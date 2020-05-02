Gantt Diyagram - Proje Yönetimi Musa AKGÜL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GANTT DİYAGRAM NEDİR? NERELERDE KULLANILIR? Öğrenci :Musa AKGÜL Öğrenci No :1581090012 Teslim Tarihi :28.12.2015 D...
Sunum Sonrası Ne Öğreneceğiz •  Proje, Proje Yöne?mi •  GanI Diyagram –  Tarihçesi –  Tanımı - Anlamı –  Terminoloj...
HOŞGELDİNİZ
MusaAKGÜL©2015 Proje; Özgün bir ürün ya da hizmet üretmek üzere gerçekleş?rilen, geçici olarak belli bir za...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 •  Takvim oluşturma •  Kri?k yol analizi •  Bağımlılıkların takibi •  Sorun yöne?mi •  Kilometre taşla...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 Yöne?lmesi gerekenler; •  Kapsam •  Zaman •  Maliyet •  Kalite •  İnsan kaynakları •  İle?şim ...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 •  İşletmeler büyüme’nin bir gereği olarak sürekli proje üre?p, bu projeleri hayata geçirmeye çal...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI
GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi •  1765 yılında, Joseph Priestly “Biyograﬁ Diyagramı” olarak bilinen ilk çubuk...
GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi Joseph Priestley (England, 1733-1804) Biyograﬁ Diyagramı
GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi William Playfair (1759-1823) Ticari ve Poli?k Atlas
GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi Karol Adamiecki (1866-1933) Harmonogram
GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi Henry Laurence GanI (1861-1919) GanI Chart
GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tanımı- Anlamı •  En eski proje planlama ve kontrol tekniklerinden olup dünyaca ...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Terminolojisi •  Kilometre Taşı (Milestone) •  Proje dahilindeki önemli olaydır. Genellik...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Terminolojisi •  Önceden Başlama Süresi(Lead Time) •  Bir projede bir görev bittikten son...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Terminolojisi •  Boş Görev (Dummy Task) •  PERT grafiği üzerinde noktalı ok ile gösterili...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Terminolojisi
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  ADIM 1: Projedeki işleri listele
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  ADIM 2: İş sürelerini ekle
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  ADIM 3: Bağımlılıkları ekle (bir iş bitmeden başlayamayacak...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI •  Oklar bağımlılıkları gösterir. •  Görev 1, görev 2’nin ön şartıdır, yani görev 2 görev...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  ADIM 4: Kritik yolu bul •  Kritik yol, projeyi bitirmek içi...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  Tüm kritik görevleri uzunlukları (kırmızı görevler 1,2,3,4,...
GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 •  Görev tanımlama, kaynak atama ve edit •  Görevler arası bağımlılıklar oluşturulması ...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Avantajları •  TEK GÖRÜNÜM •  BAĞIMLILIKLARI KAVRAMAK •  KAYNAK KULLANIMI •  NET ZAMANLAM...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Avantajları •  TEK GÖRÜNÜM •  Karmaşık bir proje? bir sürü görev? •  Görevleri tek bir gö...
MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Avantajları •  NET ZAMANLAMA •  Süreler açıktır •  Her gecikme planı geriye taşır, •  Aks...
GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Dezavantajları •  Mantıksal kısıtların gösteriminde yeterli değildir. •  Dolayısıyla bu d...
GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Karşılaştırma GanI Şeması, CPM, PERT
MusaAKGÜL©2015 NERELERDE KULLANILIR? Aslında belli bir sektörü var diyemeyiz. İnşaat sektöründen yazılım sektörüne ka...
Teşekkürler MusaAKGÜL©2015 Musa AKGÜL musaakgul@gmail.com
Kaynaklar •  Edward R. Marsh, “The Harmonogram of Karol Adamiecki” The Academy of Management Journal, hIp://www.jstor.or...
