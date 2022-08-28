Successfully reported this slideshow.
Adrenal medulla.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Adrenal medulla.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Health & Medicine

Hormones of adrenal medulla.functions of hormones,applied aspects

Hormones of adrenal medulla.functions of hormones,applied aspects

Health & Medicine

Adrenal medulla.pptx

  1. 1. Adrenal Gland: The Adrenal Medulla
  2. 2. The student will be able to: (MUST KNOW) 1. Give the structural organization of adrenal glands. 2. Name the hormones secreted from adrenal glands. 3. List the hormones secreted from adrenal medulla. 4. Give the steps of synthesis of catecholamines. 5. Apply the knowledge of understanding metabolism of catecholamines in diagnosing the excess or deficiency of catecholamines. 6. Describe the functions of catecholamines. 7. Classify and understand the difference between the functions of epinephrine and norepinephrine, especially their cardiovascular effects. 8. Outline the role of catecholamines in fight or flight response. 9. Learn the physiological basis of features, diagnosis, and treatment of pheochromocytoma. LEARNING OBJECTIVES
  3. 3. •There are two adrenal glands, each one located at the upper pole of each kidney. • Each adrenal gland consists of two distinct endocrine glands, one surrounding the other: the inner adrenal medulla, surrounded by the outer adrenal cortex. •The adrenal cortex consists of three layers. 1. The outer zone of adrenal gland, i.e. the adrenal cortex forms about 80–90% of the total gland, the inner zone, i.e. the adrenal medulla consists of 10–20% of the gland. 2. Developmentally and functionally, these glands are two separate endocrine organs. • Adrenal cortex develops from the mesodermal tissue and secretes steroid hormones. • Adrenal medulla develops from neuroectodermal tissue related to sympathetic ganglia, and therefore secretes catecholamines. FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY
  4. 4. Fig. 112.1: Location of the adrenal (suprarenal) gland
  5. 5. The weight of each adrenal gland is about 5–10 g. The gland is highly vascular and receives blood from three sources: branches of aorta, renal arteries, and phrenic arteries. • The arterial blood enters the sinusoidal capillaries in the cortex and then drains into the medullary venules. • This arrangement exposes the medulla to the high concentration of corticosteroids secreted from the cortex BLOOD SUPPLY
  6. 6. The adrenal glands are essential for survival. In general, they play an important role in following physiological processes of the body: 1. Homeostasis of energy stores 2. Control of fluid volume and extracellular environment of cells 3. Supply of substrates for generation of ATP in the cells 4. Regulation of intermediary metabolisms 5. Control of immunological mechanisms 6. Regulation of functions of various organ systems GENERAL IMPORTANCE
  7. 7. Unlike hormones of the adrenal cortex, adrenomedullary hormones are not very essential for survival. However, they help the individual to cope with emergencies. Adrenal medulla by secreting catecholamines assists the individual to prepare for fight or flight responses and also assists in meeting the metabolic requirements of the body in hypoglycemic emergencies in addition to their effects on other systemic functions. ADRENAL MEDULLA
  8. 8. Adrenal Medulla  Medullary cells are derived from the embryonic neural crest, simply modified neurons (Chromaffin cells, also pheochromocytes).  Innervated by cholinergic preganglionic sympathetic neurons
  9. 9. Adrenal Medulla: A Modified Sympathetic Ganglion
  10. 10. The major hormones secreted from the adrenal medulla are catecholamines: 1. Epinephrine 2. Norepinephrine 3. Dopamine In addition to secretion of catecholamines, the gland also secretes following peptides: 1. Adrenomedullin 2. Enkephalins 3. β-endorphin 4. Neuropeptide-Y 5. Chromogranin ADRENOMEDULLARY HORMONES
  11. 11. Synthesis and Secretion Catecholamines are synthesized from the amino acid phenylalanine and tyrosine. 1. Conversion of tyrosine to Dopa is catalyzed by tyrosine hydroxylase and dopa to dopamine by dopa decarboxylase. 2. Norepinephrine is formed by hydroxylation and decarboxylation of tyrosine. 3. Epinephrine is formed by methylation of norepinephrine by phenylethanolamine-N-methyltransferase (PNMT). 4. After synthesis, the hormones are stored in the granules of chromaffin cells before they are secreted. SYNTHESIS, SECRETION, AND METABOLISM OF CATECHOLAMINES
  12. 12. Flowchart 112.1: Synthesis of adrenomedullary hormones.
  13. 13. Catecholamine secretion from the adrenal medulla increases in following conditions. 1. Exercise 2. Hypoglycemia 3. Trauma (physical injury) 4. Anger and anxiety 5. Pain 6. Cold. The main mechanism of secretion in these conditions is sympathetic stimulation. • Hypoglycemia is a strong stimulus for catecholamine release. REGULATION OF SECRETION
