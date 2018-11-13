Emerging Markets - Asia - Analysis and Commentary

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ASIA-PACIFIC GROWTH AND BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES BY: PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA DATE: NOVEMBER 13, 2018
  2. 2. SUMMARY • Canada needs to continue to expand trade and investment agreements with emerging markets in Asia.
  3. 3. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  4. 4. AGENDA • Asia – Pacific Economic Growth • Canada and Asia-Pacific • India and Canada • USA and LNG
  5. 5. ISSUES • Canada regulatory processes have led to cancellations of LNG and Oil Sands projects • USA will net exporter of Energy by 2020 • Canada needs to put more focus on Trade and Investment with Asia. • Many Asian countries have both government corruption and poor track record on human rights.
  6. 6. ASIA- PACIFIC GROWTH SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.STATISTA. COM/STATISTICS/796245/ GDP-OF-THE-ASEAN- COUNTRIES/
  7. 7. ASIAN GDP BY COUNTRY Source - https://countryeconomy.com/countries/groups/asean
  8. 8. CANADA TRADE WITH ASIA-PACIFIC
  9. 9. BLOG - INDIA • http://www.theguardian.com/business/2016/jan/20/india-will-step-up-as-chinas-economy-slows-says-josh- frydenberg • http://nextbigfuture.com/2016/01/india-will-take-longer-than-ten- years.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+blogspot%2Fadvancedna no+%28nextbigfuture%29 • India will become a key trading partner for Canada. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEw0pC89gZU • Here is the latest on India and Canada Trade/Investment: • http://ecocidealert.com/?p=16829 – There is 2010 FTA deal, but there are things required to be settled as part of finalizing the deal. • https://www.asiapacific.ca/news/canada-gains-market-access-pork-india • http://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2016/01/18/wynne-downplays-browns-india-visit-as-her-trade-mission- looms.html • • India is key market for exports and should be the focus of future trade/investment deals.
  10. 10. USA AND LNG Source - https://www.cnbc.com/2017/11/08/trumps-china-trip-is-a-test-for-us-natural-gas-exports.html
  11. 11. SOLUTIONS • Canada needs to stop pushing its social agenda as Asian Countries are not interested with Trudeau’s social agenda • Asian economies needs raw materials, like potash or oil or nickel or lithium or copper or aluminum. Canada lacks the capacity to export • India and China are the biggest economy. Canada has less than cordial relations with both China and India. • Canada needs to sign appropriate FIPA deals with countries. • Trans Pacific Trading pact needs to be approved by parliament.
  12. 12. OTHER SOURCES • Foreign Policy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/trudeau-has-set- canadas-foreign-affairs-and-policies-back-decades • World Economy – Threats and Risks - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/world-economy-threats-and-risk- to-growth • Global Protectionism - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/why-do- we-need-the-wto or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/wto-and- protectionism-september-2018

