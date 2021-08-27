Ppt mku kel 8 definisi dasar hukum, fungsi dan peran koperasi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DEFINISI DASAR HUKUM, FUNGSI DAN PERAN KOPERASI OLEH KELOMPOK 8
  2. 2. NAMA KELOMPOK: 1. Ahmad Riadi (190721100225) 2. Maisyah (190721100076) 3. Nur Jamilah (190721100216) 4. Nensy Dwi Saputri (190721100209)
  3. 3. Definisi Koperasi Konvensional • Menurut Calvert koperasi adalah organisasi yang beranggotakan orang-orang yang berupaya atas dasar kesamaan untuk mencapai tujuan ekonomi masing-masing. • Menurut A. Chaniago memberi definisi koperasi sebagai perkumpulan yang beranggotakan orang-orang atau badan hukum yang memberi kebebasan masuk dan keluar sebagai anggota dengan bekerja sama secara kekeluargaan menjalankan usaha. • Menurut Mohammad Hatta dalam bukunya The Cooperative Movement in Indonesia, mengemukakan bahwa koperasi adalah usaha bersama untuk memperbaiki nasib penghidupan ekonomi berdasarkan tolong-menolong. Menurut beberapa pengertian di atas dapat di simpulkan bahwa koperasi adalah koperasi adalah suatu badan usaha yang beranggotakan orang-orang atau kumpulan dari beberapa koperasi yang merupakan tata susunan ekonomi sebagai usaha bersama berdasarkan asas kekeluargaan dan demokrasi ekonomi.
  4. 4. Definisi Koperasi Syariah Koperasi syariah adalah sebuah lembaga ekonomi kerakyatan yang berusaha membangun kegiatan usaha produktif dan infestasi dalam rangka menumbuh kembangkan dan meningkatkan kegiatan ekonomi pengusaha kecil berdasarkan prinsip syariah dan koperasi. Secara sosiologis, koperasi syariah di Indonesia sering disebut dengan Baitul Maal Wa At- Tamwil atau BMT, karena dalam realitasnya Koperasi Syariah banyak yang berasal dari konversi Baitul Maal Wa At-Tamwil. Namun, sebenarnya ada perbedaan antara KJKS/UJKS Koperasi dengan BMT, yaitu terletak pada lembaganya. Koperasi syariah hanya terdiri dari satu lembaga saja, yaitu koperasi yang dijalankan dengan sistem koperasi simpan pinjam Syariah. Sedangkan pada BMT terdapat dua lembaga yaitu diambil dari namanya 'Baitul Maal Wa At Tamwil' yang berarti 'Lembaga Zakat dan Lembaga Keuangan (Syariah)'. Baitul Maal berarti Lembaga Zakat dan At-Tamwil berarti Lembaga Keuangan (Syariah). Artinya, bila ada Koperasi Simpan Pinjam Syariah yang dijalankan dengan dua lembaga sebagaimana di atas berarti disebut BMT dan yang hanya menjalankan Koperasi Simpan Pinjam Syariah saja tanpa Lembaga Zakat disebut Koperasi Syariah.
