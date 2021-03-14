Successfully reported this slideshow.
GIỚI THIỆU I Về chúng tôi 1.1 Pháp Nhân Công ty TNHH Cơ Kim Khí Quang Minh Mã số thuế - Đăng ký kinh doanh: 0106294127 Web...
Đạt được những mục tiêu và ngày một phát triển bền vững của ban lãnh đạo và tập thể cán bộ nhân viên công ty Quang Minh. G...
II Năng lực nhân sự 2.1 Sơ đồ tổ chức 2.2 Quy mô nhân sự Khối sản xuất – Kinh doanh (K.doanh, sản xuất, thi công..): 34 nh...
3.3 Nhà máy phía bắc: 1500 m2 Địa chỉ: Cụm CN An Khánh, km 10 Đại Lộ Thăng Long, Hoài Đức, Hà Nội (ảnh 1) 3.4 Nhà máy phía...
3.5 Phương tiện vận chuyển hỗ trợ thi công: 01 xe tải 1,25 tấn chuyên chở hàng hóa. 02 xe bán tải 3 chỗ chở hàng hóa và ph...
Máy ép nhựa 125 tấn Hwa chin, nhập khẩu từ Đài Loan Để chủ động trong quá trình sản xuất, chủ động kiểm soát được chất lượ...
Máy đột thủy lực tự động Máy giúp các vị trí đột tiêu chuẩn, sản phẩm đảm bảo tính thẩm mỹ nâng cao năng xuất lao động. Má...
IV Sản phẩm, dịch vụ 4.1 Sản xuất, thi công và cung ứng sản phẩm dịch vụ phòng chống côn trùng. 1 Cửa lưới chống muỗi tự c...
2 Cửa lưới xếp 1 - Sử dụng lưới polyester nhập khẩu từ Italia, có chứng chỉ xuất xứ, tờ khai nhập khẩu hàng hóa rõ ràng đả...
3 Cửa khung nhôm – lưới Inox 316 L. Cửa lùa Cửa đóng mở Vách lưới cố định
4.2 Nhập khẩu, phân phối vật tư, nguyên vật liệu để sản xuất cửa chống côn trùng. 1 Lưới INOX 316L Lưới thép không gỉ (Ino...
4.3 Cam kết dịch vụ, bảo hành của QUANG MINH Cửa Lưới chống Quang Minh cùng hệ thống phân phối ủy quyền các tỉnh thành thự...
Địa chỉ: Lô CN 11 + CN 12, Cụm CN An Đồng, huyện Nam Sách, tỉnh Hải Dương Khối lượng: 450 m2 5.2 Các đơn vị Khách hàng, đố...
Ho so nang luc cua luoi chong muoi quang minh

HỒ SƠ NĂNG LỰC CỬA LƯỚI CHỐNG MUỖI QUANG MINH

  1. 1. GIỚI THIỆU I Về chúng tôi 1.1 Pháp Nhân Công ty TNHH Cơ Kim Khí Quang Minh Mã số thuế - Đăng ký kinh doanh: 0106294127 Website: www.quangminhpro.com Email: sale@quagminhpro.com Tài khoản: 19028850055885 Ngân hàng Techcombank, CN Hoàng Quốc Việt - HN 1.2 Văn Phòng Địa chỉ: Cụm Công Nghiệp An Khánh, Km10 Đại Lộ Thăng Long, Hà Nội Điện thoại: 024 3640 1875 Fax: 024 3640 1876 Hotline: 0913 800 678 CSKH: 1900 0282 1.3 Chi nhánh Địa chỉ: Số 251/41 đường Lê Quang Định, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh. Điện thoại: 028 6289 9208 Fax: 028 6289 9237 1.4 Nhà máy sản xuất Phía bắc: Cụm CN An Khánh, Km 10 Đại Lộ Thăng Long, Hoài Đức, Hà Nội. Phía nam: Ấp Nhơn Hòa 1, xã Đức Hòa Thượng, Huyện Đức Hòa, Tỉnh Long An. 1.5 Các mục tiêu giá trị Tầm Nhìn: Trở thành doanh nghiệp dẫn đầu cung ứng các giải pháp giá trị trong lĩnh vực ngăn ngừa, phòng chống côn trùng tại thị trường Việt Nam. Xuất khẩu các giải pháp giá trị trong lĩnh vực ngăn ngừa, phòng chống côn trùng “Made by Vietnam” đến với các thị trường quốc tế. Sứ mệnh: Quang Minh thỏa mãn khách hàng đưa đến các giải pháp giá trị đảm bảo chất lượng, an toàn và tiện dụng.
