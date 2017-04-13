MUSICAL BUSKING 어.디.든. 찾아가는 뮤지컬 박 일 석
문제상황 팀웍을 좀먹는 음주회식
해결방안 대세는 문화회식!!
가설 사옥에서 뮤지컬을 보는 문화회식을 진행한다면 어떨까?
초기 고객 반응 공연 후 만족도 높음 2016년 12월 공연 장면 공연 후 설문결과
시장규모 선호도 1위 뮤지컬
이동소요 적음 경쟁자 분석 이동소요 적고! 만족도 높고!! 만족도 높음 이동소요 많음 만족도 낮음 뮤지컬 버스킹 음주 회식 맛집 탐방 사내 행사 공연 관람
항목 내역 수량 단가(원) 금액(원) 인 건 비 배우비 엄태형 배우 1 200,000 200,000 배우비 장준영 배우 1 200,000 200,000 배우비 정가람 배우 1 200,000 200,000 배우비 진아 배...
팀 소개 박일석 (작가) 김미경 (작곡가) 김치영 (작곡가) 천필재 (작곡가) 준비된 뮤지컬 전문가 집단 아이신나 대표 문화창조아카데미 1기 크리에이터 10분 뮤지컬 <꽃시들적에> 등 10여개 창작 한국콘텐츠아카데미 기...
마일스톤 회사원 에피소드 총 4편 창작 시장검증 사업화 주 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 4 1 5 1 6 1 7 1 8 1 9 2 0 2 1 2 2 2 3 2 4 2 5 기획 창작 연...
투자금 사용처 공연장비, 연습장, 창작비 대항목 소항목 이름 수량 단가원 가격 공연장비 피아노 YAMAHA MOXF8 1 2,000,000 2,000,000 핀마이크 SECO DX-400 8 500,000 4,000,0...
감사합니다
[스마트창작터] 성신여대 온라인 과제

