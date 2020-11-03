Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pengantar Ekonomi Koperasi dan Ekonomi Syariah Oleh : Pristiyanto, SS. MM. MP. KEMENTERIAN KOPERASI DAN UKM REPUBLIK INDON...
BANGUN PEREKONOMIAN INDONESIA 2 Pasal 33 UUD 1945 1. Perekonomian disusun sebagai usaha bersama berdasar atas asas kekelua...
SISTEM EKONOMI KOPERASI VS KAPITALIS 3 3 F G H I J PERSEROAN TERBATAS P A S A R Laba Barang/ Jasa Saham SISTIM EKONOMI KAP...
Koperasi adalah Organisasi Ekonomi yang Berwatak Sosial Koperasi adalah kumpulan orang bukan kumpulan modal Koperasi membe...
5 • Nilai Lebih Berkoperasi • Kesejahteraan Anggota • Kemudahan Akses Pasar • Konsolidasi Sumberdaya Menghadapi Pasar Alat...
Koperasi dibentuk oleh anggota atas dasar kepentingan ekonomi yang sama; Anggota koperasi sebagai pemilik sekaligus sebaga...
Keanggotaa n bersifat suka rela dan terbuka; Pengelolaan dilakukan secara demokratis Pembagian SHU secara adil sebanding d...
EKONOMI SYARIAH Umer Chapra Ekonomi syariah ilmu pengetahuan yang membantu manusia dalam mewujudkan kesejahteraannya melal...
9 1. Harta dipandang sebagai pemberian atau titipan dari Allah SWT. 2. Kepemilikan Harta secara pribadi diakui pada batas-...
10 Ekonomi Syariah Keuangan Syariah HARAM KARENA ZATNYA: (Babi, Minuman Keras [khamr], Darah, Bangkai, dll). Ekonomi Koper...
Memisahkan Sektor Keuangan Dengan Sektor Riil Tidak Memisahkan Sektor Keuangan Dengan Sektor Riil S KeuanganSyariah Keuang...
12 INTEGRASI SISTEM EKONOMI KOPERASI - SYARIAH 1. Mendorong pertumbuhan dari pergerakan ekonomi sektor riil bukan kesemuan...
www.depkop.go.id WWW. pembiayaan.depkop.go.id @Kemenkopukm 13
14 Nama : Pristiyanto, SS. MM. MP. Jabatan : Kabid Literasi dan Penumbuhan KSPPS/USPPS Koperasi Pengalaman Ogr : Gerakan P...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

