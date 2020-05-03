Anes trauma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Journal Reading Clinical Supervisor: dr. Said Shofwan, Sp. An Siti Fatimah Shafniar Zika Nurhanisa
Journal Identity 1
3 Article Title Authors Publication Date of PublicationAuthor Correspondence and Affiliation
Summary 2
5 ● Trauma should be managed in networks with a major trauma centre at its hub. ● Anaesthetists provide a key role from po...
Introduction 3
7 ● Anaesthetists play a huge role in the management of every stage of major trauma, from point of injury to rehabilitatio...
8
Pre-hospital Care 4
10 ● Most patients are treated at scene by ambulance service personnel and transported by land ● Other means of transport ...
11 Consensus view in the pre- hospital setting Absence of a radial pulse boluses of 250 ml of saline should be titrated un...
Emergency Department Management 5
13 Trauma Teams Upon arrival at ED: Pre-hospital attendant Trauma Team  handover received  ● Team leader = ED Consultant...
14 Role of Anaesthetist ● Responsibility priority: ○ Securing a compromised airway, possibly with definitive airway device...
15 INDUCTION ● Induction of anaesthesia is optimal if cardiovascular stability is maintained where possible ● Ketamine is ...
Cardiovascular Management 6
17 ● Ideally severely injured patients should have two large bore routes of i.v. access. ● In the event of difficult perip...
Emerging Concepts 7
19 ● Events of Acute Traumatic Coagulopathy (ATC) may compromise patients during trauma resuscitation, increasing risk of ...
20 ● As initial resuscitation commences: ○ Hypothermia ○ metabolic acidosis ○ consumption of clotting factors ○ administra...
21
22
Damage Control Resuscitaion 8
24 ● Damage control resuscitation (DCR) is now a well established concept that aims to balance the need for vital organ pe...
25
Permissive Hypotension 9
27 ● Permissive hypotension refers to the strategy of restricting fluid resuscitation and permitting a lower than normal p...
Haemostatic Resucitation 10
● Haemostatic resuscitation refers to the method of using blood and blood products as the primary resuscitation fluid afte...
Monitoring During DCR 11
31 ● Laboratory tests including full blood count, prothrombin time, activated partial thromboplastin time and fibrinogen l...
Damage Control Surgery 12
33 ● DCS arose from the recognition that severely injured patients often lack the physiological reserve to survive complex...
Role of Interventional Radiology 13
● Interventional radiology (IR) can offer a minimally invasive alternative to surgery in controlling haemorrhage in certai...
Operating theatre, interventional radiology or intensive care? Decision making trees 13
37 ● Once the primary survey has been completed and immediate life threatening injuries identified (and dealt with if poss...
38 ● Multi-slice CT scanning is the optimal imaging modality in polytrauma and it is often appropriate to perform a head t...
On going management of the major trauma patient, transition to intensive care 14
40 ● Trauma patients come to the ICU for further resuscitation, stabilization and sometimes advanced organ support. Patien...
● A rising creatine kinase should provoke a thorough review to rule out compartment syndrome. It is often a signal that fu...
42
Ward management and rehabilitation of the trauma patient 15
● Trauma patients may require a prolonged course of treatment, multiple surgical procedures, and ward-based rehabilitation...
Trauma clinical governance 16
● Outcome studies performed in Australia have shown that the introduction of a trauma network can reduce hospital lengths ...
Trauma training for anaesthetist 17
● Taught courses in trauma management include Advanced TraumaLife Support, the European Trauma Course and those offered by...
Summary 18
● New developments in the understanding of the patho- physiology and clinical management of major trauma have changed the ...
