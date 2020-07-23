Successfully reported this slideshow.
Дануше Квасничкова Владимир Калина СХЕМЫ ПО ЭКОЛОГИИ И МЕТОДИЧЕСКАЯ РАЗРАБОТКА К НИМ Наглядное пособие для школьных курсов...
7 Живой природе свойственно системное ус- тройство. Система есть совокупность взаимо- связанных и взаимодействующих элемен...
8 2. ОБРАТНЫЕ СВЯЗИ Если элементы системы оказывают друг на друга взаимное влияние, связь между ними называют обратной свя...
9 Солнцеявляетсяосновнымисточникомэнер- гиижизнинаЗемлеисущественновлияетнажиз- недеятельность организма. Достигает Земли ...
10 через облака и воду меньше всего ослабевает видимое излучение. В результате этого фотосин- тез осуществляется и в пасму...
11 5. ПОЛУЧЕНИЕ ЖИЗНЕННОЙ ЭНЕРГИИ. ФОТОСИНТЕЗ Все живое на Земле (за исключением неко- торых видов бактерий) прямо или кос...
12 6. ВЫСВОБОЖДЕНИЕ ЭНЕРГИИ ДЛЯ ЖИЗНЕДЕЯТЕЛЬНОСТИ Энергию, необходимую для жизнедеятель- ности (движения, выделения различ...
13 7. ЭКОЛОГИЧЕСКАЯ ПРИСПОСОБЛЯЕМОСТЬ Каждый организм живет в определенных условиях, которые образуют живые и неживые комп...
14 8. ДИАПАЗОНЫ ПРИСПОСОБЛЯЕМОСТИ ОРГАНИЗМОВ К УСЛОВИЯМ СРЕДЫ Различные виды предъявляют к среде раз- личные требования. Г...
15 10. ПРИМЕРЫ РАСТЕНИЙ С РАЗЛИЧНОЙ ПРИСПОСОБЛЯЕМОСТЬЮ К СРЕДЕ К факторам среды, которые весьма важны для жизни растений, ...
16 11. АБИОТИЧЕСКИЕ И БИОТИЧЕСКИЕ ФАКТОРЫ СРЕДЫ Каждому организму для его жизни требу- ется совокупность многих различных ...
17 13. ВЗАИМОСВЯЗЬ ДВУХ ПОПУЛЯЦИЙ ЖИВОТНЫХ Очень часто отношения между популяция- ми животных основываются на пищевых свя-...
18 ком или ее часть. Популяция хищника всегда меньше популяции добычи. Примером может служить отношение между популяциями ...
19 15. ПИЩЕВАЯ ПИРАМИДА Место отдельных популяций в пищевых отношениях можно наглядно представить так называемой пищевой п...
20 Энергетическая пирамида, отражающая переход энергии в этом примере: Это означает, что 0,24% солнечного излу- чения испо...
21 17. ПРОДУКЦИЯ ЭКОСИСТЕМЫ В экосистеме всегда только часть энергии солнечного излучения используется для образо- вания о...
22 жьего мяса требуется 35 кг свежей травы (7 кг сена). Здесь продуктивность — 6%. При выра- щивании поросят или птицы про...
23 19. КРУГОВОРОТ ВОДЫ (ГИДРОЛОГИЧЕСКИЙ ЦИКЛ) Гидрологический цикл совершается за счет большей части (более 90%) энергии с...
20. БИОХИМИЧЕСКИЙ ЦИКЛ Биохимический цикл представляет собой круговорот веществ между живой и неживой природой. Источником...
25 21. КРУГОВОРОТ УГЛЕРОДА Углерод достаточно широко распростра- нен в природе. В атмосфере Земли содержит- ся приблизител...
26 де, долгое время находились в равновесии, и тем самым общее количество СО2 в атмосфере на про- тяжении десятков миллион...
27 22. КРУГОВОРОТ АЗОТА Азот (N2 ) является весьма инертным в хи- мическом отношении газом, которого в атмос- фере содержи...
  1. 1. Дануше Квасничкова Владимир Калина СХЕМЫ ПО ЭКОЛОГИИ И МЕТОДИЧЕСКАЯ РАЗРАБОТКА К НИМ Наглядное пособие для школьных курсов базовых дисциплин Москва «Устойчивый мир» 2001 Библиотека журнала «Экология и жизнь»
  2. 2. 7 Живой природе свойственно системное ус- тройство. Система есть совокупность взаимо- связанных и взаимодействующих элементов. Живые системы являются всегда открытыми, т. е. взаимодействуют с окружающей средой: из нее они получают вещество, энергию и инфор- мацию, необходимую для жизни, и поставляют в нее продукты и вещества, образовавшиеся в результате жизнедеятельности. Живой системой являются клетка, орга- низм, сообщество организмов (популяция, био- ценоз) и их объединение с окружающей средой (экосистема, область, биосфера). 1. ОТКРЫТАЯ СИСТЕМА аметсисяавиЖ ыметсисытнемелЭ актелк иктелкылленагро мзинагро )йынчотелкогонм( иктелк овтсещбоос ымзинагро аметсисокэ яавижен+овтсещбоос адорирп арефсоиб ыметсисокэ Каждая система, в свою очередь, является подсистемой системы более высокого порядка, например: Обозначения на схеме: A, B, C, D, E — элементы системы (напри- мер: органеллы клетки, организмы); синие стрелки — взаимосвязи, взаимоот- ношения между элементами; красная окружность — система в целом, включающая элементы системы и их отноше- ния; красные стрелки — поступление вещества, энергии, информации, выделение тепла, ненуж- ных или вредных веществ и т. д. ЧАСТЬ I ОСНОВЫ ЭКОЛОГИИ
  3. 3. 8 2. ОБРАТНЫЕ СВЯЗИ Если элементы системы оказывают друг на друга взаимное влияние, связь между ними называют обратной связью. Если усиление воздействия элемента системы вызывает уси- ление ответного воздействия другого элемен- та, то такая обратная связь называется поло- жительной. Если усиление воздействия вы- зывает ослабление ответного воздействия, то такая обратная связь называется отрица- тельной. Основным регулирующим механизмом в живой природе является отрицательная обрат- ная связь. Она обеспечивает поддержание устой- чивости живых систем. Этот регулирующий механизм управляет функциями как в отдель- ных организмах, так и в популяциях и экосис- темах. На схеме представлены простейший (I) и сложный (II) случаи механизма обратных свя- зей. Импульс (Р) воздействует на регулируемую систему (S), и тем вызывается ответная реакция (O). Информация о соразмерности реакции идет обратно к регулируемой системе. Пример. Интенсивность светового потока в глаз (Р) вызывает посредством нервного рефлек- са (S) сужение или расширение зрачка (O). Ин- формация о том, как меняется отверстие в ра- дужной оболочке, перерабатывается нервной системой таким образом, чтобы ответ был сораз- мерен импульсу. Подобным же образом с помощью обратной связи поддерживается соразмерная скорость дыхания, кровяное давление, сердечная дея- тельность и т. д. Регулирующие механизмы редко бывают простыми, скорее наоборот — характеризуются достаточной сложностью, обеспечивающей на- дежность. На схеме — это случай II (S и S1 — управляющие центры разного уровня). Случай III представляет как положитель- ную, так и отрицательную обратную связь. Это характерно, например, для связей между попу- ляциями, взаимозависимыми в добывании пищи: если увеличивается популяция зайцев (Z), то растет (+) популяция рыси (R); большая численность (значительная плотность популя- ции) рыси ведет, наоборот, к постепенному сни- жению (–) плотности популяции зайцев. На схеме представлено также отношение между кривыми роста популяций: сначала повы- шается кривая роста популяции зайцев, соответ- ственноследуетповышениекривойростапопуля- ции рысей, что ведет к снижению кривой роста популяциизайцеви,какследствие, —рысей.(Ди- намика этих соотношений на более длительном временном интервале показана на схеме № 13.) Цветом на данной схеме обозначены: черный — импульс; синий — управление; красный — ответная реакция; зеленый — обратная связь. А также для кривых роста популяций зай- ца и рыси: черный — рост популяции зайца; красный — рост популяции рыси; пунктир черный — падение численности популяции зайца; пунктир красный — соответствующее паде- ние численности популяции рыси.
