Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 1 Faculty of Dental Sciences
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 2 Faculty of Dental Sciences Necrosis and Degeneration Presented by Minnu Joe Ida...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 3 Faculty of Dental Sciences CONTENTS • INTRODUCTION • CAUSES OF CELL INJURY • ME...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 4 Faculty of Dental Sciences What happens when a cell under homeostasis undergo s...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 5 Faculty of Dental Sciences©M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 5
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 6 Faculty of Dental Sciences Causes Of Cell Injury Genetic •Developmental defect...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 7 Faculty of Dental Sciences Acquired- due to alteration in the external environ...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 8 Faculty of Dental Sciences Mechanisms of cell injury
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 9 Faculty of Dental Sciences Irreversibilty 1. The inability to correct mitochond...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 10 Faculty of Dental Sciences Causes of Impaired energy production HYPOGLYCEMIA H...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 11 Faculty of Dental Sciences
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 12 Faculty of Dental Sciences Effects of defective energy production Intra cellul...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 13 Faculty of Dental Sciences Reversible injury / Degeneration: Definition : • Th...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 14 Faculty of Dental Sciences Ultra structural changes of reversible injury
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 15 Faculty of Dental Sciences Morphologic patterns of reversible injury • Cellula...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 16 Faculty of Dental Sciences Cellular swelling
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 17 Faculty of Dental Sciences •Leukoedema •Lichen planus
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 18 Faculty of Dental Sciences Fatty change (steatosis)
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 19 Faculty of Dental Sciences Hyaline change •Extracellular •Intracellular
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 20 Faculty of Dental Sciences Amyloidosis
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 21 Faculty of Dental Sciences Congo red staining Amyloid : pink to red Nucleus: b...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 22 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pathologic calcification • Deposition of calcium sa...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 23 Faculty of Dental Sciences Dystrophic calcification Of aortic valves Periapica...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 24 Faculty of Dental Sciences Metastatic calcification Gross pathology and histol...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 25 Faculty of Dental Sciences NECROSIS • Definition It refers to the death of a g...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 26 Faculty of Dental Sciences Morphology of necrosis • The changes that involve t...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 27 Faculty of Dental Sciences • discontinuities in plasma and organelle membranes...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 28 Faculty of Dental Sciences Nuclear changes
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 29 Faculty of Dental Sciences
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 30 Faculty of Dental Sciences Types of Necrosis Coagulative necrosis Liquefactive...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 31 Faculty of Dental Sciences Coagulative necrosis • basic tissue architecture is...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 32 Faculty of Dental Sciences Histology of renal infarct Eosinophilic cytoplasm
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 33 Faculty of Dental Sciences Liquefactive necrosis • bacterial / fungal infectio...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 34 Faculty of Dental Sciences • The necrotic liquid -pus. • Cyst • gliosis -brain...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 35 Faculty of Dental Sciences Caseous necrosis • foci of tuberculous infection • ...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 36 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pulmonary TB – Caseous necrosis
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 37 Faculty of Dental Sciences Fat necrosis • Breast • Omental and Mesentric fat i...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 38 Faculty of Dental Sciences The areas of chalky white deposits represent foci o...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 39 Faculty of Dental Sciences Fibrinoid necrosis • Immune reactions involving blo...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 40 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pathological changes associated with necrosis • Acu...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 41 Faculty of Dental Sciences Fate of necrotic tissue Acute inflammation subsides...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 42 Faculty of Dental Sciences Necrotising Periodontal Diseases • Necrotising Ulce...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 43 Faculty of Dental Sciences Nomenclature Ulceromembranous gingivitis Trench mou...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 44 Faculty of Dental Sciences Clinical features  NUG • Ulcerated necrotic papill...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 45 Faculty of Dental Sciences NUP • Involves PDL, alveolar bone • Loss of attach...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 46 Faculty of Dental Sciences NS • beyond MGJ • Immunocompromised individuals • ...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 47 Faculty of Dental Sciences Clinical course of the disease by Pindborg et al Er...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 48 Faculty of Dental Sciences Stages of oral necrotising disease by Horning & Coh...