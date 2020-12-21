Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pengangkutan di Bandar Alor Setar
LMCP2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR
  1. 1. PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ BIN O.K. RAHMAT PELAJAR : NASUHA BINTI PISHOL (A170368)
  2. 2.  Sediakan dalam bentuk slide berkenaan dengan pengangkutan di bandar atau kampung anda. Anda digalakkan memasukkan gambar-gambar dan rajah-rajah dalam laporan anda
  3. 3. - Alor setar merupakan bandar terbesar dan bandar utama di negeri Kedah - Bandaraya ini menempatkan kompleks pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan, Bandar Muadzam Shah di Anak Bukit yang merupakan pusat pentadbiran bagi daerah Kota Setar - Bandar ini sentiasa sibuk dengan pelbagai aktiviti, justeru itu sudah tentu terdapat pengangkutan awam yang digunakan
  4. 4.  Kemudahan pengangkutan awam yang terdapat di sekitar Alor setar adalah sama seperti pengangkutan di bandar-bandar utama yang lain. Pengangkutan berikut seperti :-  Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM), Electric Train Servive (ETS), teksi, bus dan feri  Selain itu, terdapat juga kemudahan lapangan terbang yang terdekat iaitu Lapangan Terbang Sultan Muadzam Shah di Kepala Batas, Alor Setar  Dengan adanya perkhidmatan-perkhidmatan ini telah memudahkan masyarakat untuk bergerak ke destinasi yang dituju dengan menggunakan sistem pengangkutan yang disediakan oleh pihak kerajaan
  5. 5. Pengangkutan di Bandar Alor Setar