  5. 5. Dasar Hukum Koperasi Konvensional Landasan hukum Koperasi Indonesia adalah pedoman dalam menentukan arah, tujuan, serta kedudukan koperasi terhadap pelaku ekonomi lainnya. Dalam UU No. 25/1992 di sebutkan bahwa koperasi di Indonesia mempunyai landasan hukum sebagai berikut: 1. Landasan Idiil Sesuai dengan Bab II UU No. 25/1992 landasan idiil koperasi Indonesia adalah Pancasila. 2. Landasan Strukturil Pada Bab II UU No. 25/1992 landasan setrukturil koperasi Indonesia adalah Undang-Undang Dasar 1945 . Dasar Hukum Koperasi lainnya yang terkandung dalam beberapa Undang- undang antara lain a. Undang-undang No. 25 Tahun 1992 b. Peraturan Pemerintah No. 4 tahun 1994 c. Peraturan Pemerintah No. 17 tahun 1994 d. Peraturan Pemerintah No. 9 tahun 1995 e. Peraturan Pemerintah No. 33 tahun 1998
  6. 6. Dasar Hukum Koperasi Syariah Koperasi syariah menggunakan peraturan menteri negara koperasi dan usaha kecil dan menengah Republik Indonesia Nomor :35.2/PER/M.KUKM/X/2007 tentang pedoman standar Operasional Manajemen koperasi Jasa Keuangan Syariah dan unit Jasa Keuangan Syariah. Landasan Koperasi Syariah, antara lain: 1. Koperasi syariah berlandaskan Pancasila dan Undang-Undang Dasar 1945; 2. Koperasi syariah berazaskan kekeluargaan dan; 3. Koperasi syariah berlandaskan syariah islam yaitu al-quran dan as-sunnah dengan saling tolong-menolong dan saling menguatkan. Beberapa Peraturan Pemerintah dan Peraturan Menteri terkait, yang mengatur tentang dasar hukum Koperasi syariah saat ini, antara lain: a. Peraturan Pemerintah Republik Indonesia No. 9 Tahun 1995, Tentang Pelaksanaan Kegiatan Usaha Simpan Pinjam oleh Koperasi; b. Keputusan Menteri Negara Koperasi dan UKM Republik Indonesia Nomor 91/Kep/M.KUKM/IX/2004 tanggal 10 September 2004 Tentang Petunjuk Pelaksanaan Kegiatan Usaha Koperasi Jasa Keuangan Syariah c. Peraturan Menteri Negara Koperasi dan Usaha Kecil dan Menengah RI No:35.2/PER/M.KUKM/X/2007 tentang Pedoman Standar Operasional Manajemen Koperasi Jasa Keuangan Syariah dan Unit Jasa Keuangan Syariah; d. Peraturan Menteri Negara Koperasi Dan Usaha Kecil Dan Menengah Republik Indonesia Nomor : 35.3/Per/M.Kukm/X/2007 Tentang Pedoman Penilaian Kesehatan Koperasi Jasa KeuanganSyariah Dan Unit Jasa Keuangan Syariah Koperasi.
  7. 7. Fungsi dan Peran Koperasi Konvensional Menurut pasal 4 Undang-Undang No.25 Tahun 1992, fungsi dan peran koperasi adalah sebagai berikut: • Membangun dan mengembangkan potensi dan kemampuan ekonomi anggota pada khususnya dan masyarakat pada umumnya untuk meningkatkan kesejahteraan ekonomi dan sosial. • Berperan serta secara aktif dalam upaya mempertinggi kualitas kehidupan manusia dan masyarakatan. • Memperkokoh perekonomian rakyat sebagai dasar kekuatan dan ketahanan perekonomian nasional dengan koperasi sebagai sokogurunya. • Berusaha untuk mewujudkan dan mengembangkan perekonomian nasional yang merupakan usaha bersama berdasarkan atas asas kekeluargaan dan demokrasi ekonomi.
  8. 8. Fungsi dan Peran Koperasi Syariah Koperasi syariah mempunyai fungsi dan peran dalam menjalankan roda kegiatannya untuk kepentingan anggotanya. Koperasi syariah berfungsi dan berperan: 1. Membangun dan mengembangan potensi dan kemampuan anggotanya, dan masyarakat pada umumnya. Koperasi ini dapat berperan meningkatkan kesejahteraan sosial dan ekonomi anggota secara khusus dan masyarakat pada umumnya. 2. Memperkuat kualitas sumber daya insani anggotanya,agar menjadi lebih amanah, propesional, konsisten, konsekuen di dalam menerapkan prinsip-prinsip ekonomi islam. 3. Membangun dan mengembangkan potensi dan kemampuan anggota pada khususnya, dan masyarakat pada umumnya, guna meningkatkan kesejahteraan sosial ekonominya. 4. Memperkuat kualitas sumber daya insani anggota, agar menjadi lebih amanah, professional (fathonah ), konsisten, dan konsekuen (istiqomah) di dalam menerapkan prinsip-prinsip ekonomi islam dan prinsip-prinsip syariah islam. 5. Berusaha untuk mewujudkan dan mengembangkan perekonomian nasional yang merupakan usaha bersama berdasarkan azas kekeluargaan dan demokrasi ekonomi. 6. Sebagai mediator antara menyandang dana dengan penggunan dana, sehingga tercapai optimalisasi pemanfaatan harta. 7. Menguatkan kelompok-kelompok anggota, sehingga mampu bekerjasama melakukan kontrol terhadap koperasi secara efektif. 8. Mengembangkan dan memperluas kesempatan kerja. 9. Menumbuhkan-kembangkan usaha-usaha produktif anggota.