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 49 Faculty of Dental Sciences Etiology • Plaut & Vincent : fusiform bacillus & sp...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 50 Faculty of Dental Sciences • Poor oral hygiene • Pre existing gingivitis • Smo...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 51 Faculty of Dental Sciences Diagnosis • Based on clinical findings • Bacterial...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 52 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pulp necrosis and Periodontitis Necrosis of pulp Bo...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 53 Faculty of Dental Sciences Endodontic Rx complications – periodontal defects ...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 54 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pontes et al • accidental injection of sodium hypoc...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 55 Faculty of Dental Sciences OsteoNecrosis of Jaw (ONJ) in patients treated with...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 56 Faculty of Dental Sciences Perrotta et al , 2010 • Hyperactive osteoclastic bo...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 57 Faculty of Dental Sciences Degenerative periodontal diseases and oral osteonec...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 58 Faculty of Dental Sciences Orthodontic forces and periodontal ligament degener...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 59 Faculty of Dental Sciences  Pressure side - narrowing of PDL space & deformat...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 60 Faculty of Dental Sciences Orthodontic forces and periodontal ligament degener...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 61 Faculty of Dental Sciences Lowney et al • quantity of paradental TNF , found i...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 62 Faculty of Dental Sciences Bruxism and Periodontium
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 63 Faculty of Dental Sciences Bruxism and Periodontium When inflammation extends ...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 64 Faculty of Dental Sciences Macapanpan and Weinmann, 1954 Reported that excessi...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 65 Faculty of Dental Sciences Free gingival graft and necrosis Lopez et al,2013 •...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 66 Faculty of Dental Sciences Tissue damages caused by lasers •Result from the th...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 67 Faculty of Dental Sciences •It is important, therefore, to recognise the facto...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 68 Faculty of Dental Sciences CONCLUSION Knowledge of the etiology, mechanism and...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 69 Faculty of Dental Sciences References • Pathologic basis of diseases 8th ed –R...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 70 Faculty of Dental Sciences • Lowney, J.J., Norton, L.A., Shafer, D.M. and Ross...
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 71 Faculty of Dental Sciences • Lavigne, G.J., Khoury, S., Abe, S., Yamaguchi, T....
© Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 72 Faculty of Dental Sciences
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Necrosis and degeneration

13 views

Published on

Necrosis and degeneration periodontology

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Necrosis and degeneration

  1. 1. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 1 Faculty of Dental Sciences
  2. 2. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 2 Faculty of Dental Sciences Necrosis and Degeneration Presented by Minnu Joe Ida Dept of Periodontics Guided by Dr. Bhavya Dept of Periodontics
  3. 3. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 3 Faculty of Dental Sciences CONTENTS • INTRODUCTION • CAUSES OF CELL INJURY • MECHANISMS OF CELL INJURY • DEGENERATION – Causes of impaired energy production – Effects of defective energy production – Ultrastructural changes of degeneration – Patterns of degeneration • NECROSIS – Morphology – Electron microscopy – Types • NECROTISING PERIODONTAL DISEASES – NUG, NUP, NS • RECENT STUDIES • CONCLUSION • REFERRENCES
  4. 4. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 4 Faculty of Dental Sciences What happens when a cell under homeostasis undergo stress ?
  5. 5. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 5 Faculty of Dental Sciences©M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 5
  6. 6. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 6 Faculty of Dental Sciences Causes Of Cell Injury Genetic •Developmental defects •Cytogenetic(karyotypic) defects •Single gene defects •Multifactorial inheritance disorders
  7. 7. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 7 Faculty of Dental Sciences Acquired- due to alteration in the external environment of cells by many injurious agents such as 1. Hypoxia and Ischemia 2. Physical agents 3. Chemical agents and drugs 4. Microbial agents 5. Immunologic reactions 6. Nutritional derangements 7. Aging 8. Iatrogenic factors
  8. 8. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 8 Faculty of Dental Sciences Mechanisms of cell injury
  9. 9. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 9 Faculty of Dental Sciences Irreversibilty 1. The inability to correct mitochondrial dysfunction 2. Profound disturbances in membrane function
  10. 10. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 10 Faculty of Dental Sciences Causes of Impaired energy production HYPOGLYCEMIA HYPOXIA ENZYME INHIBITION UNCOUPLING OF OXIDATIVE PHOSPHORYLATION
  11. 11. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 11 Faculty of Dental Sciences
  12. 12. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 12 Faculty of Dental Sciences Effects of defective energy production Intra cellular accumulation of water and electrolysis Changes in organelles Anaerobic metabolism
  13. 13. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 13 Faculty of Dental Sciences Reversible injury / Degeneration: Definition : • The gradual deterioration of specific tissues, cells, or organs with impairment or loss of function, caused by injury, disease or aging. or • the accumulation of metabolites or other substances in a cell damaged by preceding injury.
