Practice Paper Project and Operations Management
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS 1. Project Management usually has 5 Major Phas...
Multiple Choice Questions 7. Compute WACC Source of Capital Proportion Cost % Equity 0.35 8.40 Preference 0.05 14.00 Debt ...
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 14. Raja Industries is considering investment proposal involving an outl...
Multiple Choice Questions 21. Mandatory dependencies are dependencies a. Among the project activities that are inherent in...
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 28. The frequency of the review meeting is determined by: a. Time period...
Multiple Choice Questions 35. From the given payoff Matrix, which strategy should be chosen by the project manager underth...
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 42. Which one of the following would not be considered a pre- requisite ...
Multiple Choice Questions 48. A project can be considered to have failed if it a. Does not meet the business requirements....
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 53. Scientific Management was Introduced a. Elton Mayo c. Frederick Tayl...
Multiple Choice Questions 60. Expansion of ownership of production to the distribution chain, towards the supplier is know...
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 67. What is the full form of CRAFT a. Computerized Relative Allocation o...
Multiple Choice Questions 74. Purchase Indent is also known as a. Purchase Order b. Purchase Requisition c. Purchase Quota...
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 82. Which of the following is not an advantage of backward scheduling a....
Multiple Choice Questions 89. “Problems are detected before they occur and are solved in the minimum possible time, to ens...
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 96. The processthatis intended to find potentialfailures and make change...
Multiple Choice – Answers and Explanations MULTIPLE CHOICE – ANSWERS AND EXPLANATIONS 1. (a) Feasibility study, Project Pl...
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 14. (d) Rs 534,465 Year Expected Cash Certainty Equivalent c = (a*b) Dis...
Multiple Choice – Answers and Explanations 28. (a) Time period of the project. More meetings will be conducted if the proj...
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 45. (c) increasing variability by rotating machine operators and mainten...
Multiple Choice – Answers and Explanations 59. (b) All constraints mustbe satisfied This is the procedure ofthe calculatio...
Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 78. (b) Usage Value The stock is classified on the basis of usage value ...
Multiple Choice – Answers and Explanations 97. (d) ability to design ways to reduce the MTBF Because reliability and preve...
  Practice Paper Project and Operations Management
  2. 2. Practice Paper Project and Operations Management
  3. 3. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS 1. Project Management usually has 5 Major Phases. a. Feasibility Study,Project Planning, Implementation, Evaluation and Closing b. Feasibility Study,Purchase Management, Controlling, Implementation and Closing c. Project Planning, Purchase Management, Evaluation, Implementation and Closing d. Project Planning,PurchaseManagement,Recruiting,Evaluation andImplementation. e. Feasibility Study,Project Planning, Controlling, Evaluation and Closing 2. Who are the intermediate customers of the project+ a. Production Department c. Distributors andwholesalers b. Purchase Department d. Next Process Level Department e. Individuals or organizations 3. The populargroupcreativity techniques usedby severalorganizations are a. Black box, Delphi technique and Nominal Group Technique b. Brainstorming, Delphi technique and Nominal Group Technique c. Black box, Checklist and Attribute listing d. Attribute listing, Checklist and Nominal Group Technique e. Attribute listing, Black Box and Nominal Group Technique 4. A product manager increases the product range when he adopts an a. Extension Strategy c. Expansion Strategy b. Retrenchment Strategy d. Exploration Strategy e.Replacing Strategy 5. As per the Tandon Committee, how much percentage of the Current Asset must be supported by long term source of Finance a. 55% b. 45% c. 35% d. 25% e.15% 6. The discount rate at which the present value of cash outflow and inflow is equal is known as a. Net Present Value c. Cost of Capital b. Internal Rate of Return d. Weighted Average rate e. All of the Above
  4. 4. Multiple Choice Questions 7. Compute WACC Source of Capital Proportion Cost % Equity 0.35 8.40 Preference 0.05 14.00 Debt 0.60 16.00 a. 14.24% b. 12.24% c. 11.24% d. 13.24% e.10.24% 8. What are the cost that are associated with designing a selection model a. Data generation cost c. Data Storage Cost b. Data processing cost d. All of the Above e. None of a , b, c 9. The project is considered “sacred” when a. The objective of the project is spiritual b. Everyone in the team tries to make the project success c. Everyone in the team makes prayer d. The people on the project are sages e. Everyone in the team tries to make the project failure 10. If the project is profitable,then theprofitability indexwill be a. Equal to 1 c. Greater than 1 b. Less than 1 d. Any “negative n” Number e.None of the above 11. Which of the techniques measures the level of uncertainty related to various parameters considered by decision maker a. Window of Opportunity Analysis c. Social Cost benefit Analysis b. Scenario Analysis d. Attribute Listing e. Risk Assessment 12. What is the full form of PERT a. Production Evaluation andReviewTechnique b. Project Evaluation and Review Technique c. Program Evaluation and Review Technique d. Product Evaluation and Review Technique e. Process Evaluation and Review Technique 13. Which of the below is long term source of Capital a. Advances from Commercial Banks c. Trade Credit b. Deferred Credit d. Accrual and provisions e. AdvancesfromCustomers