Syukron Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anes trauma

32 views

Published on

jurnal

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anes trauma

  1. 1. Journal Reading Clinical Supervisor: dr. Said Shofwan, Sp. An Siti Fatimah Shafniar Zika Nurhanisa
  2. 2. Journal Identity 1
  3. 3. 3 Article Title Authors Publication Date of PublicationAuthor Correspondence and Affiliation
  4. 4. Summary 2
  5. 5. 5 ● Trauma should be managed in networks with a major trauma centre at its hub. ● Anaesthetists provide a key role from point of injury to rehabilitation in the management of the severely injured. ● Damage control resuscitation underpins initial patient management in major trauma. ● The severely injured in intensive care are at risk from sepsis and multi-organ failure. ● Robust audit and governance structures need to be in place for the severely injured to assess outcomes and improve standards. Key Points
  6. 6. Introduction 3
  7. 7. 7 ● Anaesthetists play a huge role in the management of every stage of major trauma, from point of injury to rehabilitation. ● Major trauma is defined as an injury severity score (ISS) of 15, although this is not a clear cut-off and the injury pattern itself also has a bearing on the survivability. ● Most common cause of trauma are from road traffic collisions resulting in >20.000 cases and ~5400 deaths. ● This requires proper networking and organization of trauma centres to ensure survivability and care of patients, especially those requiring time-critical interventions
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. Pre-hospital Care 4
  10. 10. 10 ● Most patients are treated at scene by ambulance service personnel and transported by land ● Other means of transport are becoming available, such as Helicopter Emergency medicine providers. These allow immediate medical attention to the patient. These services are often staffed by anesthetic-trained personnel ● Paramedics are trained focusing on advanced airway management (including emergency tracheostomy) as well as cardiovascular management (adequate vital organ perfusion against risk of exacerbated bleeding associated with haemodilution and coagulopathy) on scene.
  11. 11. 11 Consensus view in the pre- hospital setting Absence of a radial pulse boluses of 250 ml of saline should be titrated until a radial pulse returns. Head Injuries Requires higher arterial pressure to maintain cerebral perfusion (Systolic Arterial Pressure > 90 mmHg)
  12. 12. Emergency Department Management 5
  13. 13. 13 Trauma Teams Upon arrival at ED: Pre-hospital attendant Trauma Team  handover received  ● Team leader = ED Consultant or registrar ● Primary survey is performed AS SOON AS POSSIBLE ● Anticipate events, begin planning definitive management
  14. 14. 14 Role of Anaesthetist ● Responsibility priority: ○ Securing a compromised airway, possibly with definitive airway devices  may require rapid sequence induction of anaesthesia with manual in-line stabilization of C-spine ● Indications of tracheal intubation varies but fall into 3 broad categories: ○ Compromised airway e.c. trauma or swelling ○ Compromised airway e.c. ↓ Conscious level and major injuries requiring relief of distress ○ Ongoing advanced resuscitation and surgical intervention
  15. 15. 15 INDUCTION ● Induction of anaesthesia is optimal if cardiovascular stability is maintained where possible ● Ketamine is often used for this reason but incautious use can still provoke severe hypotension in the shocked patient ● Pragmatically judicious use of whatever induction agent the anaesthetist is most familiar with is the best course of action when considering the risks and benefits.
  16. 16. Cardiovascular Management 6
  17. 17. 17 ● Ideally severely injured patients should have two large bore routes of i.v. access. ● In the event of difficult peripheral access, central venous access should be attempted. ● The presence of a cervical collar or pelvic binder may influence the decision about where to site central venous access. ● Femoral lines may be preferable in head injury patients and internal jugular or subclavian lines are favoured in lower limb, pelvic, or major abdominal injuries. ● Invasive arterial pressure monitoring should ideally be placed as soon as possible but should not delay time-critical interventions which will stop uncontrolled haemorrhage.
