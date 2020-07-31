Successfully reported this slideshow.
Retinal vein occlusion SHREEJI SHRESTHA
Classification Branch retinal vein occlusion Central retinal vein occlusion (hemicentral retinal vein occlusion)
Risk factors and Associations: • HTN • Arteriosclerosis • DM • Smoking • Hyperlipidemia • Glaucoma • Ocular inflammatory d...
Pathogenesis: • Lumen of the vein may be compressed up to 33% at the crossing site
Some have postulated: Turbulent blood flow at crossing site Focal swelling of endothelium and deeper vein wall tissue Veno...
Venous obstruction Elevation of venous pressure Overload the collateral draining capacity Macular edema and ischemia Unrel...
Vision loss from RVO is due to: • Macular ischemia • Macular edema • Complications from neovascular disease, ERM, Vitreous...
Clinical features Symptoms: • Sudden painless loss of vision • Visual field defect • Subclinical presentation may occur if...
Signs: BRVOS defined ischemic BRVO as those with greater than a total of 5 disc diameters of non perfused on FA.
Location of venous blockage determines the distribution of the intraretinal hemorrhage • If the venous obstruction at opti...
• The most common location for BRVO is in the superotemporal quadrant (62%), infertemporal 38% • Over time the intraretina...
• BRVOS – 31-41% pt with ischemic BRVO developed neovascularization compared to 11% of pt with non ischemic. • Among those...
Clinical evaluation 1. Clinical examination 2. FA: • To help verify the diagnosis and evaluate for complications • Only te...
Characteristic findings in FA: • Varying amount of capillary nonperfusion, blockage from intraretinal hemorrhage, microane...
Prognosis • presence or absence of macula or fovea = visual prognosis • IF FA demonstrates – macular leakage and edema wit...
Work up Diagnostic workup should be done in young patient for: • HTN • DM • H/O contraception use • H/O drug use that prom...
In suspected inflammatory or coagulopathy • CBC • PT/INR • Lipid profile • S. homocysteine • Anticardiolipin • Antinuclear...
ultra wide field angiography
Laser treatment: ⮚BRVO study for macular edema: • Argon laser photocoagulation (grid pattern) may reduce visual loss from ...
• For grid treatment – argon blue green wavelength is used • Krypton red and argon green are absorbed less than blue green...
General guidelines from BRVOS for macular edema • Wait 3 – 6 months before considering laser therapy • If the vision is re...
BRVOS for neovascularization • BRVOS – strongly suggests that laser after development of neovascularization is as effectiv...
Steroid treatment SCORE study (standard care vs corticosteroid for retinal vein occlusion study) • Effective and safety of...
GENEVA study (Global evaluation of implantable dexamethasone in retinal vein occlusion with macular edema in BRVO and CRVO...
Anti VEGF • In patient of BRVO, retinal ischemia leads to secretion of VEGF which leads to increased vascular permeability...
Current recommendation Macular edema from BRVO Monthly injection of 0.5mg ranibizumab If treatment fails after 3 months Tr...
Experimental treatment FAVOR study • Intravitreal implant of fluocinolone acetonide
Surgical management Vitrectomy with or without sheathotomy • Removal of the compressive factor by sectioning the adventiti...
Central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO)
Pathogenesis • Pathophysiology not clearly understood • external compression - compression by atherosclerotic artery, retr...
in retrolaminar portion of optic nerve Central retinal artery and vein are aligned parallel in common tissue sheath CRA an...
clinical features VA- normal - HM, Sudden painless loss of vision gonioscopy- NVA or angle closure from PAS iris - NVI Aff...
Clinical features cotton wool spots dilated and tortous veins disc swelling pallor and collatera flame shaped and blot hem...
complications macula edema- leakage of perifoveal vessels persist later ERM neovascularization- 24% ischemic CRVO fibrovas...
CVOS • VA at initial presentation was variable but an important prognostic indicator of final outcome • initial VA 20/40 o...
Perfusion status • CVOS classified perfusion status of CRVO – perfused, non perfused or indeterminate based on FA characte...
Non perfused CRVO (ischemic/hemorrhagic/complete/total vein occlusion) 20-25% • Demonstrates 10 or more disc areas of reti...
• Electro-retinography - reduced b amplitude • perimetry
Treatment • Treatment of CRVO is directed at treating the sequelae of CRVO particularly macular edema and neovascularizati...
Treatment of macular edema • CVOS – grid laser photocoagulation not recommended Corticosteroid therapy • Maintain anti-inf...
Score(standard care Vs corticosteroid for RVO) • Showed significant improvement in VA with intravitreal triamcinolone comp...
Intra vitreal Anti VEGF therapy VEGF cause capillary endothelium cell proliferation Progressive vascular closure and non p...