  5. 5. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 14. Raja Industries is considering investment proposal involving an outlay of Rs 4,500,000.The risk free interest rate is 5%. Calculate the Net Present Value of the investment Year Expected Cash Flow Certainty Equivalent Coefficient 1 1,000,000 0.90 2 1,500,000 0.85 3 2,000,000 0.82 4 2,500,000 0.78 a. Rs 345,570 b. Rs 435,750 c. Rs 750,435 d. Rs 534,465 e.Rs 465,435 15. A Ltd. issued preference shares of Rs 100 face value carrying 15% dividend repayable at par after 12 years. The net amount realized per share is Rs 95. Find the Cost of Preference Capital a. 15.81% b. 15.91% c. 15.71% d. 15.61% e.15.41% 16. What is the name of the institute which has developed a method of measuring social cost and benefit a. ICAI b. CIMA c. UNIDO d. ICCI e.BCCI 17. The scope of the project is documented in a. Work breakdown Study b. Project Overview Statement c. Feasibility Statement d. Project Definition Statement e.Project Progress Report 18. The Goal statement should be “ SMART”, M stands for a. Managerial b. Monotonous c. Measurable d. Movable e. Make 19. Which of the following conditions shall be fulfilled to confirm that the decomposition of activity is completely done. a. The activity must have clear start and end events b. It must have clear deliverable c. The time and cost of activity must be measurable d. The activity must be independent e. All of the Above 20. An activity at level n is said to be completed when its decomposed activities at level _____ are completed a. N b. N+1 c. N-1 d. 1 e. None of the above
  6. 6. Multiple Choice Questions 21. Mandatory dependencies are dependencies a. Among the project activities that are inherent in the nature of the project. b. Also termed as Soft Logic c. Defined by the knowledge of best practice d. Also termed as Preferred Logic e. Discretionary dependencies 22. Given the following activity‟s optimistic, most likely,and pessimistic time estimates of 6, 10, 14 days, respectively, compute the Expected time for this activity. a. 7 b. 8 c. 9 d. 10 e. 11 23. Project Calendars are concerned with a. When will the project end b. When will a particular activity of the project end c. How various resources are consumed over a period of time d. Holiday list on a project e. How a specific resource or specific category of resource is spent overa period of time 24. The critical path in a project network is the a. Network path with the most merge activities b. Network path using the most resources c. Shortest path through the network. d. Longest path through the network e. Network path with the most difficult activities 25. Which of the following correctly calculates an activity's crash slope? a. (crash cost-normal cost)/(normal time-crash time) b. (crash cost-normal cost)/(crash time-normal time) c. (normal time-crash time)/(normal cost-crash cost) d. (normal time-crash time)/(crash cost-normal cost) e. (normal cost-crash cost)/(normal time-crash time) 26. The project closedown review is a. Evaluate the efficiency by comparing the delivered output with planned one. b. Ensure all the benefits are well documented c. Document all the lessons learned for similar future project d. Necessary to identify poor practice in the entire project. e. All of the Above 27. The project status meetings are usually attended by a. Representatives of Senior Management b. Project Manager c. Client d. Key members of the project Team e. All of the Above
  7. 7. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 28. The frequency of the review meeting is determined by: a. Time period of the project c. Availability ofthe place of meeting b. Budget of the project d. Temperature of the city e.None of the above 29. Which of the characteristics of an effective control systemis related to the estimation of time labour and cost required to finish the project a. Authenticity c. Flexibility b. Timeliness d. Comprehensiveness e.Communicability 30. An effective _____ systemshould be in place to provide details on the program of the project, the changes and their impact on the original project objectives and schedules periodically. a. Control c. Reporting b. Audit d. Communication e. Hierarchy 31. The Third order cybernetic control systemis a a. Goal seeking device b. Can alterthe standardsthat are set as perpre-determined rules and regulations c. Flexible goal seeking d. Minimize the variations from the set standards e. All of the above 32. Cost Variance is computed as _____ a. BCWP-BCWS c. BCWS-ACWP b. BCWP-ACWP d. ACWP-BCWS e.ACWP– BCWP 33. Bureaucratic / Political interference and poor administration leads to a. Cost Escalations c. Fast completion ofproject b. Time overrun d. Both a and b e. None of a and b 34. Cost underrun means a. The actualcost incurredis less thanthe estimatedcost b. The Budget is revised c. The Budget is reduced d. The project is sold at price less than expected e. The project is sold at price higher than expected