  4. 4. 9 Солнцеявляетсяосновнымисточникомэнер- гиижизнинаЗемлеисущественновлияетнажиз- недеятельность организма. Достигает Земли при- близительно одна двухмиллиардная часть фото- нов,испускаемыхСолнцем.Эта«капля»энергии и есть источник энергии для всего живого. Длина волны солнечного излучения, прони- кающего в биосферу, колеблется от 10–7 нм до более чем 1000 м. Для жизни решающее значение имеют три группы излучения: ультрафиолетовое, види- мое (свет) и инфракрасное. Ультрафиолетовоеизлучениевзначительной мере улавливается слоем озона (на высоте 15–50 км над поверхностью Земли, более всего на высо- те 15–25 км). Для жизни это весьма существенно, так как это излучение уничтожает живое (напри- мер, многие микроорганизмы) и, следовательно, в больших дозах представляет опасность. Хотя к малымдозамультрафиолетовогоизлученияорга- низмы приспособились — у человека, к примеру, они способствуют выработке витамина D. Видимое излучение (свет) является источ- ником энергии для фотосинтеза (см. схему № 5). Отдельным волнам видимого излучения соот- ветствуют цвета: фиолетовый, синий, зеленый, желтый, оранжевый, красный, которые образу- ют цветовой спектр видимого солнечного излу- чения. Хлорофилл зеленых растений более все- го поглощает свет в фиолетовой и красной час- тях спектра. Зеленый цвет листьев является З. СОЛНЦЕ — ИСТОЧНИК ЖИЗНЕННОЙ ЭНЕРГИИ цветом дополнительным. Осенью хлорофилл в клетках распадается и в них начинает преобла- дать другой цвет, поглощающий иные части спектра и отражающий прежде всего красную и желтую части. В результате осенью мы можем наблюдать у растений листья самых различных цветов и оттенков. К видимому излучению организмы приспо- собили и свой образ жизни. Так, к примеру, одни растения чаще встречаются в тени, дру- гие — на солнечных местах; некоторые живот- ные активны днем, другие же — в сумерках и ночью. У многих животных развилась способ- ность видеть и даже различать цвета. Инфракрасное излучение является источ- ником тепла. Оно в равной мере поглощается предметами и телами организмов. Листья зеле- ных растений засушливых областей как бы «от- ражают» большую часть этого излучения и тем самым избегают смертельно высоких темпера- тур. Большая часть этого излучения поглоща- ется водой, что ведет к ее испарению. Солнце, таким образом, является основным источником энергии для круговорота воды (см. схему № 19). Коротковолновое излучение (гамма-излуче- ние, рентгеновское излучение) доходит весьма нерегулярно, при солнечных вспышках, до верхних слоев атмосферы, где и поглощается благодаря озоновому слою. Коротковолновое из- лучение оказывает влияние на магнитное поле Земли, и это отражается на живых организмах, в том числе и на человеке (например, отмечает- ся повышенная аварийность спустя несколько часов после солнечных взрывов и т. п.). Анало- гично поглощается отчасти и длинноволновое излучение, хотя оно не оказывает прямого воз- действия на организмы, но косвенное воздей- ствие вполне возможно. Пока же эти процессы еще мало изучены. Из общего количества энергии солнечного излучения, которое поступает на земную поверхность, около 10% приходится на ультра- фиолетовое излучение, 45% — на видимое и 45% — на инфракрасное. При прохождении
  5. 5. 10 через облака и воду меньше всего ослабевает видимое излучение. В результате этого фотосин- тез осуществляется и в пасмурные дни, и до оп- ределенной глубины в воде. Интенсивность сол- нечного излучения различна в разных местах Земли и меняется в течение года. Цветом на схеме обозначены: черный — спектр солнечного излучения; синий — спектр видимого солнечного излу- чения; зеленый — кривая, отражающая различное поглощение хлорофиллом спектра видимого солнечного излучения в растительных клетках. Более всего поглощается солнечное излучение в области фиолетового и красного цветов, менее всего — в области зеленого цвета. 4. ГРАНИЦЫ ЖИЗНИ НА ЗЕМЛЕ Выделяют следующие сферы Земли: Атмосфера — газовая оболочка Земли, достигающая высоты 200–300 км. На высоте более 1000 км она становится разреженной и постепенно переходит в космическое простран- ство. Для жизни наибольшее значение имеет тропосфера (9–17 км над земной поверхнос- тью), а для поглощения опасного для жизни из- лучения — озоносфера (на высоте 15–50 км — см. также схему № 3). В основном в химичес- кий состав сухого воздуха входит приблизи- тельно 78% азота, 21% кислорода и 1% газов, составной частью которых являются окислы уг- лерода (около 0,03%). В атмосфере также все- гда находится водяной пар и множество других веществ — в большинстве своем загрязнений. Насыщенность тропосферы загрязняющими ве- ществами уменьшается с высотой. Гидросфера включает все воды Земли. Бо- лее 97% — морская соленая вода, неполных 3% — пресная (в том числе около 2% ее содер- жится в ледниках, и только менее 1% приходит- ся на воду, находящуюся на поверхности Зем- ли). В состав гидросферы входят также подзем- ные воды и влага в атмосфере. Водой покрыто 71% земной поверхности. По суше оставшиеся 29% воды распределены крайне неравномерно. Поэтому условия для жизни на суше также крайне разнообразны (см. схему № 19). Литосфера — сфера горных пород и мине- ралов земной коры и части верхней мантии зем- ной коры, толщиной около 100 км. Мощность верхней части литосферы на континентах обыч- но составляет 30–50 км (под высокими горами — больше), а в океанах — 10 км и менее. Осадочными породами (илы, сланцы) занято 80% площади земной коры, но их мощность неве- лика.Вгорныхпородахвулканическоготипапре- обладают базальты и граниты (см. схему № 18). Литосфера образует рельеф земной поверх- ности: наивысшая точка достигает высоты 8,85 км (Джомолунгма в Больших Гималаях), наи- низшая — 11,02 км (Марианская впадина в Ти- хом океане). Педосфера (почва) находится на границе живой и неживой природы, включая часть лито- сферы, гидросферы и атмосферы. В образовании почвы участвуют живые организмы. Мощность почвенного слоя может быть от нескольких сан- тиметров до нескольких метров. В некоторых местах почвенный слой отсутствует вовсе. Биосфера — сфера жизни на Земле. Ее гра- ницы определяют по пределам распространения живых существ. Отдельные группы организмов