Treatment of ocular neovascularization ⮚Laser photocoagulation: • CVOS recommends PRP be delivered promptly after the deve...
Alternative treatment Chorioretinal venous anastomosis: • perfused CRVO – investigators have bypassed the occluded central...
Surgical treatment Vitrectomy • PPV may be useful to address complication of CRVO and even to attempt to alter the natural...
Radial optic neurotomy: • Combined with PPV with radial optic neurotomy (RON) involving transvitreal incision of the nasal...
General guideline for CRVO • Treat any associated intraocular neovascularization with PRP • Treat associated macular edema...
Hemicentral retinal vein occlusion in some eyes, Superior and inferior vein doesnt merge to CRV(1 in 5 eyes) CRVO affect o...
References • Ryan’s 5th edition • Myron yanoff 4th edition • American academy of Ophthalmology-sec 12, 2013,2014 • jakobie...
CRVO, BRVO, Hemiretinal vein occlusion

  1. 1. Retinal vein occlusion SHREEJI SHRESTHA
  2. 2. Classification Branch retinal vein occlusion Central retinal vein occlusion (hemicentral retinal vein occlusion)
  3. 3. Risk factors and Associations: • HTN • Arteriosclerosis • DM • Smoking • Hyperlipidemia • Glaucoma • Ocular inflammatory disease • Antiphospholipid antibodies • Elevated homocysteine levels • Low serum folate levels • Shorter axial length • High HDL • Light to moderate alcohol consumption • increasing age
  4. 4. Pathogenesis: • Lumen of the vein may be compressed up to 33% at the crossing site
  5. 5. Some have postulated: Turbulent blood flow at crossing site Focal swelling of endothelium and deeper vein wall tissue Venous obstruction Actual venous thrombus formation at the point of occlusion 75%- artery cross over vein. (BRVO seen)
  6. 6. Venous obstruction Elevation of venous pressure Overload the collateral draining capacity Macular edema and ischemia Unrelieved venous pressure can result in rupture of vein wall with intraretinal hemorrhage
  7. 7. Vision loss from RVO is due to: • Macular ischemia • Macular edema • Complications from neovascular disease, ERM, Vitreous hemorrahge, tractional RD
  8. 8. Clinical features Symptoms: • Sudden painless loss of vision • Visual field defect • Subclinical presentation may occur if tributaries distal to macula or nasal vein involved • Sometimes floaters- from a vitreous hemorrhage
  9. 9. Signs: BRVOS defined ischemic BRVO as those with greater than a total of 5 disc diameters of non perfused on FA.
  10. 10. Location of venous blockage determines the distribution of the intraretinal hemorrhage • If the venous obstruction at optic disc – 2 quadrants of fundus involved • If the obstruction is peripheral to disc – 1 quadrant or less may be involved • If the venous blockage is peripheral to tributary veins draining macula – there may be no macular involvement and no decrease in vision
  11. 11. • The most common location for BRVO is in the superotemporal quadrant (62%), infertemporal 38% • Over time the intraretinal hemorrhage may completely resolve. • In chronic phase of the disease, capillary non perfusion, dilatation of capillaries, micro-aneurysms, telangiectatic vessels and collateral vessel formation.
  12. 12. • BRVOS – 31-41% pt with ischemic BRVO developed neovascularization compared to 11% of pt with non ischemic. • Among those 31-41%, 60% developed periodic vitreous hemorrhage • Retinal neovascularization typically develops at 6-12 months but may occur later • NVI/ NVA develops in 1% eyes in BRVO.
  13. 13. Clinical evaluation 1. Clinical examination 2. FA: • To help verify the diagnosis and evaluate for complications • Only technique that will accurately define the capillary abnormalities in BRVO 3. wide field angiography 4. OCT: most important imaging modality in the treatment of patient with BRVO and macular edema
  14. 14. Characteristic findings in FA: • Varying amount of capillary nonperfusion, blockage from intraretinal hemorrhage, microaneurysms, dilatation of capillaries, telangiectatic vessels and collateral vessel formation are encountered. • In chronic cases, only FA can determine old BRVO
  15. 15. Prognosis • presence or absence of macula or fovea = visual prognosis • IF FA demonstrates – macular leakage and edema with cystoid involvement of fovea but no capillary nonperfusion – then 1/3rd resolve vision and if duration > 1 year then decrease chance of regain of vision. • When macular edema is present within 6 months of BRVO no or little leakage in FA – vision regains normally
  16. 16. Work up Diagnostic workup should be done in young patient for: • HTN • DM • H/O contraception use • H/O drug use that promote hypercoaguloble state • Infectious disease: lyme, HIV, syphilis • Inflammatory disease
  17. 17. In suspected inflammatory or coagulopathy • CBC • PT/INR • Lipid profile • S. homocysteine • Anticardiolipin • Antinuclear antibodies • In B/L or numerous BRVO – look for infections or inflammations or hypercoagulopathy
  18. 18. ultra wide field angiography
  19. 19. Laser treatment: ⮚BRVO study for macular edema: • Argon laser photocoagulation (grid pattern) may reduce visual loss from macular edema Results in thinning of retina (outer retina) Reducing oxygen consumption and increasing choroidal delivery of oxygen to the inner retina Produces auto regulatory constriction of the retinal vasculature in the leaking area decreases the edema
  20. 20. • For grid treatment – argon blue green wavelength is used • Krypton red and argon green are absorbed less than blue green by the xanthophyll pigment of the inner retina that is present in increased concentration close to the foveal center.
