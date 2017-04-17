Storybird tech powerpoint

CSTORYBIRD Shuishan Hu ISC 541
What is it? • Storybird is a website designed to help students build writing and reading skills by creating their own stor...
Advantages • Creative and engaging • Appeals to wide variety of learning styles (Visual, tactile) • Free platform for teac...
Drawbacks • Once students choose artwork by an artist, they have to stick to an artist’s portfolio, no mixing and matching...
Lesson Ideas • Can be used for variety of classrooms • Bring concepts into action • Math – Syllogism Students create their...
Now it’s your turn… • Create a student account on Storybird.com • Write a 2-3 page storybook on how you would use Storybir...
Presentation of creative storytelling tool Storybird, and various uses in the classroom