M1 pengantar

11 views

Published on

Pengantar Ekonomi Syariah

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

M1 pengantar

  1. 1. Pengantar Ekonomi Koperasi dan Ekonomi Syariah Oleh : Pristiyanto, SS. MM. MP. KEMENTERIAN KOPERASI DAN UKM REPUBLIK INDONESIA
  2. 2. BANGUN PEREKONOMIAN INDONESIA 2 Pasal 33 UUD 1945 1. Perekonomian disusun sebagai usaha bersama berdasar atas asas kekeluargaan. 2. Cabang-cabang produksi yang penting bagi negara dan yang menguasai hajat hidup orang banyak dikuasai oleh negara 3. Bumi dan air dan kekayaan alam yang terkandung di dalamnya dikuasai oleh negara dan dipergunakan untuk sebesar- besar kemakmuran rakyat 4. Perekonomian nasional diselenggarakan berdasar atas demokrasi ekonomi dengan prinsip kebersamaan, efisiensi berkeadilan, berkelanjutan, berwawasan lingkungan, kemandirian, serta dengan menjaga keseimbangan kemajuan dan kesatuan ekonomi nasional. *) Amandemen UUD 45 Usaha Bersama Koperasi Perseroan Terbatas, dll Dulu Sekarang
  3. 3. SISTEM EKONOMI KOPERASI VS KAPITALIS 3 3 F G H I J PERSEROAN TERBATAS P A S A R Laba Barang/ Jasa Saham SISTIM EKONOMI KAPITALIS A B C D E KOPERASI P A S A R U M K Anggota Koperasi Pelayanan & SHU Barang/ Jasa Simpanan SISTIM EKONOMI KOPERASI Koperasi berorientasi pada pelayanan kepada anggota untuk meningkatkan kesejahteraanya PT berorientasi pada peningkatan laba untuk memperbesar perusahaan
  4. 4. Koperasi adalah Organisasi Ekonomi yang Berwatak Sosial Koperasi adalah kumpulan orang bukan kumpulan modal Koperasi memberi manfaat (benefit ) bukan pendapatan (profit) Koperasi bukan bertransaksi kepada anggota tetapi anggota bertransaksi melalui koperasi FILOSOFI DASAR BERKOPERASI 4
  5. 5. 5 • Nilai Lebih Berkoperasi • Kesejahteraan Anggota • Kemudahan Akses Pasar • Konsolidasi Sumberdaya Menghadapi Pasar Alat Perjuangan Ekonomi Pelayanan Anggota Efisiensi Usaha Promosi Ekonomi FUNGSI KOPERASI
  6. 6. Koperasi dibentuk oleh anggota atas dasar kepentingan ekonomi yang sama; Anggota koperasi sebagai pemilik sekaligus sebagai pengguna jasa koperasi, sehingga koperasi didirikan, diatur, dikelola, diawasi serta dimanfaatkan oleh anggotanya Koperasi bertujuan memajukan kesejahteraan anggota pada khususnya dan masyarakat pada umumnya. Koperasi membangun dan mengembangkan potensi dan kemampuan usaha anggota untuk meningkatkan kesejahteraan ekonomi dan usahanya. Nilai-nilai Koperasi : kemandirian, kesetiakawanan, keadilan, persamaan dan demokrasi, tanggung jawab sosial serta kepedulian terhadap orang lain; KAREKTERISTIK KOPERASI 1 2 3 4 5
  7. 7. Keanggotaa n bersifat suka rela dan terbuka; Pengelolaan dilakukan secara demokratis Pembagian SHU secara adil sebanding dengan besarnya jasa usaha masing- masing anggota; Pemberian balas jasa yang terbatas terhadap modal; Kemandirian; Pendidikan perkoperasian Kerjasama antar koperasi; Keseluruhan prinsip koperasi ini merupakan esensi dan dasar kerja koperasi sebagai badan usaha dan merupakan ciri khas koperasi yang membedakannya dari badan usaha lain. PRINSIP KOPERASI
  8. 8. EKONOMI SYARIAH Umer Chapra Ekonomi syariah ilmu pengetahuan yang membantu manusia dalam mewujudkan kesejahteraannya melalui alokasi dan distribusi berbagai sumber daya langka sesuai dengan tujuan yang ditetapkan berdasarkan Syariah. S. M. Hasanuzzaman Ekonomi syariah adalah pengetahuan dan aplikasi ajaran-ajaran dan aturan-aturan syariah yang mencegah ketidakadilan dalam pencarian dan pengeluaran sumber-sumber daya, guna memberikan kepuasan bagi manusia dan memungkinkan mereka melaksanakan kewajiban mereka terhadap Allah dan masyarakat.
