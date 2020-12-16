Pustyni zoology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Аридный климат. Особенности животного населения пустынь Австралии. Подготовили: Студентки 5 курса Биолого-химического факу...
Пустыня - ... - экосистема, функционирующая в условиях аридного климата - природная зона, характеризующаяся равнинной пове...
Общие климатические особенности пустынь. ● Ничтожная влажность воздуха (испаряемость в десятки раз больше выпадающих осадк...
География
Общая характеристика Гидротермический режим: преобладание испарения над осадками, сухость воздуха, дефицит влаги в почве, ...
Количество осадков в разных пустынных регионах и внутри них изменяется от 200-150 до 50 - 40 мм в год, вплоть до полного и...
Растительность Морфофизиологические адаптации растений к аридным условиям определяются дефицитом влаги, бедностью почв, ча...
Суккуленты - экологическая группа - не связаны общим происхождением стеблевые (запасание влаги в тканях стебля) листовые (...
Саксаул - одно из самых замечательных растений пустыни. «Лес без тени» — так часто говорят про заросли саксаула, но тень в...
Общие адаптации животных пустынь ● 1. Быстрое передвижение. ● 2. Ночной образ жизни. ● 3. Летняя спячка или состояние анаб...
Ящерица-круглоголовка Phrynocephalus mystaceu ● Изменять свою окраску в зависимости от того, насколько светел или темен гр...
В связи с передвижением по сыпучему субстрату у некоторых животных имеются особые приспособления: щеточки из роговых чешуе...
Глаза, уши и ноздри пустынных животных часто имеют особое строение, предохраняющее их от попадания песка или пыли. У пусты...
Camelus bactrianus двугорбого верблюда ● Приспособлены к использованию метаболической воды: получают ее путем расщепления ...
Особенности животного населения пустынь Австралии. Пустынные и аридные территории Австалии в основном расположены на север...
Растительность - ксерофитные злаки (спинифекс, акация густоцветковая, эвкалипты и др.) Издали заросли спинифекса можно при...
Акация Камбаги (Гиджи, Acacia cambagei)
Триодия, триодия Базедова
Халоскария
Monachather paradoxus
Видовой эндемизм достигает 90% - Много эндемичных групп родового ранга, и имеется ряд эндемичных или субэндемичных семейст...
- Отмершей растительностью питаются жуки- чернотелки Tenebrionidae и термиты Tumulitermes, Psammotermes. - К растительнояд...
Phanerocerus testudo
Земноводные Представители семейства Свистуны (пустынная австралийская жаба Chiroleptes platicephalus, лягушковидная жаба L...
Пресмыкающиеся - обычны представители семейства сцин- ковые - полосатый сцинк Egernia striata; гекконовые - толстохвостый ...
Птицы Leipoa ocellata Accipiter fasciatus
Плацентарные млекопитающие - мышевидные грызуны - самый крупный хищник Австралии: собака динго - завезённые человеком виды...
Сумчатые млекопитающие - экологически замещают плацентарных Dasyurus geoffroii Macropus rufus
Рудалл-Ривер - национальный парк Сумчатая куницаЯщерица молох Игольчатый дьявол (молох) довольно разборчив в еде и питаетс...
Улуру-Ката Тьюта - около 400 видов растений - 150 видов птиц синеязыкий сцинк перенти (гигантский варан)
Самой ядовитой змеей на планете, которая живет на суше (а это замечание очень важно!), считается тайпан Кенгуровая крыса P...
Австралийская авдотка Кроличий бандикут Страус Эму
Пустыня Симпсон - 143 000 км² Гребнехвостая сумчатая мышь
Опустынивание - ... - или дезертификация — деградация земель в аридных, полуаридных и засушливых областях земного шара, вы...
Глобальные процессы