  6. 6. 11 5. ПОЛУЧЕНИЕ ЖИЗНЕННОЙ ЭНЕРГИИ. ФОТОСИНТЕЗ Все живое на Земле (за исключением неко- торых видов бактерий) прямо или косвенно за- висит от солнечной энергии, которую зеленые растения преобразуют в органическое вещество путем фотосинтеза. Фотосинтез происходит в клетках зеле- ных растений, прежде всего в листьях, в клет- ках которых находятся зеленые тельца — хло- ропласты, которые можно разглядеть под мик- роскопом. Их сложную внутреннюю структуру можно рассмотреть только под электронным микроскопом. (Увеличение в 100 тысяч раз!) Она содержит симметрично расположенные тельца-зерна, в которых находятся молекулы хлорофилла. В хлоропластах происходит после- довательность реакций, которую в совокупнос- ти и называют фотосинтезом. Весьма упрощен- но ход этих реакций можно охарактеризовать следующим образом. В начальных (фотохимических) реакциях солнечная энергия с помощью хлорофилла (био- катализатор) поступает в энергетически богатые молекулы АТФ (аденозинтрифосфат), которые содержат энергетически мощные химические связи. Одновременно вода разлагается на водо- род и кислород. Кислород образует молекулу О2 и поступает в воздух. Водород переходит в фер- мент ( НАДФ + H2 НАДФ · H2 ). Последующие реакции происходят без уча- стия света. Под воздействием водорода фермент постепенно редуцируется в углекислый газ (СО2 ) и возникают молекулы глюкозы (С6 H12 O6 ). Фермент высвобождается (НАДФ) и снова присоединяет высвободившийся водо- род. Энергию для этих реакций поставляет ATФ. После высвобождения одной макроэрги- ческой связи возникает AДФ (аденозиндифос- фат), которая в фотохимических реакциях сно- ва переходит в ATФ: АТФ AДФ + Ф. (растения и животные) встречаются на разных высотах суши и в морских глубинах: места постоянного проживания людей встре- чаются и на высоте около 5000 м над уровнем моря, отдельные виды животных обитают на вы- соте6000м,хищныептицылетаютнавысотеоко- ло 7000 м, на еще большие высоты иногда зано- сятся насекомые, частицы растений и водоросли; в море свет проникает на глубину прибли- зительно 200 м, зеленый свет — до глубины 500 м, а синий — до 1500 м. В поверхностных водных слоях произраста- ют зеленые водоросли, на больших глубинах — бурые и красные водоросли. Травянистые растения достигают высоты более 1 м, но встречаются и десятиметровые. Де- ревья обычно имеют высоту более 10 м, некото- рые же достигают и 100 м. Корни некоторых растений проникают на глубину более 10 м, а большинство почвенных организмов обитает на глубине до 1 м, отдельные же встречаются и на глубине более 10 м. На схеме представлены земные сферы, об- разующие жизненную среду: часть литосферы, почвенный слой, нижняя часть атмосферы (тро- посфера, особо выделена озоносфера), приводит- ся соотношение суши и воды. В пределах биосферы тонкими линиями обозначено распространение организмов в ней. Толстыми линиями обозначены высоты и глу- бины распространения организмов.
  7. 7. 12 6. ВЫСВОБОЖДЕНИЕ ЭНЕРГИИ ДЛЯ ЖИЗНЕДЕЯТЕЛЬНОСТИ Энергию, необходимую для жизнедеятель- ности (движения, выделения различных ве- ществ), высвобождают все организмы посте- пенным распадом органических веществ, т. е. за счет энергии химических связей. Важно, что энергия выделяется как бы ча- стями, порциями. Ведь при каждом превраще- нии энергии высвобождается тепло. Внезапное высвобождение большого количества энергии привело бы к выделению большого количества тепла, и это вредно бы отразилось на белке, со- ставляющем существенную часть клетки. Основным исходным материалом для выс- вобождения энергии является простейший са- харид — глюкоза. Он постепенно расщепляет- ся на меньшие молекулы, при этом выделяет- ся энергия в виде соединений АТФ. Из этих со- единений легко высвобождается энергия, необ- ходимая для жизнедеятельности. Расщепление глюкозы может протекать без доступа воздуха (анаэробно) и при доступе воз- духа (аэробно). Примером высвобождения энер- гии без доступа воздуха является винное бро- жение: в результате последовательности реак- ций из одной молекулы глюкозы выделяются две молекулы АТФ. Конечный продукт броже- ния (например, алкоголь) представляет собой еще энергетически богатое вещество. Этот спо- соб высвобождения энергии является малоэф- фективным, и в природе он наблюдается только у организмов (бактерии, грибы), живущих в ус- ловиях недостатка кислорода (бедная воздухом почва, болото). Высвобождение энергии при доступе воз- духа происходит при клеточном дыхании (рес- пирации) и также в результате весьма сложных реакций. Первая реакция происходит так же, как и при брожении, а затем следуют циклические ре- акции, в результате которых постепенно выде- ляется углекислый газ и водород, которые сра- зу, соединяясь с кислородом воздуха, образуют молекулы воды. Конечный продукт — углекис- лый газ и вода — являются энергетически бед- ными веществами. Из одной молекулы глюкозы в этих реакциях выделяется 36 молекул АТФ. Энергетический выход здесь в 18 раз выше. Аэробным способом высвобождается энергия клеток как растений, так и животных — это са- мый распространенный способ получения орга- низмами энергии для жизнедеятельности. Изглюкозыврастенияхобразуютсясложные сахариды — полисахариды (целлюлоза, крах- мал), различные жиры (растительные масла), а при участии других компонентов (прежде всего соединений азота и фосфора) возникают многие другиеорганическиевещества(белки,различные древесные смолы, эфирные масла и др.). В верхней части схемы дается представле- ние о сложности структур, в которые посту- пает солнечная энергия: лист разрез листа с обозначением клеток с пластидами увели- ченное изображение клетки с пластидами и дру- гими ее элементами детали пластиды с обо- значением сложно устроенных молекул хлоро- филла, в которых и происходит фотосинтез. Внижнейчастиизображенаупрощеннаясхе- мапроцессафотосинтеза.Цветамиобозначено: черный — словесное пояснение; желтый — источник энергии; синий — вещества, вступающие в реакцию; красный — вещества, образующиеся в ре- зультате реакции.