  18. 18. Emerging Concepts 7
  19. 19. 19 ● Events of Acute Traumatic Coagulopathy (ATC) may compromise patients during trauma resuscitation, increasing risk of organ impairment, infection, and death. ● The mechanism of ATC: Tissue Damage Systemic Hypoperfusion Inflammatory Mediator ATC Disrupt equilibrium between vascular endothelium, platelets, and pro/anti coagulant factors
  20. 20. 20 ● As initial resuscitation commences: ○ Hypothermia ○ metabolic acidosis ○ consumption of clotting factors ○ administration of hypo-coagulable fluids all exacerbate the initial coagulopathy which then manifest as a trauma induced coagulopathy. ● The early administration of tranexamic acid is now recommended following the results of the Clinical Randomisation of an Antifibrinolytic in Significant Haemorrhage (CRASH-2) trial in 2010. ● Modification of the extent of the inflammatory response to a major injury is also likely to reduce progression to other significant morbidities, such as acute lung injury and cerebral oedema. ● There is retrospective data to support this and it is an area of on-going active research.
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. Damage Control Resuscitaion 8
  24. 24. 24 ● Damage control resuscitation (DCR) is now a well established concept that aims to balance the need for vital organ perfusion against the risk of exacerbating coagulopathy and bleeding. ● DCR was introduced into the UK Defence Medical Services (DMS) in 2007 with the paradigm ,C.ABC (Catastrophic haemorrhage control; Airway; Bleeding; Circulation). ● Permissive hypotension and haemostatic resuscitation leading onto damage control surgery (DCS) form the basis of DCR (Table 2).
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. Permissive Hypotension 9
  27. 27. 27 ● Permissive hypotension refers to the strategy of restricting fluid resuscitation and permitting a lower than normal perfusion pressure until any haemorrhage is controlled. ● This management strategy ideally will have started in the pre- hospital care phase. ● The exact arterial pressure target remains controversial. ● European guidelines suggest systolic arterial pressures of 80–100 mm Hg with the exception of severe traumatic brain injuries (TBI) or spinal injuries which require systolic arterial pressures consistently 90 mm Hg.
  28. 28. Haemostatic Resucitation 10
  29. 29. ● Haemostatic resuscitation refers to the method of using blood and blood products as the primary resuscitation fluid after severe injury. This is done in an attempt to blunt ATC and prevent the development of dilutional coagulopathy ● Suggested ratios of 1:1:1 of red blood cells (RBCs):fresh frozen plasma (FFP):platelets supplemented by cryoprecipitate ● Trauma centres should have an agreed massive haemorrhage (as opposed to massive transfusion) protocol with rapid access to RBCs, FFP, platelets, and cryoprecipitate. ● The use of tranexamic acid, fluid warming devices, management of transfusion induced hypocalcaemia, and hyperkalaemia all need to be included as part of the protocol 29
  30. 30. Monitoring During DCR 11
  31. 31. 31 ● Laboratory tests including full blood count, prothrombin time, activated partial thromboplastin time and fibrinogen level are usually readily available and commonly used. However, they are often unhelpful in guiding large volume blood transfusions because of the delay in sending samples and obtaining results. ● Near-patient testing using TEG (thromboelastography) or ROTEM (rotational elastometry) are quick and provide a real-time picture of clot formation and lysis ● Regular arterial blood gas (ABG) measurement also helps guide the adequacy of resuscitation and the need for calcium supplementation and dextrose/insulin (to treat hyperkalaemia)
  32. 32. Damage Control Surgery 12
  33. 33. 33 ● DCS arose from the recognition that severely injured patients often lack the physiological reserve to survive complex, prolonged definitive surgery in the early stages. ● The patient is usually then transferred to ICU for continued active re-warming, correction of coagulopathy, and acidosis. Once normal physiology is restored the patient can have planned definitive surgical management
  34. 34. Role of Interventional Radiology 13
  35. 35. ● Interventional radiology (IR) can offer a minimally invasive alternative to surgery in controlling haemorrhage in certain patients ● Trans-catheter arterial embolization of bleeding vessels or stent-grafting of larger ruptured vessels are both established techniques which may be employed in the bleeding trauma patient. ● In haemodynamically stable trauma patients, IR has a role in the management of solid organ injuries (liver spleen and kidney) ● In unstable patients, IR can be effective in stopping haemorrhage from pelvic fractures, where open surgery can be technically challenging. 35
  36. 36. Operating theatre, interventional radiology or intensive care? Decision making trees 13
  37. 37. 37 ● Once the primary survey has been completed and immediate life threatening injuries identified (and dealt with if possible in the ED), a decision needs to be made about the destination of the severely injured patient. ● This may include the need for immediate surgery (operating theatre), radiology (for IR or further diagnostic imaging) or transfer to the ICU for a continued period of stabilization. ● Full imaging will help to identify the complete injury pattern and aid in decision making. Chest, pelvic, and cervical spine X-rays can be done early in the ED but may only give limited information. ● FAST ultrasound scanning (Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma) can be performed rapidly (within 3 min with an experienced operator). The presence of a positive FAST scan in a stable patient should prompt an urgent CT scan.