  2. 2. Đạt được những mục tiêu và ngày một phát triển bền vững của ban lãnh đạo và tập thể cán bộ nhân viên công ty Quang Minh. Giá trị cốt lõi: Tập trung trí tuệ tập thể kiến tạo giải pháp giá trị Phương châm hành động Xây dựng quản trị Công ty và vận hành kinh doanh Tinh Gọn trên nền móng Tâm thế vững chắc. Cải tiến không ngừng, nâng cao hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh. 1.6 Quá trình phát triển. Năm 1998, khung vách lưới inox cố định đầu tiên được sản xuất. Tuy thiết kế khung gỗ hoặc vách thép căng lưới đơn giản & chỉ đáp ứng cho các vị trí cửa sổ, ô thoáng nhỏ. Nhưng đây cũng là bước phát triển đầu tiên của các giải pháp ngăn ngừa, phòng chống ruồi muỗi, côn trùng. Năm 2005, mẫu CỬA LƯỚI TỰ CUỐN được Quang Minh phát triển dựa trên nguyên mẫu cửa nhập khẩu từ Italia. Đây được coi là giải pháp ưu tiên sử dụng giúp ngăn ngừa ruồi, muỗi tại các tư gia, công sở, nhà máy… Năm 2007, Công ty Quang Minh chính thức thành lập, tiền thân là cơ sở sản xuất nội thất Quang Minh. Với mục tiêu phấn đầu trở thành doanh nghiệp tiên phong & chuyên nghiệp trong lĩnh vực cung ứng các giải pháp giá trị ngành hàng cửa lưới ngăn muỗi, côn trùng tại thị trường Việt Nam. Năm 2009, phát triển mẫu CỬA LƯỚI XẾP, Quang Minh luôn chú trọng đến việc nghiên cứu phát triển, thiết kế mới (R&D), các hệ sản phẩm luôn luôn được cải tiến không ngừng, nhằm gia tăng thêm các giải pháp giá trị sử dụng tới đông đảo Quý khách hàng. Điều này đã mang lại uy tín và sự tin dùng của khách hàng trong và ngoài nước tới thương hiệu cửa lưới chống muỗi Quang Minh. Năm 2017, Quang Minh tự hào là doanh nghiệp đầu tiên của nghành hàng cửa lưới chống côn trùng tại Việt Nam tham gia xuất khẩu sản phẩm , các đơn hàng xuất khẩu phụ kiện và thành phẩm đến các thị trường như: India, Bangladesh, Brazil, New Zealand.
  3. 3. II Năng lực nhân sự 2.1 Sơ đồ tổ chức 2.2 Quy mô nhân sự Khối sản xuất – Kinh doanh (K.doanh, sản xuất, thi công..): 34 nhân sự Khối Văn Phòng (HCNS, Kế hoạch – Tài chính): 14 nhân sự III Cơ sở vật chất và Máy móc thiết bị 3.1 Phòng trưng bầy và giới thiệu sản phẩm: 30 m2 Địa chỉ: Số 164 đường Nguyễn Trãi, Thượng Đình, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội. 3.2 Văn phòng làm việc: 100 m2 Địa chỉ: Cụm CN An Khánh, Km 10 Đại Lộ Thăng Long, Hoài Đức, Hà Nội.
  4. 4. 3.3 Nhà máy phía bắc: 1500 m2 Địa chỉ: Cụm CN An Khánh, km 10 Đại Lộ Thăng Long, Hoài Đức, Hà Nội (ảnh 1) 3.4 Nhà máy phía nam: 2500 m2 Địa chỉ: Ấp Nhơn Hòa 1, Đức Hòa Thượng, Đức Hòa, Long An (ảnh 2)
  5. 5. 3.5 Phương tiện vận chuyển hỗ trợ thi công: 01 xe tải 1,25 tấn chuyên chở hàng hóa. 02 xe bán tải 3 chỗ chở hàng hóa và phục vụ thi công. 03 xe 5 chỗ ngồi hỗ trợ giao dịch, công tác thị trường. 3.6 Máy móc thiết bị: Máy cắt 2 đầu tự động Ozgence, nhập khẩu từ Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ Đây là dòng máy cắt nhôm CNC hiện đại, chúng tôi sử dụng máy này để đảm bảo tính chính xác của kích thước cắt, thẩm mỹ và tăng năng xuất, an toàn cho nhân sự vận hành. Máy kiểm tra chất lượng cửa Tất cả các mẫu sản phẩm cửa lưới chống muỗi Quang Minh được nghiên cứu, phát triển, cải tiến mới, trước khi thương mại hóa, phục vụ khách hàng, đều phải qua quá trình kiểm tra chất lượng, bằng máy kiểm tra chuyên dụng.
