Food guidelines - Ayurveda - Vata, Pitta, Kapha

Food guidelines - Ayurveda - Vata, Pitta, Kapha

  1. 1. Page - 1 - Copyright � 1994, 2008 The Ayurvedic Institute and Vasant Lad, BAM&S, MASc. All Rights Reserved. Excerpted from Ayurvedic Cooking for Self Healing, Usha and Vasant Lad, 2 nd ed. Albuquerque: The Ayurvedic Press. Contact PO Box 23445, Albuquerque, NM 87192-1445, (505) 291-9698, www.ayurveda.com. F:Printing MastersHandouts05_Agni, Nutrition, and Food HandoutsFood Guidelines.6 page.2008-09-04.doc Food Guidelines for Basic Constitutional Types NOTE: Guidelines provided in this table are general. Specific adjustments for individual requirements may need to be made, e.g., food allergies, strength of agni, season of the year and degree of dosha predominance or aggravation. * okay in moderation ** okay rarely VATA PITTA KAPHA AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR FRUITS Generally most dried fruit Apples (raw) Cranberries Dates (dry) Figs (dry) Pears Persimmons Pomegranates Raisins (dry) Prunes (dry) Watermelon Generally most sweet fruit Apples (cooked) Applesauce Apricots Avocado Bananas Berries Cherries Coconut Dates (fresh) Figs (fresh) Grapefruit Grapes Kiwi Lemons Limes Mangoes Melons Oranges Papaya Peaches Pineapple Plums Prunes (soaked) Raisins (soaked) Rhubarb Strawberries Tamarind Generally most sour fruit Apples (sour) Apricots (sour) Bananas Berries (sour) Cherries (sour) Cranberries Grapefruit Grapes (green) Kiwi** Lemons Mangoes (green) Oranges (sour) Peaches Persimmons Pineapple (sour) Plums (sour) Rhubarb Tamarind Generally most sweet fruit Apples (sweet) Applesauce Apricots (sweet) Avocado Berries (sweet) Cherries (sweet) Coconut Dates Figs Grapes (red & purple) Limes* Mangoes (ripe) Melons Oranges (sweet)* Papaya* Pears Pineapple (sweet)* Plums (sweet) Pomegranates Prunes Raisins Strawberries* Watermelon Generally most sweet & sour fruit Avocado Bananas Coconut Dates Figs (fresh) Grapefruit Kiwi Mangos** Melons Oranges Papaya Pineapple Plums Rhubarb Tamarind Watermelon Generally most astringent fruit Apples Applesauce Apricots Berries Cherries Cranberries Figs (dry)* Grapes* Lemons* Limes* Peaches* Pears Persimmons Pomegranates Prunes Raisins Strawberries* VEGETABLES Generally frozen, raw or dried vegetables Artichoke Beet greens** Bitter melon Broccoli Brussels sprouts Burdock root Cabbage (raw) Cauliflower (raw) Celery Corn (fresh)** Dandelion greens Eggplant Horseradish** Kale Kohlrabi Mushrooms Olives, green Onions (raw) Peas (raw) Peppers, sweet & hot Potatoes, white Prickly pear (fruit & leaves) Radish (raw) Squash, winter Tomatoes (cooked)** Tomatoes (raw) In general, vegetables should be cooked Asparagus Beets Cabbage* (cooked) Carrots Cauliflower* Cilantro Cucumber Daikon radish* Fennel (Anise) Garlic Green beans Green chilies Jerusalem artichoke* Leafy greens* Leeks Lettuce* Mustard greens* Okra Olives, black Onions (cooked)* Parsley* Parsnip Peas (cooked) Potatoes, sweet Pumpkin Radishes (cooked)* In general, pungent vegetables Beet greens Beets (raw) Burdock root Corn (fresh)** Daikon radish