  38. 38. 38 ● Multi-slice CT scanning is the optimal imaging modality in polytrauma and it is often appropriate to perform a head to pelvis whole body CT. With intubated patients, where early clinical cervical clearance is not possible, this can be achieved by a combined head and neck CT and the application of an agreed clearance protocol. ● Haemodynamically unstable patients with blunt abdominal injuries and positive FAST scanning should be transferred directly to theatre (or IR) without undergoing CT scanning. ● The presence of blood in the pericardium and haemodynamic compromise may result in immediate thoracotomy in the ED.
  39. 39. On going management of the major trauma patient, transition to intensive care 14
  40. 40. 40 ● Trauma patients come to the ICU for further resuscitation, stabilization and sometimes advanced organ support. Patients with complex injuries usually require a prolonged course of ICU management. ● A complete re-evaluation of all patients should occur in the ICU, the goal being to avoid missing any injuries which may have gone un-noticed in the resuscitation phase of care. ● In this prolonged phase of care, sepsis and progression to multiorgan failure are the greatest risks. Efforts should be made to prevent infection and to treat it promptly if it occurs.
  41. 41. ● A rising creatine kinase should provoke a thorough review to rule out compartment syndrome. It is often a signal that further surgical exploration and tissue debridement is required and surgical review should be sought as soon as possible; untreated this can lead to acute kidney injury and renal failure with the consequent failure to progress in some patients. ● Basic infection control measures should not be forgotten, and daily microbiology team review. ● Early enteral feeding to maintain gut integrity is essential, where possible and fasting for scheduled surgery should be minimized. ● Daily physiotherapy, focusing on the respiratory system and range of motion in all joints is also essential. 41
  42. 42. 42
  43. 43. Ward management and rehabilitation of the trauma patient 15
  44. 44. ● Trauma patients may require a prolonged course of treatment, multiple surgical procedures, and ward-based rehabilitation. ● Some injuries may require transfer to regional specialist centres for on-going management ● Anaesthesia involvement in these patients is usually related to surgical planning and pain management, both acute and chronic 44
  45. 45. Trauma clinical governance 16
  46. 46. ● Outcome studies performed in Australia have shown that the introduction of a trauma network can reduce hospital lengths of stay and increase the number of patients living independently 6 months postinjury. 46
  47. 47. Trauma training for anaesthetist 17
  48. 48. ● Taught courses in trauma management include Advanced TraumaLife Support, the European Trauma Course and those offered by BASICS. 48
  49. 49. Summary 18
  50. 50. ● New developments in the understanding of the patho- physiology and clinical management of major trauma have changed the approach to initial management, with a shift to lower volume fluid resuscitation and damage control strategies ● Anaesthetists can be involved in the entire patient chain of survival, from pre-hospital care all the way through to rehabilitation ● Sound clinical knowledge and technical skills are vital to ensure the best possible outcome for severely injured patients. 50
  51. 51. Syukron Thank you

×