  6. 6. Máy ép nhựa 125 tấn Hwa chin, nhập khẩu từ Đài Loan Để chủ động trong quá trình sản xuất, chủ động kiểm soát được chất lượng nguyên vật liệu nhựa đầu vào, Quang Minh đầu tư hệ thống máy ép chi tiết nhựa (các chi tiết nhựa liên kết quyết định tuổi thọ của cả bộ sản phẩm).
  7. 7. Máy đột thủy lực tự động Máy giúp các vị trí đột tiêu chuẩn, sản phẩm đảm bảo tính thẩm mỹ nâng cao năng xuất lao động. Máy khắc Laze Trên mỗi sản phẩm Quang Minh, chúng tôi đều khắc Laze Logo thương hiệu, nhằm đảm bảo cho khách hàng hạn chế được các rủi do khi mua phải hàng giả, hàng nhái, kém chất lượng. Các máy công cụ khác phục vụ sản xuất
  8. 8. IV Sản phẩm, dịch vụ 4.1 Sản xuất, thi công và cung ứng sản phẩm dịch vụ phòng chống côn trùng. 1 Cửa lưới chống muỗi tự cuốn 1 - Sử dụng lưới nhập khẩu từ Italia, có chứng chỉ xuất xứ, tờ khai nhập khẩu hàng hóa. 2 - Sử dụng trục định tâm lò xo: giúp lò xo không vặn xoắn, biến dạng. 3 - Sử dụng Vít tăng chỉnh lò xo: giúp điều chỉnh lò xo luôn ở trạng thái lực nén vừa đủ. 4 - Sử dụng vòng bi hai đầu trục. 5 - Giải pháp hạn chế chống gió làm bung mép lưới. 6 - Hộp giảm tốc, cửa vận hành êm, nhẹ. 7 - Bộ khóa bấm giúp thao tác dễ dàng.
  9. 9. 2 Cửa lưới xếp 1 - Sử dụng lưới polyester nhập khẩu từ Italia, có chứng chỉ xuất xứ, tờ khai nhập khẩu hàng hóa rõ ràng đảm bảo lưới chất lượng tốt, độ bền cao. 2 - Cửa với thiết kế các nếp lưới xếp lại với nhau một cách gọn ngàng khi sử dụng, mang tính thẩm mỹ cao. 3 - Cánh liên kết với khung bằng con bọ sập, giúp cửa dễ dàng tháo rời khi cần bảo hành hoặc vệ sinh. 4 - Với cửa sổ, ray dẫn hướng được thiết kế theo tiêu chuẩn riêng, dẫn lưới chạy ngang, tạo độ kín khit cho cửa và không làm mắc rách lưới. 5 - Với cửa đi, ray được thiết kết thấp hơn, bo viền giúp thuận tiện việc đi lại và vệ sinh. 6 - Tay nắm được thiết kế riêng với logo "Quang Minh" nhận diện thương hiệu. 7 - Nắp bịt khung nằm ở các góc với thiết kế logo "Quang Minh.
  10. 10. 3 Cửa khung nhôm – lưới Inox 316 L. Cửa lùa Cửa đóng mở Vách lưới cố định
  11. 11. 4.2 Nhập khẩu, phân phối vật tư, nguyên vật liệu để sản xuất cửa chống côn trùng. 1 Lưới INOX 316L Lưới thép không gỉ (Inox) chịu được ăn mòn, chống oxi hóa thậm trí trong môi trường biển và axit nhẹ. Đây là vật tư Quang Minh ưu tiên lựa chọn để sản xuất các loại cửa thành phẩm, sử dụng lưới Inox. 2 Lưới sợi thủy tinh nhập khẩu từ Italia Lưới cốt sợi thủy tinh phủ nhựa PVC, được nhập khẩu chính nghạch từ nhà máy ITALYA , chất lượng đảm bảo các tiêu chuẩn chống cháy lan, lưới không giãn, phẳng. Là những tiêu chuẩn cần thiết để sản xuất bộ lưới tự cuốn thành phẩm của Quang Minh.