  8. 8. 13 7. ЭКОЛОГИЧЕСКАЯ ПРИСПОСОБЛЯЕМОСТЬ Каждый организм живет в определенных условиях, которые образуют живые и неживые компоненты среды: вода, атмосфера, тепло и свет, минеральные вещества, наличие иных организмов и их взаимоотношения. Каждый организм чувствует себя наилуч- шим образом при определенных (оптимальных) условиях среды: при определенной температу- ре среды, при наличии определенного количе- ства кислорода, воды и т. д. Различные виды организмов предъявляют различные требо- вания к условиям среды (см. схему № 8). Раз- личные факторы оказывают свое влияние одно- временно и совместно. Организмвнекотороймереспособенприспо- сабливаться к определенному диапазону зна- чений факторов среды, т. е. к определенным границам температур, количеству воды и т. д. Большие колебания значений отдельных факторов среды, например, слишком высокая или,наоборот,низкаятемпературасреды,слиш- комвысокоеувлажнениеили,наоборот,недоста- ток воды, воздействуют на организм как отяго- щающая (стрессовая) ситуация. В стрессовой ситуацииорганизмподвергаетсяугрозе,таккак она истощает, обессиливает организм, ведь реа- гируя на неблагоприятные условия, он должен израсходоватьбольшееколичествоэнергии,дол- жен менять режим регуляции процессов, проис- ходящих внутри организма, и т. д. Организмы одного и того же вида по-разно- му — одни в большей, другие в меньшей степе- ни — чувствительны к изменениям условий сре- ды, хотя эти отличия в рамках одного вида не столь значительны. Сопротивляемость к неко- торым неблагоприятным факторам среды мож- но несколько повысить соответствующей трени- ровкой. И наоборот: искусственно поддержива- емые благоприятные условия среды снижают сопротивляемость организма. Определенные значения факторов среды — минимальные (максимальные) — представляют собой границы существования данного вида. Это лимитирующие (ограничивающие) факто- ры. Ими могут быть количество воды в среде, температура среды, наличие или отсутствие оп- ределенного вещества в среде и т. п. Предположим, что в определенной среде большинство условий для жизнедеятельности некоторого вида оптимальны, и только одно ус- ловие имеет значение лимитирующего факто- ра (например, недостаточное количество воды). В этом случае именно этот единственный огра- ничивающий фактор определяет, что организм в данной среде не может существовать. Таким образом, возможность существования организ- ма в данной среде всегда определяется тем ус- ловием среды, которое в наибольшей степени приближается к лимитирующему значению. Диапазон условий среды, к которым орга- низм может приспосабливаться, образует диа- пазон экологической приспособляемости организма. Он не всегда ограничивается минимальны- ми или максимальными значениями: например, для кукурузы наилучшим условием для фото- синтеза является 100%-ное солнечное освеще- ние, т. е. максимум света. На схеме представлена кривая, отобража- ющая идеальное влияние факторов среды на организм. По горизонтальной оси откладывает- ся рост интенсивности экологических факторов (возрастание температуры среды, увеличиваю- щееся количество воды, некоторых минераль- ных веществ, наличие некоторых организмов и т. д.); по вертикальной оси откладывается рост активности организма (проявляется, например,
  9. 9. 14 8. ДИАПАЗОНЫ ПРИСПОСОБЛЯЕМОСТИ ОРГАНИЗМОВ К УСЛОВИЯМ СРЕДЫ Различные виды предъявляют к среде раз- личные требования. Границы диапазона приспособляемости организма к отдельным факторам среды у раз- личных видов существенно отличаются. Неко- торые виды имеют широкий диапазон приспо- собляемости к данному фактору среды (напри- мер, к температуре) и одновременно узкий — к другому фактору (например, к наличию како- го-нибудь вещества в среде). Чем более широкий диапазон приспособляемости ко всем условиям жизни имеет организм, тем более широко он может быть распространен на Земле. В экологических терминах используется приставка «стено» (узкий диапазон приспособ- ляемости) и «эури» (широкий диапазон приспо- собляемости), когда надо отразить эту способ- ность. Например, растения, растущие только в среде с высокими температурами (тропические области) или, наоборот, только в среде с низки- ми температурами (области, близкие к земным полюсам), обозначаются как растения стено- термные, в отличие от растений эуритерм- ных, которые легко переносят большие колеба- ния температур (смену тепла и холода). Цветом на схеме обозначено: красная кривая — зависимость роста расте- ний, произрастающих только в холодной среде, от изменения температуры; зеленая кривая — зависимость роста расте- ний, произрастающих только в теплой среде, от изменения температуры; синяя кривая — зависимость роста расте- ний, переносящих значительные тепловые ко- лебания, от изменения температуры. 9. ВЗАИМНОЕ ВЛИЯНИЕ ФАКТОРОВ СРЕДЫ Экспериментальным путем можно устано- вить диапазон приспособляемости некоторых видов организмов по отношению к различным факторам среды. При этом исследуется какой-нибудь один фактор, например, температура среды, а зна- чения других факторов фиксируются, счита- ются неизменными. Это, конечно, упрощение. Одновременное влияние всех факторов не учи- тывается. В природе же на каждый организм влияют совместно и одновременно многие факторы. в приросте биомассы, в повышенной способнос- ти к размножению и т. д.). Цветом на схеме обозначено: белый — область благоприятных условий; желтый — область условий, вызывающих стресс; синий — область условий, в которых орга- низм не может существовать.
  10. 10. 15 10. ПРИМЕРЫ РАСТЕНИЙ С РАЗЛИЧНОЙ ПРИСПОСОБЛЯЕМОСТЬЮ К СРЕДЕ К факторам среды, которые весьма важны для жизни растений, относится рН среды, преж- де всего почвы. Почвенная реакция (рН почвы) является результатом весьма сложных взаимосвязей между почвенной основой (образовалась ли по- чва на известковых породах, гранитах или же на других горных породах), количеством воды в почве, воздухообменом в ней, кислородом водных осадков и т. д. Нейтральная реакция означает, что рН почвы равна 7, окисленные почвы имеют рН меньше 7, а щелочные по- чвы — более 7. По распространению некоторых растений можно определить рН почвы. Такие растения являются индикаторами, точнее, биоиндика- торами. Например, мох сфагнум живет в окислен- ной среде (рН равно 3–4), луговик извилистый растет чаще всего в слегка окисленной среде (рН приблизительно 5), тогда как подбел ле- карственный лучше всего растет в нейтраль- ной среде (рН равно 7). По местонахождению этих растений можно судить о почвенной ре- акции на этой территории. Таким образом, область оптимальных усло- вий образуется не только простым сложением от- дельныхфакторовсреды,носущественнозависит как раз от взаимосвязей между факторами. Эти жевзаимозависимостивлияютинаобластьстрес- са и лимитирующие условия, относящиеся к оп- ределенному организму, т. е. влияют на числен- ность его популяции в данной среде. Совокупность условий среды меняется во времени (например, в течение года). Поэтому для каждой популяции в определенный период года создаются наиболее благоприятные усло- вия среды. В этот период наблюдается наиболь- ший рост популяции. Графическиможнопредставитькомбинацию различных факторов среды, действующих в оп- ределенном регионе во времени, и нанести кри- вые,отражающиеростчисленностипопуляцииот малого количества особей через его пик до коли- чественного снижения численности популяции. По графику можно определить, какая комбина- ция факторов (и в какое время) создает наиболее благоприятные условия для данного организма. Подобным же образом можно проследить взаимодействие факторов в одно и то же время, но на различных территориях и определить, где для данной популяции создаются наилучшие ус- ловия существования. Схема показывает, сколь сложно изучение влияния условий среды на организм, сколь раз- нообразны изменения условий среды и как со- вершенны и одновременно чувствительны от- ношения организма со средой. Цветом на схеме обозначено: желтая кривая — освещенность (количе- ство солнечного света); голубая кривая — количество осадков; зеленая кривая — растительный покров территории; темно-синяя кривая — количество влаги; красная кривая — численность исследуе- мой популяции во времени (на данной террито- рии при меняющихся условиях среды). Черным пунктиром обозначена область, которая с учетом межфакторных отношений для данной популяции является оптимальной.