  9. 9. Perbedaaan Koperasi Konvensional dengan Koperasi Syariah  Sistem Bunga Pada koperasi konvensional menerapkan system bunga yang diberikan kepada para peminjam atau nasabah sebagai wujud dari keuntungan koperasi sedangkan pada koperasi syariah menerapkan sistem bagi hasil untuk nasabah yang meminjam dana sebagai keuntungannya.  Aspek pengawasan Pada koperasi konvensional pengawasan hanya berfokus pada kinerja pengelolaan koperasi saja yang artinya bahwa koperasi konvensional ini hanya diawasi kinerja nya saja oleh para ppetugas dalam pengelolaan koperasi. Sedangkan pada koperasi syariah pengawasan tidak hanya berfokus terhadap kinerja yang berlandaskan prinsip syariah Islam saja, tapi kejujuran dari para pihak koperasi serta aliran dana dan pembagian hasil pun juga sangat diperhatikan dalam pengawasan ini.
  10. 10.  Penyaluran produk Pada koperasi konvensional dalam penyaluran produknya memberlakukan sistem kredit atau meminjam produk bagi para nasabah baik barang maupun uang dan membebankan bunga kepada nasabah. Artinya koperasi yang berbasis konvensional ini tidak mau menanggung barang atau uang yang digunakan para nasabah dalam usahanya jika mengalami kerugian atau keuntungan, peminjam harus tetap mengembalikan dana sebesar yang dipinjam ditambah dengan beban bunga yang sudah ditetapkan sebelumnya dan di waktu yang sudah disepakati. Sedangkan pada koperaasi syariah tidak memberlakukan sistem kredit atau pengkreditan barang maupun uang, tapi dijual secara tunai dan tidak menerapkan sistem bunga. Sehingga transaksi jual beli atau sering disebut dengan murabahah berlaku pada koperasi syariah, dimana barang atau uang yang dipinjamkan kepada nasabah atau para peminjam tidak dibebankan bunga, melainkan bagi hasil yang diterapkan pada koperasi syariah ini. Jika nasabah atau para peminjam mengalami kerugian maka koperasi akan mengurangi pengembalian uang dan sebaliknya.  Sebagai Lembaga Zakat Pada koperasi konvensional biasanya tidak menyediakan layanan penyaluran zakat, sedangkan pada koperasi syariah menyediakan layanan penyaluran zakat sebagai salah satu praktik ekonomi di dalamnya.
  11. 11. Kelebihan koperasi konvensional Kelebihan dari koperasi konvensional antara lain : • Bersifat sukarela dan terbuka, dimana orang yang masuk menjadi anggota koperasi ini atas dasar sukarela atau atas keinginannya sendiri bukan paksaan dari orang lain. • Mengutamakan kepentingan anggota, koperasi tidak akan berjalan dengan baik jika mementingkan kepentingan pribadi maka dari itu koperasi harus mengutamakan kepentingan anggota agar koperasi berjalan dengan yang diharapkan. • Koperasi memudahkan anggotanya untuk mendapatkan modal usaha. Dalam koperasi, ketersediaan modal didapat dari para anggotanya, sehingga mempermudah pendapatan laba. • Badan usaha yang dijalankan sesuai dengan sikap bangsa Indonesia, dimana dalam koperasi ini berdasarkan asas kekeluargaan sehingga memiliki ikatan kerjasama yang kuat. • Anggota berperan sebagai produsen sekaligus konsumen. Partisipasi ganda anggota koperasi sangat diharapkan untuk kelancaran aktivitasnya. Anggota dihimbau untuk rutin melakukan pinjaman dan juga turut aktif dalam penyimpanan dana. Sehingga dapat meningkatkan kesejahteraan anggota dengan tetap memperhatikan aspek sosial.