  14. 14. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 14 Faculty of Dental Sciences Ultra structural changes of reversible injury
  15. 15. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 15 Faculty of Dental Sciences Morphologic patterns of reversible injury • Cellular swelling • Fatty change • Hyaline change • Amyloidosis • Pathologic calcification – Dystrophic calcification – Metastatic calcification
  16. 16. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 16 Faculty of Dental Sciences Cellular swelling
  17. 17. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 17 Faculty of Dental Sciences •Leukoedema •Lichen planus
  18. 18. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 18 Faculty of Dental Sciences Fatty change (steatosis)
  19. 19. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 19 Faculty of Dental Sciences Hyaline change •Extracellular •Intracellular
  20. 20. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 20 Faculty of Dental Sciences Amyloidosis
  21. 21. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 21 Faculty of Dental Sciences Congo red staining Amyloid : pink to red Nucleus: blue In Polarizing Microscope: Red to green bifringence
  22. 22. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 22 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pathologic calcification • Deposition of calcium salts, together with smaller amounts of Mg, Fe and other mineral salts is called pathologic calcification. 1. Dystrophic calcification 2. Metastatic calcification
  23. 23. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 23 Faculty of Dental Sciences Dystrophic calcification Of aortic valves Periapical and Pulpal pathosis
  24. 24. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 24 Faculty of Dental Sciences Metastatic calcification Gross pathology and histology of lung of a Pt with high serum calcium level (hypercalcemia)
  25. 25. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 25 Faculty of Dental Sciences NECROSIS • Definition It refers to the death of a group of contiguous cells within a living tissue or organ, followed by morphological changes within the cell that affect both the nucleus and cytoplasm.
  26. 26. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 26 Faculty of Dental Sciences Morphology of necrosis • The changes that involve the necrotic cell are : a) Increase in the eosinophilia. b) more glassy & homogenous appearance. c) The cytoplasm becomes vacoulated.
  27. 27. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 27 Faculty of Dental Sciences • discontinuities in plasma and organelle membranes. • marked dilation of mitochondria • disruption of lysosomes • intracytoplasmic myelin figures • profound nuclear changes By electron microscopy
  28. 28. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 28 Faculty of Dental Sciences Nuclear changes
  29. 29. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 29 Faculty of Dental Sciences
  30. 30. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 30 Faculty of Dental Sciences Types of Necrosis Coagulative necrosis Liquefactive necrosis Caseous necrosis Fat necrosis Fibrinoid necrosis
  31. 31. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 31 Faculty of Dental Sciences Coagulative necrosis • basic tissue architecture is preserved for atleast several days. • The foci - pale, firm and slightly swollen • more yellowish, softer and shrunken • Denaturation of structural proteins and enzymes • infarcts of solid organs except the brain
  32. 32. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 32 Faculty of Dental Sciences Histology of renal infarct Eosinophilic cytoplasm
  33. 33. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 33 Faculty of Dental Sciences Liquefactive necrosis • bacterial / fungal infections • autolysis or heterolysis predominates protein denaturation • cerebral infarcts Focus of liquefactive necrosis in liver
  34. 34. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 34 Faculty of Dental Sciences • The necrotic liquid -pus. • Cyst • gliosis -brain • proliferating fibroblasts abscess cavity. Liquefactic necrosis of the brain Cerebral infarction leading to encephalomalacia
  35. 35. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 35 Faculty of Dental Sciences Caseous necrosis • foci of tuberculous infection • caseous - friable yellow white appearance of the area of necrosis.
  36. 36. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 36 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pulmonary TB – Caseous necrosis
  37. 37. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 37 Faculty of Dental Sciences Fat necrosis • Breast • Omental and Mesentric fat in cases of acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis.
  38. 38. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 38 Faculty of Dental Sciences The areas of chalky white deposits represent foci of fat necrosis with calcium soap formation (saponification) at sites of lipid breakdown in the mesentry. Fat necrosis in acute pancreatitis
  39. 39. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 39 Faculty of Dental Sciences Fibrinoid necrosis • Immune reactions involving blood vessels. • Ag –Ab complexes are deposited in the walls of arteries. • Fibrinoid (fibrin- like).