  8. 8. Multiple Choice Questions 35. From the given payoff Matrix, which strategy should be chosen by the project manager underthe conditions of risk, assuming the probabilities of a particular state of nature are 0.4, 0.2, 0.4? Strategy State of Nature N1 N2 N3 S1 5 1.5 2 S2 6 4 3 S3 9 7 0.5 a. S1 b. S2 c. S3 d. S1&S2 e.S2 & S3 36. The Mechanism of Insurance is applicable for a. Pure Risk c. Project Risk b. d. Speculative Risk Both a and b e. None of the above 37. The data to be gathered before developing a risk response policy a. List of identified risks b. Probability of occurrence of each risk c. Definition of level of „acceptable risk‟ d. List of project Stakeholders who play a role in developing properriskresponse e. All of the above 38. ISO stands for a. International Service Organization c. InternationalStandardization Organization b. d. Indian Service Organization International Organization of Standardization e.Indian Security Organization 39. _____ attemptsto ensure thatthe scope costand time of the project match the client‟s requirement. a. Quality assurance c. Quality audit b. Quality policy d. Quality control e.Quality program 40. Which ofthe following was not given as the key feature ofTotalQuality Management a. Teamwork, Trust and empowerment c. Using quality tools and techniques b. Identifying customers and their needs d. Establishing Clear specification e. Continuous Improvement 41. The Activities ofQuality Circle includes a. Identifying problems related to quality c. Recommending solution b. Analysing data d. Carrying out changes approved by themanagement e. All of the Abobe
  9. 9. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 42. Which one of the following would not be considered a pre- requisite for successfulJust in time production? a. Sophisticated production and materials planning computer systems b. Preventive maintenance of equipment c. Suppliers in multiple locations d. The preparation of a MasterProduction Schedule e. Low variety of product range 43. The Food home delivery person checked over the arrangement just prior to loading the container in the delivery van. It was fortunate, because he noticed that sweets had been included in the arrangement. The customer specifically requested "no sweets" so he was able to remove themand make the order right before it left the office for the customer. This scenario is an example of: a. InternalFailure Cost b. External Cost c. Prevention cost d. Appraisal cost e. None of the Above 44. Project Evaluation helps the organization to a. Enhance the performance of the project b. Appraise the quality of the project management c. Minimise the cost of project d. Identify problems during the early stage of the project e. All of above 45. Which of the following is not part of total productive maintenance a. Training workers to operate and maintain their own machines b. designing machines that are reliable, easy to operate, and easy to maintain c. increasing variability by rotating machine operators and maintenance schedules on a regular basis. d. emphasizing total cost of ownership when purchasing machines e. None of the Above 46. During which of the following phase would the question of "What are the project's ROI and/ornon-financial benefits?" be answered? a. Proposal b. Selection c. Implementation d. Closure e.Never 47. During which of the following phase would the question of "Are time, costs,and scope performances within acceptable limits?" be answered? a. Proposal b. Screening and selection c. Implementation d. Progress evaluation e. Closure
  10. 10. Multiple Choice Questions 48. A project can be considered to have failed if it a. Does not meet the business requirements. b. Does not meet the users' requirements. c. Overran significantly on estimated delivery date. d. Over ran significantly on estimated cost. e. All of the above 49. Which of the following is not a main project Objective a. Quality c. Time b. Cost d. Hierarchy e. All of the above 50. A Gantt Chart a. Helps communicate important job information b. Do not consider hurdles like production breakdown c. Useful only when the no of work centers are limited d. Job times are long but routings are short e. All of the above 51. Why the payback method is often considered inferior to discounted cash flow in capital investment appraisal? a. It is more difficult to calculate b. It does not calculate how long it will take to recoup the money invested c. It does not take account of the time value of money d. It only takes into account the future income of a project e. All of the above 52. A Ltd. is considering the purchase of an asset for Rs 120,000. Using a discount rate of 20% compute the discounted paybackperiod of the asset generating the following cash flows: Year Cash flow Rs 1 15,000 2 25,000 3 40,000 4 40,000 5 35,000 6 30,000 a. 3 years b. 4 years c. 5 years d. 6 years e. The investment does not paybacks
