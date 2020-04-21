Successfully reported this slideshow.
Αποθηκευτικά μέσα

Παρουσίαση για τα αποθηκευτικά μέσα. Προορίζετε για την Γ τάξη του Δημοτικού σχολείου.

  1. 1. Μνήμη και αποθηκευτικά μέσα ΓΙΑΓΚΟΥ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΠΕ86 Γ΄ ΤΑΞΗ
  2. 2. Κύρια μνήμη Ram Πολλές φορές ο υπολογιστής χρειάζεται μια μνήμη για να αποθηκεύει προσωρινά δεδομένα και πληροφορίες. Σκέψου την πρόσθεση με κρατούμενο… Η΄ τον πίνακα της τάξης…
  3. 3. Η μνήμη RAM χάνει τα περιεχόμενά της όταν κλείσουμε τον υπολογιστή. Είναι δηλαδή μια ΠΡΟΣΩΡΙΝΗ μνήμη!
  4. 4. Η μνήμη RAM βρίσκεται πάνω στην μητρική πλακέτα.
  5. 5. Στην Β΄ τάξη λέγαμε ότι μέσα στην κεντρική μονάδα, βρίσκεται το μυαλό και η αποθήκη του υπολογιστή μας. Ποιο είναι το μυαλό του υπολογιστή; (Για επανάληψη) Ποια είναι η αποθήκη του υπολογιστή μας; Αποθηκευτικά μέσα
  6. 6. ΣΚΛΗΡΟΣ ΔΙΣΚΟΣ Ο σκληρός δίσκος δεν χάνει τα περιεχόμενά του όταν κλείσει ο υπολογιστής. Είναι ένα μαγνητικό μέσο και σε αυτόν αποθηκεύουμε μόνιμα πολύτιμα αρχεία όπως: •Προγράμματα •Φωτογραφίες •Έγγραφα •Παιχνίδια •Τραγούδια κ.α. Είναι δηλαδή ένα μέσο ΜΟΝΙΜΗΣ αποθήκευσης σε αντίθεση με την RAM που είναι ΠΡΟΣΩΡΙΝΗΣ.
  7. 7. ΑΛΛΑ ΑΠΟΘΗΚΕΥΤΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ Μαγνητικά Οπτικά Blue Ray CD DVD Μνήμη flash Εξωτερικός σκληρός δίσκος Δισκέτα Κάρτα μνήμης Σκληρός δίσκος
  8. 8. ΧΩΡΗΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΕΣ 1,44 ΜΒ 700 ΜΒ 4,7 GΒ DVD BLU-RAY 25 GB - 200 GB 2 GB - 1 TB 2 GB - 256 GB 500 GB – 4 TB
  9. 9. Ποιος είναι ο μεγαλύτερος εχθρός του σκληρού δίσκου;