  21. 21. General guidelines from BRVOS for macular edema • Wait 3 – 6 months before considering laser therapy • If the vision is reduced to 20/40 or worse, wait 3 – 6 months for sufficient clearing if retinal hemorrhage to permit high quality FA and then evaluate for macular edema and macular ischemia • If perfused macular edema accounts for the vision loss and vision continues to be 20/40 or worse without spontaneous improvement consider grid macular photocoagulation • If macular ischemia accounts for the visual loss no laser treatment is recommended.
  22. 22. BRVOS for neovascularization • BRVOS – strongly suggests that laser after development of neovascularization is as effective in preventing vitreous hemorrhage as is laser before the development of neovascularization • After laser vitreous hemorrhage incidence reduced from 60 % to 30%
  23. 23. Steroid treatment SCORE study (standard care vs corticosteroid for retinal vein occlusion study) • Effective and safety of intravitreal triamcinolone acetate for the treatment of macular edema • IVTA not recommended as 1st line therapy for macular edema in BRVO. However can be considered if laser or anti VEGF are ineffective
  24. 24. GENEVA study (Global evaluation of implantable dexamethasone in retinal vein occlusion with macular edema in BRVO and CRVO). • Dexa 0.7mg implant is an alternative treatment to macular grid laser in the appropriate patient (i.e. no glaucoma and pseudophakic)
  25. 25. Anti VEGF • In patient of BRVO, retinal ischemia leads to secretion of VEGF which leads to increased vascular permeability, vasodilatation, migration of endothelial cells and neovascularization • Increased vascular permeability and vasodilatation leads to retinal edema BRAVO (Branch retinal vein occlusion study) • Efficacy and safety of ranibizumab in the treatment of macular edema from BRVO • Study shows ranibizumab is superior to traditional laser for the treatment of macular edema
  26. 26. Current recommendation Macular edema from BRVO Monthly injection of 0.5mg ranibizumab If treatment fails after 3 months Traditional grid macular laser (If capillary non perfusion explains vision loss then laser is not indicated)
  27. 27. Experimental treatment FAVOR study • Intravitreal implant of fluocinolone acetonide
  28. 28. Surgical management Vitrectomy with or without sheathotomy • Removal of the compressive factor by sectioning the adventitial sheath may be effective • Due to risk of intraoperative complications and availability of less invasive alternatives this is not indicated as 1st line treatment • Vitreous surgery: in non clearing vitreous hemorrhage, epiretinal membranes or TRD with macular involvement
  29. 29. Central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO)
  30. 30. Pathogenesis • Pathophysiology not clearly understood • external compression - compression by atherosclerotic artery, retrobulbar injection, head trauma • primary disease of vein - vasculitis • thrombosis of vein(primary event)- dec blood flow inc blood viscosity altered lumen wall
  31. 31. in retrolaminar portion of optic nerve Central retinal artery and vein are aligned parallel in common tissue sheath CRA and vein are naturally compressed as they cross the rigid shieve like openings in the lamina cribrosa vessels compress from mechanical stretching of lamina as with increase IOP ----cause a post bowing of the lamina--- impingement on the vein • Neovascularization and macular edema are modulated by growth factors VEGF released from ischemic retina
  32. 32. clinical features VA- normal - HM, Sudden painless loss of vision gonioscopy- NVA or angle closure from PAS iris - NVI Afferent pupillary defect- ischemic CRVO IOP= glaucoma and inc IOP are risk factors. Acute (decrease) Visual field- central and peripheral field abnormality
  33. 33. Clinical features cotton wool spots dilated and tortous veins disc swelling pallor and collatera flame shaped and blot hemorrhage blood and thunder appearance
  34. 34. complications macula edema- leakage of perifoveal vessels persist later ERM neovascularization- 24% ischemic CRVO fibrovascular proliferation from NVD or NVE - VH and TRD
  35. 35. CVOS • VA at initial presentation was variable but an important prognostic indicator of final outcome • initial VA 20/40 or better – majority maintain VA • Intermediate VA (20/50 to 20/200) – variable outcome • Poor VA at onset (20/200 or less) – 20% chance of improvement • In CVOS – worse VA correlated with development of NVI/NVA • NVA may be present without NVI in 12%.