  11. 11. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 53. Scientific Management was Introduced a. Elton Mayo c. Frederick Taylor b. Henry Ford d. Peter Ferdinand Drucker e.None of the above 54. Which ofthe following forecastingmethodis suitable forlaunching newproducts? a. Exponential smoothing c. Moving average methods b. Judgmental methods d. Causal models e.Market research 55. Which one of the following does not fall under qualitative forecasting method a. c. Delphi method Judgmentalmethods b. Moving average methods d. Market research e.Life cycle 56. The Demand for AC for the last 4 months is as fallows. June 500,July 350, August 290, September 200, Calculate the demand for the product for October using 3 months simple average method a. 280 b. 290 c. 330 d. 380 e. 385 57. Which of the following pairs is the solution to the LP problem: a. (x1, x2) = (0, 7/2) b. (x1, x2) = (1, 3) c. (x1, x2) = (2, 0) d. (x1, x2) = (2, 3) e.(x1, x2) = (0, 0) 58. The northwest corner rule requires that we start allocating units to shipping routes in the a. Lower right cornerof the table. c. Highest costly cell of the table. b. Upper right corner of the table d. Upperleft-hand cornerofthe table e. None of the above 59. The only restriction we place on the initial solution of a transportation problem is that: a. We must have nonzero quantities in a majority of the boxes. b. All constraints must be satisfied c. Demand must be equal to supply d. We must have a number (equal to the number of rows plus the number of columns minus one) of boxes which contain nonzero quantities. e. None of the above
  12. 12. Multiple Choice Questions 60. Expansion of ownership of production to the distribution chain, towards the supplier is known as a. Backward Integration c. Process Expansion b. Forward Integration d. Decentralization e. None of the above 61. In Cellular manufacturing , a. The total production area is divided in cells b. The parts spendless time in waiting before they are processed c. The In-process inventory is reduced d. The cost of training workers can be reduced significantly e. All of the above 62. Organizations have to be flexible to a. Increase or maintain their market share c. To enter new market b. Respond to the changing market conditions d. To Grow in the current Market e.All ofthe above 63. In a transportation problem, when the number of occupied routes is less than the number of rows plus the number of columns -1, we say that the solution is: a. Unbalanced c. Optimal b. Infeasible d. Impossible e.Degenerate 64. The lay out where the equipment,machinery,plant andpeople move as necessary is known as: a. Cell layout c. Fixed-position layout b. Process layout d. Product layout e.None of the Above 65. A goods-producinglocationdecision would stress the importance of a. Security c. Utility and Labour b. Appearance d. Parking area e. Lighting 66. What type of Machinery is used in process layout a. Specific to particular production process b. General purpose c. Machinery thathelpsin standardized products d. Both a and b e. Neither of a and b
  13. 13. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 67. What is the full form of CRAFT a. Computerized Relative Allocation of Facilities Techniques b. Computerized Remote Allocation of Facilities Techniques c. Computerized Relative Appropriation of Facilities Techniques d. Computerized Relative Allocation of Faculty Techniques e. None of the Above 68. Which ofthe following is not usually considered a characteristic ofa fixed position layout a. Transforming resources are grouped in cells b. Fixed position layouts are often used for large or delicate products or services c. The recipient of the process or the work being undertaken remain in the same place d. Fixed position layouts are able to offer high flexibility e. The recipient of the process or the work being undertaken remain in the same place 69. The first steps ofcapacity planning and control do not include a. Studying the effect of queuing theory c. Choosing themost appropriate capacityplan e. None of the Above b. Identifying the alternative capacity plans d. Measure demand and supply 70. Capacity is usually expressed in terms of a. Potential output from an operations system b. Man-hours available without overtime c. Masterproduction Schedule d. Production Forecast e.The design life of the operation process 71. In an operating system, processes A / B / C have the following maximum designed capacity – A = 1600 units / B = 1550 units / C = 1800 units.If the actual measured output is 1400 units, what is the systemefficiency? a. 90% b. 88% c. 78% d. 85% e. None of the above 72. The EOQ formula has been criticized in a number of areas. Which of the followings is not an area of criticism. a. The real cost of stockin operations b. The use of the models as prescriptive devices c. The assumptions included in the model d. Small errors in estimating will not result in a significant deviation from the EOQ e. None of the above 73. Order Point or reorder level inventory Control is used for a. Capacity of Holding Inventory b. Control of independent demand inventory items c. Production schedule d. Inventory Quality Control e. Vendor Selection Process
