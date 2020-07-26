人と動物の関係学会　第22回学術大会

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ネコの気質的、行動的特性 が及ぼす人への影響 ―ネコとの相互関係場面における 人の前頭葉脳血流動態の測定― 東京農業大学バイオセラピー学科 永澤巧
序論 イヌとネコの異なる気質の要因 イヌ 狩猟補助 草原で 集団狩猟 ネコ 鼠害対策 森林で 単独狩猟 家畜化の経緯の違い 行動特性の違い
目的 自由で従順さが低いといった印象をもたれやすい気質的特徴、行動様式 ネコの自由気ままで 人に従わない性格 • 飼い主に強い愛着を示さない（Daniel, 2015） → これは幼児及びイヌと明確に異なっている • 飼い主の呼びかけに対して特...
目的 猫の気質から派生する 認知・情動・判断 性格・行動 影響 近赤外線分光法（f-NIRS） 前頭前野活動の測定
方法 測定部位 1 3 2 5 8 4 7 6 9 10 11 14 13 12 16 15 灰色丸 ：照射プローブ 受光プローブ 数字 ：ch番号 近赤外線分光法（f-NIRS）による 前頭前野の酸素化ヘモグロビン濃度測定 右 左
方法 実験概要 ・被験者：29名 （男：10人, 女：19人, 平均21.17± 0.65歳） ・NIRSをつけた状態で 地面に座った状態で行う 机 ネコ 人 3m 3m 机 ドア 仕切り
方法 項目 内容 ブラッシング ブラシによるグルーミング 遊びA ネコじゃらしで遊ぶ 命令A 接触を伴わないコマンドを提示 給餌 トリーツを皿に載せ与える コミュニケーション項目と内容 実験 A 項目 内容 撫でる 素手でネコを撫でる 遊びB ...
方法 実験の流れ 30秒 30秒 30秒 安静 （pre） コミュニケーション （task） 安静 （post） １ブロック 計測開始 計測終了
方法 ～SAM（Self Assessment Manikin）による自己感情評価～ →感情価 →覚醒度 →支配性
方法 項目 評価内容 ブラッシング ネコはブラッシングを許してくれたか 遊びA ネコは遊んでくれたか 命令A ネコは命令に従ってくれたか 給餌 ネコはエサを食べてくれたか ネコに対する主観的評価 実験 A 項目 評価内容 撫でる ネコはブラッシ...
方法 計測データの解析方法① 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 Oxy-Hb値 pre task post それぞれの加算平均を比較
方法 計測データの解析方法② 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 Oxy-Hb値 preの積分値をtaskの積分値から引いて変化量を算出 pre task
結果 Oxy-Hb経時的変化の比較～実験A～ -0.2 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 ブラッシング pre task post ＊＊＊＊ -0.2 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 遊びA ＊＊＊...
結果 Oxy-Hb経時的変化の比較～実験B～ -0.2 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 撫でる pre task post ＊＊ ＊＊ -0.2 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 遊びB pre t...
方法 項目 相関係数(ｒ) P値 ブラッシング 0.44 ＊ 遊びA 0.72 ＊＊ 命令A 0.66 ＊＊ 「SAMの陽気度(感情価)」と「ネコに対する主観的な評価」の相関 実験 A 項目 相関係数(ｒ) P値 撫でる 0.63 ＊＊ 遊びB...
結果 ～各コミュニケーションの主観的評価の比較～ 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 成 功 率 平均値 ＊ ＊ ＊ ブラッシング 遊びA 命令A 給餌 撫でる 遊びB 命令B 給水 Mean...
結果 ～task時のoxy-Hb変化量の比較～ 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Oxy-Hb 変 化 量 平均値 ＊ ＊ [mM･mm] ブラッシング 遊びA 命令A 給餌 撫でる 遊びB 命令B 給水 Mean±SD *=p...