  1. 1. GANTT DİYAGRAM NEDİR? NERELERDE KULLANILIR? Öğrenci :Musa AKGÜL Öğrenci No :1581090012 Teslim Tarihi :28.12.2015 Ders : Teknolojide Proje Yöne?mi Musa AKGÜL Elektronik Yüksek Mühendisi
  2. 2. Sunum Sonrası Ne Öğreneceğiz •  Proje, Proje Yöne?mi •  GanI Diyagram –  Tarihçesi –  Tanımı - Anlamı –  Terminoloji –  GanI Diyagramı Oluşturmak –  Avantajları –  Dezavantajları –  Diğer Proje Planlama Teknikleri KarşılaşTrılması •  Nerelerde kullanılır? MusaAKGÜL©2015
  3. 3. HOŞGELDİNİZ
  4. 4. MusaAKGÜL©2015 Proje; Özgün bir ürün ya da hizmet üretmek üzere gerçekleş?rilen, geçici olarak belli bir zaman aralığında yürütülen çalışmalardır. PROJE YÖNETİMİ
  5. 5. MusaAKGÜL©2015 •  Takvim oluşturma •  Kri?k yol analizi •  Bağımlılıkların takibi •  Sorun yöne?mi •  Kilometre taşlarının takibi •  Poraolyo yöne?mi Proje gereksinimlerini karşılamak amacıyla proje faaliyetlerine bilgi, yetenek, araç ve tekniklerin uygulanarak paydaşların beklen?lerine varmak ve aşarak karşılamakTr. PROJE YÖNETİMİ
  6. 6. MusaAKGÜL©2015 Yöne?lmesi gerekenler; •  Kapsam •  Zaman •  Maliyet •  Kalite •  İnsan kaynakları •  İle?şim •  Risk •  Tedarik •  Entegrasyon PROJE YÖNETİMİ
  7. 7. MusaAKGÜL©2015 •  İşletmeler büyüme’nin bir gereği olarak sürekli proje üre?p, bu projeleri hayata geçirmeye çalışırlar. •  Bu projeler küçük çaplı olabileceği gibi büyük çaplı (baraj, köprü v.b.) olabilirler. •  Büyük çaplı projeler karmaş̧ık ve yüksek derecede uzmanlık gerek?ren projelerdir ve bu projelerin hazırlama, yönetme ve uygulama aşamaları zordur. •  Büyük projeleri yönetmek ve özellikle de planlamak işletmeler için zordur. •  İşte bu noktada işletmeler için çeşitli metotlar ve programlar geliş?rilmiş?r. •  GANTT şeması, PERT, CPM bunlardan birkaçıdır. •  İş̧letmeler bu metotlar sayesinde proje başlamadan önce kaynak, maliyet, zaman analizleri yaparak proje hakkında ön bilgi sahibi olurlar •  Önceden hazırlanacak veriler sayesinde projenin en iyi şekilde yapılmasını ve bi?rilmesini sağlayabilirler. GANTT DİYAGRAM
  8. 8. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI
  9. 9. GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi •  1765 yılında, Joseph Priestly “Biyograﬁ Diyagramı” olarak bilinen ilk çubuk şemayı yapmışTr. GanI Diyagramının öncüsüdür. •  1786 yılında, William Playfair, çubuk, çizgi graﬁk ve pasta dilimi graﬁklerin olduğu bir dizi ista?s?k graﬁği geliş?rdi. Bunları Ticari ve Poli?k Atlasında kullandı. •  Polonyalı yöne?cisi, araşTrmacı Karol Adamiecki üre?m problemlerine görsel çözümler üretmek için, Harmonogram adında bir şema graﬁği kullandı. Bu Rus teknik çevrelerinde heyecana neden oldu. •  Amerikalı mühendis Henry Laurence GanI makine parklarında toplu işlemi planlamak ve yönetmek için kullandığı GanI Genel Kontrol Üre?m CharTnı icat eq. Çubuk graﬁklerin aksine, onun çalışması ile projeleri zamanında yapıldığının takibi yapılabilmektedir.
  10. 10. GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi Joseph Priestley (England, 1733-1804) Biyograﬁ Diyagramı
  11. 11. GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi William Playfair (1759-1823) Ticari ve Poli?k Atlas
  12. 12. GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi Karol Adamiecki (1866-1933) Harmonogram
  13. 13. GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tarihçesi Henry Laurence GanI (1861-1919) GanI Chart
  14. 14. GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Tanımı- Anlamı •  En eski proje planlama ve kontrol tekniklerinden olup dünyaca kabul görmüş standart bir metoIur. •  Gantt şeması, Henry Gantt tarafından proje bilgilerini ve ilerleyişini gösterme aracı olarak 1915 yılında geliştirilmiştir. •  Gantt şeması, iş ya da operasyonların başlangıcını, bitişini ve süresini gösterir. •  Anlaması ve oluşturması kolay bir araçtır, projenin grafiksel gösterimidir. •  Projenin planlandığı şekilde ilerleyip ilerlemediği izlenir. Henry Laurence Gantt (1861-1919)
  15. 15. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Terminolojisi •  Kilometre Taşı (Milestone) •  Proje dahilindeki önemli olaydır. Genellikle önemli bir ara çıktının (ürünün) tamamlanması halidir. Bir eylem değil durum ifade ettiğinden süresi “sıfır”dır. •  Aktivite (Activity) •  Proje akışı boyunca yapılan işim elementlerinden her biridir. Bir aktivite normalde beklenen bir süreye, beklenen bir maliyete ve beklenen kaynak gereksinimlerine sahiptir. •  İş Paketi (WBS) •  İş Kırılım Yapısında (WBS-Work Breakdown Structure) en alt seviyede yer alan, ayrı bir proje ekibi ve lideri tarafından planlanmakta ve yönetilmekte olan faaliyetler toplamıdır.