  14. 14. Multiple Choice Questions 74. Purchase Indent is also known as a. Purchase Order b. Purchase Requisition c. Purchase Quotation d. Purchase information e.Purchase process 75. In make or buy decision which of the following is not relevant a. reliability of supplier b. opportunity cost of alternative activities c. fixed costs d. reliability of bought in products e. Variable cost 76. Which of the following statements about Just-in-Time is correct? a. JIT pushes inventory through the operations process b. JIT seeks to reduce inventory in an effort to reduce waste c. JIT is essential for a company involved in project work d. JIT is only useful in a high product variety environment e. JIT will overcome poor component manufacture 77. In the context of Just In Time systems,which statement about „Kanbans‟ is false a. When no output has been requested,operatives are encouraged to do physicalexercises to keep fit b. Physical form of a kanban may be a container in which the requested parts are delivered c. Kanban is a „pull‟ system d. Workstations are not allowed to produce anything without a kanban e. Kanban uses different types of cards to initiate material transactions 78. ABC Classification systemis based on _____ of material a. Sale price b. Usage Value c. Stock Price d. Profit e.None of the Above 79. Which of the following is a basic objective of scheduling activities? a. Minimize service delay b. Reduce Cost c. Carry out production smoothly d. Meet demand on time e.All ofthe Above 80. Operations managers use______ to develop a job sequence that minimize the total time span required in completing the given job a. Gantt Chart b. Workload chart c. Johnson‟s job Sequencing rule d. Scheduling chart e.None of the Above 81. The operation is considered to be ______ Schedule if the critical ratio is less than one a. Ahead of b. Behind c. As per the d. There is no significance of Critical Ratio being less e. Critical Ratio can never be less than 1 than 1
  15. 15. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 82. Which of the following is not an advantage of backward scheduling a. Tends to focus the operation on customer due dates b. Less exposed to risk in case of schedule change by the customer c. Flexible – the time slack in the systemallows unexpected work to be loaded d. Lower material costs – materials are not used until they have to be, therefore delaying added value until the last minuteThe job with lower critical ratio will be given least priority to be sequenced in next day‟s production activity e. All of the Above 83. The employees are given some freedom in choosing their start time but they must work eight hours a day. This approach is known as a. Flextime approach c. Flexible approach b. Flextour approach d. Reflex Approach e. All of the Above 84. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) has been criticised on a number of grounds.Which of the following is not a common criticism of ERP a. The effect it has on businesses is disappointing b. It doesn‟t allow decisions and databases from all parts of the organization to be integrated c. Implementation is expensive d. It can have a disruptive effect on the organization‟s operation e. It is difficult to understand 85. What must a systemdo to qualify as a true ERP solution? a. Be flexible c. Extend within the company b. Be modular and closed d. Merge with anothercompany e.All ofthe above 86. MRP stands for a. Manufacturing Resource Planning c. Management Reaction Planning b. MasterResource Planning d. MaterialRequirement Planning e.MaterialReallocation Planning 87. The ______ is one of the SCM enabler that refers to the feature of products , processes,systemand services that enable their successfulfunctioning a. Alignment c. Measurement b. Design d. Involvement e.Periodic review 88. The componentsofSupply chain management are a. Leadership c. Businessrelationship b. Strategy d. Operational Planning e. All of the above
  16. 16. Multiple Choice Questions 89. “Problems are detected before they occur and are solved in the minimum possible time, to ensure smooth flow of work”. This is a. Total Quality Management c. Enterprise ResourcesPlanning b. Continuous Improvement d. Assignment e.None of the Above 90. A combined measure ofproductivity that takes account ofallfactors ofproduction is known as: a. MultifactorProductivity c. Total Productivity b. All Factor Productivity d. Output Productivity e. None of the Above 91. The preferred method for achieving total quality in process output is a. Build and install an error-proof process and maintain it b. Perform inspection at the next process c. Rely on a team of highly trained and dedicated inspectors d. Rely on operator self-inspection and self-correction e. None of the Above 92. Which of the following would not normally be consideredas a „costs of quality‟ a. Internalfailure cost c. Prevention cost b. Inspection Cost d. Research and Development Cost e.None of the Above 93. Control charts are used extensively to monitor quality. They can be categorized under control charts for variables and control charts for attributes. Which of the following comes under the former a. X chart c. P chart b. Y chart d. C chart e. All of the Above 94. The appropriate maintenance policy is developed by balancing preventive maintenance costs and breakdown maintenance costs.The problem is that a. full breakdown costs are seldom considered b. breakdown maintenance must be performed regardless of cost c. preventive maintenance costs are very difficult to identify d. preventive maintenance should be performed regardless of cost e. None of the Above 95. Maintenance can be improved by a. holding a smaller inventory of replacement items thereby increasing pressure on repair skills b. assigning fewer people to repair crews c. increasing repair capabilities d. Abandoning preventive maintenance in favour of a breakdown maintenance only policy. e. Assigning more people to the repair crews