  36. 36. Perfusion status • CVOS classified perfusion status of CRVO – perfused, non perfused or indeterminate based on FA characters Perfused CRVO (non ischemic/incomplete/partial/threanened or impending vein occlusion) 75-80% • Demonstrates less than 10 disc areas of retinal capillary nonperfusion on FA • less intraretinal hemorrhage and better initial VA • occlusion of CRV at a site further posterior - normal collateral for drainage, simple occlusion of vein • cotton wool spots rare
  37. 37. Non perfused CRVO (ischemic/hemorrhagic/complete/total vein occlusion) 20-25% • Demonstrates 10 or more disc areas of retinal capillary nonperfusion on FA • more intraretinal hemorrhage, macular and disc edema and worse VA at onset • occlusion prior to branching of collateral from main trunk, combined vein and artery occlusion • cotton wool spots and Visual ield defect more
  38. 38. • Electro-retinography - reduced b amplitude • perimetry
  39. 39. Treatment • Treatment of CRVO is directed at treating the sequelae of CRVO particularly macular edema and neovascularization Treatment of systemic medical conditions if any: Medical therapy • Topical/systemic anti glaucoma agents to reduce IOP • Topical steroids to reduce inflammation • Cycloplegics to prevent from posterior synechiae • oral pentoxifylline
  40. 40. Treatment of macular edema • CVOS – grid laser photocoagulation not recommended Corticosteroid therapy • Maintain anti-inflammatory effects with modulation of production of cytokines and growth factors including VEGF • Also thought to stabilize BRB with reduction of vascular permeability
  41. 41. Score(standard care Vs corticosteroid for RVO) • Showed significant improvement in VA with intravitreal triamcinolone compared to observation • limited duration of the response to IVTA therapy has prompted the development of sustained release steroids (intravitreal fluocinolone acetonide) • But with sustained release all phakic pt developed visually significant cataracts and 92% developed increase IOP
  42. 42. Intra vitreal Anti VEGF therapy VEGF cause capillary endothelium cell proliferation Progressive vascular closure and non perfusion in CRVO • Anti VEGF – enhance blood flow, lower intravenous pressure and normalize venous diameter and tortuosity.
  43. 43. Treatment of ocular neovascularization ⮚Laser photocoagulation: • CVOS recommends PRP be delivered promptly after the development of NVI/NVA but not prophylactically in eyes with nonperfused CRVO • In 90% cases, NVI/NVA resolve in 1 to 2 months after PRP Persistent neovascularization after PRP Close observation Additional PRP may be applied to halt its progression. • Patient with NVD/NVE without NVI/NVA should be treated with PRP to prevent anterior segment neovascularization
  44. 44. Alternative treatment Chorioretinal venous anastomosis: • perfused CRVO – investigators have bypassed the occluded central retinal vein by creating a chorioretinal anastomosis between nasal branch retinal vein and choroidal circulation. Tissue plasminogen activator: • Thrombolytic agents in suspected thrombus in the central retinal vein • TPA converts plasminogen to plasmin which destabilize intravascular thrombi • Can be administered systemic, intravitreal and by endovascular cannulation of retinal vessels
  45. 45. Surgical treatment Vitrectomy • PPV may be useful to address complication of CRVO and even to attempt to alter the natural course of the disease Indicated: • Non clearing vitreous hemorrhage • Removal of epiretinal membranes and fibrovascular proliferation • extensive anterior segment NVIand NVA, PPV and endolaser may be combined with pars plana placement of a glaucoma drainage device to avoid anterior chamber hemorrhage
  46. 46. Radial optic neurotomy: • Combined with PPV with radial optic neurotomy (RON) involving transvitreal incision of the nasal scleral ring to release pressure on the central retinal vein at the level of scleral outlet
  47. 47. General guideline for CRVO • Treat any associated intraocular neovascularization with PRP • Treat associated macular edema, if visually significant, with an intra vitreal Anti VEGF or steroids • VA loss from macular edema does not improve with grid laser • Lower IOP if elevated • Treat underlying medical conditions
  48. 48. Hemicentral retinal vein occlusion in some eyes, Superior and inferior vein doesnt merge to CRV(1 in 5 eyes) CRVO affect only 1half of eye (superior or inferior) scatter PRP
  49. 49. References • Ryan’s 5th edition • Myron yanoff 4th edition • American academy of Ophthalmology-sec 12, 2013,2014 • jakobiecs