  40. 40. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 40 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pathological changes associated with necrosis • Acute inflammation with neutrophils infiltration • Healing by regeneration or organization • Calcification • Gangrene of necrotic tissue if it is infected by putrefactive organisms
  41. 41. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 41 Faculty of Dental Sciences Fate of necrotic tissue Acute inflammation subsides Macrophages, lymphocytes & plasma cells Formation of granulation tissue Heterolysis/ Autolysis Phagocytosis Collagen formation Scar formation
  42. 42. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 42 Faculty of Dental Sciences Necrotising Periodontal Diseases • Necrotising Ulcerative Gingivitis (NUG) • Necrotising Ulcerative Periodontitis (NUP) • Necrotising Stomatitis (NS) • Various stages of same disease process ( Horning & Cohen 1995 )
  43. 43. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 43 Faculty of Dental Sciences Nomenclature Ulceromembranous gingivitis Trench mouth ( Pickard 1973,Johnson & Engel 1986, Horning & Cohen 1995) Phagedenic ginigvitis fusospirillosis Fusospirochetal periodontitis Vincent’s gingivostomatitis
  44. 44. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 44 Faculty of Dental Sciences Clinical features  NUG • Ulcerated necrotic papilla • Interproximal craters • Linear erythema • Pseudomembranous slough • Spontaneous gingival hemorrhage • Halitosis
  45. 45. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 45 Faculty of Dental Sciences NUP • Involves PDL, alveolar bone • Loss of attachment • Sequestrum formation. May involve facial cortical bone
  46. 46. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 46 Faculty of Dental Sciences NS • beyond MGJ • Immunocompromised individuals • Hiv seropositive & malnuorished • Severe suppression of CD4 cells • Oro-antral fistula and osteitis • Similar to cancrum oris (Noma).
  47. 47. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 47 Faculty of Dental Sciences Clinical course of the disease by Pindborg et al Erosion of Tip of interdental papilla Marginal gingiva Attached gingiva Bone exposure
  48. 48. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 48 Faculty of Dental Sciences Stages of oral necrotising disease by Horning & Cohen Stage 1 • Necrosis of tip of interdental papilla Stage 2 • Necrosis of entire papilla Stage 3 • Necrosis extending to gingival margin Stage 4 • Necrosis extending to attached gingiva Stage 5 • Necrosis extending to labial and buccal mucosa Stage 6 • Necrosis exposing alveolar bone Stage 7 • Necrosis perforating skin of cheek
  49. 49. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 49 Faculty of Dental Sciences Etiology • Plaut & Vincent : fusiform bacillus & spirochetal organism • Loesche et al : P.intermedia,treponema sp., selenomonas sp. & fosubacterium sp. • Chung et al : increased antibody titres for spirochetes & P.intermedia in NUG Pts. • Spirochetes and fusobacteria - epithelium (Heylings 1967) • endotoxins (Kristoffersen et al 1970) • Spirochetes - connective tissue (Listgarten 1965) Role of microorganism • NUG not found in well nourished individuals with fully functioning immune system • immuno suppression • Cohen et al : marked depression in PMNL chemotaxis and phagocytosis Role of host response
  50. 50. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 50 Faculty of Dental Sciences • Poor oral hygiene • Pre existing gingivitis • Smoking : Pindborg et al : 98% of his patients with NUG were smokers that the frequency of disease increases with increased exposure to smoking • Injury to gingiva Local predisposing factor • Malnutrition • Immunodeficiency • Debilitating diseases : AIDS, syphilis, anemia, leukemia, ulcerative colitis, blood dyscrasias • Psychological stress and sleep deprivation • Alcohol & drug abuse Systemic predisposing factors
  51. 51. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 51 Faculty of Dental Sciences Diagnosis • Based on clinical findings • Bacterial studies are useful in differential diagnosis Treatment • Antibiotic therapy : metronidazole 250mg TID (Loesche et al 1982) reduces acute pain and promotes rapid healing (Scully et al) • H2O2 (3%) is used for debridement in necrotic areas and also used as mouth rinse [1:1 - H2O2 (3%) and warm water]
  52. 52. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 52 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pulp necrosis and Periodontitis Necrosis of pulp Bone resorption Periodontal lesions abscess Cyst/granuloma Lateral/accessory canal lesion
  53. 53. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 53 Faculty of Dental Sciences Endodontic Rx complications – periodontal defects Perforations Resorption • Internal • External Vertical root fractures
  54. 54. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 54 Faculty of Dental Sciences Pontes et al • accidental injection of sodium hypochlorite into the lingual gingiva of a female patient - gingival and bone necrosis
  55. 55. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 55 Faculty of Dental Sciences OsteoNecrosis of Jaw (ONJ) in patients treated with bisphosphonates (BPNs) Suppression of bone turn over Infection Tissue hypoxia Cellular toxicity MOA of BPNs