  17. 17. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 96. The processthatis intended to find potentialfailures and make changes orrepairs is known as a. Troubleshooting c. Preventive maintenance b. Breakeven maintenance d. Failure maintenance e.None of the Above 97. A good maintenance facility should have all of the following EXCEPT a. authority to do material planning c. ability to identify the cause ofbreakdowns b. d. Well-trained personnel. ability to design ways to reduce the MTBF e. All of the Above 98. Which of the following is NOT part of total productive maintenance a. increasing variability by rotating machine operators and maintenance schedules on a regularbasis b. training workers to operate and maintain their own machines c. emphasizing total cost of ownership when purchasing machines d. designing machines that are reliable, easy to operate, and easy to maintain e. All of the Above 99. Poor maintenance leads to a. Reduction in production capacity c. Accident prone b. Increase in productioncost d. Production delay e.All ofthe Above 100. ______is a set of irregular preventive maintenance activities which detects probable future problem before they occur while the equipment is still working at a satisfactory level a. Mechanical maintenance c. Preventive maintenance b. Remedial maintenance d. Predictive maintenance e. None ofthe Above
  18. 18. Multiple Choice – Answers and Explanations MULTIPLE CHOICE – ANSWERS AND EXPLANATIONS 1. (a) Feasibility study, Project Planning, Implementation, Evaluation and Closing. Project management has 5 major phases as Feasibility Study, Project Planning, Implementation, Evaluation and Closing. Purchase management and Recruiting are otherdisciplines of business, 2. (c) Distributors and wholesalers. Intermediate customers are usually external to the company but they are not the end users of products 3. (b) Brainstorming,Delphi technique and Nominal Group Technique. Attribute listing,Black Box and checklist are the methods ofIndividualCreativity. 4. (c) Expansion Strategy. Rest of the strategies are not used to increase the product range. 5. (d) 25% . As per the method recommended by the Committee, at least 25% of the Current Asset must be supported by the long term source of finance. 6. (b) Internal rate of Return. It is the discount rate at which the present value of cash outflow and inflow is equal, that is it makes the NPV of the project equal to zero. 7. (d) 13.24% . {(0.35*8.40) + (0.05*14) + (0.60*16)} 8. (d) All of the above. The cost associated with designing a selection model includes data generation, processing and storage cost 9. (b) Everyone in the team tries to make the project success. These projects do not face any resource constraints and they are persisted with, until a satisfactory product is delivered 10. (c) Greater than 1. PI is the NPV of all the cash flows to the initial investment outlay. If, it is equal to 1, the project is at Break even point, if Less than 1, then its loss making 11. (e) Risk Assessment. It aims at measuring the level of uncertainty associated with the various parameters considered by decision makers. Decision becomes very difficult when risk is coupled with an amount of uncertainty 12. (c) Program Evaluation and Review Technique. This is the full form of PERT 13. (b) Deferred Credit. Fixed assets suppliers often provide credit to the companies this is known as deferred credit. Rest of the options are short term source of Capital.
  19. 19. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 14. (d) Rs 534,465 Year Expected Cash Certainty Equivalent c = (a*b) Discounted NPV =c*d Flow (a) Coefficient (b) Rate (d) 0 Initial Investment 45,00,000 1 10,00,000 0.9 9,00,000 0.9524 8,57,143 2 15,00,000 0.85 12,75,000 0.9070 11,56,425 3 20,00,000 0.82 16,40,000 0.8638 14,16,632 4 25,00,000 0.78 19,50,000 0.8227 16,04,265 Total 57,65,000 50,34,465 5,34,465 15. (a) 15.81% (15 + (100-95)/2) / ((100+95)/2 16. (c) UNICO United Nations Industrial Development Organisation 17. (b) Project Overview Statement. This statement is also known as initial project definition document of understanding,project scope statement or statement of work. It should be very specific. 18. (c) Measurable The full form of SMART is Specific, measurable, assignable,realistic, time related 19. (e) All of the Above. All the above mentioned conditions shall be fulfilled 20. (b) N + 1 Project goal statement is shown at the top of the WBS as a level 0 activity. This level 0 activity is decomposed into Level1 activities. The completion of all level 1 activities means completion of Level 0 activity. Similarly as activity at level n is said to be completed when its decomposed activity at Level n+1 are completed. 21. (a) Among the project activities that are inherent in the nature of the project. The dependencies between the activities is certain in any project, these are inherent hence known as mandatory dependencies 22. (d) 10 (6+ (4*10) +14) / 6 23. (c) How various resources are consumed over a period of time. Resource calendar is concerned about how a specific resource or specific category of resource is spent over a period of time. Both the calendars are maintained by the project manager 24. (d) Longest path through the network. Critical activities are those activities whose total float is 0,that means any delay in these may result in the delay of the full project. 25. (a) (crash cost-normal cost)/ (normal time-crash time). The per unit crash cost for each activity is calculated as the formula 26. (e) All of the above. All are the important part of closedown review 27. (e) All of the Above. All the above mentioned parties are interested to know the status ofthe project.