  12. 12. Kelebihan koperasi syariah Kelebihan dari koperasi syariah antara lain : ● meningkatkan kualitas sumber daya manusia para anggota agar lebih amanah, profesional, konsisten, dan konsekuen, dalam menjalankan prinsip-prinsip ekonomi dan syarah Islam. ● Menjadi pelopor guna mengangkat harga diri kaum muslimin untuk menjadi pemain di negeri sendiri. ● Berperan aktif dalam memerangi riba, memberikan solusi dan membantu para anggota yang membutuhkan agar terlepas dari jeratan riba. ● Ikut membantu dakwah karena sebagian dari keuntungan koperasi akan digunakan untuk kegiatan dakwah dan sosial. ● Mendapatkan keuntungan dari bagi hasil SHU dari usaha-usaha potensial yang di jalankan koperasi syariah dengan nilai yang adil dan baik. ● Kebutuhan harian bisa sekaligus membuka pintu rizki bagi kaum muslimin atau anggota koperasi dalam rantai penyediaannya. ● Kaum duafa pun akhirnya menjadi owner perusahaan, yang kelak akan mendapatkan pensiunan dari SHU.
  13. 13. Kekurangan Koperasi Konvensional Kekurangan dari koperasi konvensional antara lain : • Pihak tenaga yang tidak profesional dalam pengelolaannya itu mengakibatkan kerja sama yang buruk namun beda dari segi prinsip, maka dari itu Koperasi Konvensional dalam melakukan pinjaman di koperasi memakai sistem tabungan dalam bentuk kreditur dan debit sehingga kurang komunikasi. • Koperasi Konvensional hanya terdapat satu istilah saja yaitu Pinjam atau Kredit dimana anggota berkewajiban mengembalikan hutang pokok berikut Jasa atau Bunga yang sudah di tetapkan di awal akad kredit. hal ini tentu sangat berbeda dengan Koperasi Syariah dimana kebutuhan pendanaan anggota akan di sesuaikan dengan akad-akad pembiayaan sesuai produk dan penggunaan dananya walaupun saat ini produk atau akad yang dominan masih pada akad Murabahah atau Akun Piutang • Sedikit Koperasi yang memiliki Fortofolio besar pada akun pembiayaan dan sudah semestinya akun pembiyaan rasio harus lebih besar karna perinsip syariah sangat tergantung pada prinsip tersebut karna koperasi syariah modalnya sangat bergantung pada anggota bahkan pada bank-bank syariah fortofolio pembiayaan yang berbasis bagi hasil masih sangat kurang hal ini disebatkan karakter masyarakat indonesia masih kurang terpercaya untuk mengelola dana yang di amanatkan oleh Bank Syariah maupun Koperasi Syariah
  14. 14. Kekurangan Koperasi Syariah Kekurangan dari koperasi syariah antara lain : • Masih banyaknya masyarakat yang belum memahami mengenai status anggota mereka di BMT. Hal ini merupakan salah satu kesalahan fatal yang masih belum di benahi oleh pihat BMT dengan kurangnya memahami status anggota mereka, itu sudah mencerminkan bahwa mereka kurang memperhatkan hal yang yang bisa berakibat fatal untuk melangkah menjadi lebih baik. • Masih kurangnya keterbukaan akses informasi ketika menyimpan atau mengajukan pembiayaan. Ini menjadi ancaman tersendiri bagi pihak BMT karna pada dasarnya informasi mengenai penyimpanan dan pengajuan pembiayaan itu harus ada cacatan dan publikasi yang resmi dan bisa di akses oleh nasabah yang membutuhkan jasa mereka. Dengan membuka informasi yang mencukupi untuk para nasabah maka mereka akan mengetahui bagaimana mereka akan melakukan prosedur dan bagaimana mereka memanfaatkan apa yang akan mereka lakukan dengan maksimal dengan catatan tidak mempublish informasi sensitif para nasabahnya. • Kurangnya personalitas dalam pengelolaan, karyawan BMT bekerja hanya berdasarkan contoh-contoh yang telah ada sebelumnya. Dengan tidak mengembangkan personal dan hanya memanfaatkan yang ada dari dulu itu menunjukan bahwa kreatifitas serta pandangan kedepannya perihal perekonomian akan mengakibatkan stagnan pada perkembangan dari pada Koperasi Syariah tersebut, sehingga akan jauh ketinggalan dari pada perkembangan ekonomi yang semakin cepat. • Dalam hal responsibility dasar hukum koperasi Syariah atau BMT masih sangat lemah, faktanya hanya 25% BMT yang terdaftar secara illegal. • Banyak BMT yang belum menjalankan sistemnya sesuai regulasi kurangnya relevansi antara produk, akad dan implementasi yang menyebabkan kurangnya rasa percaya dari masyarakat terhadap BMT.
  15. 15. THANK YOU