  16. 16. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Terminolojisi •  Önceden Başlama Süresi(Lead Time) •  Bir projede bir görev bittikten sonra başlayacak bağımlı yeni görev, biraz daha erken başlatılabilir buna LEAD TIME denir. ÜST ÜSTE BİNEN ZAMAN •  Örneğin, bilgisayar laboratuvarındaki eski bilgisayarların paketlenip gitmesinden sonra gelecek yeni bilgisayarlar görevi, eskiler paketlenirken yenileri indirilebilir, •  Gecikme Süresi(Lag Time) •  Biten bir görevden sonra bağımlı yenisinin başlaması için minimum geçecek zamandır. •  Örneğin, görev A evin beton plaka döşeme ve bağımlı görev B ev duvarlarının yerleşmesi ise, görev A'nın sonunda ve görev B başlangıcından önce biraz gecikme olabilir. Buna LAG TIME denir.
  17. 17. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Terminolojisi •  Boş Görev (Dummy Task) •  PERT grafiği üzerinde noktalı ok ile gösterilir, bağımlıdır ama hiçbir görev içermez.
  18. 18. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Terminolojisi
  19. 19. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  ADIM 1: Projedeki işleri listele
  20. 20. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  ADIM 2: İş sürelerini ekle
  21. 21. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  ADIM 3: Bağımlılıkları ekle (bir iş bitmeden başlayamayacak işleri)
  22. 22. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI •  Oklar bağımlılıkları gösterir. •  Görev 1, görev 2’nin ön şartıdır, yani görev 2 görev 1 bitmeden başlayamaz. •  Görev 3 , görev 2’ye bağlıdır, görev 7 iki göreve birden bağlıdır. •  Elektrik, sıhhi tesisat ve peyzaj eşzamanlı görevlerdir ve aynı zamanda başlar, bu yüzden grafikte üst üste gösterilmiştir. •  Bu üç görev, Görev 4’ün bitmesinden sonra başlar. •  Boyama, elektrik ve sıhhi tesisatın her ikisinin de bitmesini beklemek zorundadır. •  Görev 9 sıfır sürelidir ve bir kilometre taşıdır
  23. 23. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  ADIM 4: Kritik yolu bul •  Kritik yol, projeyi bitirmek için başlangıçtan sona kadar en uzun süreli görev dizisidir •  Aynı zamanda projeyi bitirmek için en kısa zamanı gösterir. •  Kritik yol üzerindeki görevleri kritik görev denir. •  Kritik olmayan görev süresi projenin bitiş süresini etkilemez. •  Kritik yolunun uzunluğu 2 + 3 + 1 + 1,5 + 2 + 1 = 10,5 gündür
  24. 24. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak •  Tüm kritik görevleri uzunlukları (kırmızı görevler 1,2,3,4,5,7) toplamıdır. •  Diğer bir deyişle, tüm görevler tamamlanması için gereken zaman miktarı en az 10,5 gün •  Diğer görevler (6,8) projenin bitiş tarihini etkilemeden daha fazla zaman çalıştırabiliriz •  Projenin bitiş tarihini etkilemeden Görev 6 fazladan bir buçuk gün sürebilir, bu yüzden 1.5 gün gevşekliği (slack) vardır. •  Kritik görevlerin gevşekliği (slack) olmaz
  25. 25. GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 •  Görev tanımlama, kaynak atama ve edit •  Görevler arası bağımlılıklar oluşturulması •  Tekrarlanan görevlerin oluşturulması •  Görevlerden alt görevler oluşturulması WBS •  Görevlere süre atamalarının yapılması •  Görev durumları ve ilerleme bilgisi Gantt Diyagramı Oluşturmak - ÖZET
  26. 26. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI
  27. 27. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Avantajları •  TEK GÖRÜNÜM •  BAĞIMLILIKLARI KAVRAMAK •  KAYNAK KULLANIMI •  NET ZAMANLAMA •  ŞEFFAFLIK
  28. 28. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Avantajları •  TEK GÖRÜNÜM •  Karmaşık bir proje? bir sürü görev? •  Görevleri tek bir görünümde damıtmak •  Tek sayfada herşeyi görmek •  BAĞIMLILIKLARI KAVRAMAK •  Görevlerin nasıl ilişkili olduğunu görmek •  Bir görevin tamamlanması için yapılacaklar listesi olup olmadığını görmek •  KAYNAK KULLANIMI •  Hangi kaynak tahsis edilmiş olduğunu gör •  Daha iyi zaman, personel ve maliyet için hangi kaynakların boş olduğu görülür