  9. 9. 9 1. Harta dipandang sebagai pemberian atau titipan dari Allah SWT. 2. Kepemilikan Harta secara pribadi diakui pada batas-batas tertentu dan wajib zakat 3. Harta didistribusikan melalui zakat, infaq/sedekah dan wakaf 4. Harta harus diusahakan dengan halal atau tidak diharamkan. 5. Harta diproduktifkan untuk kesejahteraan individu dan masyarakat. 6. Keutamaan produktifitas harta melalui kerjasama (usaha bersama) KONSEP HARTA DALAM ISLAM
  10. 10. 10 Ekonomi Syariah Keuangan Syariah HARAM KARENA ZATNYA: (Babi, Minuman Keras [khamr], Darah, Bangkai, dll). Ekonomi Koperasi HARAM KARENA UNSURNYA 1. Tidak Pasti (Gharar) 2. Judi (Maisir) 3. Riba : • transaksi dgn objek tdk jelas (fadhi), • pertukaran sejenis dgn nilai berbeda (nasiah), • bunga uang, (jahiliyah) 4. Informasi tdk transparan /menyesatkan (tadlis) 5. Rekayasa penawaran/supply[-] agr harga naik (Ikhtikar) 6. Rekayasa permintaan/demand[+] agr harga naik (Bai Najsy) 7. Merusak (mudharot) : pornografi, prostitusi, dll. Tolong Menolong (Ta’awun) Keadilan (‘Adalah) Keseimbangan (al- Wustho) Kebenaran (al- Shidqah) Kejujuran (amanah) TDK SAH AKAD 1. Tdk TerpenuhiRukun & Syarat Akad 2. Transaksi terkait dgn transaksi lainnya (ta’alluq) 3. Dua Transaksi dalam satu akad: obyek, pelaku dan priode sama Kebersamaan dan Persamaan (Ukhuwwah) 10 PERBEDAAN DUAL SISTEM EKONOMI : KONVENSIONAL - SYARIAH
  11. 11. Memisahkan Sektor Keuangan Dengan Sektor Riil Tidak Memisahkan Sektor Keuangan Dengan Sektor Riil S KeuanganSyariah Keuangan KonvensionalSektor Riil SISTEM KEUANGAN Pembiayaan dgn Bagi Hasil, Margin, Fee dan Bonus (Hasil Manfaat Uang) Kredit dengan Bunga (Nilai tambah dari Uang yg dipinjam) SYARIAH KONVENSIONAL 11 DUAL SISTEM EKONOMI : KONVENSIONAL - SYARIAH
  12. 12. 12 INTEGRASI SISTEM EKONOMI KOPERASI - SYARIAH 1. Mendorong pertumbuhan dari pergerakan ekonomi sektor riil bukan kesemuan dari peningkatan nilai tambah dari uang (riba). 2. Mendorong pemberdayaan masyarakat dan kesejahteraan bersama melalui pendayagunaan zakat, infaq/shodaqoh dan wakaf 3. Mengembangkan badan usaha bersama yang sesuai syariat islam yang mengedepankan keadilan, keseimbangan, dan tolong-menolong sesama manusia.
  13. 13. www.depkop.go.id WWW. pembiayaan.depkop.go.id @Kemenkopukm 13
  14. 14. 14 Nama : Pristiyanto, SS. MM. MP. Jabatan : Kabid Literasi dan Penumbuhan KSPPS/USPPS Koperasi Pengalaman Ogr : Gerakan Pramuka, Forum Studi Islam , KOPMA, Senat/BPM, (Ketua BPM UI 1997/1998) Organisasi : - Sekretaris Koperasi KPDK , Kementerian KUKM - Anggota Komite Bisnis Sosial CSR dan ZISWAF DPP MES - Anggota Bidang Keuangan Mikro dan KUMKM DPP IAEI - Koordinator Forum Studi dan Pemberdayaan KUKM - Ketua Bidang Pengutan Organisasi ILUNI FIB UI Alamat (K) : Deputi Pembiayaan Kementerian KUKM Lt. 3 Jl. HR Rasuna Said Kav. 3-4 Kuningan, Jakarta12940 Pendidikan : S1 Sastra Universitas Indonesia Administrasi Bisnis Unkris Jakarta Hukum Bisnis Untag Jakarta S2 Magister Manajemen STIE IPWI Jakarta Manajemen IKM Institut Pertanian Bogor S3 Candidat Doktor Ilmu Manajemen Universitas Negeri Jakarta Telp. : 08121808043 Email : pristiyanto@gmail.com BIODATA SINGKAT

×