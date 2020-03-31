Вчителі фізичного виховання

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Методичнеоб’єднання вчителів фізкультурно-оздоровчогоциклу
  2. 2. Проблема: «Створенняоздоровчого середовищащо спрямованена реабілітаціютаадаптаціюдо нормальногосоціальногожиття дітейз обмеженимифізичнимиможливостями,подолання психологічнихбар’єрів» Мета: Стимулюватипозитивніфункціональнізмінив організмідитини, формуючитимсамимнеобхідніруховікоординації,фізичні властивостітаякості,спрямованінажиттєзабезпечення,розвиток та вдосконаленняорганізму,що росте.
  3. 3. Ломанова Галина Олексіївна вчитель фізкультури, керівник МО Проблемна тема «Корекційно- реабілітаційний потенціал уроку фізичної культури в межах санаторної школи”
  4. 4. Матешук Віта Володимирівна Вчитель ЛФК Проблемна тема «Використання здоров’язбережувальних та здоров’яформувальних технологій на заняттях ЛФК»
  5. 5. Мальована Оксана Вікторівна Вчитель ЛФК Проблемна тема «Розвток фізичних якостей молодших школярів засобами рухливих ігор на заняттях ЛФК»
  6. 6. Мальцева Антоніна Володимирівна Вчитель ЛФК Проблемна тема Профілактика соматичних захворювань на заняттях ЛФК
  7. 7. Касян Ольга Юріївна Вчитель фізкультури Проблемна тема “Чирлідінг на уроках фізкультури та в позаурочній роботі”
  8. 8. Бойко Юлія Вікторівна Вчитель основ здоров’я Проблемна тема “Конфлікти в підлітковому віці”
  9. 9. Буріх Злата Ласлівна Вчитель основ здоров’я Проблемна тема “Гендерна ідентичність особистості у пубертатний період”

