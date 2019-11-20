Successfully reported this slideshow.
ナイサイ1回目1
ナイサイ1回目 完了2
水・雷1回目 移動3
水・雷 爆発1回目 ※雷が近接だった場合、 雷近接はボスタゲサ内で移動 4
ミサイル・地雷 氷・カウント 移動ルート 遠隔ルート 知らないので省略 5
地雷回収しつつ チェイサーを1番に誘導 ミサイル・地雷 氷・カウント 移動ルート6
ナイサイ2回目 外遠隔：STへ 内遠隔：隣Hへ 内近接：MTへ 外近接：隣Hへ 7
ナイサイ2回目 完了8
水・雷2回目 移動ルート 近接・デバフなしヒラの移動は 【遠隔の移動が終わってから】 爆発ギリまでジャスティスをボコそう 9
水・雷 爆発2回目10
シールド・火炎放射 移動 近接はチェイサーに ついていけばOK 遠隔は火炎放射避ける 11
シールド・火炎放射 移動完了12
シールド・火炎放射 ・シールド 近接はタゲサ外 STはタゲサ内 13
ナイサイ3回目 移動 仮判決で指定されたもの14
ナイサイ3回目 完了 MTはナイサイ終えたら 氷柱裏にジャスティス誘導15
水・雷 爆発3回目 水低下DPSは水・雷に巻き込まれない位置取り ※個人で調整（現段階） MTは誘導終えたらCの上 16
最終整列 移動 3回目水担当のヒラは DPSの後を追うこと STはチェイサーを氷対面に誘導 竜＞侍＞レンジ＞キャスの順でひとりずつ動く事 氷＞α＞β＞γ＞δの順に並ぶ （氷＞α＞β＞γ＞δの順に並ぶ） 17
最終整列 STは最後 18
結審 STは最後 19
最終整列 ※別パターン STは最後 20
結審 ※別パターン STは最後 21
MT/STフォトン ダブルロケットパンチ スーパージャンプ誘導 22 ダブルロケットパンチ MT/ST頭割り 物理 スーパージャンプ誘導 ※一番遠い人に ジャスティス飛んでくる
MT/STフォトン ダブルロケットパンチ スーパージャンプ誘導 23 ダブルロケットパンチ MT/ST頭割り 物理 スーパージャンプ誘導 ※一番遠い人に ジャスティス飛んでくる
スーパージャンプ誘導24 スーパージャンプ 範囲内にノックバック＋物理 対象者はノックバックしない 他7人は外周ギリに集合
アポカリプティクレイ25 アポカリプティクレイ スーパージャンプ直後、180度 回転して継続AoEを放ち続ける 他7人は外周ギリに集合 一応横に逃げる
アポカリプティクレイ26 アポカリプティクレイ スーパージャンプ直後、180度 回転して継続AoEを放ち続ける 他7人は外周ギリに集合 一応横に逃げる
アポカリプティクレイ終了後27 他7人は外周ギリに集合 2連竜巻来るので戻る
2連竜巻28 2連竜巻 集合
時間切れ詠唱29
×