  11. 11. 16 11. АБИОТИЧЕСКИЕ И БИОТИЧЕСКИЕ ФАКТОРЫ СРЕДЫ Каждому организму для его жизни требу- ется совокупность многих различных условий среды. Их подразделяют на факторы неживой природы — абиотические (свет, атмосфера, вода, минеральные вещества, рельеф террито- рии, различные другие воздействия — магнит- ные, электрические, механические и т. п., а так- же различные химические реакции, происходя- щие в среде) и факторы живой природы — био- тические, которые для каждого организма со- здаются как представителями данного вида в рамках его популяции, так и других видов в рамках биоценоза. Например,некоторыевидыявляютсяпищей для данного организма, для других видов он сам является пищей, некоторые организмы участву- ют в разложении отходов его жизнедеятельнос- ти, а другие служат укрытием, и т. д. Для жизни каждого организма и популяции в целом важно, чтобы условия (факторы) среды находились в диапазоне его экологической при- способляемости (см. схему № 7). Примечание. Для популяции (т. е. совокуп- ности организмов одного вида в определенном месте и в определенное время) большое значе- ние имеют именно те виды организмов, для ко- торых данная популяция является пищей (прежде всего хищники), так как в природе пи- щей чаще всего становятся слабые или больные особи — в результате популяция в целом ста- новится более выносливой и лучше подготов- ленной к дальнейшему воспроизводству. На схеме рассмотрен конкретный пример зайца европейского. Для него абиотическими факторами являются: солнечное излучение — источник света и тепла; атмосфера (воздушная среда), необходимая для дыхания; вода — необходимая часть пищи, а также источник физического воздействия, наводне- ния, например; рельеф местности (наличие укрытий и т. п.); прочие (наличие остатков различных хими- ческих веществ, которые могут стать лимити- рующим фактором существования в данной сре- де, радиоактивное излучение и т. д.). Биотическими факторами являются: другие зайцы — представители популяции зайцев как условие для размножения; съедобные растения — заяц животное тра- воядное; животные, для которых заяц может стать добычей (хищники — лисица, ястреб, некото- рые пресмыкающиеся, человек-охотник); организмы-паразиты или возбудители бо- лезней, для которых заяц может стать носите- лем (блохи, клещи, некоторые простейшие, бак- терии); другие организмы (кустарники, деревья как места укрытия; почвенные организмы как Цветом на схеме различий приспособляемо- сти обозначено: красный — диапазон экологической при- способляемости мха сфагнума; синий — диапазон экологической приспо- собляемости луговика извилистого; зеленый — диапазон экологической при- способляемости подбела лекарственного.
  12. 12. 17 13. ВЗАИМОСВЯЗЬ ДВУХ ПОПУЛЯЦИЙ ЖИВОТНЫХ Очень часто отношения между популяция- ми животных основываются на пищевых свя- зях, когда одна из популяций является пищей для другой. Это отношения хищничества и па- разитизма. Паразитизм — это такое отношение, ког- да популяция паразита существует за счет хо- зяина, отбирает у него вещества, которые тре- буются для жизни. Организмы-паразиты могут находится как на поверхности тела хозяина — эктопаразиты (вши, блохи), так и внутри тела — эндопаразиты (глисты, солитеры). Популяция паразитов бывает большей, чем популяция хо- зяина. Хищничество — это такое отношение, когда популяция хищника кормится другой популяцией. Хищник пожирает добычу цели- 12. КОНКУРЕНЦИЯ ДВУХ ПОПУЛЯЦИЙ РАСТЕНИЙ Популяции разных организмов, живущих совместно в одной среде, оказывают друг на дру- га взаимное влияние. Популяции растений очень часто конкурируют в своих требованиях к среде, например, затеняют друг друга, претен- дуют на одну и ту же воду, одни и те же мине- ральные вещества в почве и т. д. Конкуренция между популяциями расте- ний проявляется и в том, что раздельный рост популяций протекает иначе, чем совме- стный рост этих популяций в одинаковых условиях среды. Схема помогает сравнить раздельное и со- вместное произрастание популяций родствен- ных водяных растений из семейства рясковые: многокоренника обыкновенного и ряски гор- батой. По горизонтальной оси графика откла- дывается время (в неделях). По вертикаль- ной — количество биомассы (в мг), образую- щейся в результате роста растений за одина- ковое время. Сплошной линией представлен график раздельного роста популяций в двух сосудах, пунктирной линией — совместный рост двух популяций в одном сосуде, где они конкурируют. На схеме видно, что при конку- ренции преобладающее место займет ряска горбатая. переработчики отходов жизнедеятельности; че- ловек, меняющий облик территории, применя- ющий химикаты в сельском хозяйстве, добыва- ющий пушнину, и т. п.). Все условия, характерные для одного дан- ного зайца, распространяются и на всю популя- цию зайца европейского.
  13. 13. 18 ком или ее часть. Популяция хищника всегда меньше популяции добычи. Примером может служить отношение между популяциями рыси и зайца. Примечание. Данный пример является примером регуляции с обратной связью (см. схему № 2). На схеме по горизонтальной оси отклады- ваются годы, в которых проводился подсчет 14. КРУГОВОРОТ ВЕЩЕСТВ И ПОТОК ЭНЕРГИИ В ЭКОСИСТЕМЕ Экосистема в экологии рассматривается как основная структурная и функциональная еди- ница. В ней (как и в природе) происходит посто- янный обмен веществ, поддерживаемый одно- сторонним потоком энергии солнца. Энергия солнечного излучения посредством фотосинтеза обеспечивает наличие в экосисте- ме зеленых растений (см. схему № 5), которые продуцируют органические вещества. Это про- дуценты — основание пищевых отношений (см. схему № 15). Энергию растений используют травояд- ные. Это — консументы первого порядка. Травоядные являются пищей для плото- ядных и всеядных — консументов второго и следующих порядков. Продукты обмена веществ и остатки отжив- ших организмов (листья деревьев, тела умер- ших животных) поступают в почву, образуя ее органическое вещество. Энергия, которая со- держится в нем, используется различными поч- венными организмами (грибы, плесень, бакте- рии). Они постепенно разлагают органическое вещество почвы на гумус (гумификация) и ми- неральные вещества (минерализация). Эти поч- венные организмы называются редуцентами. При каждом переходе энергии из одного пищевого звена в другое часть энергии высво- бождается в виде тепла. Общее количество выс- вобожденного тепла, согласно законам термоди- намики, равняется количеству энергии, посту- пившей в экосистему. Некоторые органические вещества поступа- ют в экосистему из окружающей среды (пересе- ление организмов), некоторые минеральные ве- щества поступают в неживую часть экосистемы вместе с осадками, с помощью ветра и т. д. Ана- логичным способом органические и неоргани- ческие вещества поступают из экосистемы в ок- ружающую среду. Цветом на схеме обозначено: желтый — энергия солнца (источник энер- гии, солнце — Е); красный — тепло, высвобождающееся при переходе энергии из одного пищевого звена в другое (t); зеленый — движение органического веще- ства; черный — движение минеральных веществ. P — продуценты (растения); K1 — консументы первого порядка (траво- ядные); K2 , K3 —консументы следующих порядков (плотоядные, всеядные); R — редуценты (почвенные организмы). пушнины; по вертикальной — количество от- ловленных зайцев и рысей. Синяя кривая гра- фика отражает колебания плотности популяции зайца, красная кривая отражает колебания плотности популяции рыси канадской. Плотность популяции — это количество особей данного вида (или величина биомассы) на определенной территории (в определенном объеме) в определенное время.
