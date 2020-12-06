Successfully reported this slideshow.
Рашкевич Віолетта (10 клас) отримала ІІ місце в обласному етапі дослідницьких робіт з біології та екології : дистанційний ...
https://youtu.be/ZVVLBv59iTo
Маслинка Вузьколиста – вид- трансформер на прикладі пам`ятки природи загальнодержавного значення «Смотрицький каньйон» ІІ ...
  2. 2. Рашкевич Віолетта (10 клас) отримала ІІ місце в обласному етапі дослідницьких робіт з біології та екології : дистанційний захист «День без паперу» https://youtu.be/13PNuZs8i5o
  3. 3. https://youtu.be/ZVVLBv59iTo
  4. 4. Маслинка Вузьколиста – вид- трансформер на прикладі пам`ятки природи загальнодержавного значення «Смотрицький каньйон» ІІ місце міський етап Роботу виконав: Юдін Олександр учень 10-Б класу Кам’янець-Подільської ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів № 15 Науковий керівник: вчитель біології Зелінська Марина Олександрівна

