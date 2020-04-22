Toka.shpresa devaja

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shkolla e Mesme Bujqësore ”Arberia” Gjilan Profili arsimor: Agrobiznes Lënda: Prodhimtari Bimore Tema: Kushtet natyrore, k...
1. Kush bën pjesë në kushtet natyrore? 2. Cilët faktor klimatik kan ndikim në kultivimin e pemëve ? 3. Cilat procese në pe...
Kushtet natyrore Klima dhe toka

  1. 1. Shkolla e Mesme Bujqësore ”Arberia” Gjilan Profili arsimor: Agrobiznes Lënda: Prodhimtari Bimore Tema: Kushtet natyrore, klima dhe toka Klasa: XI-4 Mësimdhënësja: Shpresa Devaja
  2. 2. 1. Kush bën pjesë në kushtet natyrore? 2. Cilët faktor klimatik kan ndikim në kultivimin e pemëve ? 3. Cilat procese në pemë i kushtëzon temperatura? 4. Kush është bazë për kultivimin e pemëve? 5. Cfarë duhet të përmbajtur toka që të kemi prodhim intensiv të pemëve? 6. Cila është vlera e pH e përshtatshme për kultivimin e pemëve ? 7. Sa duhet të jetë % e pështatshme e humusit në tokë? PYETJE