  14. 14. 19 15. ПИЩЕВАЯ ПИРАМИДА Место отдельных популяций в пищевых отношениях можно наглядно представить так называемой пищевой пирамидой. Ее основание образуют продуценты (зеленые растения), пи- тание которых зависит от абиотических усло- вий — воды, углекислого газа, минеральных веществ в почве, солнечного излучения. Продуценты являются основой пищи кон- сументов — от травоядных (консументы перво- го порядка) к плотоядным и всеядным (консу- менты следующих порядков). Например, в наземной экосистеме пище- вая цепь имеет вид: В водной экосистеме пищевая цепь имеет вид: На каждом пищевом уровне на больших организмах всегда приживаются меньшие орга- низмы — паразиты. У каждого — свои. Остатки организмов и отходы их жизнеде- ятельности еще содержат энергетически богатое органическое вещество. За счет него живут многие другие организмы, которые разлагают это органическое вещество до простейших эле- ментов. К этим организмам относятся различ- ные грибы, плесень, черви. Благодаря им в почве образуется гумус. Простейшие органические вещества разла- гаются и преобразуются в минеральные с помо- щью почвенных бактерий. Пирамида отражает рассмотренные пище- вые отношения количественно. На схеме цветом обозначено: черный — почва (А); зеленый — зеленые растения (проду- центы), P; оранжевый — консументы различных по- рядков (K1 , K2 , K3 ); желтый — паразиты (X); фиолетовый — редуценты (R). Консументами первого порядка может быть использовано 10–20% биомассы, консументы второго порядка обычно также используют мак- симум 10–20% биомассы, и т. д. На суше это соотношение примерно следу- ющее: 1 000 000 т травы 1000 т травоядных 10 т плотоядных. В морской среде: 1 000 000 т планктона 100 000 т мелких ракообразных 10 000 т мелких рыб 1000 т макрели 100 т тунца. Конкретный весьма упрощенный расчет (по Одуму): поле площадью 4 га дает 8211 кг люцерны (уровень P), съедая которую, коровы (уровень К1 ) нагуливают 1035 кг говядины, служащей пищей для мальчика (уровень К2 ), набирающе- го 48-килограммовый вес. P K1 K2 K3 анрецюл цяаз асил буд акрожодолп яавобуд ацинис -бертся кинтялепереп P K1 K2 K3 K4 -одов ,илсор -отиф -кналп нот -зарбоокар ,еын -кналпооз нот икничил -окесан хым еиклем ыбыр -щих еын ыбыр
  15. 15. 20 Энергетическая пирамида, отражающая переход энергии в этом примере: Это означает, что 0,24% солнечного излу- чения использует люцерна; 0,8% энергии лю- еонченлоС еинечулзи анрецюЛ авороK кичьлаМ 01·562 11 жД 01·526 8 жД 01·005 7 жД 01·53 6 жД церны используют коровы; 0,7% энергии говя- дины использует мальчик. Эффективность использования солнечной энергии весьма низкая, особенно у консументов высших порядков. Из энергии солнечного излу- чения, попадающей на поле площадью 4 га, мальчик использует всего одну миллионную часть. 16. НАКОПЛЕНИЕ ЗАГРЯЗНЯЮЩИХ ВЕЩЕСТВ В ПИЩЕВЫХ ЦЕПЯХ Находящиеся в неживой природе вредные для организмов вещества (тяжелые металлы, яды и др.), продвигаясь по пищевым цепям, постепенно накапливаются в последующих уровнях пищевой пирамиды, концентрируясь во все меньших объемах биомассы на высших пищевых уровнях. Чем выше пищевой уровень организма, тем больше ему угрожают находящиеся в его пище вредные вещества. Человек может находиться на различных пищевых уровнях — с точки зрения способа пи- тания он является всеядным. Если он питается растительной пищей, то находится на уровне консумента первого порядка, если же питается мясом, — то на уровне консументов высших порядков. В водной среде основой пищевой пирами- ды является вода с растворенными в ней веще- ствами и солнечное излучение. Органические вещества образуются в процессе фотосинтеза — продуцентами являются водоросли и фито- планктон. Фитопланктон — основа питания рыб — от мелких растительноядных до хищных (см. схему № 15), а рыбы являются составной час- тью питания человека. На схеме изображена пищевая пирамида в водной среде. Цветом обозначено: голубой — вода (среда обитания организ- мов); зеленый — уровень продуцентов (фито- планктон), 10 000 кг биомассы; красный — уровень консументов (K1 — ра- стительноядные рыбы, 1000 кг биомассы; K2 — мелкие хищные рыбы, 100 кг биомассы; K3 — крупные рыбы, 10 кг биомассы; K4 — человек, 1 кг биомассы). Красными точками на схеме представлено постепенное накопление молекул ДДТ в цепи питания.
  16. 16. 21 17. ПРОДУКЦИЯ ЭКОСИСТЕМЫ В экосистеме всегда только часть энергии солнечного излучения используется для образо- вания органического вещества (биомассы). Большинство поступающей энергии не исполь- зуется: или не попадает на листья, или отража- ется от их поверхности. Использованная энергия переходит в био- массу растений, которая представляет собой общую биопродукцию экосистемы (ОБП). Приблизительно половину ОБП (образо- ванной биомассы) растения используют для клеточного дыхания (см. схему № 6). Остающа- яся часть идет на построение самого растения (листья, цветы, плоды, корни и т. д.) — это так называемая чистая первичная продукция (ЧПП). Эта биомасса является основой питания растительноядных (консументов первого по- рядка). И вновь только часть биомассы, поедаемой растительноядными, используется для жизне- деятельности (для клеточного дыхания), другая же часть идет на построение тела животных. Эту биомассу называют вторичной продукцией (ВП). Вторичная продукция — основа питания других животных — консументов высших по- рядков. Растения экосистемы, несъеденные живот- ными, представляют собой чистую продукцию экосистемы (ЧП). Пример. 1 га лиственного леса в течение года получает 38 · 109 кДж энергии солнечного излу- чения. Используется только около 15% этого количества энергии на создание 30 т биомассы, при этом выделяется около 15 т кислорода. Эти 30 т составляют общую биопродукцию экосис- темы (ОБП). Половина ее (приблизительно 15 т) исполь- зуется растениями для клеточного дыхания, а другая половина идет на прирост самих расте- ний (т. е. чистый первичный продукт — ЧПП). Эти 15 т биомассы (чистая первичная продук- ция, ЧПП) образуют стволы, листья, цветы, плоды и корни деревьев и трав в лиственном лесу. Образовавшиеся тела растений становятся пищей для растительноядных животных, кото- рые используют примерно половину чистой пер- вичной продукции (7–8 т биомассы). Из этого количества опять более половины биомассы по- требуется для жизнеобеспечения животных (для клеточного дыхания), а другая половина (т. е. приблизительно 3–4 т биомассы) пойдет на построение тела растительноядных и образует вторичную продукцию. Ко вторичной продук- ции относятся все последующие консументы. В виде тела растений за год прирастает 6– 8 т биомассы (чистой первичной продукции), по большей части в виде древесины, так как лис- тья деревьев, часть их корней каждый год опа- дают или отмирают. На основе знания этих взаимосвязей мож- но судить, сколько биомассы растений необхо- димо для обеспечения жизни определенного количества животных в природе, насколько уве- личивается биомасса в экосистеме за год. За 22 года наблюдений было установлено, что на 1 м2 морской поверхности в день посту- пает 12,6 · 106 Дж энергии солнечного излуче- ния. Из этого количества 37 800 Дж использу- ется водорослями, а затем 1000 Дж энергии — зоопланктоном. Рыбы, выловленные за день с 1 м2 , содержат около 21 Дж энергии. Продуктив- ность этой экосистемы очень мала — 0,00015%. Значительно большую продуктивность име- ют экосистемы суши, особенно занятые под сельскохозяйственное производство. Подсчита- но, например, что для производства 1 кг говя-
  17. 17. 22 жьего мяса требуется 35 кг свежей травы (7 кг сена). Здесь продуктивность — 6%. При выра- щивании поросят или птицы продуктивность достигает 20% и более. На схеме представлено: образование биомассы (ОБП) экосистемы лиственноголеса;обозначеныпоступлениеэнер- гии, неиспользованная энергия, выделенный кислород (15 т) и созданная биомасса (15 т); распределение общей биопродукции на по- требление (дыхание) растениями (15 т) и чистую первичную продукцию в телах растений (15 т), в том числе распределение ЧПП по отдельным частям растений (листья, плоды, цветы, корни, древесина, травы); распределениечистойпервичнойпродукции на биомассу, потребляемую для дыхания живот- ными; на построение тел животных — вторич- ную продукцию, из которой черпают энергию другие консументы (K) и редуценты (R); на ос- тавшиеся растения (чистую продукцию), в том числе ежегодный опад листьев и отмирающие травы — основа жизни редуцентов (R). 18. ГЕОЛОГИЧЕСКИЙ ЦИКЛ Геологический цикл представляет собой взаимосвязанную систему процессов тектони- ческого и осадочного свойства. Тектоническими являются горообразова- тельные процессы, вулканическая деятель- ность и складкообразование (подвижки зем- ной коры), основой чего являются процессы, происходящие в глубинах Земли при высоком давлении и температуре. В результате этого про- исходят изменения в горных породах. Осадочные процессы происходят под воз- действием внешних факторов, прежде всего в результате изменений среды, влияния ветра и воды. Это воздействие заключается в постепен- ном выветривании горных пород на поверхно- сти Земли, в их переносе или эрозии (ветровой, водной) с последующим оседанием. Огромные толщи осадочных пород оказывают давление на горные породы, в результате чего они видоиз- меняются. Этот цикл, весьма длительный по времени, оказывает существенное влияние на жизнь на Земле, поскольку формирует облик земной по- верхности. Но и жизнь, живые организмы иг- рают большую роль в разрушении и выветрива- нии горных пород на суше, в создании самих горных пород, в изменении условий выветрива- ния. Большую роль стал играть микроклимат, создаваемый растительностью. Изменился и сам климат Земли. Наконец, наступило время, когда человече- ство стало геологообразующей силой. Вмеша- тельство человека в геологический цикл несет в себе угрозу (например, при распашке земель для сельскохозяйственного использования, вскрышных работах при добыче полезных ис- копаемых ускоряются процессы ветровой и вод- ной эрозии). На схеме цветом обозначено: красный — тектонические процессы; черный — осадочные процессы.