Eggplant** Garlic Green chilies Horseradish Kohlrabi ** Leeks (raw) Mustard greens Olives, green Onions (raw) Peppers (hot) Turnip greens* Watercress Zucchini Prickly pear (fruit) Radishes (raw) Spinach (cooked)** Spinach (raw) Tomatoes Turnip greens Turnips In general, sweet & bitter vegetables Artichoke Asparagus Beets (cooked) Bitter melon Broccoli Brussels sprouts Cabbage Carrots (cooked) Carrots (raw)* Cauliflower Celery Cilantro Cucumber Dandelion greens Fennel (Anise) Green beans Jerusalem artichoke Kale Leafy greens Leeks (cooked) Lettuce Mushrooms Okra Olives, black Onions (cooked) Parsley Parsnips Peas In general, sweet & juicy vegetables Cucumber Olives, black or green Parsnips** Potatoes, sweet Pumpkin Squash, summer Taro root Tomatoes (raw) Zucchini In general, most pungent & bitter vegetables Artichoke Asparagus Beet greens Beets Bitter melon Broccoli Brussels sprouts Burdock root Cabbage Carrots Cauliflower Celery Cilantro Corn Daikon radish Dandelion greens Eggplant Fennel (Anise) Garlic Green beans Green chilies Horseradish Jerusalem artichoke Kale Kohlrabi Leafy greens Leeks Lettuce
  2. 2. Page - 2 - Copyright � 1994, 2008 The Ayurvedic Institute and Vasant Lad, BAM&S, MASc. All Rights Reserved. Excerpted from Ayurvedic Cooking for Self Healing, Usha and Vasant Lad, 2 nd ed. Albuquerque: The Ayurvedic Press. Contact PO Box 23445, Albuquerque, NM 87192-1445, (505) 291-9698, www.ayurveda.com. F:Printing MastersHandouts05_Agni, Nutrition, and Food HandoutsFood Guidelines.6 page.2008-09-04.doc VATA PITTA KAPHA AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR VEGETABLES Turnips Wheat grass, sprouts Rutabaga Spaghetti squash* Spinach (cooked)* Spinach (raw)* Sprouts* Squash, summer Taro root Turnip greens* Watercress Zucchini Peppers, sweet Potatoes, sweet & white Prickly pear (leaves) Pumpkin Radishes (cooked) Rutabaga Spaghetti squash Sprouts (not spicy) Squash, winter and summer Taro root Watercress* Wheat grass, sprouts Zucchini Mushrooms Mustard greens Okra Onions Parsley Peas Peppers, sweet & hot Potatoes, white Prickly pear (fruit & leaves) Radishes Rutabaga Spaghetti squash* Spinach Sprouts Squash, winter Tomatoes (cooked) Turnip greens Turnips Watercress Wheat grass GRAINS Barley Bread (with yeast) Buckwheat Cereals (cold, dry or puffed) Corn Couscous Crackers Granola Millet Muesli Oat bran Oats (dry) Pasta** Polenta** Rice cakes** Rye Sago Spelt Tapioca Wheat bran Amaranth* Durham flour Oats (cooked) Pancakes Quinoa Rice (all kinds) Seitan (wheat meat) Sprouted wheat bread (Essene) Wheat Bread (with yeast) Buckwheat Corn Millet Muesli** Oats (dry) Polenta** Rice (brown)** Rye Amaranth Barley Cereal, dry Couscous Crackers Durham flour Granola Oat bran Oats (cooked) Pancakes Pasta Quinoa Rice (basmati, white, wild) Rice cakes Seitan (wheat meat) Spelt Sprouted wheat bread (Essene) Tapioca Wheat Wheat bran Bread (with yeast) Oats (cooked) Pancakes Pasta** Rice (brown, white) Rice cakes** Wheat Amaranth* Barley Buckwheat Cereal (cold, dry or puffed) Corn Couscous Crackers Durham flour* Granola Millet Muesli Oat bran Oats (dry) Polenta