Introduction to Digital Marketing DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING MBA - KMBMK03 Dr. Rudresh Pandey Professor MBA – ABES...
Evolution • Trade era • Production era • Product era • Sales era • Marketing era • Relationship era • Digital era “I grew ...
Impacting Factors Interactivity Engagement Agility (dexterity) Personalization Brand Image Social Involvement
Techniques Search Marketing Online Advertising E-Mail Marketing E – Commerce Digital on traditional medium
Web 1.0 Vs Web 2.0 Information Discovery Information Retrieval Information Aggregation Marketing and selling Content Contr...
Michael Porter's Value Chain
Digital marketing • E- Business (1996 by IBM) – ICT in business • E- Commerce • E – Marketing (automation) Online marketin...
Push Vs Pull
New non-linear marketing • linear marketing approach of one-way communication to • a value exchange model of mutual dialog...
DM - Types • Intent based marketing (search engine) • Brand Marketing (digital media formats) • Content Marketing (story) ...
DM – Business Models • Advertising based (yahoo) • Subscription based (WSJ.com) • Commerce based (Flipkart) • Transaction ...
DM - Benefits • Revenues • Brand • Information and validation • Customization • Multiple channels • Instant Response (sp t...
DM – Technology and framework • Internet, Intranet, Extranet, portals • Web • Wireless technology (RF) / Networks (WLAN) •...
END
DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING AKTU - MBA (KMBMK03)

  1. 1. Introduction to Digital Marketing DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING MBA - KMBMK03 Dr. Rudresh Pandey Professor MBA – ABES EC
  2. 2. Evolution • Trade era • Production era • Product era • Sales era • Marketing era • Relationship era • Digital era “I grew up in a physical world, and I speak English. The next generation is growing up in a digital world, and they speak social”
  3. 3. Impacting Factors Interactivity Engagement Agility (dexterity) Personalization Brand Image Social Involvement
  4. 4. Techniques Search Marketing Online Advertising E-Mail Marketing E – Commerce Digital on traditional medium
  5. 5. Web 1.0 Vs Web 2.0 Information Discovery Information Retrieval Information Aggregation Marketing and selling Content Control Content structure
  6. 6. Michael Porter's Value Chain
  7. 7. Digital marketing • E- Business (1996 by IBM) – ICT in business • E- Commerce • E – Marketing (automation) Online marketing • Digital Digital marketing (also known as data-driven marketing) is an umbrella term for the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium.
  8. 8. Push Vs Pull
  9. 9. New non-linear marketing • linear marketing approach of one-way communication to • a value exchange model of mutual dialogue and benefit-sharing between provider and consumer • spread of information and awareness can occur across numerous channels, such as the blogosphere, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, and a variety of other platforms. Online communities and social networks allow individuals to easily create content and publicly publish their opinions, experiences, and thoughts and feelings about many topics and products, hyper- accelerating the diffusion of information.
  10. 10. DM - Types • Intent based marketing (search engine) • Brand Marketing (digital media formats) • Content Marketing (story) • Community based Marketing (social Community) • Partner Marketing (PR, Third party, Sponsor, touchpoints) • Communication channel marketing (All Communication channel) • Platform based marketing (Intigration)
  11. 11. DM – Business Models • Advertising based (yahoo) • Subscription based (WSJ.com) • Commerce based (Flipkart) • Transaction fee based (referrals) • Social collaboration based (facebook)
  12. 12. DM - Benefits • Revenues • Brand • Information and validation • Customization • Multiple channels • Instant Response (sp to negative customers)
  13. 13. DM – Technology and framework • Internet, Intranet, Extranet, portals • Web • Wireless technology (RF) / Networks (WLAN) • Server models • Mobile as wireless technology
  14. 14. END