  18. 18. 23 19. КРУГОВОРОТ ВОДЫ (ГИДРОЛОГИЧЕСКИЙ ЦИКЛ) Гидрологический цикл совершается за счет большей части (более 90%) энергии солнечного излучения, поступающего на поверхность Зем- ли. Основные его процессы — испарение и кон- денсация. Распределение воды на Земле (%): моря и океаны — 97,22; ледники — 2,14; подземные воды на больших глубинах — 0,62; поверхностные водоемы — 0,01; подземныеводынебольшихглубин —0,005; влага в атмосфере — 0,001; вода в поверхностных стоках — 0,0001; вода в живых организмах — 0,0001. Соленая вода составляет 97,22% этого коли- честваитольконеполных3% —этопреснаявода. Под воздействием солнечного излучения вода испаряется (больше всего из океанов — примерное годовое количество осадков над оке- аном 112 см, тогда как над сушей — 72 см) и в виде водяных паров поступает в атмосферу, а после конденсации в виде осадков возвращает- ся на Землю. На суше часть ее вновь сразу испа- ряется, часть стекает по поверхности, часть впи- тывается. Вместе с водой циркулируют и все вещества, содержащиеся в ней. Вода незаменима для жизни: это важней- ший растворитель различных веществ, участ- ник основных реакций в живых организмах, переносчик веществ внутри них, вода поддержи- вает тонус растительных и животных тканей, оказывает влияние на тепловую регуляцию, является жизненной средой для многих орга- низмов. Количество воды оказывает влияние на об- лик всей экосистемы. Минимальное количество осадков отмечается в пустынных областях (0,25 см в год и менее), максимальное — в Гималаях (до 1232 см в год). Однако важно не только об- щее количество осадков, но и их распределение в течение года. Благодаря гидрологическому циклу вода является неисчерпаемым природным источни- ком. Однако человек опаснейшим образом вме- шивается в этот цикл: ускоряет отток воды с суши (спрямление водотоков, вырубка лесов и т. д.), в результате чего происходит высыхание территории, усили- вается эрозия почвы и т. д.; загрязняет воду до такой степени, что она становится непригодной для использования; усугубляет парниковый эффект, в резуль- тате которого может произойти таяние ледни- ков и, соответственно, затопление части суши. На схеме цветом обозначено: синие стрелки — испарение и конденсация воды; черные стрелки — движение воды на по- верхности и под землей. Цифры дают приблизительное представле- ние о распределении воды по отдельным частям гидросферы.
  19. 19. 20. БИОХИМИЧЕСКИЙ ЦИКЛ Биохимический цикл представляет собой круговорот веществ между живой и неживой природой. Источником его существования так- же является солнце — приблизительно 1% энер- гии солнечного излучения, поступающего на земную поверхность. Он основан на фотосин- тезе (см. схему № 5), дыхании (см. схему № 6) и пищевых (трофических) отношениях (см. схе- мы № 14 и 15). Биохимический цикл охватывает всю био- сферу планеты и связывает ее с другими сфе- рами Земли. Так, все живые организмы связаны с гид- росферой (см. схему № 19). Вода является со- ставной частью всех организмов, участвует во всех основных жизненных процессах и служит жизненной средой для многих организмов. С водными растворами в тела организмов посту- пают многие вещества. Отмершие организмы и продукты их жиз- недеятельности попадают в педосферу, где оби- тает огромное количество организмов, особен- но микроорганизмов, которые принимают ак- тивное участие в образовании почвы. В 1 см3 почвы находится 2–2,5 млн почвенных бакте- рий и других микроорганизмов. Из педосферы организмы получают минеральные вещества, прежде всего в виде водных растворов. В биохимический цикл попадают элементы из геологического цикла, с которым связано об- разование почвы. Геологический цикл оказыва- ет существенное влияние на жизнь и весь про- цесс развития организмов. Все живые организмы взаимодействуют с атмосферой: из нее в процессе фотосинтеза зе- леные растения (автотрофные организмы) по- глощают углекислый газ, а в нее выделяют кис- лород (при аэробном дыхании организма, наобо- рот, потребляется кислород и выделяется угле- кислый газ). Атмосферный азот поглощают не- которые почвенные бактерии, а другие, наобо- рот, в результате разложения азотистых ве- ществ выделяют азот в атмосферу. В биохимическом цикле обращаются все элементы, которые принимают участие в стро- ительстве тел организмов (биогенные элемен- ты), а также вредные загрязнения, которые при- вносятся в среду в результате хозяйственной деятельности человека, оказывая воздействие на всю биосферу. На схеме цветными фигурами обозначены основные участники биохимического цикла — живые организмы, атмосфера, гидросфера и педосфера. Черные стрелки обозначают переме- щение веществ, происходящее при поступлении энергии в живую природу. Синими стрелками обозначено обратное движение веществ при выс- вобождении энергии в процессе жизнедеятель- ности (при дыхании).
