The world needs ideas. To help make sense of the chaos. To solve. To heal. To excite. These are not those. In fact, most of these are from what my friend Tabarak once described as the 'Bottom Drawer' - that cave where all the random stuff is hidden away while we wrestle with 'real world' briefs.

Part of my second #100dayproject. The first one ran out of steam in 7 days. What if this one goes all the way?