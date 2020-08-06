Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pharmacokinetics Principles-1 (Absorption & Distribution) Dr. M. Ahsan, MBBS, MD
Learning Outcomes By the end of the lecture, the students must be able to: Define Pharmacokinetics List the different ph...
Introduction Following administration, the drug must be absorbed (by crossing membrane barriers) then distributed (usual...
Pharmacokinetics It refers to “what the body does to a drug” It is the study of drug movement in the body and the alterati...
(Absorption)
Absorption • Absorption is the transfer of drug from the site of administration to the blood stream • Mechanisms of absorp...
Drug movement across membranes
Mechanism of Absorption: Passive diffusion • Drug moves along the concentration gradient ie. from higher conc. to lower co...
Mechanism of Absorption: Facilitated diffusion • Specialized transmembrane carrier proteins facilitate passage of large mo...
Mechanism of Absorption: Active transport • Energy-dependent transport involving a specific carrier protein Drugs can mov...
Mechanism of Absorption: Endocytosis and exocytosis • Endocytosis is engulfment of the drug by the cell membrane and trans...
Factors affecting absorption • pH • Blood flow to absorption site • Total surface area available for absorption • Contact ...
Factors affecting absorption • pH: A drug crosses biological membrane readily if it is uncharged (unionized/uncharged drug...
Factors affecting absorption • Blood flow to the absorption site: Intestine has more blood flow than stomach, so more abs...
Factors affecting absorption • Total surface area: Microvilli present on intestinal brush-border greatly increase the surf...
Factors affecting absorption • Contact time at the absorbing surface: If a drug moves through GIT very quickly (in diarrh...
Factors affecting absorption • Expression of P-glycoprotein In areas of high expression, P-glycoprotein reduces drug absor...
Bioavailability • It is the fraction of administered drug that reaches the systemic circulation in unchanged form • It is ...
Bioavailability • It is determined by comparing the plasma levels of a drug after a particular route of administration wit...
Bioavailability • Factors affecting bioavailabilty: First-pass hepatic metabolism Solubility of drug Chemical instabili...
Bioavailability • First-pass hepatic metabolism: When a drug is absorbed across the GIT, it first enters the portal circul...
Bioavailability • Solubility of drug: • For a drug to be absorbed, it must be soluble in aqueous solutions • Drugs which a...
Bioavailability • Chemical instability: • Penicillin G is unstable at gastric pH • Insulin is destroyed by gastric enzymes...
Bioavailability • Nature of drug formulation: • Factors that influence the ease of dissolution, alter rate of absorption a...
Bioequivalence • Two related drug preparations are bioequivalent if they show comparable bioavailability and similar times...
Drug distribution • It is the process by which a drug reversibly leaves the bloodstream and enters the extracellular fluid...
Redistribution: effect of difference in regional blood flow Highly lipid soluble drugs get initially distributed to organs...
Capillary permeability • Capillary endothelial cells in brain have tight junctions and lack large paracellular spaces. • F...
Plasma protein binding • Drugs bound to plasma proteins are: • Restricted to the vascular compartment..(does not cross bio...
Tissue protein binding • Drugs may accumulate in specific organs by active transport or get bound to specific tissue const...
Apparent volume of distribution (Vd) The volume that would accommodate all the drug in the body if the concentration throu...
Apparent volume of distribution Vd depends on : Lipid solubility Plasma protein binding Tissue sequestration pKa of th...
Determination of Vd Vd = dose administered i.v plasma concentration If 10mg of drug is injected in a patient and the plasm...
Effect of Vd on drug half-life If a drug has a large Vd, most of the drug is in the extraplasmic space and is unavailable ...
References • Lippincott Illustrated Reviews: Pharmacology(6th ed.). Philadelphia, PA: Wolters Kluwer.