  12. 12. 4.3 Cam kết dịch vụ, bảo hành của QUANG MINH Cửa Lưới chống Quang Minh cùng hệ thống phân phối ủy quyền các tỉnh thành thực hiện cung ứng sản phẩm dịch vụ, bảo hành bảo trì theo cam kết. Để phục vụ khách hàng tốt nhất và thực hiện các cam kết bảo hành, bảo trì cửa Lưới chống muỗi Quang Minh là đơn vị duy nhất tại Việt Nam đầu tư đồng bộ hệ thống khuôn mẫu, máy móc thiết bị để chủ động sản xuất, kiểm soát chất lượng các vật tư cấu thành sản phẩm: - Hệ thống khuôn ép và máy ép nhựa Với hệ thống máy móc này, chúng tôi chủ động kiểm soát 100% nguyên liệu nhựa đầu vào – vấn đề này là bất khả thi với các đơn vị phải thuê gia công đùn, ép và đặt mua vật tư thành phẩm từ Trung Quốc - Liên doanh sản xuất nhôm thanh và sơn tĩnh điện. Với việc đầu tư liên doanh, chúng tôi chủ động kiểm soát 100% chất lượng Piled nhôm đầu vào, đảm bảo độ cứng và chất lượng sơn phủ bề mặt. V Kinh nghiệm thực hiện các hợp đồng – dự án 5.1 Công trình tại các KCN 1 Công ty BUNKA – Nhật Bản Địa chỉ: KCN Thăng Long II, Hưng Yên Sản phẩm cung ứng: Vách lưới, cửa lưới ngăn côn trùng bằng INOX SUS 316L Sản xuất và cung cấp thường xuyên theo đơn đặt hàng của Công ty BUNKA. Khối lượng thi công: 200 m2 / tháng. 2 Nhà máy YAMANY – Đài Loan. Địa chỉ: Nam Hồng, Nam Trực, Nam Định. Sản phẩm cung ứng: Vách và cửa lưới mở lùa ngăn côn trùng INOX SUS 304L Khối lượng thi công: 3800 m2.. 3 Công ty Bột Mỳ TIẾN HƯNG. Địa chỉ: KCN Tiên Sơn, Bắc Ninh Sản phẩm: Vách lưới ngăn côn trùng bằng INOX SUS 304L. Khối lượng: 1100 m2 4 Công ty Môi Trường Xanh An Phát.
  13. 13. Địa chỉ: Lô CN 11 + CN 12, Cụm CN An Đồng, huyện Nam Sách, tỉnh Hải Dương Khối lượng: 450 m2 5.2 Các đơn vị Khách hàng, đối tác lớn chia sẻ cơ hội hợp tác. 1 Công ty cửa sổ nhựa Châu Âu – Euro Window 2 Công ty cửa cuốn Ausdoor 3 Các đơn vị thành viên của tập đoàn Vingroup: BĐS Vinhome, Dự án các trường Vinschool. VI Hệ bán hàng thống phân phối 6.1 Thị trường trong nước Cửa lưới chống muỗi Quang Minh đã xây dựng được hệ thống các đơn vị đại diện phân phối, chịu trách nhiệm đáp ứng việc cung cấp sản phẩm dịch vụ, bảo hành bảo trì tại 56/63 tỉnh thành tại Việt Nam (Danh sách hệ thống phân phối tỉnh ) 6.2 Thị trường nước ngoài. Chúng tôi xây dựng nhà phân phối chính thức sản phẩm sử dụng thương hiệu, nhãn hiệu Quang Minh tại thị trường Campuchia, Lào Chúng tôi xuất khẩu sản phẩm thành phẩm và vật tư, phụ kiện đến các thị trường: India, Bangladesh, Brazil, New Zealand. VII Tài liệu tham khảo 7.1 Các hợp đồng đã ký với các khách hàng – đối tác. 7.2 Các chứng chỉ chất lượng, chứng từ nhập khẩu vật tư, nguyên vật liệu 7.3 Các chứng nhận bản quyền, sở hữu trí tuệ. Hà Nội, ngày 01 tháng 01 năm 2021 CÔNG TY TNNH CƠ KIM KHÍ QUANG MINH

