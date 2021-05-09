Successfully reported this slideshow.
Che cosa è una Macchina di Turing? o Nel 1936 il matematico inglese Alan Turing propose l'idea di una macchina immaginaria...
o Il nastro può essere immaginato come un nastro di carta di lunghezza infinita, diviso in quadratini dette celle. o Ogni ...
Ad ogni passo, la macchina legge un simbolo sul nastro e in accordo al suo stato interno corrente: 1) Decide il suo prossi...
o Il comportamento di una MdT può essere programmato definendo un insieme di regole, o quintuple, del tipo: (stato-interno...
o La quintupla (1, B, 0, A, >) indica invece che se la macchina si trova nello stato interno 1 e legge sul nastro il simbo...
o Si noti che la scrittura del simbolo speciale "-" corrisponde a cancellare il contenuto di una cella. o Ad esempio la qu...
Vediamo adesso come una MdT effettua i suoi calcoli. o Inizialmente, il nastro contiene una sequenza finita di simboli, de...
  1. 1. Turing e la Turing Machine Pizzano Giulio IAcat
  2. 2. Che cosa è una Macchina di Turing? o Nel 1936 il matematico inglese Alan Turing propose l'idea di una macchina immaginaria che fosse capace di eseguire ogni tipo di calcolo su numeri e simboli. o Una macchina di Turing (MdT) è definita da un insieme di regole che definiscono il comportamento della macchina su un nastro di input-output (lettura e scrittura). Macchina di Turing
  3. 3. o Il nastro può essere immaginato come un nastro di carta di lunghezza infinita, diviso in quadratini dette celle. o Ogni cella contiene un simbolo oppure è vuota. o Una MdT ha una testina che si sposta lungo il nastro leggendo, scrivendo oppure cancellando simboli nelle celle del nastro. La macchina analizza il nastro, una cella alla volta, iniziando dalla cella che contiene il simbolo più a sinistra nel nastro.
  4. 4. Ad ogni passo, la macchina legge un simbolo sul nastro e in accordo al suo stato interno corrente: 1) Decide il suo prossimo stato interno, e 2) Scrive un simbolo sul nastro e decide se spostare o meno la testina a sinistra o a destra di una posizione. Come per uno stato della mente di un essere umano, lo stato interno di una MdT definisce l'ambiente in cui una decisione viene presa. Una MdT può avere solo un numero finito di stati.
  5. 5. o Il comportamento di una MdT può essere programmato definendo un insieme di regole, o quintuple, del tipo: (stato-interno-corrente, simbolo-letto, prossimo-stato-interno, simbolo-scritto, direzione) o Per esempio la quintupla (0, A, 1, B, -) indica che se la macchina si trova nello stato interno 0 e legge sul nastro il simbolo A, allora passa nello stato interno 1, scrive B sul nastro e non sposta la testina di lettura.
  6. 6. o La quintupla (1, B, 0, A, >) indica invece che se la macchina si trova nello stato interno 1 e legge sul nastro il simbolo B, allora passa nello stato interno 0, scrive A sul nastro e si sposta di una posizione a destra. o Se ci si vuole spostare senza modificare il contenuto del nastro si può scrivere il simbolo appena letto utilizzando una quintupla analoga alla seguente: (1, B, 0, B, >).
  7. 7. o Si noti che la scrittura del simbolo speciale "-" corrisponde a cancellare il contenuto di una cella. o Ad esempio la quintupla (1, A, 2, -, -) indica che se la macchina si trova nello stato 1 e legge il simbolo A, allora passa nello stato 2 e cancella il simbolo A dal nastro, non spostando la testina di lettura. o Il simbolo "-" viene quindi utilizzato sia per rappresentare la cella vuota che per denotare il mancato movimento della testina. o Si noti che una MdT può compiere un'azione anche quando incontra la cella vuota. o Ad esempio la quintupla (2, -, 2, -, <) indica che se la macchina si trova nello stato 2 e legge una cella vuota allora lascia invariato il contenuto della cella e si sposta di una posizione a sinistra rimanendo nello stesso stato. o Si noti infine che un insieme di quintuple associa ad ogni coppia: stato- interno-corrente, simbolo-letto al più una tripla: prossimo-stato-interno, simbolo-scritto, direzione.
  8. 8. Vediamo adesso come una MdT effettua i suoi calcoli. o Inizialmente, il nastro contiene una sequenza finita di simboli, detta sequenza di ingresso. o La MdT è nel suo stato interno iniziale 0 con la testina posizionata sul simbolo più a sinistra nel nastro. o A partire da questa configurazione iniziale, la MdT effettua una serie di azioni seguendo rigorosamente il suo insieme di regole. o Se la macchina raggiunge uno stato interno per cui non esiste nessuna quintupla per la coppia: stato-interno- corrente, simbolo-letto, allora la MdT si ferma e termina la sua computazione.