  14. 14. Flowcharts 112.2A and B: Metabolic degradation of epinephrine (A) and norepinephrine (B). METABOLISM
  15. 15. Flowchart 112.3: Steps of metabolic degradation of dopamine. DEGRADATION
  16. 16. Metabolism of Catecholamines  Two primary enzymes are involved in the degradation of catecholamines: 1. monoamine oxidase (MAO) and 2. catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT).  Urinary vanillylmandelic acid (VMA) and metanephrine are sometimes used clinically to assess the level of catecholamine production in a patient.
  17. 17. Catecholamines act on α and β receptors. There are three types of β receptors: β1, β2, and β3, and two types of α receptors: α1 and α2. 1. The α1 and α2 receptors have three subtypes each. 2. Epinephrine and norepinephrine act on both α and β receptors 3. The β1, β2, and β3 receptors are coupled to adenylylcyclase; therefore, catecholamine action through these receptors is mediated by increase in cAMP in the cell 4. The α2 receptor is coupled to inhibitory G protein; therefore, binding of catecholamines with this receptor decreases cAMP in the cells. 5. The α1 receptor is coupled to phosphatidylinositol in the membrane MECHANISM OF ACTION
  18. 18. Adrenergic Receptors  Alpha-Adrenergic Receptors  1: vasoconstriction, intestinal relaxation, uterine contraction, pupillary dilation  2: platelet aggregation,vasoconstriction,  insulin secretion  Beta-Adrenergic Receptors  1:  HR/contractility,  lipolysis,  renin secretion  2: vasodilation, bronchodilation,  glycogenolysis  3:  lipolysis,  brown fat thermogenesis
  19. 19. Functions of catecholamines 1. Effect on carbohydrate metabolism: Both of them can increase glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis and decrease glycogenesis. i. Catecholamine promote the release of glucose from liver and decrease its utilization by muscle; ii. ii. Epinepherine inhibits insulin secretion but promote glucagon secretion. 2. Effect on lipid metabolism: Both of them enhance the breakdown of TAG in adipose tissue (lipolysis). This cause increase in the free fatty acid in the circulation which are effectively utilized by the heart and muscle as fuel source. 3. Effect on physiological function: Catecholamines increase cardiac output, blood pressure and oxygen consumption. They cause smooth muscle relaxation in bronchi, GIT and blood vessels supplying skeletal muscle.
  20. 20. Exercise as an example of Adrenal Medulla activation  Exercise is similar to the “fight-or-flight” response but without the subjective element of fear.  It involves a greater adrenomedullary response (i.e., endocrine role of epinephrine) than a sympathetic nervous response (i.e., neurotransmitter role of norepinephrine).   The overall goal of the sympathoadrenal system during exercise is to meet the increased energy demands of skeletal and cardiac muscle while maintaining sufficient oxygen and glucose supply to the brain.
  21. 21. Differences between Epinephrine and Norepinephrine  Epinephrine >> norepinephrine – in terms of cardiac stimulation leading to greater cardiac output ( stimulation).  Epinephrine < norepinephrine – in terms of constriction of blood vessels – leading to increased peripheral resistance – increased arterial pressure.  Epinephrine >> norepinephrine –in terms of increasing metabolism.
  22. 22. A case study? “ A 35-year-old husband and father of three children, has been experiencing headaches and palpitations of increasing frequency and severity over the past six months. In addition, he has had periods of intense anxiety and panic attacks. What may be the probable diagnosis?
  23. 23. Pheochromocytoma  Pheochromocytoma is a tumor of the adrenal medulla that occurs due to hyperplasia of chromaffin cells.  Most of pheochromocytomas produce both epinephrine and norepinephrine. Therefore, the concentration of epinephrine and norepinephrine is very high. APPLIED PHYSIOLOGY
  24. 24. Features The most common feature is sustained hypertension. 1. The disease is associated with  increased metabolic rate,  profuse sweating,  extreme tachycardia and  high BP,  hyperglycemia, and  loss of appetite and body weight.
  25. 25. 2. In this disease, though there is continuously high secretion of catecholamines, typically there are episodes of excess catecholamine release. 3. The burst of catecholamine secretion usually occurs following rapid change in posture or the regular physiological events that stimulate the sympathetic system. 4. This manifests with severe headache, tachycardia, palpitation, extreme anxiety, perspiration, either pallor or flushing, severe rise in blood pressure, and a feeling of impending death.
  26. 26. Diagnosis Diagnosis is established by detecting increased concentration of catecholamines in blood when the patient is in recumbent and at rest. Urinary excretion of metanephrine and VMA also increases. Treatment Treatment is by surgical removal of the tumor.

