aka.ms/IRa11y @merrierm Accessible Information Seeking Meredith Ringel Morris Microsoft Research
• Worldwide, more than 1 billion people experience some form of disability [World Health Organization, 2018] • 19% of the ...
Long-termShort-term Situational Impairment Temporary Disability Acquired Disability Congenital Disability Example: Curb Cu...
Mixed Methods Approach • Interview study (n=10 w/d) • Online survey (n=81 w/d & n=80 wo/d) • Online experiment (n= 174 w/d...
Interview & Survey Studies • Phone interviews w/ 10 dyslexic adults in U.S. • Recent critical incident approach • Qualitat...
Findings: Query Formulation • Long-tail misspellings, word substitutions • Use of external spellcheckers • Use of voice in...
Findings: Search Result Triage • Multimedia • Reading level • Clutter • Density • SERP Layout • Refinding
Findings: Information Extraction • Voice output • Print & highlight • Font size & style • Color & contrast
Online Experiment: Relevance & Readability Query Intent dog breed best for children choosing a breed of dog to get for a f...
Study Task Imagine that you entered the query “grease stains, hints” into a search engine because you wanted to find out a...
Relevance & Readability Questions ID Statement Polarity μ (M) Dyslexic μ (M) Non-dyslexic Q1 major points were clearly sta...
SIGIR 2018: aka.ms/dyslexiasearchfeatures
Eye Tracking Study • 27 participants (half w/ dyslexia) • 6 search tasks each • 2 each focusing on query formulation, sear...
Eye Tracking Patterns
Design Suggestions: Query Forumulation • Spelling suggestions trained on dyslexia-specific errors (e.g., Rello et al., 201...
Design Suggestions: Search Result Triage • Re-rank results incorporating factors like reading level (e.g., Collins- Thomps...
Design Suggestions: Information Extraction • Make it easier to enable reader view in the browser – improves reading speed ...
Future Directions
aka.ms/IRa11y @merrierm Questions? Adam Fourney Kevin Larson Shane Williams Ryen White Leah Findlater Katharina Reinecke Q...
keynote slides from ACM CHIIR 2020 conference

  1. 1. aka.ms/IRa11y @merrierm Accessible Information Seeking Meredith Ringel Morris Microsoft Research
  2. 2. • Worldwide, more than 1 billion people experience some form of disability [World Health Organization, 2018] • 19% of the U.S. population is disabled [U.S. Census Bureau, 2012]
  3. 3. Long-termShort-term Situational Impairment Temporary Disability Acquired Disability Congenital Disability Example: Curb Cuts
  4. 4. Mixed Methods Approach • Interview study (n=10 w/d) • Online survey (n=81 w/d & n=80 wo/d) • Online experiment (n= 174 w/d & n=172 wo/d) • Lab-based eye-tracking study (n=14 w/d & n=13 wo/d)
  5. 5. Interview & Survey Studies • Phone interviews w/ 10 dyslexic adults in U.S. • Recent critical incident approach • Qualitative analysis to extract themes • Identified challenges in all stages of the search process • Query Formulation • Search Result Triage • Information Extraction • Verified themes’ generalizability and specificity in an online questionnaire to 80 dyslexic & 81 non-dyslexic adults in the U.S. • More details in our CHI2018 paper: aka.ms/dyslexiaandsearch
  6. 6. Findings: Query Formulation • Long-tail misspellings, word substitutions • Use of external spellcheckers • Use of voice input when available • Difficulty interpreting spelling suggestions • Image results for verification
  7. 7. Findings: Search Result Triage • Multimedia • Reading level • Clutter • Density • SERP Layout • Refinding
  8. 8. Findings: Information Extraction • Voice output • Print & highlight • Font size & style • Color & contrast
  9. 9. Online Experiment: Relevance & Readability Query Intent dog breed best for children choosing a breed of dog to get for a family with young kids Dublin things to do researching places to see while on vacation in Dublin grease stains, hints getting a grease stain out of a shirt how to make a balloon display finding out how to create a balloon display International Space Station seeking information to track the position of the International Space Station “rationale” vs “rational” figuring out which word, “rationale” or “rational”, is right for the context in which you want to use it sea star wasting disease finding information about sea star wasting disease for a report for a marine biology class video game testing certificate figuring out how to get a professional certificate in video game testing Westie skin issues learning about health concerns associated with the West Highland Terrier dog breed Yogi bear Hagerstown looking up information about a campground you might visit
  10. 10. Study Task Imagine that you entered the query “grease stains, hints” into a search engine because you wanted to find out about getting a grease stain out of a shirt. The search engine returned the following page to you; please look over the page with this scenario in mind. When you have scrolled to the bottom of the page, we will ask you a few questions about it.