  20. 20. Multiple Choice – Answers and Explanations 28. (a) Time period of the project. More meetings will be conducted if the project is of long term. 29. (d) Comprehensiveness. The control systemshall give a detailed overview of the work to be performed. It has to estimate the time, labour and cost required for completion of the project. 30. (c) Reporting. Effective reporting systemshould be in place to inform, any deviation for the plan. 31. (c) Flexible Goal Seeking. These systems are flexible enough to alter their standards from time to time based on the evaluation of the past performance. 32. (b) BCWP-ACWP. `Cost Variance is the difference between Budgeted cost of work performed and Actual cost of work performed 33. (d) Both a and b. Bureaucratic / Political interference and poor administration is one of the reason for cost escalation and time over run 34. (a) the actual cost incurred is less than the estimated cost. This is favourable for the project 35. ( c) S3 The expected value of S1 = (5*0.4) + (1.5*0.2) + (2*0.4) = 3.1. The expected value of S2 = (6*0.4) + (4*0.2) + (3*0.4) = 4.4. The expected value of S3 = (9*0.4) + (7*0.2) + (0.5*0.4) = 5.2. The max pay off is of S3 hence selected 36. (a) Pure risk. It refers to those situations that involve the likelihood of incurring losses.Speculative risk describes a situation where there is possibility of making profit. 37. (d) All of the above. All the above mentioned details shall be gathered before developing a risk response policy 38. (d) International Organization of Standardization 39. (d) Quality assurance. It evaluates performance of the project periodically to confirm that the project meets the relevant quality standards. 40. (d) Establishing Clear specification. While this would be part of a TQM system, where necessary,it would not be a starting point. 41. (e) All of Above. All are the activities of Quality Circles 42. (a) sophisticatedproduction and materials planning computer systems. Production andmaterialplanning withoutcomputersystemwill also help in JIT 43. (a) Internal Failure cost. These results from the defects that are discovered during the production and when the product is under the control of the firm 44. (d) All of above. The evaluation of the project helps the organization in all the above mentioned ways
  21. 21. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 45. (c) increasing variability by rotating machine operators and maintenance schedules on a regular basis Total productive maintenance combines total quality management with a strategic view of maintenance from process equipment design to preventive maintenance. 46. (b) Selection At this stage the above question shall be answered 47. (d) Progress evaluation. At this stage the above question shall be answered 48. (d) All of the Above. All the points are major deviations from the objective of the project hence fail 49. (d) Hierarchy. It varies as per the management requirement and decision from time to time 50. (d) All of the Above. All are the features of Gantt Chart 51. (c) It does not take account of the time value of money. The discounted cash flow considers time value of money, which is an important factor to decide on investment plan 52. (d) The investment does not paybacks Year Cash Flow Discounted at 20% Discounted Cash flow 0 (1,20,000.00) 1 (1,20,000.00) 1 15,000.00 0.83 12,500.00 2 25,000.00 0.69 17,350.00 3 40,000.00 0.58 23,120.00 4 40,000.00 0.48 19,280.00 5 35,000.00 0.40 14,063.00 6 30,000.00 0.00 117.00 (33,570.00) 53. (c) Frederick Taylor. He is the father of Scientific Management 54. (b) Judgement methods. Rest of the methods are time series methods which needs the historic data which is not available for the new products 55. (b) Moving Average Method Rest of the methods are qualitative forecasting method 56. (a) 280 ((350 + 290 + 200) /3) 57. (b) (x1, x2) = (1, 3) When (x1, x2) = (1, 3) then the equation is max that is 1 +3 = 4, subject to the given conditions (1 + 2*3) =7, (3*1 + 3) = 6 and both are greater than 0. Option a, c and e are not applicable as either of xis 0 hence not satisfying the third criterion With option d, even though the equation is 2+3 = 5 , bu t it does not fulfil the first criterion 2+(2*3) =8, hence rejected 58. (d) Upper left-hand corner of the table. This is the procedure of the calculations
