολογγίου αρχικά από τον Κιουταχή και στη συνέχεια από τον Ιμπραήμ...
Μεχμέτ Ρεσίτ πασάς ή αλλιώς γνωστός ως Κιουταχής Τον Απρίλιο του 1825 ο Κιουταχής ξεκινά από τη Λάρισα και κατευθύνεται στ...
Το Μεσολόγγι βρισκόταν σε μια πλεονεκτική θέση Περιβαλλόταν από λιμνοθάλασσα, κάποιο τμήμα του περιβαλλόταν από μικρό τείχ...
Στην πόλη λειτουργούσε Νοσοκομείο, πλήρες μηχανουργείο για την κατασκευή πολεμικού υλικού και τυπογραφείο που εξέδιδε δύο ...
Η πολιορκία κράτησε ένα χρόνο. Οι έλληνες απέκρουσαν με επιτυχία τις επιθέσεις των Τούρκων . Ο Μιαούλης με τα καράβια του ...
Οι πολιορκημένοι αγωνιστές μάλιστα, με τη στήριξη του Καραϊσκάκη και άλλων οπλαρχηγών της Ανατολικής Στερεάς, επιτέθηκαν σ...
Ο Ιμπραήμ έφτασε στο Μεσολόγγι για να βοηθήσει στην πολιορκία. Ο αποκλεισμός έγινε πιο στενός.
Οι Έλληνες δεν μπορούσαν να βοηθήσουν με επιθέσεις από την ξηρά. Δεν υπήρχαν χρήματα για να οργανωθεί ο στρατός. Ο Μιαούλη...
Οι οπλαρχηγοί των Έλλήνων.
Η έξοδος αποφασίστηκε να γίνει στις 10 Απριλίου 1826. Χωρίστηκαν σε τρεις ομάδες. Όσοι ήταν ανήμποροι θα έμεναν στην πόλη,...
Καθώς έγινε η έξοδος δημιουργήθηκε σύγχυση από κάποιο λάθος. Έτσι κάποιοι προχώρησαν μπροστά εναντίον των Τούρκων και κάπο...
Κάποιοι κατάφεραν να σωθούν. Η πόλη κυριεύθηκε και καταστράφηκε ολοσχερώς. Τα μικρά παιδιά πουλήθηκαν ως σκλάβοι. Ο εθνικό...
1 Ποια πολιορκία είναι αυτή που συζητήσαμε; 2. Ποιοι ήταν οι αρχηγοί των Τουρκικών στρατευμάτων; 3. Γιατί θέλουν να καταλά...
ΚΑΛΟ ΔΙΑΒΑΣΜΑ
En 3 Defteri poliorkia Mesologgiou Dionisios Solomos
En 3 Defteri poliorkia Mesologgiou Dionisios Solomos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

