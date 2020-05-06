Cancer of the larynx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CANCER OF LARYNX PREPARED BY: MS SAHELI CHAKRABORTY M.Sc. NURSING INDIAN ACADEMY COLLEGE OF NURSING
CANCER OF LARYNX Cancer of larynx accounts for 2% to 3% of all malignancies. Squamous cell carcinoma is the most common ma...
Etiology and risk factors • Smoking • Alcohol • Tobacco chewing • Occupational exposure to asbestos, wood dust, mustard ga...
Regional metastasis size: N classification N0 – no metastasis N1 – single ipsilateral lymph node metastasis ≤ 3 cm N2 a – ...
Clinical manifestation • Hoarseness of voice • Persistant cough • Sore throat • Throat pain • Throat burning (when consumi...
Diagnostic evaluation • History taking – family, environmental, habits of alcohol, smoking • Endoscopy (laryngoscopy) • CT...
Medical management • Chemotherapy – for patient with more advanced disease, cisplastin based chemotherapy and radiotherapy...
Surgical management 1. Vocal cord stripping – stripping of vocal cord is used to treat dysphagia, hyperkeratosis and leuko...
3. Laser surgery – when the tumour size is of small, small tumours are eradicated with the use of laser. Microelectrodes a...
5. Partial laryngectomy – a partial laryngectomy is often used smaller cancers of larynx (small tumor). It is recommended ...
6. Total laryngectomy – in total laryngectomy, the laryngeal structures are removed, including the hyroid bone, epiglottis...
Nursing management (Pre-operative) 1. Risk for aspiration related to surgical removal of epiglottis and excessive secretio...
Swallowing techniques after a partiallarygectomy • Being with soft or semi solid foods • Stay with a nurse or swallowing t...
Nursing management of patient after larygectomy 1. Nutrition – immediately after surgery, the client’s nutrition is supple...
2. Communication • Communication – for the first few days after surgery, the client should communicate by writing. Even th...
3. Artificial larynx • An artificial larynx may me used as early as 3 to 4 days after surgery. these battery-operated spee...
4. Esophageal speech • esophageal speech is a technique that requires the client to swallow and hold air in the upper esop...
5. Tracheoesophagial Puncture (TEP) ❑ It is a surgical technique that also restores speech. A small puncture is made into ...
SPEECH THERAPY • To plan postoperative communication strategies and speech therapy, the speech therapist or pathologist co...
• The important common techniques of alaryngeal communication are- electrolarynx, esophageal speech and tracheoesophageal ...