Quinoa* Rice (basmati, wild)* Rye Seitan (wheat meat) Spelt* Sprouted wheat bread (Essene) Tapioca Wheat bran LEGUMES Aduki beans Black beans Black-eyed peas Chick peas (garbanzo beans) Kidney beans Lentils (brown) Lima beans Miso** Navy beans Peas (dried) Pinto beans Soy beans Soy flour Soy powder Split peas Tempeh White beans Lentils (red)* Mung beans Mung dal Soy cheese* Soy milk* Soy sauce* Soy sausages* Tofu* Tur dal Urad dal Miso Soy sauce Soy sausages Tur dal Urad dal Aduki beans Black beans Black-eyed peas Chick peas (garbanzo beans) Kidney beans Lentils, brown & red Lima beans Mung beans Mung dal Navy beans Peas (dried) Pinto beans Soy beans Soy cheese Soy flour* Soy milk Kidney beans Soy beans Soy cheese Soy flour Soy powder Soy sauce Tofu (cold) Urad dal Miso Aduki beans Black beans Black-eyed peas Chick peas (garbanzo beans) Lentils (red & brown) Lima beans Mung beans* Mung dal* Navy beans Peas (dried) Pinto beans Soy milk Soy sausages Split peas Tempeh Tofu (hot)*
  3. 3. Page - 3 - Copyright � 1994, 2008 The Ayurvedic Institute and Vasant Lad, BAM&S, MASc. All Rights Reserved. Excerpted from Ayurvedic Cooking for Self Healing, Usha and Vasant Lad, 2 nd ed. Albuquerque: The Ayurvedic Press. Contact PO Box 23445, Albuquerque, NM 87192-1445, (505) 291-9698, www.ayurveda.com. F:Printing MastersHandouts05_Agni, Nutrition, and Food HandoutsFood Guidelines.6 page.2008-09-04.doc VATA PITTA KAPHA AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR LEGUMES Soy powder* Split peas Tempeh Tofu White beans Tur dal White beans DAIRY Cow's milk (powdered) Goat's milk (powdered) Yogurt (plain, frozen or w/ fruit) Most dairy is good! Butter Buttermilk Butter Cheese (hard)* Cheese (soft) Cottage cheese Cow's milk Ghee Goat's cheese Goat's milk Ice cream* Sour cream* Yogurt (diluted & spiced)* Butter (salted) Buttermilk Cheese (hard) Sour cream Yogurt (plain, frozen or w/fruit) Butter (unsalted) Cheese (soft, not aged, unsalted) Cottage cheese Cow's milk Ghee Goat's milk Goat's cheese (soft, unsalted) Ice cream Yogurt (freshly made & diluted)* Butter (salted) Butter (unsalted)** Cheese (soft & hard) Cow's milk Ice cream Sour cream Yogurt (plain, frozen or w/fruit) Buttermilk* Cottage cheese (from skimmed goat's milk) Ghee* Goat's cheese (unsalted & not aged)* Goat's milk, skim Yogurt (diluted) ANIMAL FOODS Lamb Pork Rabbit Venison Turkey (white) Beef Buffalo Chicken (dark) Chicken (white)* Duck Eggs Fish (freshwater or sea) Salmon Sardines Seafood Shrimp Tuna fish Turkey (dark) Beef Chicken (dark) Duck Eggs (yolk) Fish (sea) Lamb Pork Salmon Sardines Seafood Tuna fish Turkey (dark) Buffalo Chicken (white) Eggs (albumen or white only) Fish (freshwater) Rabbit Shrimp* Turkey (white) Venison Beef Buffalo Chicken (dark) Duck Fish (sea) Lamb Pork Salmon Sardines Seafood Tuna fish Turkey (dark) Chicken (white) Eggs Fish (freshwater) Rabbit Shrimp Turkey (white) Venison CONDIMENTS Chocolate Horseradish Black pepper* Chutney, mango (sweet or spicy) Chili peppers* Coriander leaves* Dulse Gomasio Hijiki Kelp Ketchup Kombu Lemon Lime Lime pickle Mango pickle