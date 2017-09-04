Basics of R

A Brief Introduction to R Dr. Sachita Yadav Associate Professor Management Department
R, And the Rise of the Best Software Money Can’t Buy R programming language is a lot like magic... except instead of spell...
= muggle Like muggles, users of traditional stats software packages are limited in their ability to change their environme...
= wizard R users are like wizards. They can rely on functions developed for them by statistical researchers, but they can ...
R Advantages Disadvantages oNot user friendly at start - steep learning curve. oEasy to make mistakes oWorking with large ...
Learning R....
There are over 2000 add-on packages  This is an enormous advantage - new techniques available without delay, and they can...
 R sessions are interactive
Getting Started To Install Rstudio Go to www.rstudio.com and click on the "Download RStudio" button. Click on "Download ...
Installing Packages  Install the packages (Optional)  Run R studio.  Click on the Packages tab in the bottom-right sect...
Installing Packages 12
Operation Symbols Symbol Meaning + Addition - Subtraction * Multiplication / Division %% Modulo (estimates remainder in a ...
Objects in R  Objects in R obtain values by assignment.  This is achieved by the gets arrow, <-, and not the equal sign,...
Built in Functions  R has many built in functions that compute different statistical procedures.  Functions in R are fol...
Vectors The very basic data types are the R-objects called vectors Vectors are variables with one or more values of the ...
Data Frame  Researchers work mostly with data frames  With previous knowledge you can built data frames in R  Also, imp...
Practice  A<-(“Welcome”) then press control R  x<-c(3,4,5,6)  Y<-c(3,4,5,6)  x+y run the command and get result To che...
Practical Example- Rainfall Zone  setwd("D:")  rain<-read.csv("rainfall_zonewise.CSV",header=TRUE)  fix(rain)  rain<-r...
 rain.zone<-aggregate(rain1$ANNUAL,by=list(rain1$ZONE),FUN=mean)  fix(rain.zone)  names(rain1)  levels(rain1$DISTRICT)...
 blr<-rain1[rain1$DISTRICT=="BENGALURU RURAL",]  fix(blr)  plot(rain1$ANNUAL)  plot(blr$ANNUAL)  plot(blr$ANNUAL,type...
Learning R  Because R is interactive, errors are your friends!  MOST IMPORTANT - the more time we spend using R, the mor...
Thank you for your time!!