結果 主観的評価の高・低による群間比較 「ネコが命令に従ってくれたか」の100％評価 「評価が低い群」 8.6±11.3% n=14 （比較的、ネコが命令に従ってくれなかった） 「評価が高い群」 77.5±18.3% n=14 （比較的、ネコが...
結果 評価低い群 task時のoxy-Hb量の経時的変化 評価高い群 「命令B」
結果 主観的評価の高・低による群間比較 1ch 3ch 6ch 評価の低い群 26.73±12.18 40.41±20.58 30.49±12.08 評価の高い群 18.35±16.79 24.69±17.65 17.74±10.91 P値 ＊...
結果 主観的評価の高・低による群間比較 「ネコが撫でられるのを許してくれたか」の100％評価 「評価が低い群」 41.5±18.3％ n=13 （比較的、ネコが撫でられるのを許してくれなかった） 「評価が高い群」 89.5±8.1％ n=15 ...
結果 評価低い群 task時のoxy-Hb量の経時的変化 評価高い群 「撫でる」
結果 主観的評価の高・低による群間比較 13ch 15ch 評価の低い群 12.68±8.98 14.91±9.35 評価の高い群 20.98±9.03 23.00±9.26 P値 ＊ ＊ Mean±SD 「撫でる」 *=p<0.05 **=p...
考察 ネコとのコミュニケーションは その形式の種類および良好の程度にかかわらず、 有意にoxy-Hb濃度を上昇させる。 コミュニケーション
考察 コミュニケーション 「感情価」は快情動の指標 ネコとのコミュニケーションが良好であるほど 人は快情動を抱くことが示された。 成功！ 快情動
考察 コミュニケーションの定義 「受け手からのフィードバックを伴う双方向的なもの」 ペット 人 人人 社会的関係 社会的関係 (Bonas，2000) ≒ (山下，2004)
考察 「命令」項目は ネコのフィードバックがなければ成功しないため難しい 成功率が低くなる oxy-Hb変化量は高くなる 「命令」
考察 1 3 2 5 8 4 7 6 9 10 11 14 13 12 16 15 右下前頭回 成功率が低い群で有意な賦活化部位 眼窩前頭皮質 「命令」 灰色丸 ：照射プローブ 受光プローブ 数字 ：ch番号
考察 「右下前頭回」 非言語コミュニケーションと関連 共同注視 表情弁別 悲 or 喜 （湯浅，2009）（Tanabe，2012）
考察 「右下前頭回」 非言語コミュニケーションと関連 どうすれば 命令に従ってくれる？ 視線はどこ？ 感情は？
考察 「眼窩前頭皮質」 報酬系と関連 報酬系の定義 「欲求刺激から、接近行動や快情動などに至るまでの 報酬刺激の処理過程にかかわる脳部位」 (国里ら，2008)
考察 次のコマンドの 成功を期待 失敗が起きることで、 次のコマンド時の成功の期待値が膨らんでいく。
考察 前頭前野の広範囲の賦活化 視覚・聴覚刺激＜触覚刺激 （Shibata，2012）（丸子，2012） 「撫でる」
考察 1 3 2 5 8 4 7 6 9 10 11 14 13 12 16 15 有意な賦活化部位 左下前頭回 および 左背外側前頭前野 「撫でる」 灰色丸 ：照射プローブ 受光プローブ 数字 ：ch番号
考察 「左下前頭回，左背外側前頭前野」 多様な機能と関連 反応抑制 ワーキングメモリ 注意の持続・集中 遂行機能 等
考察 接触欲求や動機の一説 自分ではない他者の肌の方が柔らかくて滑らかであると錯覚する。 さらにその錯覚は、 毛の生えている部分を触った時に起こる。 （2015，Gentsch） 柔らかい 滑らか
結論 コミュニケーション ネコの特異的な気質，行動特性 ネコへの接触による刺激
ご静聴ありがとうございました。
人と動物の関係学会　第22回学術大会で行った口頭発表のスライドです。

大学4年生のときの作品です。