  56. 56. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 56 Faculty of Dental Sciences Perrotta et al , 2010 • Hyperactive osteoclastic bone resorption • Direct cytotoxic effect of BPNs on bone tissue • Induction of osteocyte cell death Brooks et al, 2015 • BPNs related osteonecrosis of hard palate after the harvesting of a subepithelial connective tissue graft for treatment of ginigval recession in the mandible • Medical history of BPNs
  57. 57. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 57 Faculty of Dental Sciences Degenerative periodontal diseases and oral osteonecrosis Baldi et al , 2008 • Chronic degenerative dentistry diseases including periodontal diseases and oral osteonecrosis --- environmental genotoxic risk factors and genetics of individual • genes encoding metalloproteinases (periodontal tissue remodelling and degradation), cytokines(inflammation), prothrombin and DNA repair activities
  58. 58. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 58 Faculty of Dental Sciences Orthodontic forces and periodontal ligament degeneration Vinod Krishnan et al, 2006 • Cellular, molecular and tissue level reactions to orthodontic forces • orthodontic forces induce remodelling of PDL and gingival connective tissue matrices Rygh & Brudvick • great increase in vascularity in areas of PDL tension. • beyond a certain level of stress, the vascular supply to the PDL decreases, with cell death occuring between stretched fibres
  59. 59. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 59 Faculty of Dental Sciences  Pressure side - narrowing of PDL space & deformation of the alveolar crest bone .  Light pressure - direct bone resorption  Heavy forces - hyalinisation  Tissue changes in compressed PDL – – edema – gradual obliteration of blood vessels – breakdown of the walls of veins – leakage of blood constituents into the extravascular space Orthodontic forces and periodontal ligament degeneretion
  60. 60. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 60 Faculty of Dental Sciences Orthodontic forces and periodontal ligament degeneretion • Fibroblasts – Moderate swelling of ER – Formation of vacuoles – Rupture & loss of cytoplasm Attal et al • periodontal vasculature showed similar changes in pressure and tension areas • large diameter vessels are unaffected by mechanical loading
  61. 61. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 61 Faculty of Dental Sciences Lowney et al • quantity of paradental TNF , found in human gingival sulcus , is elevated during tooth movement
  62. 62. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 62 Faculty of Dental Sciences Bruxism and Periodontium
  63. 63. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 63 Faculty of Dental Sciences Bruxism and Periodontium When inflammation extends to supporting periodontal tissues, plaque induced inflammation enters the zone influenced by occlusion which Glickman has called as zone of co-destruction
  64. 64. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 64 Faculty of Dental Sciences Macapanpan and Weinmann, 1954 Reported that excessive pressure and tension produce alterations in PDL Inflammation is passed to the altered area and resulted in necrosis of periodontium. This necrotic tissue would act as a barrier preventing inflammation from extending in to underlying periodontal tissues. Postulated that when inflammation spreads beyond marginal gingiva and when combined with occlusal trauma , they become interrelated co- destructive factors in periodontitis
  65. 65. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 65 Faculty of Dental Sciences Free gingival graft and necrosis Lopez et al,2013 • very thin graft has great chances of necrosis and exposure of the receptor area • However, if the graft is very thick, its superficial layer may be at risk, since the excess of tissue will hinder an adequate nutrition Mormann et al 1981 • rapid revascularization can be expected when uniform grafts of thin to intermediate thickness. An uneven, thick graft placed on a site of denuded bone favored a prolonged period of revascularization and delayed healing
  66. 66. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 66 Faculty of Dental Sciences Tissue damages caused by lasers •Result from the thermal interaction of radiant energy with tissue proteins •Temperature elevations  cell destruction by denaturation of cellular enzymes and structural proteins •Additionally, exposures of 1 sec or greater can interfere with vascular perfusion •Laser- induced tissue injury  dependant on extent of absorption of incident radiation by tissue
  67. 67. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 67 Faculty of Dental Sciences •It is important, therefore, to recognise the factors that may influence the extent of laser- tissue interaction -Relative amount of absorption, transmission & scatter of particular wavelength -Pulse duration and pulse repetition rate -Level of radiant exposure (energy density or exposure dose) -Relative degree of vascularity of the tissue
  68. 68. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 68 Faculty of Dental Sciences CONCLUSION Knowledge of the etiology, mechanism and process of cell injury and necrosis can help in prevention and better management of the same. A dentist should therefore be familiar with the signs and symptoms of necrotizing periodontal diseases, of their potential sequelae and of the need for immediate therapeutic intervention. Also care should be taken to avoid iatrogenic cell injuries which have been discussed.