  20. 20. 25 21. КРУГОВОРОТ УГЛЕРОДА Углерод достаточно широко распростра- нен в природе. В атмосфере Земли содержит- ся приблизительно 0,34% углекислого газа (СО2 ), в меньших количествах углерод присут- ствует в других газах (метане — СН4 , окиси уг- лерода — СО и др.). Газообразные соединения углерода выделяются в процессе вулканичес- кой деятельности. В виде различных углекис- лых солей углерод содержится в отложениях (осадках), в известняках, в почве. При вывет- ривании высвобождается СО2 . В меньшем ко- личестве углерод сконцентрирован в природ- ном топливе (уголь, нефть, природный газ). В виде растворенных углекислых солей, окиси углерода и других соединений углерод содер- жится в воде, а из воды выделяется в виде уг- лекислого газа — СО2 . Всё это можно отнести к неживой природе, к ее геохимическим про- цессам. Углерод является основным элементом всех органических веществ. Его способность об- разовывать различные по длине и строению цепи является основой разнообразия органи- ческих веществ и, тем самым, разнообразия жизни. В виде СО2 углерод из атмосферы в про- цессе фотосинтеза попадает в тела растений, в виде различных органических веществ про- ходит по пищевыми цепям, а в процессе дыха- ния всех организмов выделяется в виде СО2 . Подобным же образом СО2 выделяется в процес- сах разложения — тления, гниения. Это — био- химические процессы. Соединения углерода (органические веще- ства) переносятся водой и становятся составной частью осадков на дне моря, которые благода- ря горообразовательным процессам вновь воз- вращаются на поверхность, а затем выветрива- ются. Подобным же образом осаждаются нера- створимые известковые соединения, которые при определенных условиях выветриваются, и при этом в атмосферу выделяется СО2 . Геохимические и биохимические процессы, обеспечивающие круговорот углерода в приро- ЧАСТЬ II ЕСТЕСТВЕННЫЕ И ИСКУССТВЕННЫЕ ЭКОСИСТЕМЫ. КРУГОВОРОТ ВЕЩЕСТВ
  21. 21. 26 де, долгое время находились в равновесии, и тем самым общее количество СО2 в атмосфере на про- тяжении десятков миллионов лет поддержива- лось на постоянном уровне. В настоящее время под воздействием хо- зяйственной деятельности человека количе- ство СО2 в атмосфере заметно увеличивается: интенсивная хозяйственная деятельность уско- ряет процессы выветривания земной поверхно- сти (почвы), всевозрастающие добыча и сжи- гание природного топлива способствуют кон- центрации углекислого газа в атмосфере. Если в начале XX в. она составляла примерно 280 частей на миллион, то к концу века достигла величины 355 частей на миллион, т. е. возрос- ла на 20% за сто лет. В течение года этот показатель меняется: в период вегетации в северном полушарии, где ра- стительность преобладает на суше, содержание СО2 ватмосференескольконижеврезультатеин- тенсивного фотосинтеза. Причиной повышения количества СО2 в атмосфере является сжигание природного топлива. И хотя часть образующего- ся СО2 поглощается водами океанов, расчеты по- казывают,чтовтечениенесколькихдесятковлет содержание СО2 в атмосфере может удвоиться. Результатомэтихизмененийбыбылосуществен- ноеповышениевлияниятакназываемогопарни- кового эффекта (см. схему № 47). Окись углерода и некоторые другие газы, находящиеся в атмосфере, поглощают отражен- ное от земной поверхности инфракрасное излу- чение и тем самым способствуют повышению температуры на поверхности Земли. В связи с этим можно ожидать климатических перемен и таяния льдов в полярных областях Земли, что привело бы к затоплению обширных низменных территорий, изменению облика земной поверх- ности, сокращению площади суши и, соответ- ственно, среды обитания сухопутных организ- мов (людей в том числе). Вмешательство человека в круговорот угле- рода, его циклы, занимающие миллионы лет, может повлечь существенные негативные по- следствия для жизни на Земле в не столь отда- ленном будущем, если уже сегодня не будут приняты решительные меры. Основными требо- ваниями являются экономия энергии, сокраще- ние использования природного топлива и пере- ход к иным источникам энергии. На схеме представлены биохимические ча- сти цикла, т. е. движение углерода между жи- выми организмами (автотрофно — растения, гетеротрофно — животные, грибы и бактерии, прежде всего почвенные) и средой; геохимичес- кие части цикла, т. е. движение углерода в не- живой природе; вмешательство человека в круговорот углерода. Цветом обозначены: зеленый — поступление СО2 в органические вещества при фотосинтезе; черный — постепенное использование орга- нических веществ в пищевых цепях и выделе- ние СО2 при дыхании; синий — обмен углеродом между почвой и атмосферой, между водой и атмосферой, выде- ление СО2 из осадочных пород и в процессах вул- канической деятельности; красный — ускорение выветривания и вы- деления СО2 при сельскохозяйственной обработ- ке земли, строительстве и т. п., выделение СО2 при сжигании природного топлива.
  22. 22. 27 22. КРУГОВОРОТ АЗОТА Азот (N2 ) является весьма инертным в хи- мическом отношении газом, которого в атмос- фере содержится примерно 78%. В значитель- но меньшем количестве в воздухе присутству- ют соединения азота (аммиак, ионы азота), которые, наоборот, легко вступают в реакцию. В литосфере и гидросфере азота содержится меньше (приблизительно 0,002%). В живой природе азот является четвертым по распространенности элементом (после угле- рода, водорода и кислорода). Он входит в состав белков и нуклеиновых кислот и, следовательно, присутствует в каждой клетке. А превращения азотистых веществ служат источником энергии для ряда групп почвенных бактерий. Естественныйкруговоротазотавбольшей степени происходит между живыми организма- ми,почвойиводой(биохимическиециклы —см. схему № 20). Растения получают азот из почвы в форме нитрат-ионов (NO3 – ), нитрит-ионов (NO2 – ) или ионов аммония (NH 4 + ) и используют его для образования белка и нуклеиновых кислот — со- ставных частей каждой клетки. По пищевым це- пям органические вещества растений поступают в тела других организмов, и в форме опада, экс- крементов (мочевины) и остатков организмов азот попадает в почву, где разлагается. В разложении азотистых органических со- единений, которые постепенно минерализуют- ся в неорганические ионы, особое участие при- нимают почвенные бактерии. Это, к примеру, аммонифицирующие (гнилостные) бактерии, в результате деятельности которых в почве воз- никают ионы аммония (NH4 + ), и нитрифициру- ющие бактерии, которые образуют в почве нит- рат-ионы (NO3 – ) и нитрит-ионы (NO2 – ), тогда как денитрифицирующие бактерии способству- ют разложению азотных соединений и выделе- нию азота (N2 ) из почвы. При превращениях азотистых соединений в почве происходит целая система реакций, ход которых зависит от характеристик почвы, осо- бенно воздухообмена в ней. Меньшая часть азота циркулирует через атмосферу. Происходит это во время гроз, ког- да под воздействием электрических разрядов азот соединяется с кислородом и возникают ок- сиды азота (NOx ), которые вместе с дождем по- падают в почву. Другой путь поступления атмосферного азо- та в цикл обеспечивают некоторые почвенные бактерии-азотфиксаторы, например, клубень- ковые бактерии, живущие на корнях растений. Относительно небольшая часть соединений азота поступает в атмосферу в результате вул- канической деятельности. Эти процессы урав- новешиваются высвобождением азота из почвы при разложении азотистых соединений (при денитрификации). Круговорот азота весьма сложен и еще до конца не изучен. Вестественныйкруговоротазотавмешивает- сячеловек.Онвыращиваетвбольшомколичестве растения, поглощающие азот из воздуха, и для повышения содержания азота в почве применяет так называемые зеленые удобрения — запахива- ет в почву растения, богатые белком. Значитель- ноевоздействиеоказываетпромышленноепроиз- водство азотных удобрений (атмосферный азот при значительных затратах энергии превращает- ся в различные азотные удобрения — нитраты, соли аммония). Они существенно повышают уро- жайность в земледелии, однако растения потреб- ляют только часть удобрения, а остальное в боль- ших дозах и в неподходящее время вымывается из почвы и попадает в воду, значительно снижая качество поверхностных и подземных вод.

