Krok2 medicine-2016-160930213746

Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 1 1. You are a doctor on duty. A patient after a success...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 2 ng from arterial hypertension for 15 years. After recu...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 3 A. Early amniorrhea B. Primary uterine inertia C. Seco...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 4 A. Fluorine B. Copper C. Nickel D. Iodine E. Cesium 24...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 5 0,8 in the left eye, 0,7 in the right eye. The worker ...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 6 reddening, burning, and sensation of a foreign body in...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 7 A. Autoimmune thyroiditis B. Diffuse toxic goiter C. T...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 8 a hyperechogenic growth 1,5 cm in diameter, which reﬂe...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 9 district doctor with a task to determine the pathologi...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 10 30 · 109/l, ESR- 22 mm/hour. What approach would be m...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 11 A. Ascaris B. Guinea worm C. Filariidae D. Cysticercu...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 12 A. Uterine rupture B. Initial uterine rupture C. Thre...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 13 A. Difﬁcult delivery of the head and shoulders B. You...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 14 puruent discharge from the nipple. Objecti- vely: Ps-...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 15 hemihypalgesia. Make the preliminary di- agnosis: A. ...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 16 the heart reveals extremely mufﬂed sounds, percussion...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 17 called on duty to another accident locati- on; theref...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 18 psychopathologic syndrome: A. Derealization B. Depers...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 19 Liver is not enlarged. ECG shows signs of hypertrophy...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 20 artery, tachycardia. What additional exami- nation me...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 21 A. Mechanical jaundice B. Hepatocellular jaundice C. ...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 22 g/l, WBCs- 9, 5 · 109/l, stab neutrophils - 5%, segme...
Крок 2 Medicine (англомовний варiант, iноземнi студенти) 2016 рiк 23 agnosis is most likely? A. Breast cancer B. Lacteal c...
