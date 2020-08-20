Successfully reported this slideshow.
株式会社ユニラボ   法人営業統括部　アカウントセールスグループ   紹介資料 
会社概要  社名 株式会社ユニラボ　unilabo,Inc. 所在地 〒141-0022　東京都品川区東五反田1-6-3　いちご東五反田ビルB1F, 2F 設立年月日 2012年10月1日 ビジョン 受発注を変革するインフラを創る ミッション ...
目指すビジョン  受発注を変革するインフラを創る  HP制作、システム・アプリ開発、営業代行、コールセンター、DM発送、SEO、物流倉庫、映像制作、税理士  司法書士、イベント、通訳、オフィス清掃、コピー機、ビジネスフォン　看板製作、ノベルティ...
対応できるカテゴリーの推移  2018  ホームページ制作  システム開発  アプリ開発  2019  ホームページ制作  システム開発  アプリ開発  2020〜  動画制作  営業代行  店舗内装  ホームページ制作  システム開発  アプ...
営業をかけても欲しい案 件が取れない…  二次受けだと  案件数に波がある…  新規顧客開拓を  したことがない…  新規顧客開拓のこんなお悩みをアイミツが解決します  Google検索上位メディアに掲載  メディア掲載  5 人を介して1件1...
業界情報ページ  料金シミュレーター  業界での優良企業をご紹介  業界について知りたいに答える  業界の相場観をシミュレーション  優良企業掲載ページ  PV（すべてのユーザー）  PV（新規のユーザー）    約170万  PV/月    ...
発注相談は全て「インバウンド」  圧倒的な集客力であらゆるキーワードでSEOの上位化を実現  Webデザイン/HP制作 ホームページ制作　比較 ホームページ制作　人気 ホームページ制作　ランキング ホームページ制作　紹介 東京都　ホームページ制...
なぜ検索で上位表示されるのか？  2014年(会 社 設 立 当 初)より SEO攻略を 全て内製化 し上位 コンテンツのノウハウを蓄積   SEOのノウハウを蓄積  １ REASON  大規模のSEO専属チーム  2 REASON  ドメイン...
メディアページの掲載効果  企業のブランド力UP  GoogleやYahoo検索結果が上位  のため企業露出が増える  貴社への問い合わせフォーム  貴社に興味があるユーザーの  お問い合わせをメールで通知  １ POINT  2 POINT ...
掲載ページ説明  アイミツからの企業PR文章 企業様からの提供情報に 基づいて作成 企業情報(編集可能) 3つのおすすめ対象をPR 企業様からの提供情報に 基づいて作成 企業サービスページへ移動 企業名
直案件･決裁者案件･上場企業案件の提供  決まりやすく実績公開しやすいリードを提供可能  直取引き案件の比率  ご利用いただく役職の比率  発注者の組織規模  90%以上が直案件  半数以上が  経営者もしくは管理職  15%上場企業  直案件...
コンシェルジュが「発注意思を確認」  紹介  50%  要件不十分  50%  約50%を要件不十分として紹介差し戻し、  発注確度の高いお客様をご紹介  12
対応希望のみの挙手と競合の制限  発注者  コンシェルジュ  受注者  発注をしたい  商談  ③ ライティング  ⑦ 約5社に選定  ⑤ 対応可否判断  ⑨ 提案の準備  ① 問い合わせ  ② 電話ヒアリング  ④ マッチした企業様へ案内  ...
二人三脚での営業支援  受注に向けて貴社担当が二人三脚で運用サポートを実施  発注者とのやり取りをサポート定例MTGにて課題などを洗い出し ご検討 いかがでしょうか 発注者  アイミツ  検討状況が 気になる… 受注者  受注がなくて 困ってま...
サポート担当が貴社の営業改善をリード  貴社向けのアイミツレポートを定期的に作成　受注率の改善が可能  提案が良かった  31%  対応が丁寧  その他  アイミツのおすすめ企業  大手だから安心  料金が安い  対応がスピーディー  21% ...
当選するから継続率が高い  アイミツに対しての納得感が高いので継続率は約80%  継続率  80%  継続する理由 ・人件費より安い ・WEBマーケより効率的 ・案件内容が細かい ・サポートが手厚い うちで使いこなせるの かが不安です…  導入...
紹介･掲載までのフロー  次の打ち合わせ  約10日間の準備期間  弊 社 プ ラ ン ご 案 内 懸 念 点 の 確 認 無 料 会 員 登 録 契 約 書 を 送 信 契 約 書 へ の 同 意 ア ン ケ | ト に 回 答 事 務 局 ...
掲載の注意事項  お申込み後の途中解約、休止、開始時期の延長は出来ません。 ・ ご契約期間は毎月1日〜月末で統一しております。またご契約後から掲載までの準備期間は約2 週間としており、1日からの掲載をご希望の場合は毎月15日迄にお申し込み頂く必...
ご請求方法について  1. ご請求方法について  ご請求書はメール（PDF）にて、ご希望メールアド レスに送付致します。   ※原則1つのメールアドレスのご登録とさせて頂いております。     2. ご請求発行元について  アイミツでは請求業務...
×