Mayonnaise Mustard Pickles Salt Scallions Seaweed Soy sauce Sprouts* Tamari Vinegar Chili pepper Chocolate Chutney, mango (spicy) Gomasio Horseradish Kelp Ketchup Mustard Lemon Lime pickle Mango pickle Mayonnaise Pickles Salt (in excess) Scallions Soy sauce Vinegar Black pepper* Chutney, mango (sweet) Coriander leaves Dulse* Hijiki* Kombu* Lime* Sprouts Salt* Seaweed* Tamari* Chocolate Chutney, mango (sweet) Gomasio Kelp Ketchup** Lime Lime pickle Mango pickle Mayonnaise Pickles Salt Soy sauce Tamari Vinegar Black pepper Chili Peppers Chutney, mango (spicy) Coriander leaves Dulse* Hijiki* Horseradish Lemon* Mustard (without vinegar) Scallions Seaweed* Sprouts NUTS None In moderation: Almonds Black walnuts Brazil nuts Cashews Charole Almonds (with skin) Black walnuts Brazil nuts Cashews Filberts Almonds (soaked and peeled) Charole Coconut Almonds (soaked and peeled)** Black walnuts Brazil nuts Cashews Coconut Charole
  4. 4. Page - 4 - Copyright � 1994, 2008 The Ayurvedic Institute and Vasant Lad, BAM&S, MASc. All Rights Reserved. Excerpted from Ayurvedic Cooking for Self Healing, Usha and Vasant Lad, 2 nd ed. Albuquerque: The Ayurvedic Press. Contact PO Box 23445, Albuquerque, NM 87192-1445, (505) 291-9698, www.ayurveda.com. F:Printing MastersHandouts05_Agni, Nutrition, and Food HandoutsFood Guidelines.6 page.2008-09-04.doc VATA PITTA KAPHA AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR NUTS Coconut Filberts Hazelnuts Macadamia nuts Peanuts Pecans Pine nuts Pistachios Walnuts Hazelnuts Macadamia nuts Peanuts Pecans Pine nuts Pistachios Walnuts Filberts Hazelnuts Macadamia nuts Peanuts Pecans Pine nuts Pistachios Walnuts SEEDS Popcorn Psyllium** Chia Flax Halva Pumpkin Sesame Sunflower Tahini Chia Sesame Tahini Flax Halva Popcorn (no salt, buttered) Psyllium Pumpkin* Sunflower Halva Psyllium** Sesame Tahini Chia Flax* Popcorn (no salt, no butter) Pumpkin* Sunflower* OILS Flax seed For internal & external use: (most suitable at top of list) Sesame Ghee Olive Most other oils External use only: Coconut Avocado Almond Apricot Corn Safflower Sesame For internal & external use: (most suitable at top of list) Sunflower Ghee Canola Olive Soy Flax seed Primrose Walnut External use only: Avocado Coconut Avocado Apricot Coconut Flax seed** Olive Primrose Safflower Sesame (internal) Soy Walnut For internal & external use in small amounts: (Most suitable at top of list) Corn Canola Sesame (external) Sunflower Ghee Almond BEVERAGES Alcohol (hard; red wine) Apple juice Black tea Caffeinated beverages Carbonated drinks Chocolate milk Coffee Cold dairy drinks Cranberry juice Iced tea Icy cold drinks Pear juice Pomegranate juice Prune juice** Soy milk (cold) Tomato juice** V-8 Juice Alcohol (beer; white wine)* Almond milk Aloe vera juice Apple cider Apricot juice Berry juice (except for cranberry) Carob* Carrot juice Chai (hot spiced milk) Cherry juice Grain "coffee" Grape juice Grapefruit juice Lemonade Mango juice Miso broth Orange juice Papaya juice Peach nectar Pineapple juice Rice milk Sour juices Soy milk (hot & well-spiced)* Vegetable bouillon Alcohol (hard; red & sweet wine) Apple cider Berry juice (sour) Caffeinated beverages Carbonated drinks Carrot juice Cherry juice (sour) Chocolate milk Coffee Cranberry juice Grapefruit juice Iced tea Icy cold drinks Lemonade Papaya juice Pineapple juice Tomato juice V-8 juice Sour juices Alcohol (beer; dry white wine)* Almond milk Aloe vera juice Apple juice Apricot juice Berry juice (sweet) Black tea* Carob Chai (hot, spiced milk)* Cherry juice (sweet) Cool dairy drinks Grain "coffee" Grape juice Mango juice Miso broth* Mixed veg. juice Orange juice* Peach nectar Pear juice Pomegranate juice Prune juice Rice milk Soy milk Vegetable bouillon Alcohol (hard; beer; sweet wine) Almond milk Caffeinated beverages** Carbonated drinks Cherry juice (sour) Chocolate milk Coffee Cold dairy drinks Grapefruit juice Iced tea Icy cold drinks Lemonade Miso broth Orange Juice Papaya juice Rice milk Sour juices Soy milk (cold) Tomato juice V-8 Juice Alcohol (dry wine, red or white)* Aloe vera juice Apple cider Apple juice* Apricot juice Berry juice Black tea (spiced) Carob Carrot juice Chai (hot, spiced milk)* Cherry juice (sweet) Cranberry juice Grain "coffee" Grape juice Mango juice Peach nectar Pear juice Pineapple juice* Pomegranate juice Prune juice Soy milk (hot & well-spiced) HERBAL TEAS Alfalfa** Barley** Basil** Blackberry Borage** Ajwan Bancha Catnip* Chamomile Chicory* Ajwan Basil** Clove Eucalyptus Fenugreek Alfalfa Bancha Barley Blackberry Borage Licorice** Marshmallow Red Zinger Rosehip** Alfalfa Bancha Barley Blackberry Burdock
  5. 5. Page - 5 - Copyright � 1994, 2008 The Ayurvedic Institute and Vasant Lad, BAM&S, MASc. All Rights Reserved. Excerpted from Ayurvedic Cooking for Self Healing, Usha and Vasant Lad, 2 nd ed. Albuquerque: The Ayurvedic Press. Contact PO Box 23445, Albuquerque, NM 87192-1445, (505) 291-9698, www.ayurveda.com. F:Printing MastersHandouts05_Agni, Nutrition, and Food HandoutsFood Guidelines.6 page.2008-09-04.doc VATA PITTA KAPHA AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR HERBAL TEAS Burdock Cinnamon** Cornsilk Dandelion Ginseng Hibiscus Hops** Jasmine** Lemon balm** Mormon tea Nettle** Passion flower** Red clover** Red Zinger** Violet** Yarrow Yerba Mate** Chrysanthemum* Clove Comfrey Elder Flower Eucalyptus Fennel Fenugreek Ginger (fresh) Hawthorne Juniper berry Kukicha* Lavender Lemon grass Licorice Marshmallow Oat straw Orange peel Pennyroyal Peppermint Raspberry* Rosehips Saffron Sage Sarsaparilla Sassafras Spearmint Strawberry* Wintergreen* Ginger (dry) Ginseng Hawthorne Juniper berry Mormon tea Pennyroyal Red Zinger Rosehip** Sage Sassafras Yerba Mate Burdock Catnip Chamomile Chicory Comfrey Dandelion Fennel Ginger (fresh) Hibiscus Hops Jasmine Kukicha Lavender Lemon balm Lemon grass Licorice Marshmallow Nettle Oat Straw Passion flower Peppermint Raspberry Red clover Sarsaparilla Spearmint Strawberry Violet Wintergreen Yarrow Chamomile Chicory Cinnamon Clove Comfrey* Dandelion Fennel* Fenugreek Ginger Ginseng* Hibiscus Jasmine Juniper berry Kukicha Lavender Lemon balm Lemon grass Mormon tea Nettle Passion flower Peppermint