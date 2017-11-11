Facebook AR Studioワークショップ&ハッカソン enebular x Milkcocoa ウフル外部パートナー 田中正吾
私の話はスライドを後ほど共有します。 話す内容に注力いただいて大丈夫です！
株式会社ウフル
株式会社ウフル http://uhuru.co.jp/
ウフルとは http://uhuru.co.jp/service/ ウフルでは「IoT/ビッグデータ」「クラウドインテグレーション」「マーケティン グ」の3つの領域を中心に様々な事業を手掛けています。 今日は enebular とMilkcoc...
Milkcocoa
Milkcocoaとは https://mlkcca.com/ Milkcocoaは、IoTデバイス・スマートフォン・PC間で簡単にリアルタイムなデータ のやり取りが出来るようになるクラウドプラットフォーム
Milkcocoaとは https://mlkcca.com/ フロントエンドコーディングだけでリアルタイム通信が高速開発できます！
Milkcocoaとは https://mlkcca.com/ フロントエンドコーディングだけでリアルタイム通信が高速開発できます！
Milkcocoaとは https://mlkcca.com/ フロントエンドコーディングだけでリアルタイム通信が高速開発できます！
Milkcocoaチュートリアル スマートフォンともつなげられるチュートリアルもわかりやすいので、ぜひご覧くだ さい。 https://mlkcca.com/tutorial/page1.html
Milkcocoaチュートリアル 実際の開発の雰囲気を見てみましょう。 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wiQAKxUNJI
MilkcocoaはIoTの良き接着剤 Milkcocoaはドキュメントも豊富で「IoTの良き接着剤」となります。より突っ込ん だIoT操作を試してみましょう。 https://mlkcca.com/document/
今回のテーマとの絡みでいうと 外部ソースのデータを取り込むときに使えそう！
enebular
enebular https://hacklog.jp/apis/438
enebular http://uhuru.co.jp/service/enebular/
グラフィカルに直観的に開発
enebularから様々なクラウドサービスに つながることができ開発が容易
データを活用したプロトタイピングに強い
後述のMilkcocoaと結びつくことで データ連携がやりやすくなる
enebularドキュメント https://enebular.com/developers/
蓄積したデータをInfoMotionで 可視化してデータを活用する機能もあります
今回のテーマとの絡みでいうと 外部ソースのデータを取り込むときに使えそう！
Node-RED
enebularから様々なクラウドサービスに つながることができ開発が容易とお伝えしました
Node-RED目線でいろいろなノードがあります ノード検索で考えを広げてみましょう Node-RED ノード検索 https://flows.nodered.org/
リアルタイムデータ連携も豊富 Milkcocoaもいいですが、お好みの使いやすいリアルタイムデータ連携もできます！ AWS Azure IBM デフォルトで使える MQTTやWebSocket
今回のテーマとの絡みでいうと 外部ソースのデータを取り込むときに使えそう！
わからないことがあれば、 私やスタッフに気軽に聞いてみましょう （私は今日1日います！）
本日参加のみなさん 応援しております！
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Facebook AR Studio ワークショップ＆ハッカソン 2017

10 views

Published on

Facebook AR Studio ワークショップ＆ハッカソン 2017の資料です。

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Facebook AR Studio ワークショップ＆ハッカソン 2017

  1. 1. Facebook AR Studioワークショップ&ハッカソン enebular x Milkcocoa ウフル外部パートナー 田中正吾
  2. 2. 私の話はスライドを後ほど共有します。 話す内容に注力いただいて大丈夫です！
  3. 3. 株式会社ウフル
  4. 4. 株式会社ウフル http://uhuru.co.jp/
  5. 5. ウフルとは http://uhuru.co.jp/service/ ウフルでは「IoT/ビッグデータ」「クラウドインテグレーション」「マーケティン グ」の3つの領域を中心に様々な事業を手掛けています。 今日は enebular とMilkcocoa 中心に。
  6. 6. Milkcocoa
  7. 7. Milkcocoaとは https://mlkcca.com/ Milkcocoaは、IoTデバイス・スマートフォン・PC間で簡単にリアルタイムなデータ のやり取りが出来るようになるクラウドプラットフォーム
  8. 8. Milkcocoaとは https://mlkcca.com/ フロントエンドコーディングだけでリアルタイム通信が高速開発できます！
  9. 9. Milkcocoaとは https://mlkcca.com/ フロントエンドコーディングだけでリアルタイム通信が高速開発できます！
  10. 10. Milkcocoaとは https://mlkcca.com/ フロントエンドコーディングだけでリアルタイム通信が高速開発できます！
  11. 11. Milkcocoaチュートリアル スマートフォンともつなげられるチュートリアルもわかりやすいので、ぜひご覧くだ さい。 https://mlkcca.com/tutorial/page1.html
  12. 12. Milkcocoaチュートリアル 実際の開発の雰囲気を見てみましょう。 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wiQAKxUNJI
  13. 13. MilkcocoaはIoTの良き接着剤 Milkcocoaはドキュメントも豊富で「IoTの良き接着剤」となります。より突っ込ん だIoT操作を試してみましょう。 https://mlkcca.com/document/
  14. 14. 今回のテーマとの絡みでいうと 外部ソースのデータを取り込むときに使えそう！
  15. 15. enebular
  16. 16. enebular https://hacklog.jp/apis/438
  17. 17. enebular http://uhuru.co.jp/service/enebular/
  18. 18. グラフィカルに直観的に開発
  19. 19. enebularから様々なクラウドサービスに つながることができ開発が容易
  20. 20. データを活用したプロトタイピングに強い
  21. 21. 後述のMilkcocoaと結びつくことで データ連携がやりやすくなる
  22. 22. enebularドキュメント https://enebular.com/developers/
  23. 23. 蓄積したデータをInfoMotionで 可視化してデータを活用する機能もあります
  24. 24. 今回のテーマとの絡みでいうと 外部ソースのデータを取り込むときに使えそう！
  25. 25. Node-RED
  26. 26. enebularから様々なクラウドサービスに つながることができ開発が容易とお伝えしました
  27. 27. Node-RED目線でいろいろなノードがあります ノード検索で考えを広げてみましょう Node-RED ノード検索 https://flows.nodered.org/
  28. 28. リアルタイムデータ連携も豊富 Milkcocoaもいいですが、お好みの使いやすいリアルタイムデータ連携もできます！ AWS Azure IBM デフォルトで使える MQTTやWebSocket
  29. 29. 今回のテーマとの絡みでいうと 外部ソースのデータを取り込むときに使えそう！
  30. 30. わからないことがあれば、 私やスタッフに気軽に聞いてみましょう （私は今日1日います！）
  31. 31. 本日参加のみなさん 応援しております！

×