  11. 11. Relevance & Readability Questions ID Statement Polarity μ (M) Dyslexic μ (M) Non-dyslexic Q1 major points were clearly stated + 3.21 (3) 3.48 (4) Q2 design choices made reading harder (fonts, colors, etc.) - 2.89 (3) 2.65 (2) Q3 images and videos helped convey the main ideas + 2.80 (3) 3.01 (3) Q4 it was easy for me to lose my place while reading - 2.84 (3) 2.63 (2) Q5 the information was well-organized + 3.02 (3) 3.33 (4) Q6 I was distracted by banners and advertisements - 2.89 (3) 2.59 (2) Q7 overall the website was easy to read + 3.09 (3) 3.40 (4) Combined readability score: Q1 + Q3 + Q5 + Q7 + (6 - Q2) + (6 – Q4) + (6 – Q6) 21.50 (22) 23.25 (23) Q8 the web page was relevant to the web search task + 3.20 (3) 3.63 (4) Q9 I was able to find all of the information necessary to accomplish the web search goal + 3.03 (3) 3.10 (3) Q10 I couldn’t understand why the search engine would return this page for this search task - 2.72 (3) 2.22 (2) Combined relevance score: Q8 + Q9 + (6 – Q10) 9.50 (10) 10.52 (11)
  12. 12. SIGIR 2018: aka.ms/dyslexiasearchfeatures
  13. 13. Eye Tracking Study • 27 participants (half w/ dyslexia) • 6 search tasks each • 2 each focusing on query formulation, search results triage, & info extraction • Held seating position, display size/resolution constant • Tobii 4c eye tracker & Tobii Pro SDK to record gaze • Custom Chrome browser extension to map fixation points to HTML elements and record queries and page navigation events • SIGIR 2020: aka.ms/dyslexiaSIGIR
  14. 14. Eye Tracking Patterns
  15. 15. Design Suggestions: Query Forumulation • Spelling suggestions trained on dyslexia-specific errors (e.g., Rello et al., 2013) • Ability to toggle between auto-correction vs. n-best list • Multi-modal spelling suggestions (icon, play-aloud) • Multi-modal “instant answers” • Make voice input simple across hardware and software platforms
  16. 16. Design Suggestions: Search Result Triage • Re-rank results incorporating factors like reading level (e.g., Collins- Thompson et al.) and simplified page layouts • Consider bringing back the page preview thumbnail! • Support re-finding • Reduce SERP density (tension with ad revenue)
  17. 17. Design Suggestions: Information Extraction • Make it easier to enable reader view in the browser – improves reading speed by 5% for people w/ and w/o dyslexia (CHI 2019: aka.ms/readerview) • Automatically enlarge text to fill available space (Bigham et al. UIST 2014) • Support in-browser highlighting, read-aloud (Edge Read Aloud mode) • Create more powerful non-visual search and browsing interfaces (e.g., ASSETS 2019: aka.ms/versepaper & aka.ms/versevideo)
  18. 18. Future Directions
  19. 19. aka.ms/IRa11y @merrierm Questions? Adam Fourney Kevin Larson Shane Williams Ryen White Leah Findlater Katharina Reinecke Qisheng LiAlexandra VtyurinaAbdullah AliLaura VonessenSrishti Palani Meredith Ringel Morris

