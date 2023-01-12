Successfully reported this slideshow.
Inner Source - Collaborating on code inside the enterprise

Jan. 12, 2023
Inner Source - Collaborating on code inside the enterprise

Jan. 12, 2023
Software

Inner source is a powerful way for companies
to tap into the benefits of open source development while still
maintaining control over the direction and use of their software.​

By increasing collaboration, speeding innovation, and improving
code quality, inner source can lead to more efficient and effective
use of resources and a more engaged workforce.​

Software
License: CC Attribution License
Editor's Notes

  • (pause: 3)

    Welcome to this short introduction on inner source!

    Just in case you are wondering about the box of
    text right on the title page...

    (pause: 1)

    True to the motto of this presentation, I could not resist to
    create it completely using code. It is written with Markdown
    and built using Marp, the Markdown presentation ecosystem.
    Feel free to fix any typos via pull requests on GitHub!

    (pause: 1)

    So, what is inner source?

    Inner source is a methodology that adapts the principles and practices
    of open source software development to create a more collaborative,
    innovative, and efficient working mode within a company.​

    However, in contrast to open source, the enterprise still
    maintains control over the direction and use of their software.​

    But, Inner source is not only about software.
    There are many business areas which would benefit
    from a company-wide shared collarboration model.

    Examples of non-code resources can include:
    job descriptions for hiring, question catalogues for job interviews,
    standard operation procedures, like employee onboarding,
    marketing texts and product descriptions, or processes and workflows.
  • Although there a various areas where inner source could be applied,
    the remainder of this talk will focus on software source code as
    the most natural inhabitant of an inner source repository.

    As already mentioned,
    Inner source refers to the application of open source principles
    and practices within a company, rather than in a public open source community.​

    Inner source is different from traditional software development
    in, that it emphasizes collaboration, transparency, and community-building.
    So instead of hiding code in individual teams' repositories, it
    is visible throughout the complete company.

    When embarking the inner source journey in your enterprise,
    you can gladly rely on good experience from others who went first.
    Examples of companies that have successfully implemented inner source
    include Microsoft, Google, Intel, and many others.

    Many of the big companies like Microsoft have by now also embraced open source software development. This is a natural evolution following the adoption of inner source.
  • There are numerous benefits of InnerSource:

    It can lead to increased collaboration between
    teams and departments, which can result in faster
    innovation and improved code quality.​

    Additionally, innovation is made transparent and is
    encouraging others to, for example, join forces on
    similar ideas instead of all starting from scratch.

    By opening internal code to a wider group of developers,
    inner source can also make more efficient use of resources,
    as developers can build on existing sources on all aspects.

    How many tools exists three or four times in your company
    just because the work is not known to others?

    Inner source can also help to build a culture of learning and
    experimentation, leading to a more engaged and motivated workforce.​
  • The first step to implement inner source in your company
    is to promote the idea with your peers.

    I am very happy, that you, my peers, joined to this event!
    The first step is already done!

    Following that, organizations should start by building a
    community of developers who are interested in collaborating and sharing
    knowledge.​

    The community does not need to start from scratch. There
    are many open source communities providing material on inner source.
    The biggest one might be inner source commons.org. This site provides
    great learning paths to get started.

    Setting up clear guidelines and lightweight processes for inner source
    development, such as code review, testing, and documentation, can help to ensure that the code is of high quality and can be easily understood and maintained.​

    Providing training and support for inner source development, including
    training on open source best practices and tools, ensures
    that developers have the skills and resources they need to contribute
    effectively.​
  • To conclude this talk, Inner source is a powerful way for companies
    to tap into the benefits of open source development while still
    maintaining control over the direction and use of their software.​

    By increasing collaboration, speeding innovation, and improving
    code quality, inner source can lead to more efficient and effective
    use of resources and a more engaged workforce.​

    Please follow these links to find additional, openly available
    information on getting you started with inner source.

    In fact, inner source is less about technicalities but way more
    about building the culture where everybody feels save to openly
    collaborate on their work.
  • If you have any questions about the information shown in this presentation,
    feel free to ask them in the comments below.​

    (pause: 10)

    Thank you for listening!

