Threads The Money Chat with reQuid Isima Odeh @isimaodeh Founder, @AfricaFactsZone Felix Imafidon @feliximafidon Founder, ...
About reQuid We want you to live your dreams. You work hard for the money you earn. We advocate that you should have easy
In a tweet chat with reQuid, Isima Odeh (Founder, Africa Facts Zone) and Felix Imafidon (Founder, reQuid) share insights on:

1. The impact of coronavirus on the common man on the streets
2. The impact of the pandemic on personal finance
3. A comparison of the recent pandemic and others in history, and similar economic impact
4. Steps to take to protect one's finances
5. Sectors of the Nigerian economy that are benefitting from the pandemic
6. Other plans and financial advice to embrace

# About reQuid
reQuid is an investment marketplace that aggregates safe investments for investors across multiple risk profiles. The carefully aggregated investments at reQuid.com have rates that are preferably higher than inflation and the option to easily liquidate at any time.

reQuid Moneychat

  1. 1. Threads The Money Chat with reQuid Isima Odeh @isimaodeh Founder, @AfricaFactsZone Felix Imafidon @feliximafidon Founder, @requidapp
  2. 2. How has the coronavirus impacted the common man on the street? 1 of 6
  3. 3. How will the coronavirus pandemic impact my finances? Tweet 1 of 6 2 of 6
  4. 4. 2 How will the coronavirus pandemic impact my finances? Tweet 2 of 6
  5. 5. How will the coronavirus pandemic impact my finances? Tweet 3 of 6 2
  6. 6. How will the coronavirus pandemic impact my finances? Tweet 4 of 6 2
  7. 7. How will the coronavirus pandemic impact my finances? Tweet 5 of 6 2
  8. 8. How will the coronavirus pandemic impact my finances? Tweet 6 of 6 2
  9. 9. 3 Can we compare these times with any other similar pandemics, and economic impact? of 6
  10. 10. 4 What can I do to protect myself financially? Tweet 1 of 8 of 6
  11. 11. What can I do to protect myself financially? Tweet 2 of 8 4
  12. 12. What can I do to protect myself financially? Tweet 3 of 8 4
  13. 13. What can I do to protect myself financially? Tweet 4 of 8 4
  14. 14. What can I do to protect myself financially? Tweet 5 of 8 4
  15. 15. What can I do to protect myself financially? Tweet 6 of 8 4
  16. 16. What can I do to protect myself financially? Tweet 7 of 8 4
  17. 17. What can I do to protect myself financially? Tweet 8 of 8 4
  18. 18. 5 Are there sectors of the economy that might benefit from this? of 6
  19. 19. 6 What other plan or financial advisory service can I embrace? Tweet 1 of 7 of 6
  20. 20. Tweet 2 of 7 What other plan or financial advisory service can I embrace? 6
  21. 21. Tweet 3/4 of 7 What other plan or financial advisory service can I embrace? 6
  22. 22. Tweet 5-7 of 7 What other plan or financial advisory service can I embrace? 6
  23. 23. About reQuid We want you to live your dreams. You work hard for the money you earn. We advocate that you should have easy and affordable access to safe and carefully aggregated investment opportunities with rates that are preferably higher than inflation and the option to easily liquidate at any time. All of this on a single platform - reQuid.com

