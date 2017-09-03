Computer Hardware & Their Functions

COMPUTER HARDWARE AND THEIR DIFFERENT FUNCTIONS
INPUT DEVICES KEYBOARD The keyboard is one of the primary ways we communicate with the computer and enter data
MOUSE The mouse is a peripheral that is known as a pointing device. It lets you point to objects on the screen, click on t...
WEBCAM A webcam – short for ‘web camera’ – is a digital camera that’s connected to a computer.
SCANNER An optical device that reads a printed page or transparency and converts it into a graphics image for the computer.
MICROPHONE A device that converts sound waves into analogous electrical waves. Usually called a "mic" or "mike," it contai...
OUTPUT DEVICES PRINTER Printer is a machine used to transfer text or images to paper, or a person or company whose job it ...
MONITOR The monitor works with a video card, located inside the computer case, to display images and text on the screen.
SPEAKER Speaker is defined as an electrical device used to make sound or music louder.
HEADPHONE A listening device placed or worn in the ear, usually sold in pairs
PROJECTOR An optical device that projects a beam of light, especially one used to project an image (moving images) onto a ...
PROCESS DEVICES CENTRAL PROCESSING UNIT CPU – Central Processing Unit The central computational and control unit of a comp...
MOTHERBOARD a printed circuit board containing the principal components of a computer or other device, with connectors int...
PROCESSOR A microprocessor is a computer processor that incorporates the functions of a computer's central processing unit...
NETWORK CARD a device that can be slotted into a computer to allow the use of audio components for multimedia applications.
VIDEO CARD A printed circuit board controlling output to a display screen.
STORAGE DEVICES OPTICAL DISC DISC - a thin, flat, circular plate coated with ferromagnetic particles, on which computer da...
MEMORY CARD MEMORY CARD - A removable module that contains non-volatile flash memory chips used for storage in digital cam...
FLOPPY DISK Floppy Disk - A flexible plastic disk coated with magnetic material and covered by a protective jacket, used f...
HARD DISK - The primary computer storage medium, which is made of one or more aluminum or glass platters, coated with a fe...
COMPUTER SOFTWARE AND THEIR DIFFERENT USES
APPLICATION SOFTWARE ADOBE PHOTOSHOP - An image editing software developed and manufactured by Adobe Systems Inc. Photosho...
MS Powerpoint - a software package designed to create electronic presentations consisting of a series of separate pages or...
MOVIE MAKER - allows you to quickly build a personalized movie that incorporates video, still images, background music, an...
MS WORD - Word files are commonly used as the format for sending text documents via e- mail because almost every user with...
NOTEPAD - Notepad is a generic text editor included with all versions of Microsoft Windows that allows you to open and rea...
SYSTEM SOFTWARE System software (systems software) is computer software designed to operate and control the computer hardw...
Mac OS is the computer operating system for Apple Computer's Macintosh line of personal computers and workstations.
The Linux open source operating system, or Linux OS, is a freely distributable, cross- platformoperating system based on U...
Android is a mobile operating system (OS) currently developed by Google, based on the Linux kernel and designed primarily ...
GAMES SOFTWARE Game software these are programs that are used to entertain the user through games.
PEOPLEWARE AND THEIR DIFFERENT FIELDS
PEOPLE USING COMPUTER FOR BUSINESS The use of computer technology in business provides many facilities. Businessmen are us...
Cashier
Teller
Call center Agents
Computer Programmer
PEOPLE USING COMPUTER FOR ENTERTAINMENT Computers are also playing very important role for the entertainment of human bein...
Educational Games/ Lectures
BROADCASTING
INTERNET SURFING
PEOPLE USING COMPUTER FOR SCIENCE DOCTORS Computers are now essential tools in every branch of science, but we know remark...
MEDICAL TESTING
SCIENTIST
BIOLOGIST
Computer Hardware & Their Functions

×