Raspberry Red clover Sarsaparilla* Sassafras Spearmint Strawberry Wintergreen Yarrow Yerba Mate SPICES All spices are good Ajwan Allspice Almond extract Anise Asafoetida (hing) Basil Bay leaf Black pepper Caraway Cardamom Cayenne* Cinnamon Cloves Coriander Cumin Dill Fennel Fenugreek* Garlic Ginger Marjoram Mint Mustard seeds Nutmeg Orange peel Oregano Paprika Parsley Peppermint Pippali Poppy seeds Rosemary Saffron Salt Savory Spearmint Star anise Ajwan Allspice Almond extract Anise Asafoetida (hing) Basil (dry) Bay leaf Cayenne Cloves Fenugreek Garlic Ginger (dry) Mace Marjoram Mustard seeds Nutmeg Oregano Paprika Pippali Poppy seeds Rosemary Sage Salt Savory Star anise Thyme Basil (fresh) Black pepper* Caraway* Cardamom* Cinnamon Coriander Cumin Dill Fennel Ginger (fresh) Mint Neem leaves* Orange peel* Parsley* Peppermint Saffron Spearmint Tarragon* Turmeric Vanilla* Wintergreen Salt All spices are good Ajwan Allspice Almond extract Anise Asafoetida (hing) Basil Bay leaf Black pepper Caraway Cardamom Cayenne Cinnamon Cloves Coriander Cumin Dill Fennel* Fenugreek Garlic Ginger Marjoram Mint Mustard seeds Neem leaves Nutmeg Orange peel Oregano Paprika Parsley Peppermint Pippali Poppy seeds Rosemary Saffron Savory Spearmint Star Anise
  6. 6. Page - 6 - Copyright � 1994, 2008 The Ayurvedic Institute and Vasant Lad, BAM&S, MASc. All Rights Reserved. Excerpted from Ayurvedic Cooking for Self Healing, Usha and Vasant Lad, 2 nd ed. Albuquerque: The Ayurvedic Press. Contact PO Box 23445, Albuquerque, NM 87192-1445, (505) 291-9698, www.ayurveda.com. F:Printing MastersHandouts05_Agni, Nutrition, and Food HandoutsFood Guidelines.6 page.2008-09-04.doc VATA PITTA KAPHA AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR AVOID FAVOR SPICES Tarragon Thyme Turmeric Vanilla Wintergreen Tarragon Thyme Turmeric Vanilla* Wintergreen SWEETENERS Maple syrup** White sugar Barley malt Fructose Fruit juice concentrates Honey Jaggary Molasses Rice syrup Dried or fresh sugar cane juice Turbinado White sugar** Honey** Jaggary Molasses Barley malt Fructose Fruit juice concentrates Maple syrup Rice syrup Dried or fresh sugar cane juice Turbinado Barley Malt Fructose Jaggary Maple syrup Molasses Rice syrup Dried or fresh sugar cane juice Turbinado White sugar Fruit juice concentrates Honey (raw & not processed) FOOD SUPPLEMENTS Barley green Brewer's yeast Vitamins: K Aloe vera juice* Bee pollen Amino acids Minerals: calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, zinc Royal jelly Spirolina Blue-green algae Vitamins: A, B1, B2, B6, B12, C, D, E, P and Folic Acid Amino acids Bee pollen** Royal jelly** Minerals: copper, iron Vitamins: B2, B6,C, E, P and Folic Acid Aloe vera juice Barley green Brewer's yeast Minerals: calcium, magnesium, zinc Spirolina Blue-green algae Vitamins: A, B1, B12, D and K Minerals: potassium Vitamins: A, B1, B2, B12, C, D and E Aloe vera juice Amino acids Barley green Bee pollen Brewer's yeast Minerals: copper, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc Royal jelly Spirolina Blue-green algae Vitamins: B6, C. P and Folic Acid