  29. 29. MusaAKGÜL©2015 GANTT DİYAGRAMI Avantajları •  NET ZAMANLAMA •  Süreler açıktır •  Her gecikme planı geriye taşır, •  Aksilikler görsel olarak gösterilmiştir. •  Projeyi takviminde tutmak için herkes ne gerektiğini bilir. •  ŞEFFAFLIK •  Kimin hangi görevi yapacağı bilinir •  İşlemin ne aşamada olduğu bilinir •  Herkesin hesap verilebilir olduğunu gösterir •  Görsellik ekip üyelerinin beraber çalışmasını kolaylaştırır
  30. 30. GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Dezavantajları •  Mantıksal kısıtların gösteriminde yeterli değildir. •  Dolayısıyla bu diyagramlar; bir sauadaki gecikmenin diğer saualara nasıl bir etki yapacağını göstermez. •  Aktivitelerin birbirleriyle olan ilişkileri hakkında ayrıntılı bilgi vermez. •  Planlama dışında, sadece kısıtlı miktarda kontrol faaliyetleri yürütülebilmektedir. •  Hangi faaliyetlerin zamanında tamamlanması gerek?ği, her bir faaliye?n proje süresindeki ağırlığı gibi rapor bilgilere ulaşmak mümkün değildir •  Herhangi bir işin uygulama süresinde bir değişiklik olması halinde, tüm şemanın yeniden en baştan çizilmesi gerekmektedir.
  31. 31. GANTT DİYAGRAMI MusaAKGÜL©2015 Karşılaştırma GanI Şeması, CPM, PERT
  32. 32. MusaAKGÜL©2015 NERELERDE KULLANILIR? Aslında belli bir sektörü var diyemeyiz. İnşaat sektöründen yazılım sektörüne kadar iş planlaması gerek?ren birçok sektörde kullanılabilir.
  33. 33. Teşekkürler MusaAKGÜL©2015 Musa AKGÜL musaakgul@gmail.com
  34. 34. Kaynaklar •  Edward R. Marsh, “The Harmonogram of Karol Adamiecki” The Academy of Management Journal, hIp://www.jstor.org/stable/255537 •  James M. Wilson, “GanI charts: a centenary apprecia?on.” European Journal of Opera?onal Research hIp://www-public.tem-tsp.eu/~gibson/Teaching/CSC7003/ReadingMaterial/Wilson03.pdf •  Patrick Weaver. “Henry L. GanI, 1861-1911 Debunking the myths, a retrospec?ve vies of his work.” PM World Journal. hIp://www.apm.org.uk/content/henry-ganI-%E2%80%93-debunking-myths •  Aqla Dikbaş, Scheduling Guide for Program Managers, ITU Project Management Center, May 2001, s.20. •  Burhan Albayrak, Proje Yöne?mi ve Proje Danışmanlığı, Birinci Baskı, İstanbul: Beta Yayınevi, 2001, s.306. •  Louis J. Goodman ve Ralph N. Love, Project Planning and Management: An Integrated Approach, New York: Pergamon Press, 1980, s.142. •  Nakes, Major, Greenwood, Allen, Goodman, 2003 •  PROJE PLANLAMASINDA BULANIK HEDEF PROGRAMLAMA YAKLAŞIMI, Müh. Ramadan VATANSEVER hIps://polen.itu.edu.tr/bitstream/11527/2072/1/8307.pdf •  GanI çizelgesinin aslının Herrmann'a ait olduğu tarTşmaları (2005): Herrmann, Jeﬀrey W., History of Decision-Making Tools for Produc8on Scheduling, Proceedings of the 2005 Mul?disciplinary Conference on Scheduling: Theory and Applica?ons, New York, Temmuz 18-21, 2005. •  GanI, Henry L., Üre?mde çizgesel günlük denge, Amerika Makina Mühendisleri Derneği Tutanakları, Cilt XXIV, sayfa 1322-1336, 1903. •  GanI, Henry L., Work, Wages, and Proﬁts, (Çalışma, Ücret ve Kârlılık) ikinci baskı, Engineering Magazine Co., New York, 1916. Easton, Maryland, 1973. •  GanI, Henry L., Organizing for Work, Harcourt, Brace, and Howe, New York, 1919. Reprinted by Hive Publishing Company, Easton, Maryland, 1973. •  Gerard Blokdijk, Project Management 100 Success Secrets, Lulu.com, 2007, ISBN 0-9804599-0-7, Google Yazdırma, p.76 •  Peter W. G. Morris, The Management of Projects, Thomas Telford, 1994, ISBN 0-7277-2593-9, Google Yazdırma, p.18 MusaAKGÜL©2015