  69. 69. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 69 Faculty of Dental Sciences References • Pathologic basis of diseases 8th ed –Robbins & Cotran • Textbook of Pathology 5th ed Harsh Mohan • Boyd’s textbook of pathology 9th ed Vol II A.C.Ritchie • Carranza’s clinical periodontology 11th ed Newman et al • Clinical periodontology and imlpant dentistry 4th ed Jan Lindhe • Khammissa, R.A.G., Ciya, R., Munzhelele, T., Altini, M., Rikhotso, Ε. and Lemmer, J., 2014. Oral medicine case book 65: Necrotising stomatitis. South African Dental Journal, 69(10), pp.468-470.Mcculloch, C.A., Lekic, P. and Mckee, M.D., 2000. Role of physical forces in regulating the form and function of the periodontal ligament. Periodontology 2000, 24(1), pp.56-72. • Krishnan, V. and Davidovitch, Z.E., 2006. Cellular, molecular, and tissue-level reactions to orthodontic force. American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, 129(4), pp.469-e1.
  70. 70. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 70 Faculty of Dental Sciences • Lowney, J.J., Norton, L.A., Shafer, D.M. and Rossomando, E.F., 1995. Orthodontic forces increase tumor necrosis factor α in the human gingival sulcus. American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, 108(5), pp.519-524. • Perrotta, I., Cristofaro, M.G., Amantea, M., Russo, E., De Fazio, S., Zuccalà, V., Conforti, F., Amorosi, A., Donato, G., Tripepi, S. and Giudice, M., 2010. Jaw osteonecrosis in patients treated with bisphosphonates: an ultrastructural study. Ultrastructural pathology, 34(4), pp.207-213. • Izzotti, A., Menini, M., Pulliero, A., Dini, G., Cartiglia, C., Pera, P. and Baldi, D., 2013. Biphosphonates-associated osteonecrosis of the jaw: the role of gene-environment interaction. Journal of preventive medicine and hygiene, 54(3), p.138. • Baldi, D., Izzotti, A., Bonica, P., Pera, P. and Pulliero, A., 2009. Degenerative periodontal-diseases and oral osteonecrosis: the role of gene-environment interactions. Mutation Research/Fundamental and Molecular Mechanisms of Mutagenesis, 667(1), pp.118-131.
  71. 71. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 71 Faculty of Dental Sciences • Lavigne, G.J., Khoury, S., Abe, S., Yamaguchi, T. and Raphael, K., 2008. Bruxism physiology and pathology: an overview for clinicians. Journal of oral rehabilitation, 35(7), pp.476-494. • Brooks, J.K., Kleinman, J.W., Younis, R.H. and Reynolds, M.A., 2015. Alendronate-Associated Osteonecrosis of the Hard Palate After Harvesting of a Connective Tissue Graft: A Case Report. Clinical Advances in Periodontics, 5(3), pp.171-177. • Mörmann, W., Schaer, F. and Firestone, A.R., 1981. The Relationship Between Success of Free Gingival Grafts and Transplant Thickness: Revascularization and Shrinkage—A One Year Clinical Study. Journal of Periodontology, 52(2), pp.74-80. • Macapanpan, L.C. and Weinmann, J.P., 1954. The influence of injury to the periodontal membrane on the spread of gingival inflammation. Journal of dental research, 33(2), pp.263-272.
  72. 72. © Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 72 Faculty of Dental Sciences

×