En 3 Defteri poliorkia Mesologgiou Dionisios Solomos

28 views

Published on

Δεύτερη πολιορκία του Μεσολογγίου Διονύσιος Σολωμός

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

En 3 Defteri poliorkia Mesologgiou Dionisios Solomos

  1. 1. { Ενότητα 3η κεφ. 12 Η δεύτερη πολιορκία του Μεσολογγίου- Διονύσιος Σολωμός
  2. 2. Τον Απρίλιο του 1825 ξεκίνησε η δεύτερη πολιορκία του Μεσολογγίου αρχικά από τον Κιουταχή και στη συνέχεια από τον Ιμπραήμ Πασά. Παρά την ηρωική αντίσταση των Μεσολογγιτών, η πόλη κυριεύθηκε τον Απρίλιο του 1826. Π έξοδος του Μεσολογγίου στάθηκε μια από τις κορυφαίες στιγμές της ελληνικής Επανάστασης, προκαλώντας βαθιά συγκίνηση σ' ολόκληρο τον κόσμο.
  3. 3. Μεχμέτ Ρεσίτ πασάς ή αλλιώς γνωστός ως Κιουταχής Τον Απρίλιο του 1825 ο Κιουταχής ξεκινά από τη Λάρισα και κατευθύνεται στο Μεσολόγγι. Φθάνει έξω από την πόλη και την πολιορκεί. Το Μεσολόγγι του έφραζε το δρόμο προς την Πελοπόννησο , έπρεπε λοιπόν να καταληφθεί.
  4. 4. Το Μεσολόγγι βρισκόταν σε μια πλεονεκτική θέση Περιβαλλόταν από λιμνοθάλασσα, κάποιο τμήμα του περιβαλλόταν από μικρό τείχος και ήταν οχυρωμένο με τάφρους γεμάτες με νερό.
  5. 5. Στην πόλη λειτουργούσε Νοσοκομείο, πλήρες μηχανουργείο για την κατασκευή πολεμικού υλικού και τυπογραφείο που εξέδιδε δύο εφημερίδες. Εκεί επίσης είχαν καταφύγει πολλοί πρόσφυγες από τις γύρω περιοχές καθώς και αρκετοί ένοπλοι, κυρίως Σουλιώτες. Εκεί βρισκόταν και ο Αλέξανδρος Μαυροκορδάτος και ο Λόρδος Μπάυρον
  6. 6. Η πολιορκία κράτησε ένα χρόνο. Οι έλληνες απέκρουσαν με επιτυχία τις επιθέσεις των Τούρκων . Ο Μιαούλης με τα καράβια του κατόρθωσε να σπάσει τον κλοιό των Τούρκων στη θάλασσα και να περάσει πολεμοφόδια στους πολιορκημένους.
  7. 7. Οι πολιορκημένοι αγωνιστές μάλιστα, με τη στήριξη του Καραϊσκάκη και άλλων οπλαρχηγών της Ανατολικής Στερεάς, επιτέθηκαν συντονισμένα στον στρατό του Κιουταχή, που αναγκάστηκε να υποχωρήσει.
  8. 8. Ο Ιμπραήμ έφτασε στο Μεσολόγγι για να βοηθήσει στην πολιορκία. Ο αποκλεισμός έγινε πιο στενός.
  9. 9. Οι Έλληνες δεν μπορούσαν να βοηθήσουν με επιθέσεις από την ξηρά. Δεν υπήρχαν χρήματα για να οργανωθεί ο στρατός. Ο Μιαούλης προσπαθεί να σπάσει τον κλοιό ξανά αλλά αποτυχαίνει. Οι πολιορκημένοι αποφασίζουν να κάνουν ηρωική έξοδο. Έχουν εξαντληθεί από την έλλειψη τροφής νερού και από τις ασθένειες.
  10. 10. Οι οπλαρχηγοί των Έλλήνων.
  11. 11. Η έξοδος αποφασίστηκε να γίνει στις 10 Απριλίου 1826. Χωρίστηκαν σε τρεις ομάδες. Όσοι ήταν ανήμποροι θα έμεναν στην πόλη, θα αντιστέκονταν όσο μπορούσαν και στο τέλος θα ανατίναζαν τις μπαρουταποθήκες.
  12. 12. Καθώς έγινε η έξοδος δημιουργήθηκε σύγχυση από κάποιο λάθος. Έτσι κάποιοι προχώρησαν μπροστά εναντίον των Τούρκων και κάποιοι οπισθοχώρησαν και γύρισαν πίσω στην πόλη. Το αποτέλεσμα ήταν ολέθριο.
  13. 13. Κάποιοι κατάφεραν να σωθούν. Η πόλη κυριεύθηκε και καταστράφηκε ολοσχερώς. Τα μικρά παιδιά πουλήθηκαν ως σκλάβοι. Ο εθνικός μας ποιητής μαθαίνοντας τα νέα ενώ βρισκόταν στη Ζάκυνθο έγραψε το έργο Ελεύθεροι Πολιορκημένοι
  14. 14. 1 Ποια πολιορκία είναι αυτή που συζητήσαμε; 2. Ποιοι ήταν οι αρχηγοί των Τουρκικών στρατευμάτων; 3. Γιατί θέλουν να καταλάβουν το Μεσολόγγι οι Τούρκοι; 4. Μπορείτε να αναφέρεται στοιχεία για την άμυνα της πόλης; 5. Πώς ήταν οργανωμένη η πόλη; 6. Πόσο κράτησε η πολιορκία; 7. Πώς πήραν βοήθεια οι πολιορκημένοι έτσι ώστε να έχουν αρκετά εφόδια για να αντέξουν στην πολιορκία; 8. Τι αποφάσισαν οι πολιορκημένοι να κάνουν τελικά; 9. Ποιο ήταν το αποτέλεσμα της ενέργειάς τους. Τι πρόβλημα δημιουργήθηκε κατά την έξοδο;
  15. 15. ΚΑΛΟ ΔΙΑΒΑΣΜΑ

×