  22. 22. Multiple Choice – Answers and Explanations 59. (b) All constraints mustbe satisfied This is the procedure ofthe calculations 60. (a) Backward Integration Expansion of ownership of production to the distribution chain, towards the supplier it is known as Backward and when towards distribution chain it is known as Forward Integration 61. (e) All of the Above All are features of Cellular Manufacturing 62. (d) All of the above. The organization must be flexible for all the above reasons 63. (e) Degenerate. If the basic feasible solution to a transportation problem with M origin and n destinations has a fewer than m+n-1, the problem is said to be Degenerate 64. (c) Fixed - position layout. In this layout a major component of the product is fixed in a particular location and all the requirements are brought to the location 65. (c) utility and labour cost. Rest of the options can be made as per the requirements. But utility and labour are of prime importance 66. (b) General purpose, This can be changed rapidly to new operations for different product designs 67. (a) Computerized Relative Allocation of Facilities Techniques 68. (a) Transforming resources are grouped in cells. Rest of them are considered a character of fixed position layout 69. (a) Studying the effect of queuing theory. Rest of the points are primary step in capacity planning and control 70. (a) Potential output from an operation system. This is the prime importance to measure capacity, rest are the factors 71. (a) 90% = (1400 / 1550)*100%, (process B shall be executed since it gives the max systemefficiency) 72. (d) Small errors in estimating will not result in a significant deviation from the EOQ, Rest are the points of criticism 73. (b) Control of independent demand inventory items. Reorder level is used to determining the point of ordering the inventory and is totally based on the demand of the product. 74. (a) Purchase Order b, c and d are the part of purchase process 75. (c) Fixed Cost. Rest of the options are relevant for such decision 76. (b) JIT seeks to reduce inventory in an effort to reduce waste. This is the base behind JIT 77. (a) When no output has been requested, operatives are encouraged to do physical exercises to keep fit. Rest of the statements are True about Kanban.
  23. 23. Project and Operations Management: Practice Paper 78. (b) Usage Value The stock is classified on the basis of usage value in ABC Classification system 79. (e) All of the Above All the above are the objectives of Scheduling activities 80. (c) Johnson’s job Sequencing rule It maximizes the operation efficiency, minimizes process time of jobs and reduces the processing cost of the firm 81. (a) Behind. In such cases that job shall be given priority to complete 82. (c) Flexible – the time slack in the system allows unexpected work to be loaded. Rest are the advantages ofBackward scheduling 83. (b) Flextour approach. Under this approach the employees are given a choice to select start time but they have to work 8 hours per day 84. (b) It doesn’t allow decisions and databases from all parts of the organization to be integrated This is not a common criticism of ERP 85. (a) Be flexible. A company has to be flexible to accept the changes to be made with ERP 86. (d) Material Requirement planning. This is the full form ofMRP 87. (b) Design helps to do so 88. (d) All of the above. All are the components of the SCM Framework 89. (b) Continuous Improvement. This is only possible by way of Continuous Improvement 90. (c) Total Productivity. It is the A combined measure of productivity that takes account of all factors of production 91. (a) Build and install an error-proof process and maintain it. Rest of the options may have some quality issue 92. (d) Research and development cost, This helps in preparing the standards ofQuality but do not form part of Cost of Quality 93. (a) X Chart This is under Control charts for variables, there is no Y chart and P and C charts are for attributes. 94. (a) full breakdown costs are seldom considered. Allocating more resources to preventive maintenance will reduce the number of breakdowns. However, at come point, the decrease in breakdown costs may be less than the increase in preventive maintenance costs. 95. (c) increasing repair capabilities Maintenance is all activities involved in keeping a system's equipment in working order. 96. (c) preventive maintenance Generally this involves a plan with routine inspections,servicing, and keepingfacilities in good repair.
  24. 24. Multiple Choice – Answers and Explanations 97. (d) ability to design ways to reduce the MTBF Because reliability and preventive maintenance are seldomperfect, most firms opt for some level of repair capability. 98. (a) increasing variability by rotating machine operators and maintenance schedules on a regular basis Total productive maintenance combines total quality management with a strategic view of maintenance from process equipment design to preventive maintenance. 99. (d) All of the Above. All are the examples of impact of poor maintenance 100. (d) Predictive maintenance. It is the process companies follow to detect future problems
