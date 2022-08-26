Brandon Wong, Lead Software Engineer, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Business Intelligence is a technology-driven process that analyzes data and forms conclusions to help assist workers to make informed business decisions. From collecting to cleaning, to morphing, to displaying we will address the pain points, tips, and tricks on how to navigate this process of converting data from raw material to a final product.



You'll learn:

From a high level, the process of bringing data from the "back" to the "front".

Tools and best practices for cleaning and displaying data.

Understanding the foundations of business intelligence to better execute on objectives.

The various ways of displaying data depends on circumstance.