Обществоведение (повышенный уровень) 11 класс Ситник П.В. 2017 Лицей Ивацевичского района
Содержание и особенности изучения учебного предмета «Обществоведение» в 11 классе Роль обществоведческого образования в ...
Содержательные линии учебного предмета «Обществоведение» в 9-11 классах Класс Раздел Содержание 9 Человек. Общество. Культ...
Содержательные линии учебного предмета «Обществоведение» в 9-11 классах Класс Раздел Содержание 10 Современное общество Ос...
Содержательные линии учебного предмета «Обществоведение» в 9-11 классах Класс Раздел Содержание 11 Белорусское государство...
Преамбула (вступительная часть) Конституции Республики Беларусь Мы, народ Республики Беларусь (Бела- руси), исходя из отве...
Преамбула Раздел I. Основы конституционного строя. Ст. 1-20 Раздел II. Личность, общество, государство. Ст. 21-63 Раздел I...
Структура Конституции Республики Беларусь Раздел III. Избирательная система. Референдум Глава 1. Избирательная система Гла...
Структура Конституции Республики Беларусь Раздел IV. Президент, Парламент, Правительство, Суд Глава 3. Президент Республик...
Структура Конституции Республики Беларусь Раздел VI. Прокуратура, Комитет государственного контроля Глава 7. Прокуратура Г...
Отрасли права Конституционное право Уголовное право Административное право Гражданское право Трудовое право Семейное право...
Благосостояние каждого человека, его экономическое и социальное благополучие основывается на личной ответственности и пред...
Новый мировой порядок Благо человека – высшая ценность на деле, а не только на словах будет признавать Глобальные проблемы...
Обществоведение Всемирная история История Беларуси Белорусская литература Русская литература География … Межпредметные свя...
Обществоведческое образование позволит успешно определить пути самореализации активно включиться в общественную жизнь отве...
Введение (Ч. 1)

  Обществоведение (повышенный уровень) 11 класс Ситник П.В. 2017 Лицей Ивацевичского района
  2. 2. Содержание и особенности изучения учебного предмета «Обществоведение» в 11 классе Роль обществоведческого образования в социализации выпускников учреждений общего среднего образования
  3. 3. Содержательные линии учебного предмета «Обществоведение» в 9-11 классах Класс Раздел Содержание 9 Человек. Общество. Культура Вопросы, необходимые для успешной жизнедеятельности человека в об- ществе: Потребности, интересы, убеждения, социальные установки личности. Нравственное самоопреде- ление личности, роль общения в жиз- ни людей. Пути выхода из конфликт- ных ситуаций. Культура человека и общества и др.
  4. 4. Содержательные линии учебного предмета «Обществоведение» в 9-11 классах Класс Раздел Содержание 10 Современное общество Основные сферы общественной жизни. Со- циальные нормы, регулирующие жизнедея- тельность гражданина. Знания прикладного характера, необходимые для выполнения ос- новных социальных ролей, взаимодействия с окружающими людьми и социальными ин- ститутами современного общества
  5. 5. Содержательные линии учебного предмета «Обществоведение» в 9-11 классах Класс Раздел Содержание 11 Белорусское государство Экономическое, политическое, социальное и духовное развитие Республики Бе6ларусь, её роль в современном мире. Конституция Рес- публики Беларусь. Основные положения идео- логии белорусского государства, его экономи- ческой и социальной политики.
  6. 6. Преамбула (вступительная часть) Конституции Республики Беларусь Мы, народ Республики Беларусь (Бела- руси), исходя из ответственности за настоя- щее и будущее Беларуси, сознавая себя полноправными субъек- тами мирового сообщества и подтверж- дая свою приверженность общечелове- ческим ценностям, основываясь на своём неотъемлемом праве на самоопределение, опираясь на многовековую историю развития белорусской государственнос- ти, желая обеспечить гражданское согла- сие, незыблемые устои народовластия и правового государства, принимаем настоящую Конституцию – Основной Закон Республики Беларусь.
  7. 7. Преамбула Раздел I. Основы конституционного строя. Ст. 1-20 Раздел II. Личность, общество, государство. Ст. 21-63 Раздел III. Избирательная система. Референдум. Ст. 64-78 Глава 1-2 Раздел IV. Президент, Парламент, Правительство, Суд. Ст. 79-116 Глава 3-6 Раздел V. Местное управление и самоуправление. Ст. 117-124 Раздел VI. Прокуратура. Комитет государственного контроля. Ст. 125-131 Глава 7-8 Раздел VII. Финансово-кредитная система Республики Беларусь. Ст. 132-136 Раздел VIII. Действие Конституции Республики Беларусь и порядок её изменения. Ст. 137-140 Раздел IX. Заключительные и переходные положения. Ст. 141-146 Структура Конституции Республики Беларусь
  8. 8. Структура Конституции Республики Беларусь Раздел III. Избирательная система. Референдум Глава 1. Избирательная система Глава 2. Референдум (народное голосование)
  9. 9. Структура Конституции Республики Беларусь Раздел IV. Президент, Парламент, Правительство, Суд Глава 3. Президент Республики Беларусь Глава 4. Парламент – Народное собрание Глава 5. Правительство – Совет Министров Республики Беларусь Глава 6. Суд
  10. 10. Структура Конституции Республики Беларусь Раздел VI. Прокуратура, Комитет государственного контроля Глава 7. Прокуратура Глава 8. Комитет государственного контроля
  11. 11. Отрасли права Конституционное право Уголовное право Административное право Гражданское право Трудовое право Семейное право имеют императивный (общеобязательный) характер имеют субсидиарный (взаимосогласительный) характер
  12. 12. Благосостояние каждого человека, его экономическое и социальное благополучие основывается на личной ответственности и предприимчивости взвешенной, научно обоснованной и гуманистически ориентированной политике государства Экономическая и социальная политика белорусского государства
  13. 13. Новый мировой порядок Благо человека – высшая ценность на деле, а не только на словах будет признавать Глобальные проблемы современ- ного миро- вого сооб- щества Внутрен- ние проб- лемы на- шей страны
  14. 14. Обществоведение Всемирная история История Беларуси Белорусская литература Русская литература География … Межпредметные связи при изучении обществоведения
  15. 15. Обществоведческое образование позволит успешно определить пути самореализации активно включиться в общественную жизнь ответственно выполнять обязанности гражданина Республики Беларусь

