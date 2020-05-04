Shokoladne vyrobnyctvo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ретроспектива розвитку світового шоколадного виробництва
Шоколадне дерево одержало назву "Теоброма какао"
Плоди овальні, за формою нагадують великий огірок
Історія солодощів почалася 4000 років тому з єгипетських десертів.
Племя майя винайшло шоколадний напій
Христофор Колумб спробував шоколад в 1502 році
Анна Австрійська у 1616 році вперше привезла в Париж ящик какао-бобів.
1674 рік.Поява "їстівного" шоколаду у вигляді батончиків та рулетів
1828 рік - Винахід преса для отримання какао-масла
У 1867 році винайшли розчинний шоколад та рецепт шоколаду з горіхами.
1875 рік Анрі Нестле розпочав випускати твердий шоколад
Шоколад з лікерами ,коньяками, мигдалем, ізюмом або цукатами.
Тріумфальна хода шоколаду світом не обминула Україну
Шоколад класифікують: плитки , фігурний і у вигляді шоколадної глазурі
Класичний шокалад
Гіркий шоколад
Білий шоколад
Шоколад воістину унікальний продукт - смачний, висококалорійний, корисний
В спа-салонах застосовують шоколадні обгортання.
Шоколадна тема
Львівській музей шоколаду
Професія шоколатьє
